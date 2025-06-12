Troy Aikman’s Ex-Wife Sends Message to Jerry Jones’ Daughter After Big Cowboys Announcement

Troy Aikman and the Dallas Cowboys? That’s a relationship with more layers than Jerry Jones draft-day poker face. The Hall of Fame QB led America’s Team to three Super Bowls, but his ties to the franchise run deeper than just football. His story with the franchise reads more like a Texas-sized telenovela than a Hall of Fame highlight reel. It all started with Rhonda Worthey – the Cowboys’ longtime publicist who became Aikman’s first wife. Then, after their split, he married Catherine Mooty, a high-end fashion retailer with her own Cowboys connections. Before she was Mrs. Aikman, she was married to Jerry Mooty, the nephew of Jerry Jones.

So when the Cowboys make headlines, you can bet Aikman’s orbit feels the ripple. And let’s just say… something’s got people talking again. Dallas never sleeps when it comes to Cowboys drama. And Troy Aikman’s ex-wife, Catherine, just proved it. Two years after her split from the Hall of Famer, she’s back in the spotlight with a single, fiery comment on Charlotte Jones Instagram. No essay, no cryptic subtweets – just a loud, proud “Yesssss!!” followed by a storm of emojis.

And honestly, we should not be surprised. Of course, she’s tuned in. This isn’t some bandwagon fan – she grew up in a family that worshipped the star, married into the Jones inner circle. Then later became Mrs. Aikman. Even her IG handle’s still rocking ‘ Capa Aikman,’ so clearly, she’s not pretending that chapter didn’t happen.

But that one-word hype on Charlotte’s post? That’s present-day energy. Something’s got her fired up… and in Dallas, when Capa talks, people listen. So what’s the big news she’s cheering for? Well… it looks like the Cowboys are about to have everyone hitting replay.

So what had Charlotte Jones and Catherine so hyped?

Turns out, Charlotte Jones wasn’t just posting another TBT – she was dropping the Cowboys announcement of the summer. The team’s EVP and Jerry’s right-hand daughter lit up Instagram with the big reveal, “AMERICA’S TEAM: THE GAMBLER AND HIS COWBOYS. 🤠 The definitive story of Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys comes to Netflix on August 19th!“

Cue the fireworks, because this isn’t just any doc – it’s the untold saga of how Jerry turned the ‘Boys into a billion-dollar empire, packed with enough drama to make Succession look tame. And Netflix isn’t playing around. After hooking fans with America’s Sweethearts, aka the DCC cheerleader series dropping June 18, they’re going full throttle with the real blockbuster: an all-access pass to the ’90s dynasty.

We’re talking Aikman’s laser passes, Emmitt Smith’s end-zone dances, Michael Irvin’s swagger, and Deion Sanders‘ entire personality – all wrapped in Jerry’s high-stakes gambles, from firing Jimmy Johnson to betting the farm on that star logo. Oh, and cameos? Try George W. Bush and Nike’s Phil Knight casually reminiscing about the glory days.

So there you have it – Capa’s hype, Charlotte’s big reveal, and Jerry’s legacy hitting Netflix. Whether you’re here for the ‘90s nostalgia, the family drama, or just Jerry being Jerry, one thing’s clear: In Dallas, football isn’t just a sport. It’s a full-blown soap opera. Pass the popcorn.