“Troy Would Call the Police”: Michael Irvin Recalls Confronting Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Over House Party

The Dallas Cowboys did not just dominate on the field in the 1990s; they knew how to have their fair share of fun. While he liked to play an active part in anything that would help the Cowboys get to a win, his life outside was completely different from that of his other teammates. Former Cowboy star wide receiver Michael Irvin has shared many stories from the golden years of the Cowboys and how the players liked having fun. However, it was his story about Troy Aikman that perfectly encapsulates how different he was from every player on that dominant team.

The infamous ‘White House’ was where the team usually partied, but the only player missing was Aikman. However, the story Irvin revealed about Aikman would exactly explain why that was the case.

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“Troy, Troy never came.” Michael Irvin said on The White House with Michael Irvin when asked about the player who never visited ‘The White House.’ “Troy was different. Troy Aikman, dude, I’m telling you, I’ve never seen someone so mature at a young age, man. Troy was mature. Troy, he was he’s always been that way, man. I mean, we were winning Super Bowls. He would come home, and he would have naked women out of his pool already having a party waiting on him. And Troy would call the police on him.”

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While describing the scenario, Michael Irvin admitted he was completely caught off guard; in fact, it was the last thing anyone in the locker room expected.

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“Dude, this true story, dude,” Irvin humorously added, “He comes in that locker room, the next thing we were like, what the f***? You had all our numbers. You didn’t call anyone else before you called the police? What are you doing?”

The incident revolved around a famous two-story house located near the Dallas Cowboys’ Valley Ranch headquarters. The place eventually became a well-known hangout spot where players would relax, party, and spend time away from football. Around the team, the house was famously known as “The White House,” and according to Irvin, he was considered its “president.”

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Despite all the crazy stories that came out of those Cowboys’ championship years, Troy Aikman did not deviate much from his character. The Hall of Fame quarterback was considered to be a relatively reserved person in both his public and private life during his time in the NFL.

Known for his kindness off the field, Troy Aikman often made quiet visits to sick children and earned the 1997 NFL’s Man of the Year award for his charitable work through the Troy Aikman Foundation, which helped build interactive playrooms in children’s hospitals. But once football season started, a completely different side of him showed up.

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Aikman was extremely competitive and demanded perfection from himself and everyone around him. During the season, he kept to a strict routine, avoiding parties and public appearances, studying his playbook, watching a little of Jay Leno before bed, and staying fully locked in on football.

Darren Woodson, who was teammates with Troy Aikman from 1992 to 2000, has also spoken highly of Aikman over the years, choosing him over Tony Romo.

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“When you talk about leadership skills, you talk about controlling the huddle, you’re talking about being a huge locker-room presence, a guy that brought his lunch pail to work every single day, [Aikman] is probably the most accurate quarterback I’ve ever seen throw the ball.” Darren Woodson said.

Truly, Aikman never really found himself in hot water and was often viewed by teammates and fans as a family-oriented figure. While he focused on playing football, his teammates, including Irvin, didn’t stop making headlines for their off-field presence, including their infamous ‘White House.”

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Dallas Cowboys’ infamous ‘White House’

Although the popular “call the cops” locker room incident ranks among the most humorous incidents from that time, the story of how the White House came about is no less memorable.

It came into the picture when things changed dramatically for the team in terms of its coaching staff. Jerry Jones, the owner, fired head coach Jimmy Johnson and hired Barry Switzer, the former coach of the University of Oklahoma. While Johnson was quite strict, Switzer gave his players much more freedom.

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“A lot of guys liked him because now the guys felt like they had freedom,” former safety James Washington said, “Barry came into that locker room, the dynamic, the accountability, the work ethic, that had changed.”

Switzer acknowledged that the players’ behavior off the field was “none of our business” in the Netflix docuseries America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. This freedom played a vital role in the creation of the White House, a party house located near the team’s Valley Ranch headquarters.

“We were like, ‘Man, we spend a lot of money for these hotels, all of these women,’” Michael Irvin recalled. “So then we said, ‘Let’s do a house.’”

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According to Michael Irvin, the house had five separate rooms with unique atmospheres.

“We had five rooms, and it was like whatever you like, you commingle with your like,” Irvin said. “In that room, you may be smoking w***, this room, they may be doing * or c***, whatever. There was a group of girls in each room, and you just kind of bounced from room to room.”

The stories from that era continue to define one of the wildest dynasties in NFL history.