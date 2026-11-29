San Francisco released former All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday, and by Wednesday he had already agreed to join the Washington Commanders’ practice squad. The move marked the end of an ugly standoff between the WR and the 49ers, a chapter the latter will happily move on from.

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Now, 49ers general manager John Lynch is telling his side of the story, sitting down with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on “49ers Game Plan” to explain what went wrong.

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Asked how he and head coach Kyle Shanahan navigated the situation, Lynch dropped the line that headlines all of this.

“I talked about trust earlier that Kyle and I have. Trust was broken in this relationship, and I think on both sides. At some point, we made a decision that he wasn’t going to play football, and that was hard to do because we had great memories and great experiences with Brandon.”

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Lynch still had kind words for the player he moved on from.

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“Brandon is an incredibly talented football player. I think it wasn’t going to work here anymore, so we had to make that decision. It was a tough one to make. What I would say now is I wish him well, and we’re focused on our team.”

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It is hard to argue with the “wasn’t going to work” part. Aiyuk, a 2020 first-round pick, tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the 2024 season not long after signing a four-year, $120 million extension. He did not play a snap in 2025.

Aiyuk was initially on the Physically Unable to Perform list in 2025, but the 49ers moved him to the reserve/left squad list later on. The team voided his 2026 guaranteed money, as he failed to show up for his regular check-ins during his rehab time. He was seeking help elsewhere. Eventually, there was no contact on both sides.

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Lynch had said in January this year that Brandon Aiyuk had “played his last snap” for the 49ers.

Things only escalated this summer when Aiyuk went on a viral Instagram tirade against the 49ers. He belittled them by saying the team was “dumb” and “stupid.”

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Aiyuk never hid where he wanted to go, either. He repeatedly mentioned the Commanders on social media. However, he could only resume his career once he applied for reinstatement. That would mean he had to show up to the 49ers office. San Francisco could have released him earlier, but they only acted when Aiyuk filed for reinstatement, after hiring Drew Rosenhaus to represent him.

From there, Washington was a natural fit. Commanders GM Adam Peters was San Francisco’s vice president of player personnel when the 49ers picked Aiyuk in the first round in 2020. Quarterback Jayden Daniels also already has built-in chemistry with him from Arizona State. Peters even confirmed on Wednesday that Washington had “genuine interest” after Aiyuk was made available.

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The Commanders were lacking a strong wideout alongside Terry McLaurin from the beginning of the season. But the situation turned more complicated with McLaurin being placed on injured/reserve. It all played out well for Aiyuk, who will perhaps require some time to build that dynamic once again with Daniels.

Shanahan, for his part, kept it brief when asked about the move.

“It was just a transactional thing, and it’s good for Washington.”

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As for Aiyuk, the Commanders now know how much is left in that knee from the practice squad. Lynch’s message boiled down to wishing him well and getting back to business, which is a whole lot easier to do when your team is rolling.