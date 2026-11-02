“Try to Harm Me”: Shilo Sanders Forced to Flee After Hood Member Threatens Him Over Anti-Deion Sentiment

After his NFL exit, Shilo Sanders turned to YouTube to keep himself busy and have some fun in front of the camera. But recently, one restaurant visit took an unexpected turn, turning an ordinary outing into an incident that forced the former NFL player to leave the premises. In his latest video on Sunday, Sanders showed how quickly things got hairy during an interaction between him and a hood member who was not a fan of his father.

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Sanders posted a video on November 1, titled ‘Shilo Gets Pressed in the Hood Doing a Food Review – Hook Fish & Chicken’, where he went down to a food joint named ‘Hook Fish & Chicken’ in West Palm Beach, Florida, having ordered and loved their food just days earlier. But just as they were speaking to the woman at the register while ordering wings, a random man, who claimed he was a hood member, came up to Sanders and began antagonizing him.

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When the altercation began escalating with the hood member cussing him, Sanders made a quick getaway, speaking about the experience in his car while driving: “All right. So look y’all, we just had a dude that was waiting in line. He just was talking about, ‘Oh, I know who you are.’ Like he was talking about Deion Sanders and stuff like he was being weird.

“I don’t know what type of guy he is, bro, but he just was going crazy. Like, he’s like, schizophrenic. It seemed like he was tweaking, bro. And he just escalated it himself like out of his own brain. Like I don’t understand why. I don’t understand what he got against Deion Sanders, but he tripping,” Sanders added.

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“But I’m not going to stick around and find out cuz I don’t want to have to do nothing and then I have to fill out the paperwork or someone mess around and try to harm me or do something to me. So I had to just get up out of there.”

Shilo’s concern was speculative. The man’s documented actions were verbal aggression, and reaching into his car posed a real threat to the ex-NFLer. After retiring from pro football, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo, transitioned into a full-time career as a digital content creator, streamer, and music artist. He regularly posts lifestyle, vlogs, pranks, food reviews, and family-focused content on his YouTube channel. But this restaurant visit was different.

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Inside the eatery, the man started accusing Sanders of calling him out for not ordering food, before continuing to berate him for being related to Deion Sanders. The video showed him shoving Sanders out into the parking lot, where he claimed that Sanders had done nothing for the West Palm Beach community. The man apparently reached near his car for something and began escalating, prompting Shilo to hold up his arms and back off. The man continued to cuss Sanders out even as he drove off.

According to Sanders, the man was likely suffering from some kind of mental illness, as he continued to escalate the situation without any outside provocation. Having recognized Shilo as Deion Sanders’ son, the man began venting his frustrations at the former NFL player. However, he claimed that the man’s rant did not really explain why he disliked Deion Sanders so much.

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The interaction led to Sanders leaving without the food he ordered. But he was determined to collect it before leaving. In the car, he revealed that he was going to ask his cameraman and content collaborator “Stud” to call him once their order was ready so he could go back and collect it.

He then circled back to the shop. Sanders engaged in some light-hearted ribbing by warning his friend that if he got shot by the hood member, he would make sure to shoot Stud in return before he died.

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When Stud climbed into the car with their food, Sanders asked the West Palm Beach native why the people there were “crazy”. Stud responded calmly. He admitted that they weren’t in the best part of town, but that they did have the best chicken in the area.

Shilo Sanders’ YouTube videos often show his interactions with the public. It isn’t often that he gets into such altercations with random people, especially for no other reason than being Deion Sanders’ son.