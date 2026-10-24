“Trying to Move Him Out”: Prince William Admits He Didn’t Want Travis Kelce in Photo With Taylor Swift & Kids

Prince William made a surprise late-night appearance on The Graham Norton Show. According to the BBC, the audience gasped when the British Royal family member walked onto the stage. But little did the audience know that they were in for some secrets.

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On the show, Prince William reacted to a photograph that included him, his children, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce. The photograph dated back to 2024, to the time when the pop star performed at Wembley Stadium in London. This photo is the first one that Swift posted of herself with Kelce in the frame.

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“I wasn’t until recently,” Prince William told Norton when asked if he knew about how important the photo was. “I hadn’t appreciated the picture. And actually, I was trying to move him [Travis Kelce] out of the photo. Travis kept coming back in and I couldn’t work out why he kept coming back in. I was trying to move him out, so it was just me and Taylor and the children.”

However, the perspective was a bit different for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. While discussing meeting the British royals on the New Heights Podcast, Kelce revealed his delight at meeting Prince William.

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“He [Prince William] was the coolest m—erf—er,” Kelce told his brother, Jason. “They were an absolute delight to me, I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them or curtsy, or just be an American idiot and shake their hand.”

This wasn’t the first interaction that Swift had with Prince William. During a Kensington Palace gala for the Centrepoint charity back in 2013, Prince William and Swift joined Bon Jovi to sing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ with him. But for the member of the Royal family, it was an embarrassing moment in the end.

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“To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in,” Prince William tried to justify. “But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.'”

However, Prince William is also a Swiftie. According to Rolling Stones icon Ronnie Wood, the Prince of Wales was asked to attend the band for their 2024 tour. The royal said he’d come if they could arrange for Taylor Swift to be part of the show as well. When informed that she had once performed with Mick Jagger, William said, “I’m there then.”

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Who knew then that he’d become part of pop-culture lore?

Prince William’s hilarious confession adds a priceless behind-the-scenes twist to the pivotal moment in Swift and Kelce’s relationship. Considering Kelce later praised the royal as the “coolest” guy he had ever met, it is safe to say there are no hard feelings over the accidental photobomb that made global headlines.