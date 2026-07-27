“Trying To Soak It In”: 49ers Star Trent Williams Admits NFL Retirement Is Near at 38

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Every legendary NFL career eventually reaches its sunset. For San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams, that inevitable conclusion is right around the corner. His current contract with San Francisco runs till the 2027 season, and that will reportedly mark the end of his football career. But does that mean there’s a sense of urgency in his approach as he enters the 2026 season? Well, not really!

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“I wouldn’t say it changed my urgency, but it does change my mindset a little bit. Like, instead of just coming to work, I actually try to soak it in,” Williams told the media. “I just don’t know. Obviously, it could be my last two years. It’s probably the plan.

“So, I’m just really trying to soak in every day, build these relationships, take advantage of it, because once that window closes, it generally don’t open back up.”

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If Williams truly is entering the final chapters of his football career, he will leave the game as one of the most decorated and dominant offensive linemen in NFL history. He’s a cornerstone of the 49ers’ offense, who has elevated Kyle Shanahan’s complex blocking schemes in style. No wonder he got 12 Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors.

Across his 15 seasons in the league, the veteran started 203 of 204 games played. Given his position, the stats and numbers don’t really do justice to the protection he provides the quarterbacks. And despite turning 38 this offseason, his unparalleled athleticism allows him to pull across formations and obliterate defenders in space. But now, he knows that his time in the league is nearing its end.

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“I do welcome challenges; my challenge is I wanna be done when I’m done,” the tackle said on The Pivot Podcast back in March 2026. “I don’t want Father Time to tell me I’m done. So, that’s what I’m working towards, and that’s what I do when I’m busting my a– in the weight room, running, doing all that. Like, that’s what I’m thinking about.”

For years, retirement questions have cropped up for him. Many wondered how much longer he’d be capable of playing at an elite level. But his response to the media shows retirement is on the horizon. It’s not that simple, though.

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For a player who has seen it all and done it all, the thought of walking away is scary, as per his own confession. But he has a future to think about. After all, his eldest daughter will turn 17 soon, and so, prioritizing his family has become a lot more important in recent years. He shares three daughters with his wife Sondra.

Last month, he confessed how he felt he missed out on his eldest daughter’s childhood.

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“Part of me wants to, when she goes off to college in a couple of years, I want to be there and be accessible. I don’t want to be that father that shadows a kid.”

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But if the legendary offensive lineman truly has just two years left in the tank, he appears determined to enjoy every single snap along the way. That will, however, come after a period of struggles.

He was entangled in a contract impasse with the Niners. Thankfully, both sides resolved it in April. The veteran received $37 million fully guaranteed, including a $22 million signing bonus. Things eventually worked out in his favor as Elite Loyalty Sports, his agency, reported that Williams was the first non-QB to go beyond $400 million in career earnings and $225 million in guarantees.