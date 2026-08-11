“Trying to Trap Me”: Todd Monken Fires Back at Browns Reporter Over Incorrect Deshaun Watson-Shedeur Sanders Claim

The ongoing quarterback battle in Cleveland is heating up. With head coach Todd Monken yet to choose between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, the tension spilled over during the recent presser when a reporter asked Monken to clarify an alleged prior comment.

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The question was simple, yet confusing, as he asked whether Monken meant Watson had simply gotten better since camp began, or if he had gotten better than Sanders. But Monken wasn’t letting anyone put words in his mouth.

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“Oh, I don’t think I threw in there that he’s better than Shedeur,” the head coach snapped back at the reporter. “I’m not sure I went that far. But I appreciate you trying to trap me in that s—.”

The speculation stemmed from the fact that Sanders got more reps with the first team on Saturday. But in the last practice session, Watson got more reps with the first team. That made many wonder if Monken has actually chosen the starting quarterback.

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However, it was just a balancing act to ensure both of them get a similar number of reps with the first team. Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported it with layers around Watson likely getting more reps in padded practice in the coming sessions. But Monken was actually impressed with the quarterback group.

“I’ve been impressed with both players and the way they’ve handled the back-and-forth of the reps, and we’re trying as best we can to balance the reps,” Monken told the reporters at the same press conference. “So we give both of them an opportunity to showcase their skill set.

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“It’s never going to be perfect, and they’ve handled that great. Shedeur was great today. And I think they’ve both improved. I’ve always said about Shedeur, but even the last week or so, Deshaun played better. He has played better.”

The Browns have a complex evaluation ahead of them.

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Watson is fresh off an Achilles injury that put him out of the 2025 season entirely. He’s fighting to prove that he can still execute plays as a starter. Meanwhile, Sanders is rising as a second-year player who actually has some first-hand experience of the NFL gameday chaos. However, with a preseason game against the Chicago Bears lined up, Monken is still unsure about his starting quarterback.

Monken noted that both Watson and Sanders will each get the opportunity to start a preseason game. He emphasized that the rotation will also continue into next week’s joint practices against the Buffalo Bills. According to him, the staff must ensure that both quarterbacks receive meaningful and balanced time with the starters against a live opposing defense to make fair evaluations.

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With Watson fighting to reclaim his veteran status and Sanders pushing for the future, the Browns’ preseason slate will serve as the ultimate proving ground for who takes the reins in Week 1.