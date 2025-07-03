Tua Tagovailoa Forces Change in Dolphins Locker Room After Mike McDaniel Added Veteran

“Doing everything I can to stay available for the guys,” Tua Tagovailoa is more determined than ever. It’s his sixth season in the pro league. And his experience and knowledge of the game are evidently translating into his game. This starts with his mindset to stay more available for his team and teammates. Over the past five seasons, the 27-year-old has struggled immensely with injuries, setbacks that kept him sidelined during crucial moments. But he’s not letting that happen again. If anything, his teammates are already feeling the impact.

As head coach Mike McDaniel and others have observed, Tagovailoa has taken on a clear leadership role during practice. His efforts to lead on the field aren’t going unnoticed. He appears to be in sync with his teammates. This is perhaps one reason why McDaniel awarded him the orange jersey during practice sessions.

The 27-year-old also drew glowing praise from his teammate, wide receiver Malik Washington. “His leadership… when Tua’s around, it kind of forces everybody to, ‘let’s tighten up, let’s be right for Tua, let’s do whatever we need to do for Tua’… this is our franchise QB,” Washington admired the QB on TheDiveBarPod.

The Miami Dolphins #1’s mindset is also much about keeping himself so that he can be present for his teammates on the field. “I would say the longevity for me to be on the field with my guys is more important than whatever that one play is…I’m trying to show the guys that I’m competitive and what not. I know they know that, but it’s just a nature thing,” Tagovailoa said.

Well, after all, his injuries have stopped him from reaching his true potential in the past years. Back in 2024, Tagovailoa suffered his third diagnosed concussion in Week 2, which sidelined him for four games! The NFL star returned to start nine straight games but ended up injuring his hip in Week 15. This is where he might need to change. He played through it in Week 16 and made the injury worse. Unsurprisingly, he missed the final two games of the season.

No wonder both the head coach and Dolphins general manager Chris Grier have emphasized the importance of keeping the 6’1″ star safe. Apart from their enthusiastic praise for Tua Tagovailoa, they’ve also made intriguing moves this offseason to elevate the team and help the Dolphins# 1.

The Miami Dolphins welcome a 32-year-old veteran to the team

It was a shocking one indeed! Darren Waller had already decided to retire. Injuries and mental exhaustion from the game pushed him to hang up his cleats. And this wasn’t the most favorable situation, which understandably dashed hopes for New York Giants‘ #12 to return to the field. But he seemingly isn’t done yet and is all set for a comeback with the Dolphins. The 2020 Pro Bowler has 4,124 receiving yards in 86 games across eight seasons. After a stint with the Raiders, Waller had played 12 games for the Giants in 2023.

Dolphins veteran Terron Armstead believes this move might prove to be a big success for the team. He even thinks Miami could help Waller love football again.

“Darren is a player that is extremely passionate. He’s been through a lot, and football wasn’t fun for him because of his environment. He didn’t have the support system that he felt he needed to continue playing or playing at the level he’s accustomed to,” Armstead said on Night Cap.

Well, his opinion makes even more sense since Waller will be reuniting with offensive coordinator Frank Smith. The two were together during Waller’s run with the Raiders. Waller had 3,000 receiving yards and was one of the top TEs under Smith’s guidance. Veteran journalist Omar Kelly also had a very positive remark on the trade, as per the Miami Herald.

But in the end, it comes down to whether Smith can help Waller and how this team, with Tagovailoa and the former Giants’ #12, will come together in the 2025 season.