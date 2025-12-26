Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Makes Heartwarming Announcement From Florida After the Dolphins Bench QB

Essentials Inside The Story Annah Tagovailoa's new partnership helps to bring a major change during this Holiday season.

Tua Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins remains uncertain.

Why did the Dolphins bench Tua Tagovailoa?

While Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the Miami Dolphins is still uncertain, his family’s commitment to the South Florida Community has become much stronger. The Dolphins QB’s wife, Annah Tagovailoa, has announced a major partnership to help the community.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Annah Tagovailoa recently dropped a meaningful update about a celebration in Florida, which began at her house and ended in hospital halls.

“My husband and I love to give back and be a part of our community in any way that we can,” she said via an Instagram post. “This year, the Tua Foundation has partnered with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. They have provided us with four of their patients that will be spending this Christmas in the hospital.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annah Tagovailoa (@annahtagovailoa) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Tua Tagovailoa’s wife shared a clip on her Instagram, revealing how she spent her Christmas through the Tua Foundation. The nonprofit supports youth, health, and wellness initiatives across South Florida, Alabama, and Hawaii. This time, their collaboration with the Florida-based hospital involved meeting young patients at the hospital who are undergoing treatment, even during the holidays.

The video opens with Annah’s message and then switches to her wrapping and packing gifts at her home. In the next shots, she is at the hospital and meeting the kids one by one. Additionally, she plays Santa and delivers gifts while greeting and mingling with the young ones. While the intention behind the visit was clear, the caption of Annah’s post covered the full essence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This Christmas Day, we’re reflecting with full hearts,🤍” the caption reads. “… Our hope was simply to bring a little joy, comfort, and positivity to their day.”

Further, the quarterback’s better half described Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as a place close to their hearts. She counted her blessings for partnering with an organization that does so much for families all year. Annah also took time to thank the nurses, volunteers, and hospital staff for their dedication, especially during the holidays. This episode adds to a long list of memories the Tua Foundation has made since its inception in 2021. On the contrary, things have not been looking up for the quarterback who just got benched by his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Miami benches Tua Tagovailoa after playoff hopes vanish

The Miami Dolphins’ head coach, Mike McDaniel, took a bold call to bench Tua Tagovailoa for rookie Quinn Ewers on December 17. The decision reportedly came following his flat showing during a 28–15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a defeat that officially led to their exit from the playoff picture. The quarterback didn’t sugarcoat his frustration on the move.

“Disappointed, I mean, I’m not happy about it, but it’s something out of my control,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Tua’s benching is not just because of one game, but a stretch of dull performances this season. His struggles on the field had been stacking, be it his shaky decision-making, limited mobility, or leaving too many receivers untouched. All this has translated into his stats for this season. The 27-year-old ranks 30th in QBR at 36.7 and leads the league with 15 interceptions. His performance hasn’t lived up to the massive four-year, $212.4 million extension that the Dolphins offered in July 2024.

There’s also the physical side of the story. Tagovailoa’s durability issues and concussion history have likely troubled him all season, affecting his confidence and movement. With Tua out, Ewers got his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the painful 45–21 loss, the rookie put up a promising showing. He finished the game 20-of-30 for 260 yards. With Miami leaning on Ewers, Tua Tagovailoa’s long-term future with the Dolphins now feels more uncertain than ever.