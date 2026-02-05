“Tulum Is the Place to Be”: Terrell Owens Hosts Legendary Super Bowl 2026 Watch Party for NFL Fans

Essentials Inside The Story Terrell Owens is skipping the traditional Super Bowl scene with a completely unexpected move

Instead of stadiums and sports bars, Super Bowl LX is getting a beachside twist

Limited spots and a full weekend built around football and luxury is waiting for the fans

While two teams, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, battle for the Lombardi Trophy, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is offering NFL fans a legendary Super Bowl experience of a different kind. This time, forget the stadium seats and studio analysis for Super Bowl LX, because Owens is trading it all for the beaches of Tulum, Mexico. And he’s inviting fans to join him for a legendary watch party.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From February 5-8, La Zebra Tulum is hosting a four-day beachfront celebration, turning the biggest game of the year into a full vacation-style watch party. The highlight is Owens himself, who is set to make a rare appearance, making this one of the most unique Super Bowl viewing experiences of 2026.

“Tulum is the place to be for the Super Bowl! I’m looking forward to an unforgettable weekend at La Zebra filled with football excitement, beach vibes, and amazing people!” Owens said in an Instagram post released by the resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Zebra Hotel, Tulum (@lazebratulum) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Over the weekend, Terrell Owens won’t just show up and wave; he’ll actually be part of the experience, spending time with fans through close-up Q&As, meet-and-greets, and interactive sessions. That hits different because Owens is already a familiar name in the sport.

He is a Hall of Famer who put up 1,078 catches, nearly 16,000 yards, and 153 touchdowns over a 15-year run that changed games. From his early dominance with the San Francisco 49ers to unforgettable stops in Philly, Dallas, Buffalo, and Cincinnati, his presence gives the weekend real weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

That vision lines up perfectly with what La Zebra Tulum is creating. La Zebra, known for its “barefoot chic” hospitality, has declared Tulum the unofficial “Home of the Super Bowl,” curating an immersive weekend that goes far beyond watching the game from home or a pub.

This is a place built on barefoot luxury, so it makes sense they’re reimagining Super Bowl weekend from the ground up. The event promises competition with prediction leagues, energy from poolside moments at the Nevana villa, and star power from visiting football personalities. The game day will be set right on the sand with turquoise water in view, without any shoes and stiff setups. It will be just football, sun, and a weekend that feels nothing like staying inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“We’re creating a truly immersive and social celebration where friends and families can connect, compete, and make cherished memories under the warm Mexican sun,” Paul Cohen, CEO of Colibri Boutique Hotels, said.

Only a limited number of spots are still up for grabs, from laid-back beachfront tables to full private villa stays. So if you live for football, or if you’ve always felt the Super Bowl deserved more than a couch and a coffee table, this is your moment. La Zebra Tulum isn’t just hosting the game; it’s changing the way it’s experienced. And by the end of the weekend, the venue itself might be the real MVP.