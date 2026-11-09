“Turnovers Didn’t Help”: Mike Vrabel Addresses Drake Maye’s Flaws After Humiliating Loss to Packers

Drake Maye’s record against teams with a winning record was the crack in last year’s MVP case. The Packers’ home defeat just widened it. Mike Vrabel went on WEEI 93.7 FM and gave his two cents on the number now following Maye leading the league in interceptions thrown now.

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On the Greg Hill Show, Vrabel joined the team to discuss their recent loss. For the head coach, the winning-record statistic didn’t hold much value. What mattered, however, was the statistics from that game. Still, his faith in his quarterback isn’t depleting anytime soon despite the flaws he addressed.

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“I can only focus on how we play and how we respond, and we didn’t respond well enough last night,” Vrabel said in WEEI’s X post on November 9. “Certainly the turnovers didn’t help, but I also know that Drake’s won us a lot of games and contributed to that, and he’ll continue to find ways to help this football team win.”

On the show, Chris Curtis pointed out that Vrabel’s teams were 6-6 against teams with a winning record at home. Meanwhile, their 16-2 figure against teams with a losing record painted a stark contrast. Still, this was not important to the head coach.

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Maye’s night unravelled as all three turnovers in the game came through the air. The first arrived quite early. It was New England’s opening pass attempt when Maye tried to escape a muddy pocket and threw across his body. Xavier McKinney picked it off and returned it 36 yards, setting up an early Packers touchdown, with the Patriots failing to score in the first quarter.

Maye’s second interception came when he went deep trying to find Kyle Williams, with Brandon Cisse tipping the pass into Evan Williams’ hands. McKinney then struck again, jumping a crossing route intended for rookie tight end Eli Raridon to complete his first-half two-interception haul.

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The Patriots had no answer for Jordan Love or Green Bay’s passing attack. Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, added a rushing score, and finished with a 153.2 passer rating. Christian Gonzalez endured one of the toughest outings of his career, giving up around 10 catches.

The Packers piled up 335 receiving yards between Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, exposing New England’s secondary throughout the night. The 45 points allowed were the most the Patriots have ever surrendered at Gillette Stadium.

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Overall, this game took Maye’s interception tally this year to 11 (the highest in the league currently). In comparison, the MVP finalist from last year threw eight interceptions throughout his 17 games last year. But the cracks in the walls were visible in that postseason.

Before this year’s interception tally started to add up, some raised eyebrows at Maye’s six interceptions in the postseason (another league high during the playoffs) over four games. Seeing as teams playing in the postseason almost always have a winning record, this makes a case for Chris Curtis’ remark on Maye’s performance against teams with a winning record as well.

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Xavier McKinney for the Packers was also a big part of this result last night. The safety recorded two interceptions in a single game for the second time this season (after his two interceptions against the Chicago Bears). This tied his tally (5) for the most interceptions caught this year in the NFL.

In the process, Drake Maye’s impressive touchdown-throwing tally was somewhat overshadowed. The three touchdowns Maye threw against the Packers took his tally to 18 (tying him for fourth in the league with Trevor Lawrence).

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Perhaps that is another reason why the head coach still has his shot-callers back.

“We know that we have to play well against everybody that we play,” the head coach also added. “So whether they have a winning record or a losing record, I can’t control that.”

Maye’s interception percentage this year may currently be at the highest it has ever been (4%), but his production of 2,282 yards and 6.6% touchdown-passing stats point to a player who can still shine.