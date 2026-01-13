25-YO Alix Earle Announces News on New Beginnings Amid Tom Brady Relationship Buzz

Former partner of WR Braxton Berrios, internet personality Alix Earle has announced a new update on her career. On January 12, 2026, she teased a new series of her Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A new series,” wrote Alix Earle on her story after sharing Hot Mess with Alix Earle’s post.

Imago Credits via Instagram, @alix_earle

Hot Mess with Alix Earle posted a picture on Instagram of her lying on a strawberry cake, with makeup kits and a mirror surrounding her. Everything pink surrounded her, including her dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caption read – “coming soon.”

Earle’s announcement has created a buzz on the internet. It looks like a new series will release soon on her podcast. But unlike the last few ones, this looks to be a “Get Ready With Me” series. The presence of the makeup kits points in that direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earle earned recognition through her “GRWM” videos on TikTok. In September 2023, she began her Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast under Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. The podcast soon earned a lot of traction and topped the charts. However, in February 2025, the network and the podcast parted ways. In June 2025, Earle returned but with a more traditional approach to her videos, posting them on YouTube. Since the last episode of her podcast was released on New Year’s Day, the announcement has created high expectations.

While everything points towards a “GRWM” episode, the announcement could also indicate a dedicated podcast to the genre. She may have found a network to collaborate with. It is a big announcement in her career, especially since she broke up with long-time partner, Braxton Berrios. They began dating in March 2023 but broke up in December 2025. It was a mutual breakup because the former couple found it difficult to navigate the physical distance. Amid the breakup and new career announcement, the 25-year-old was seen getting close to NFL legend Tom Brady on New Year’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Alix Earle and Tom Brady could be the new couple in town

Both Alix Earle and Tom Brady were spotted dancing at a club on the island of Saint Barthélemy in the Caribbean. There’s no harm in dancing on New Year’s, but they were a bit more than just dancing. According to a video Star obtained, the social media personality rubbed Brady’s back. The duo were seen getting close to each other, leaning, and whispering into each other’s ears. While everyone at the club danced around them, Earle was holding on to the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s arm on multiple occasions.

“Tom and Alix were all over each other,” a source confirmed. “She couldn’t keep her hands off him. He kept leaning in, whispering in her ear. It looked like they kissed. She was rubbing his back really affectionately. The PDA was off the charts. They didn’t care who was watching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They were introduced through mutual friends. Despite Brady being 48, Earle was pretty intimate with him. Earle likes older men, so it should not come as a surprise.

Earle celebrated her 25th birthday in December. She spent the New Year in St. Barth and posted a carousel of images on Instagram.

“Having a time” – the caption read.

ADVERTISEMENT

She posted several poolside photos and was enjoying time on a yacht in St. Barth.

While rumors and sources signal something brewing between the two, it is still too early confirm. Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, married jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente and had a child together. She shared a carousel of images on year ending, showcasing the different memories from all year round. With Bundchen settled, Brady may also follow the same path.