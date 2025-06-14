2025 NFL Injury Tracker: Latest Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Anthony Richardson & More

Last year, injuries changed the playoff picture and wrecked several star-studded squads. Due to a string of serious injuries, the 49ers missed the entire postseason after reaching Super Bowl LVIII in early 2024. The Colts lost their dynamic rookie quarterback in just his fourth game. Nick Chubb’s brutal knee injury in 2023 lingered into 2024, and now he’s trying to prove he’s still got it in Houston. The league is keeping a careful eye on the recovery schedules of a few key players, whose health may determine the 2025 playoff race, as training camps approach in July. Here is the most recent update on the current status.

Christian McCaffrey: Back to ‘psycho mode’

McCaffrey missed 13 games in 2024, including the final stretch, because of a knee setback and nine because of an Achilles injury. After a focused offseason of rehab, the two-time All-Pro now claims he’s “starting from scratch” and “feels great.” McCaffrey’s intensity has returned to pre-injury levels, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who praised the running back’s full participation in OTAs and said, “He’s a psycho in a good way.” If he remains healthy, McCaffrey, who finished 2023 with 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns, will be crucial to the 49ers’ turnaround story.

Anthony Richardson: Shoulder injury nearly behind him

Richardson’s 2024 season ended early after shoulder surgery, but all signs are that he will be back by training camp. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Richardson met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who believes the 23-year-old quarterback will be ready by July after rest and rehabilitation. The Colts are still holding out hope that Richardson can become the long-term solution, even though Indianapolis signed veteran Daniel Jones this offseason. “[Colts] want health, and a real competition at quarterback,” Rapoport said.

Brandon Aiyuk: Fast healer, but still a PUP candidate

After just seven weeks in 2024, Brandon Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL, ruining his season. But, 49ers general manager John Lynch recently stated on The Pat McAfee Show that Aiyuk is “doing a tremendous job coming back” and praised the wideout’s work ethic and recovery speed.

Although it’s unknown how soon he’ll return to playing shape, Aiyuk is still a serious contender to start 2025 on the PUP list. After agreeing to a four-year, $120 million agreement, his poor performance from the previous season (25 receptions, 374 yards, and zero touchdowns) increased the pressure. The 49ers’ offensive strategy for the first portion of the season may be impacted by Aiyuk’s anticipated return date.

James Daniels: Achilles injury, but perspective intact

Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels has been slowly recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in Week 4 of last year. But for Daniels, the journey’s most difficult aspect isn’t the physical toll. Speaking candidly, Daniels compared his recovery to the far graver realities faced by families impacted by immigration arrests in Los Angeles: “There’s people in way worse positions.” Daniels claimed that the Achilles recovery has been “pretty easy.” He’s expected to be available for the start of the season and could play a crucial role on Miami’s interior line.

Nick Chubb: “All behind me,” but is it really?

Since his devastating knee injury in early 2023, we haven’t seen the Nick Chubb we knew. He made an attempt to return in 2024, but he looked completely different and only managed 3.3 yards per run on average. With a $2.5 million, one-year ‘prove-it’ contract in Houston, Chubb says he’s finally over the hump: “I’m over the hump. Now, I’m feeling as good as I have been in a long time.”