2025 NFL Training Camp: 8 Notable Position Battles Across The League Ft. Eagles, Cowboys, Packers

Training camp isn’t just drills and hydration breaks anymore – it’s a 90-man version of Survivor with more cleats and fewer immunity idols. Jobs are on the line, futures are being rewritten, and egos are about to get bruised in front of 4K cameras. Try getting benched before August while fans live-tweet your every missed throw. And while defense rotates, offense doesn’t share the spotlight – especially at QB, RB, and WR. These are zero-sum games. One guy wins the huddle. The other fades to the waiver wire. Let’s look at the top 8 notable position battles across the league.

Eagles – Safety race could decide playoff fate

Andrew Mukuba vs. Sydney Brown is the battle to watch. Fangio trusts rookies – Mukuba’s five INTs at Texas and clean tackling give him the edge. Brown’s aggressive style still leads to missed plays. Also, keep an eye on: Keele Ringo vs. Adoree’ Jackson at CB – Ringo’s size and speed make him the frontrunner. Tyler Steen’s job is to lose at RG. Swing tackle fight: Kendall Lamm vs. rookies. Philly lost 8 starters. These camp battles will shape their 2025 fate.

Cowboys – RB drama reloaded

New OC Brian Schottenheimer brings hope, but Dallas still can’t quit their favorite summer tradition – running back roulette. With Tony Pollard gone, it’s Javonte Williams vs. Miles Sanders in a duel for touches. Sanders is shiftier. Javonte is tougher. But when it’s 4th-and-2 in December, who’s getting the call? ESPN’s Todd Archer says it best – Dallas is better with one lead back. The committee approach fizzled last year, and it’s déjà vu again. Back-to-back offseasons. Back-to-back RB exits. If the ground game sputters in 2025, the blame sits squarely on the front office.

Packers – WR depth chart: Choose your fighter

Matthew Golden is the shiny new WR1 the Packers drafted. And to be honest, it’s not a secret anymore that even Jordan Love was excited by this pick, as Matt LaFleur said: “He was like ‘I gotta get my arm loose. That’s tough to throw to 4.29 (speed).’” Jayden Reed’s the slot lock. Christian Watson is recovering. Romeo Doubs? Hanging on. Mecole Hardman? He could be the gadget guy Matt LaFleur finally uses correctly. Who’s Got the Edge? Golden, Reed, Doubs, Wicks, Williams, Hardman. But how many snaps? That’s a week-to-week mystery.

Browns – Four quarterbacks walk into a room

Joe Flacco. Kenny Pickett. Shedeur Sanders. Dillon Gabriel. This QB room is a perfect example of – ‘If you have two quarterbacks, you have none’ – and the Browns have four. Flacco knows the scheme but also knows what a 40-year-old arm feels like in December.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel 5 and quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Pickett’s trying to ‘rebuild,’ which is never a great NFL buzzword. The rookies? Need miracles. Who’s Got the Edge? Flacco. Not inspiring, but Stefanski probably wants someone who won’t implode by halftime in Week 1.

Saints – Rookie mayhem in the Bayou

Tyler Shough vs. Spencer Rattler feels like flipping a coin mid-tornado. Shough has the tools, but he’s 25 and bouncing around more than a travel influencer. Rattler? Still wild, still raw, still Rattler. Who’s Got the Edge? Shough. He’s the new toy, and New Orleans wants to know if it’s a franchise QB or just a fancier backup.

Giants – Who’s eating after Nabers?

Malik Nabers is already acting like the WR1 – three touchdowns in Day 1 of camp says enough. But the real drama is who’s next. Wan’Dale Robinson caught Russell Wilson’s first camp pass for a touchdown. Darius Slayton’s running with the starters. But it’s Jalin Hyatt who’s turning heads. After bulking up this offseason and syncing with Russ in private workouts, he’s drawing praise from Wilson himself. “He’s going to really shine for us,” Wilson said.

Colts – Is AR really QB1?

Anthony Richardson is built in a lab but breaks like glass. Daniel Jones arrived as insurance, but if Richardson so much as coughs during camp, Shane Steichen might call the pharmacy. Jones isn’t flashy, but he’s safe. Ish. Who’s Got the Edge? Richardson – for now. But if he gets hurt again, Jones could quietly walk away with the season.

Jaguars – Etienne’s final warning?

Travis Etienne’s stock has never been lower. Tank Bigsby is creeping, and rookie Bhayshul Tuten is a straight-line burner with big-play juice. But Tuten also fumbles. Like, a lot. Who’s Got the Edge? Etienne – for now. But one misstep and Coen might hand the rock to someone with fresh legs and a clean sheet.