2027 NFL Draft Big Ten Rankings: Jeremiah Smith Headlines a Class With Five Potential First-Round Picks

The top NFL prospects from Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Penn State and the reigning national champion, Indiana, have been featured in full-length articles the past few weeks. Here’s a look at the other next-level players in the Big Ten as well as a ranking of all the prospects from that conference.

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The remaining Big Ten programs feature prospect pairs worth examining, starting with Iowa. The program is long known for putting quality offensive linemen into the NFL, and a pair of juniors, Trevor Lauck and Kade Pieper, will keep the tradition going.

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Lauck is an athletic left tackle who blocks with great fundamentals and shows a lot of ability in pass protection or blocking in motion. He’s agile and super quick, and he comes with growth potential. Pieper is even better blocking on the move and is also incredibly quick. He must get bigger and stronger, as Pieper is often knocked to the ground by defenders. He has a lot of similarities to former Hawkeye Tyler Linderbaum.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have a pair of prospects I like from both sides of the line of scrimmage.

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Imago Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes On October 18, 2025, in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 warms up before a college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Madison Wisconsin USA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xRossxHarriedx originalFilename:harried-wisconsi251018_npRD8.jpg

My opinion of Anthony Smith, who I grade as a potential first-round pick, is on the opposite end of the spectrum of scouts I’ve spoken with, who slot him as a late Day 3 prospect. I’ve watched Smith the past two seasons, and he’s a big, athletic game wrecker with growth potential and scheme versatility. Last year alone he accounted for 17.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks and broke up three passes. Smith can play defensive end in a three-man front or one-gap defensive tackle.

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Darius Taylor is a terrific three-down back who is productive as a ball carrier and as a pass catcher. He creates yardage and shows great vision. Taylor also has a high yards-per-carry average, but he has struggled with injuries, which is a concern.

Rutgers has a terrific receiver prospect in junior KJ Duff, a big-bodied (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) pass catcher with decent speed. Duff shows great eye/hand coordination, a sense of timing, and consistently makes the reception away from his frame. He possesses soft hands and regularly makes acrobatic catches to move the chains.

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The West Coast offers a pair of quarterbacks from rival squads who will draw a lot of opinion all season long.

Jayden Maiava of USC made the right decision returning to school for another season to hone his game. Maiava has an incredible arm, which allows him to make a lot of difficult throws. He fires passes through tight windows and drives the ball downfield with velocity. He struggles to accurately deliver the ball on a consistent basis, in large part due to poor fundamentals and footwork. This is a big season for Maiava, and if he takes his game to the next level, he will be talked about as a potential first-round pick.

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From the perspective of physical tools, Nico Iamaleava of UCLA grades with the best of them. In fact, several scouts I’ve spoken with grade Iamaleava higher than Maiava. The Bruins junior is tall and athletic, has a great arm, and is equally effective making plays with his legs. He struggles with any sort of consistency in his game, and he’s very streaky, if not erratic. Iamaleava had to return given his inconsistent play and off-field issues.

This is a huge year for Iamaleava and probably more important than the campaign facing Maiava. The Bruins have a new coach, the third head coach Iamaleava will be playing for in as many years, and he needs to show improvement on the field and the ability to lead the team in the locker room.

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