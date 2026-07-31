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2027 NFL Draft Big Ten Rankings: Jeremiah Smith Headlines a Class With Five Potential First-Round Picks

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Tony Pauline

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2027 NFL Draft Big Ten Rankings: Jeremiah Smith Headlines a Class With Five Potential First-Round Picks

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Tony Pauline

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Jul 31, 2026 | 12:23 PM EDT

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The top NFL prospects from Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Penn State and the reigning national champion, Indiana, have been featured in full-length articles the past few weeks. Here’s a look at the other next-level players in the Big Ten as well as a ranking of all the prospects from that conference.

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The remaining Big Ten programs feature prospect pairs worth examining, starting with Iowa. The program is long known for putting quality offensive linemen into the NFL, and a pair of juniors, Trevor Lauck and Kade Pieper, will keep the tradition going.

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Lauck is an athletic left tackle who blocks with great fundamentals and shows a lot of ability in pass protection or blocking in motion. He’s agile and super quick, and he comes with growth potential. Pieper is even better blocking on the move and is also incredibly quick. He must get bigger and stronger, as Pieper is often knocked to the ground by defenders.  He has a lot of similarities to former Hawkeye Tyler Linderbaum.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have a pair of prospects I like from both sides of the line of scrimmage.

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My opinion of Anthony Smith, who I grade as a potential first-round pick, is on the opposite end of the spectrum of scouts I’ve spoken with, who slot him as a late Day 3 prospect. I’ve watched Smith the past two seasons, and he’s a big, athletic game wrecker with growth potential and scheme versatility. Last year alone he accounted for 17.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks and broke up three passes. Smith can play defensive end in a three-man front or one-gap defensive tackle.

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Darius Taylor is a terrific three-down back who is productive as a ball carrier and as a pass catcher. He creates yardage and shows great vision. Taylor also has a high yards-per-carry average, but he has struggled with injuries, which is a concern.

Rutgers has a terrific receiver prospect in junior KJ Duff, a big-bodied (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) pass catcher with decent speed. Duff shows great eye/hand coordination, a sense of timing, and consistently makes the reception away from his frame. He possesses soft hands and regularly makes acrobatic catches to move the chains.

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The West Coast offers a pair of quarterbacks from rival squads who will draw a lot of opinion all season long.

Jayden Maiava of USC made the right decision returning to school for another season to hone his game. Maiava has an incredible arm, which allows him to make a lot of difficult throws. He fires passes through tight windows and drives the ball downfield with velocity. He struggles to accurately deliver the ball on a consistent basis, in large part due to poor fundamentals and footwork. This is a big season for Maiava, and if he takes his game to the next level, he will be talked about as a potential first-round pick.

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From the perspective of physical tools, Nico Iamaleava of UCLA grades with the best of them. In fact, several scouts I’ve spoken with grade Iamaleava higher than Maiava. The Bruins junior is tall and athletic, has a great arm, and is equally effective making plays with his legs. He struggles with any sort of consistency in his game, and he’s very streaky, if not erratic. Iamaleava had to return given his inconsistent play and off-field issues.

This is a huge year for Iamaleava and probably more important than the campaign facing Maiava. The Bruins have a new coach, the third head coach Iamaleava will be playing for in as many years, and he needs to show improvement on the field and the ability to lead the team in the locker room.

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4.551stOhio StateJeremiah SmithWR43Jr
4.341stOregonDante MooreQB54Jr
4.181stIndianaCharlie BeckerWR803Jr
4.111stOregonA’Mauri WashingtonDT524Sr
4.051stMinnesotaAnthony SmithDE05Sr
3.991-2IowaTrevor LauckT594Jr
3.982ndOhio StateKenyatta Jackson Jr.DE975Sr
3.962ndRutgersKJ DuffWR84Sr
3.952ndOregonMatayo UiagaleleiOLB104Sr
3.942ndIowaKade PieperC584Jr
3.932ndOhio StateJulian SayinQB103So
3.922ndMichiganZeke BerryCB105Sr
3.892ndPenn StateBen BrahmerTE184Sr
3.882ndMichiganAndrew SpragueT543So
3.882ndOhio StateAustin SiereveldT674Jr
3.882ndOregonBear AlexanderDT15Sr
3.852ndMichiganBlake FrazierT773So
3.852ndOregonJamari JohnsonTE94Jr
3.822ndMichiganJyaire HillCB04Jr
3.812ndIndianaCarter SmithT655Sr
3.812ndUSCJayden MaiavaQB145Sr
3.802-3UCLANico IamaleavaQB94Jr
3.773rdMichiganEvan LinkT714Jr
3.773rdOhio StatePhillip DanielsT704Jr
3.763rdUSCElijah PaigeT724Jr
3.753rdIndianaNick MarshWR63Jr
3.743rdPenn StateGabe BurkleTE845Sr
3.733rdOregonEvan StewartWR75Sr
3.703rdWashingtonRahshawn ClarkCB23So
3.693rdMinnesotaDarius TaylorRB14Sr
3.683rdOhio StateJaylen McClainS83Jr
3.643rdOhio StateEarl Little Jr.S15Sr
3.633rdWashingtonDemond Williams Jr.QB13Jr
3.593-4USCAlani NoaG774Sr
3.554thPenn StateAndrew RappleyeaTE874Jr
3.544thIowaZach LutmerCB65Sr
3.534thOhio StateLuke MontgomeryG514Sr
3.524thWashingtonAlex McLaughlinS124Sr
3.514thWisconsinJon Jon KamaraOLB283So
3.494-5WashingtonDrew AzzopardiT745Sr
3.485thPenn StateTony RojasILB135Sr
3.475thIllinoisMatthew BaileyS75Sr
3.465thIndianaAmare FerrellS14Sr
3.465thMinnesotaGreg JohnsonG654Sr
3.455thOregonIfy ObidegwuCB73So
3.445thPenn StateAnthony DonkohT684Jr
3.435thMarylandDaniel WingateILB14Sr
3.435thMichigan StateCam EdwardsRB05Sr
3.435thMichigan StateKeahnist ThompsonDE95Sr
3.435thOhio StateBrandon InnissWR14Sr
3.435thUSCJide AbasiriDT973Jr
3.425thIndianaJosh HooverQB105Sr
3.425thIowaDJ VonnahmeTE813So
3.425thMichigan StateJordan HallOLB54Sr
3.425thNebraskaElijah PritchettT575Sr
3.425thOhio StateDevin McCuinWR34Sr
3.425thPenn StateIkenna EzeoguDE885Sr
3.415thMichiganJake GuarneraC513So
3.415thMichigan StateConner MooreT585Sr
3.405thPenn StateChase SowellWR05Sr
3.405thRutgersAntwan RaymondRB34Jr
3.395-6MarylandRathrel PerryT765Sr
3.395-6Ohio StatePayton PierceILB263Jr
3.386thIllinoisXavier ScottCB155Sr
3.386thIndianaTyrique TuckerDT955Sr
3.386thMinnesotaMaverick BaranowskiILB65Sr
3.386thOhio StateTerry MooreS115Sr
3.386thPenn StateBrett EskildsenWR43Jr
3.386thWashingtonXe’ree AlexanderILB104Sr
3.376thIllinoisAlex PerryWR15Sr
3.376thIndianaRolijah HardyILB53Jr
3.376thOhio StateCarson HinzmanC755Sr
3.376thUSCJontez WilliamsCB05Sr
3.376thWashingtonElinneus DavisDT904Jr
3.376thWisconsinAbu Sama IIIRB244Sr
3.366thIndianaIsaiah JonesILB465Sr
3.366thMichiganCameron BrandtDE94Sr
3.366thOregonTeitum TuiotiDE444Sr
3.356thNorthwesternGriffin WildeWR174Sr
3.356thOhio StateJermaine Mathews Jr.CB74Sr
3.356thUSCTobias RaymondG734Jr
3.346thIllinoisKatin HouserQB45Sr
3.346thMichiganRod MooreS16Sr
3.346thPenn StateCarson HansenRB234Sr
3.336thIndianaMario LandinoDT973Jr
3.336thMichiganSmith SnowdenCB34Sr
3.336thUSCWaymond JordanRB24Sr
3.326thIllinoisCa’Lil ValentineRB53Jr
3.326thIndianaTobi OsunsanmiDE74Jr
3.326thMichiganTroy PierceDT954Sr
3.326thMinnesotaAshton BeersC785Sr
3.326thOregonIapani LalouluC724Sr
3.326thWisconsinSebastian CheeksOLB156Sr
3.316thIndianaAJ HarrisCB44Sr
3.316thOhio StateJa’Kobi JacksonRB245Sr
3.316thOregonJerry MixonILB64Sr
3.316thPenn StateRocco BechtQB35Sr
3.316thUCLATao JohnsonS65Sr
3.316thWisconsinAustin KaweckiC516Sr
3.306-7Penn StateMarcus Neal Jr.S314Jr
3.306-7USCBraylan ShelbyDE104Sr
3.297thMichiganTao JohnsonS55Sr
3.297thMichiganEnow EttaDT174Jr
3.297thMichiganZack MarshallTE834Jr
3.297thNorthwesternRobert FitzgeraldS65Sr
3.297thPenn StateJeremiah CooperS45Sr
3.287thIowaDeshaun LeeCB85Sr
3.287thIowaJack DotzlerT715Sr
3.287thNorthwesternKobie McKinzieILB26Sr
3.287thOhio StateJames SmithDE34Sr
3.287thPenn StateKooper EbelILB474Sr
3.26FAPenn StateZion TracyCB74Sr
3.26FAUSCKameryn CrawfordDE13Jr
3.25FAIllinoisCollin DixonWR174Jr
3.25FAMarylandMichael HersheyC613Jr
3.25FAMichigan StateBen MurawskiT755Sr
3.25FAMinnesotaKoi PerichS 4Jr
3.25FANebraskaJustin EvansC515Sr
3.25FAOhio StateJosh PadillaC624Jr
3.25FARutgersTy MorrisILB104Sr
3.25FAUCLALeland SmithWR04Sr
3.24FAOregonAaron FlowersS213So
3.24FAPenn StateCaleb BaconILB265Sr
3.23FAOhio StateChristian AlliegroILB144Sr
3.22FAIndianaDrew EvansG625Sr
3.22FANorthwesternJoseph Himon IIRB66Sr
3.22FAOhio StateWill Smith Jr.DT534Jr
3.22FAPenn StateAudavion CollinsCB25Sr
3.22FAUCLAWayne KnightRB35Sr
3.21FAIndianaJamari SharpeCB225Sr
3.21FAMarylandAmari JacksonCB245Sr
3.21FAMichigan StateCaleb WheatlandILB444Sr
3.20FAOhio StateQua RussawOLB43So
3.19FANorthwesternCaleb KomolafeRB54Jr
3.19FANorthwesternBraden TurnerCB95Sr
3.18FAIndianaJosh BurnhamDE85Sr
3.18FAMarylandJamare GlaskerCB45Sr
3.18FAPenn StateCooper AlexanderTE803So
3.18FAPenn StateJamison PattonCB34Sr
3.18FAWisconsinRyan SchwendemanTE845Sr
3.16FAMichigan StateNikai MartinezS216Sr
3.15FAIllinoisChristian AbneyTE864Sr
3.11FAIllinoisBrandon HendersonG754Sr
3.11FAMinnesotaJohn NestorS174Sr
3.09FANebraskaLuke LindenmeyerTE445Sr
3.09FANorthwesternMichael KilbaneDE474Jr
3.09FAPurdueKeyshawn BurgosDE115Sr
3.09FAWashingtonJacob LaneDE484Sr
3.08FAMichigan StateMichael RichardCB74Sr
3.08FAOregonDave IuliG744Sr
3.07FAWashingtonLanden HatchettC664Sr
3.05FAMichigan StateCaleb WheatlandILB445Sr
3.04FAIndianaJoe BrunnerG565Sr
3.04FAMichigan StateChrishon McCrayWR135Sr
3.04FAUCLASammy OmosighoOLB104Sr
3.03FAIllinoisJaheim ClarkeCB64Sr
3.03FAIndianaLee Beebe Jr.RB295Sr
3.03FAMarylandIsaiah WrightG746Sr
3.03FAMichigan StateKenny Soares Jr.OLB235Sr
3.03FANorthwesternAlex HonigTE866Sr
3.03FAOregonDevon JacksonILB95Sr
3.02FAIllinoisAidan LaugheryRB215Sr
3.02FAIllinoisJayshon PlattWR15Sr
3.02FAIndianaJoe HjelleDT905Sr
3.02FAIowaAddison OstrengaTE895Sr
3.02FANebraskaAndrew MarshallCB104Sr
3.02FANorthwesternGavin SawchukRB276Sr
3.02FAPurdueIfabisi OwensWR175Sr
3.02FAPurdueKylan FoxTE164Jr
3.02FARutgersKwabena AsamoahG695Sr
3.02FAUCLADJ BarksdaleCB324Sr
3.02FAUSCChristin PierceS64Sr
3.02FAWisconsinMarvin Burks Jr.S44Sr
3.01FAIllinoisKaden FeaginTE35Sr
3.01FAIllinoisJake RenfroC576Sr
3.01FAIndianaBray LynchC745Sr
3.01FAMarylandDontay JoynerCB64Sr
3.01FAMarylandKaleb WebbWR845Sr
3.01FAMichigan StateTre BellCB35Sr
3.01FAMinnesotaTJ Bush Jr.OLB 4Sr
3.01FANorthwesternAidan ChilesQB04Sr
3.01FAOhio StateBeau AtkinsonDE125Sr
3.01FAPenn StateKeanu WilliamsDT996Sr
3.01FAPurdueJaden ManghamS25Sr
3.01FAUCLALandon EllisWR114Sr
3.01FAUSCZuriah FisherDE185Sr
3.01FAWashingtonJacob ManuILB95Sr
3.01FAWisconsinJustus BooneDE06Sr

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Tony Pauline

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Tony Pauline is a Senior NFL Analyst at EssentiallySports, bringing over two decades of trusted expertise in draft evaluation and league scouting. Recognized as one of the most reliable voices in NFL Draft analysis, Tony has contributed to major outlets including Sports Illustrated, USA Today, PhiladelphiaEagles.com, and NewYorkGiants.com, while also serving as a longtime draft analyst for SNY TV since 2006. Tony is known for his precise scouting reports, accurate projections, and deep network of league contacts, making his annual draft coverage a staple for fans and insiders. His insight is also featured on the Giants Huddle podcast on Giants.com, where he breaks down draft classes and league trends with authoritative clarity. A graduate of St. John’s University with a degree in Athletic Administration, Tony pairs his academic grounding with decades of field experience to deliver comprehensive, respected evaluations of NFL prospects and team-building strategy.

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