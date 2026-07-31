2027 NFL Draft Big Ten Rankings: Jeremiah Smith Headlines a Class With Five Potential First-Round Picks

The top NFL prospects from Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Penn State and the reigning national champion, Indiana, have been featured in full-length articles the past few weeks. Here’s a look at the other next-level players in the Big Ten as well as a ranking of all the prospects from that conference.
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The remaining Big Ten programs feature prospect pairs worth examining, starting with Iowa. The program is long known for putting quality offensive linemen into the NFL, and a pair of juniors, Trevor Lauck and Kade Pieper, will keep the tradition going.
Lauck is an athletic left tackle who blocks with great fundamentals and shows a lot of ability in pass protection or blocking in motion. He’s agile and super quick, and he comes with growth potential. Pieper is even better blocking on the move and is also incredibly quick. He must get bigger and stronger, as Pieper is often knocked to the ground by defenders. He has a lot of similarities to former Hawkeye Tyler Linderbaum.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have a pair of prospects I like from both sides of the line of scrimmage.
My opinion of Anthony Smith, who I grade as a potential first-round pick, is on the opposite end of the spectrum of scouts I’ve spoken with, who slot him as a late Day 3 prospect. I’ve watched Smith the past two seasons, and he’s a big, athletic game wrecker with growth potential and scheme versatility. Last year alone he accounted for 17.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks and broke up three passes. Smith can play defensive end in a three-man front or one-gap defensive tackle.
Darius Taylor is a terrific three-down back who is productive as a ball carrier and as a pass catcher. He creates yardage and shows great vision. Taylor also has a high yards-per-carry average, but he has struggled with injuries, which is a concern.
Rutgers has a terrific receiver prospect in junior KJ Duff, a big-bodied (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) pass catcher with decent speed. Duff shows great eye/hand coordination, a sense of timing, and consistently makes the reception away from his frame. He possesses soft hands and regularly makes acrobatic catches to move the chains.
The West Coast offers a pair of quarterbacks from rival squads who will draw a lot of opinion all season long.
Jayden Maiava of USC made the right decision returning to school for another season to hone his game. Maiava has an incredible arm, which allows him to make a lot of difficult throws. He fires passes through tight windows and drives the ball downfield with velocity. He struggles to accurately deliver the ball on a consistent basis, in large part due to poor fundamentals and footwork. This is a big season for Maiava, and if he takes his game to the next level, he will be talked about as a potential first-round pick.
From the perspective of physical tools, Nico Iamaleava of UCLA grades with the best of them. In fact, several scouts I’ve spoken with grade Iamaleava higher than Maiava. The Bruins junior is tall and athletic, has a great arm, and is equally effective making plays with his legs. He struggles with any sort of consistency in his game, and he’s very streaky, if not erratic. Iamaleava had to return given his inconsistent play and off-field issues.
This is a huge year for Iamaleava and probably more important than the campaign facing Maiava. The Bruins have a new coach, the third head coach Iamaleava will be playing for in as many years, and he needs to show improvement on the field and the ability to lead the team in the locker room.
|4.55
|1st
|Ohio State
|Jeremiah Smith
|WR
|4
|3Jr
|4.34
|1st
|Oregon
|Dante Moore
|QB
|5
|4Jr
|4.18
|1st
|Indiana
|Charlie Becker
|WR
|80
|3Jr
|4.11
|1st
|Oregon
|A’Mauri Washington
|DT
|52
|4Sr
|4.05
|1st
|Minnesota
|Anthony Smith
|DE
|0
|5Sr
|3.99
|1-2
|Iowa
|Trevor Lauck
|T
|59
|4Jr
|3.98
|2nd
|Ohio State
|Kenyatta Jackson Jr.
|DE
|97
|5Sr
|3.96
|2nd
|Rutgers
|KJ Duff
|WR
|8
|4Sr
|3.95
|2nd
|Oregon
|Matayo Uiagalelei
|OLB
|10
|4Sr
|3.94
|2nd
|Iowa
|Kade Pieper
|C
|58
|4Jr
|3.93
|2nd
|Ohio State
|Julian Sayin
|QB
|10
|3So
|3.92
|2nd
|Michigan
|Zeke Berry
|CB
|10
|5Sr
|3.89
|2nd
|Penn State
|Ben Brahmer
|TE
|18
|4Sr
|3.88
|2nd
|Michigan
|Andrew Sprague
|T
|54
|3So
|3.88
|2nd
|Ohio State
|Austin Siereveld
|T
|67
|4Jr
|3.88
|2nd
|Oregon
|Bear Alexander
|DT
|1
|5Sr
|3.85
|2nd
|Michigan
|Blake Frazier
|T
|77
|3So
|3.85
|2nd
|Oregon
|Jamari Johnson
|TE
|9
|4Jr
|3.82
|2nd
|Michigan
|Jyaire Hill
|CB
|0
|4Jr
|3.81
|2nd
|Indiana
|Carter Smith
|T
|65
|5Sr
|3.81
|2nd
|USC
|Jayden Maiava
|QB
|14
|5Sr
|3.80
|2-3
|UCLA
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|9
|4Jr
|3.77
|3rd
|Michigan
|Evan Link
|T
|71
|4Jr
|3.77
|3rd
|Ohio State
|Phillip Daniels
|T
|70
|4Jr
|3.76
|3rd
|USC
|Elijah Paige
|T
|72
|4Jr
|3.75
|3rd
|Indiana
|Nick Marsh
|WR
|6
|3Jr
|3.74
|3rd
|Penn State
|Gabe Burkle
|TE
|84
|5Sr
|3.73
|3rd
|Oregon
|Evan Stewart
|WR
|7
|5Sr
|3.70
|3rd
|Washington
|Rahshawn Clark
|CB
|2
|3So
|3.69
|3rd
|Minnesota
|Darius Taylor
|RB
|1
|4Sr
|3.68
|3rd
|Ohio State
|Jaylen McClain
|S
|8
|3Jr
|3.64
|3rd
|Ohio State
|Earl Little Jr.
|S
|1
|5Sr
|3.63
|3rd
|Washington
|Demond Williams Jr.
|QB
|1
|3Jr
|3.59
|3-4
|USC
|Alani Noa
|G
|77
|4Sr
|3.55
|4th
|Penn State
|Andrew Rappleyea
|TE
|87
|4Jr
|3.54
|4th
|Iowa
|Zach Lutmer
|CB
|6
|5Sr
|3.53
|4th
|Ohio State
|Luke Montgomery
|G
|51
|4Sr
|3.52
|4th
|Washington
|Alex McLaughlin
|S
|12
|4Sr
|3.51
|4th
|Wisconsin
|Jon Jon Kamara
|OLB
|28
|3So
|3.49
|4-5
|Washington
|Drew Azzopardi
|T
|74
|5Sr
|3.48
|5th
|Penn State
|Tony Rojas
|ILB
|13
|5Sr
|3.47
|5th
|Illinois
|Matthew Bailey
|S
|7
|5Sr
|3.46
|5th
|Indiana
|Amare Ferrell
|S
|1
|4Sr
|3.46
|5th
|Minnesota
|Greg Johnson
|G
|65
|4Sr
|3.45
|5th
|Oregon
|Ify Obidegwu
|CB
|7
|3So
|3.44
|5th
|Penn State
|Anthony Donkoh
|T
|68
|4Jr
|3.43
|5th
|Maryland
|Daniel Wingate
|ILB
|1
|4Sr
|3.43
|5th
|Michigan State
|Cam Edwards
|RB
|0
|5Sr
|3.43
|5th
|Michigan State
|Keahnist Thompson
|DE
|9
|5Sr
|3.43
|5th
|Ohio State
|Brandon Inniss
|WR
|1
|4Sr
|3.43
|5th
|USC
|Jide Abasiri
|DT
|97
|3Jr
|3.42
|5th
|Indiana
|Josh Hoover
|QB
|10
|5Sr
|3.42
|5th
|Iowa
|DJ Vonnahme
|TE
|81
|3So
|3.42
|5th
|Michigan State
|Jordan Hall
|OLB
|5
|4Sr
|3.42
|5th
|Nebraska
|Elijah Pritchett
|T
|57
|5Sr
|3.42
|5th
|Ohio State
|Devin McCuin
|WR
|3
|4Sr
|3.42
|5th
|Penn State
|Ikenna Ezeogu
|DE
|88
|5Sr
|3.41
|5th
|Michigan
|Jake Guarnera
|C
|51
|3So
|3.41
|5th
|Michigan State
|Conner Moore
|T
|58
|5Sr
|3.40
|5th
|Penn State
|Chase Sowell
|WR
|0
|5Sr
|3.40
|5th
|Rutgers
|Antwan Raymond
|RB
|3
|4Jr
|3.39
|5-6
|Maryland
|Rathrel Perry
|T
|76
|5Sr
|3.39
|5-6
|Ohio State
|Payton Pierce
|ILB
|26
|3Jr
|3.38
|6th
|Illinois
|Xavier Scott
|CB
|15
|5Sr
|3.38
|6th
|Indiana
|Tyrique Tucker
|DT
|95
|5Sr
|3.38
|6th
|Minnesota
|Maverick Baranowski
|ILB
|6
|5Sr
|3.38
|6th
|Ohio State
|Terry Moore
|S
|11
|5Sr
|3.38
|6th
|Penn State
|Brett Eskildsen
|WR
|4
|3Jr
|3.38
|6th
|Washington
|Xe’ree Alexander
|ILB
|10
|4Sr
|3.37
|6th
|Illinois
|Alex Perry
|WR
|1
|5Sr
|3.37
|6th
|Indiana
|Rolijah Hardy
|ILB
|5
|3Jr
|3.37
|6th
|Ohio State
|Carson Hinzman
|C
|75
|5Sr
|3.37
|6th
|USC
|Jontez Williams
|CB
|0
|5Sr
|3.37
|6th
|Washington
|Elinneus Davis
|DT
|90
|4Jr
|3.37
|6th
|Wisconsin
|Abu Sama III
|RB
|24
|4Sr
|3.36
|6th
|Indiana
|Isaiah Jones
|ILB
|46
|5Sr
|3.36
|6th
|Michigan
|Cameron Brandt
|DE
|9
|4Sr
|3.36
|6th
|Oregon
|Teitum Tuioti
|DE
|44
|4Sr
|3.35
|6th
|Northwestern
|Griffin Wilde
|WR
|17
|4Sr
|3.35
|6th
|Ohio State
|Jermaine Mathews Jr.
|CB
|7
|4Sr
|3.35
|6th
|USC
|Tobias Raymond
|G
|73
|4Jr
|3.34
|6th
|Illinois
|Katin Houser
|QB
|4
|5Sr
|3.34
|6th
|Michigan
|Rod Moore
|S
|1
|6Sr
|3.34
|6th
|Penn State
|Carson Hansen
|RB
|23
|4Sr
|3.33
|6th
|Indiana
|Mario Landino
|DT
|97
|3Jr
|3.33
|6th
|Michigan
|Smith Snowden
|CB
|3
|4Sr
|3.33
|6th
|USC
|Waymond Jordan
|RB
|2
|4Sr
|3.32
|6th
|Illinois
|Ca’Lil Valentine
|RB
|5
|3Jr
|3.32
|6th
|Indiana
|Tobi Osunsanmi
|DE
|7
|4Jr
|3.32
|6th
|Michigan
|Troy Pierce
|DT
|95
|4Sr
|3.32
|6th
|Minnesota
|Ashton Beers
|C
|78
|5Sr
|3.32
|6th
|Oregon
|Iapani Laloulu
|C
|72
|4Sr
|3.32
|6th
|Wisconsin
|Sebastian Cheeks
|OLB
|15
|6Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Indiana
|AJ Harris
|CB
|4
|4Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Ohio State
|Ja’Kobi Jackson
|RB
|24
|5Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Oregon
|Jerry Mixon
|ILB
|6
|4Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Penn State
|Rocco Becht
|QB
|3
|5Sr
|3.31
|6th
|UCLA
|Tao Johnson
|S
|6
|5Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Wisconsin
|Austin Kawecki
|C
|51
|6Sr
|3.30
|6-7
|Penn State
|Marcus Neal Jr.
|S
|31
|4Jr
|3.30
|6-7
|USC
|Braylan Shelby
|DE
|10
|4Sr
|3.29
|7th
|Michigan
|Tao Johnson
|S
|5
|5Sr
|3.29
|7th
|Michigan
|Enow Etta
|DT
|17
|4Jr
|3.29
|7th
|Michigan
|Zack Marshall
|TE
|83
|4Jr
|3.29
|7th
|Northwestern
|Robert Fitzgerald
|S
|6
|5Sr
|3.29
|7th
|Penn State
|Jeremiah Cooper
|S
|4
|5Sr
|3.28
|7th
|Iowa
|Deshaun Lee
|CB
|8
|5Sr
|3.28
|7th
|Iowa
|Jack Dotzler
|T
|71
|5Sr
|3.28
|7th
|Northwestern
|Kobie McKinzie
|ILB
|2
|6Sr
|3.28
|7th
|Ohio State
|James Smith
|DE
|3
|4Sr
|3.28
|7th
|Penn State
|Kooper Ebel
|ILB
|47
|4Sr
|3.26
|FA
|Penn State
|Zion Tracy
|CB
|7
|4Sr
|3.26
|FA
|USC
|Kameryn Crawford
|DE
|1
|3Jr
|3.25
|FA
|Illinois
|Collin Dixon
|WR
|17
|4Jr
|3.25
|FA
|Maryland
|Michael Hershey
|C
|61
|3Jr
|3.25
|FA
|Michigan State
|Ben Murawski
|T
|75
|5Sr
|3.25
|FA
|Minnesota
|Koi Perich
|S
|4Jr
|3.25
|FA
|Nebraska
|Justin Evans
|C
|51
|5Sr
|3.25
|FA
|Ohio State
|Josh Padilla
|C
|62
|4Jr
|3.25
|FA
|Rutgers
|Ty Morris
|ILB
|10
|4Sr
|3.25
|FA
|UCLA
|Leland Smith
|WR
|0
|4Sr
|3.24
|FA
|Oregon
|Aaron Flowers
|S
|21
|3So
|3.24
|FA
|Penn State
|Caleb Bacon
|ILB
|26
|5Sr
|3.23
|FA
|Ohio State
|Christian Alliegro
|ILB
|14
|4Sr
|3.22
|FA
|Indiana
|Drew Evans
|G
|62
|5Sr
|3.22
|FA
|Northwestern
|Joseph Himon II
|RB
|6
|6Sr
|3.22
|FA
|Ohio State
|Will Smith Jr.
|DT
|53
|4Jr
|3.22
|FA
|Penn State
|Audavion Collins
|CB
|2
|5Sr
|3.22
|FA
|UCLA
|Wayne Knight
|RB
|3
|5Sr
|3.21
|FA
|Indiana
|Jamari Sharpe
|CB
|22
|5Sr
|3.21
|FA
|Maryland
|Amari Jackson
|CB
|24
|5Sr
|3.21
|FA
|Michigan State
|Caleb Wheatland
|ILB
|44
|4Sr
|3.20
|FA
|Ohio State
|Qua Russaw
|OLB
|4
|3So
|3.19
|FA
|Northwestern
|Caleb Komolafe
|RB
|5
|4Jr
|3.19
|FA
|Northwestern
|Braden Turner
|CB
|9
|5Sr
|3.18
|FA
|Indiana
|Josh Burnham
|DE
|8
|5Sr
|3.18
|FA
|Maryland
|Jamare Glasker
|CB
|4
|5Sr
|3.18
|FA
|Penn State
|Cooper Alexander
|TE
|80
|3So
|3.18
|FA
|Penn State
|Jamison Patton
|CB
|3
|4Sr
|3.18
|FA
|Wisconsin
|Ryan Schwendeman
|TE
|84
|5Sr
|3.16
|FA
|Michigan State
|Nikai Martinez
|S
|21
|6Sr
|3.15
|FA
|Illinois
|Christian Abney
|TE
|86
|4Sr
|3.11
|FA
|Illinois
|Brandon Henderson
|G
|75
|4Sr
|3.11
|FA
|Minnesota
|John Nestor
|S
|17
|4Sr
|3.09
|FA
|Nebraska
|Luke Lindenmeyer
|TE
|44
|5Sr
|3.09
|FA
|Northwestern
|Michael Kilbane
|DE
|47
|4Jr
|3.09
|FA
|Purdue
|Keyshawn Burgos
|DE
|11
|5Sr
|3.09
|FA
|Washington
|Jacob Lane
|DE
|48
|4Sr
|3.08
|FA
|Michigan State
|Michael Richard
|CB
|7
|4Sr
|3.08
|FA
|Oregon
|Dave Iuli
|G
|74
|4Sr
|3.07
|FA
|Washington
|Landen Hatchett
|C
|66
|4Sr
|3.05
|FA
|Michigan State
|Caleb Wheatland
|ILB
|44
|5Sr
|3.04
|FA
|Indiana
|Joe Brunner
|G
|56
|5Sr
|3.04
|FA
|Michigan State
|Chrishon McCray
|WR
|13
|5Sr
|3.04
|FA
|UCLA
|Sammy Omosigho
|OLB
|10
|4Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Illinois
|Jaheim Clarke
|CB
|6
|4Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Indiana
|Lee Beebe Jr.
|RB
|29
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Maryland
|Isaiah Wright
|G
|74
|6Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Michigan State
|Kenny Soares Jr.
|OLB
|23
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Northwestern
|Alex Honig
|TE
|86
|6Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Oregon
|Devon Jackson
|ILB
|9
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Illinois
|Aidan Laughery
|RB
|21
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Illinois
|Jayshon Platt
|WR
|1
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Indiana
|Joe Hjelle
|DT
|90
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Iowa
|Addison Ostrenga
|TE
|89
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Nebraska
|Andrew Marshall
|CB
|10
|4Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Northwestern
|Gavin Sawchuk
|RB
|27
|6Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Purdue
|Ifabisi Owens
|WR
|17
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Purdue
|Kylan Fox
|TE
|16
|4Jr
|3.02
|FA
|Rutgers
|Kwabena Asamoah
|G
|69
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|UCLA
|DJ Barksdale
|CB
|32
|4Sr
|3.02
|FA
|USC
|Christin Pierce
|S
|6
|4Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Wisconsin
|Marvin Burks Jr.
|S
|4
|4Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Illinois
|Kaden Feagin
|TE
|3
|5Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Illinois
|Jake Renfro
|C
|57
|6Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Indiana
|Bray Lynch
|C
|74
|5Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Maryland
|Dontay Joyner
|CB
|6
|4Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Maryland
|Kaleb Webb
|WR
|84
|5Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Michigan State
|Tre Bell
|CB
|3
|5Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Minnesota
|TJ Bush Jr.
|OLB
|4Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Northwestern
|Aidan Chiles
|QB
|0
|4Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Ohio State
|Beau Atkinson
|DE
|12
|5Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Penn State
|Keanu Williams
|DT
|99
|6Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Purdue
|Jaden Mangham
|S
|2
|5Sr
|3.01
|FA
|UCLA
|Landon Ellis
|WR
|11
|4Sr
|3.01
|FA
|USC
|Zuriah Fisher
|DE
|18
|5Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Washington
|Jacob Manu
|ILB
|9
|5Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Wisconsin
|Justus Boone
|DE
|0
|6Sr
Written by
Edited by
Antra Koul