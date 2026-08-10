2027 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings: Leonard Moore Leads CB Class

Elite cornerback play has become a valuable commodity in football, and the 2027 NFL Draft is loaded with future difference-makers on the outside, especially with the top prospects. This group offers a blend of size, athleticism, and instincts that make each and every one of them a fun watch. Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore headlines this class as a potential top-five selection, but five other defensive backs have the traits to hear their names called in the first round. Here are the top cornerback prospects to know heading into the 2026 college football season.

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1. Leonard Moore – Notre Dame

Imago Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

There’s no reason to overreact, but Moore’s tape is generational. He’s clearly the best corner in this class and a top-five player overall. Moore is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and has good length to get into the space of receivers. With his length, he’s also able to trail receivers, press on their back hip, and attack the ball at the catch point, making him a tough defender to beat. He’s on every single All-American First-Team list you’ll find, and no doubt should get as much attention as Jeremiah Smith for this upcoming college season.

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Moore was a three-star recruit out of Round Rock, Texas, and has been with Notre Dame his entire career. He played baseball and ran track in high school, having 200-meter times of 23.23 and 23.28.

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Room for Improvement: It was hard to come up with negatives for Moore, but he does get handsy at times in coverage. Could rely on his natural athleticism and quickness more in coverage to avoid penalties at the next level.

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2. Ellis Robinson IV – Georgia

Imago Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) celebrates after an incomplete pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ellis Robinson IV is a little smaller when it comes to weight, being 180 pounds, but he’s just as fiery as a linebacker who’s 6-foot-4. He isn’t scared to trigger downhill to make a play in the run or screen game, keeping his eyes up at all times and scanning for an opportunity. Good acceleration to keep up with downfield speed and understands team protocols and when to communicate switches on certain looks.

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Robinson was a five-star recruit from Georgia after being the No. 1 corner in the 2024 class. He redshirted in the 2024 season, but played all 14 games in 2025. Robinson earned Second-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press for his play with the Bulldogs.

Room for Improvement: Struggled to turn his head and look for the ball in coverage at times. Felt like he didn’t anticipate routes as much as you’d want; he was more reactive, relying on his recovery speed to make up for it. He could benefit from putting a little weight on to be more aggressive in those jump-ball scenarios.

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3. Zabien Brown – Alabama

Imago Alabama’s Zabien Brown (2) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma’s Keontez Lewis (9) during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. Brown scored a touchdown on the play.

Alabama has another defense with plenty of NFL prospects, and Zabien Brown is one of them. He’s a zone corner who knows how to keep his eyes up throughout reps and peel off routes when he needs to. Can stay over the top of routes when needed and knows how to play his leverage to force receivers into less favorable spots on the field.

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Brown was a five-star recruit out of California and the No. 3 corner in the 2024 recruiting class. He ran the 100 meters in high school with times of 11.12 and 11.13. Brown earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2024 and, in 2025, started at corner, recording two pick-sixes.

Room for Improvement: Not the best in man coverage; struggles against bigger receivers. Struggles to trigger downhill to make plays, and overall recovery speed can improve. Still a smart corner with plenty of upside going into 2026.

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4. Kelley Jones – Mississippi State

Imago Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kelley Jones has a different makeup than the last two players on this list. Listed at 6-foot-4, Jones is primarily a zone corner who has the size to play man when needed. He engulfs receivers’ space down the field and isn’t scared to get into their chest to crowd the catch point. When he turns his head to look for the ball in coverage, it’s hard to catch anything on him. He knows when and how to use his length in the right spots.

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Jones was a three-star recruit out of high school and played quarterback as well as returned punts. In 2025, he started all 13 games and earned Third-Team All-SEC honors from the coaches and First-Team All-SEC honors from ESPN.

Room for Improvement: Fluidity is a major weakness in his game. His agile, quick frame can be a struggle, and it was in 2025. Needs to anticipate more and improve on his recovery speed because he has the length to contest on every play. The issue is staying with the receivers downfield at times.

5. Romanus “OJ” Frederique Jr. – Miami

Miami lost talent to the NFL this offseason, but they still have plenty on the defensive side of the ball ready to replenish it. OJ Frederique Jr. is no doubt one of those players after seeing significant playing time over the past two seasons. He has good size for a corner and has great length to make plays on the ball, especially over the middle of the field. Can turn and run down the field seamlessly and uses his hands well in coverage. Frederique has a knack for contesting catches and getting his hands into the right position.

Frederique was a three-star out of high school, playing wide receiver at times as well. He’s been with Miami his entire collegiate career and was an All-ACC honorable mention in his true freshman season.

Room for Improvement: Lateral agility to match receivers off the line and on their breaks can be improved. Gets handsy, needs to cut back on that, and needs a tad more patience. His straight-line speed was concerning at times throughout his tape.

HM. Zach Lutmer – Iowa

Zach Lutmer can do it all in the secondary. Play the boundary, in the slot, and safety if needed. His athleticism is evident in his tape, whether it’s his burst, recovery speed, or pursuit of ball carriers. It’s fun to watch. Lutmer is great in zone coverage and does a great job of keeping his eyes up, reacting to where the quarterback is reading. He isn’t scared to match up with receivers one-on-one and will get feisty with them to contend for space. Isn’t scared to fill the run either.

Lutmer was a three-star out of high school, competing in track and basketball as well. He earned All-State honors in basketball and ran an 11.24 100-meter dash in high school. In 2025, he played all 13 games and earned Second-Team All-Big Ten from the coaches.

Room for Improvement: Struggles in press coverage situations; doesn’t open up off the line as cleanly as you’d like. Relies on his hands way too much to control reps; has to trust his lower body more to match receivers. Let’s receivers get in his blind spot too often, putting him in a bad spot on certain reps.