2027 NFL Draft Defensive Position Preview: Secondary Is the Biggest Strength as Dylan Stewart Leads a Thin Front Seven

While there’s a lot of excitement over the potential offensive stars who will fill boards for the 2027 NFL Draft, in large part due to the quarterbacks and receivers, that enthusiasm is not extended to the other side of the ball. While there are a few quality players in the defensive front seven, though there’s a lot of debate on that, it’s not a deep class. The secondary, on the other hand, offers quality as well as quantity.

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Defensive Tackle

Defensive tackle is a position NFL teams want in quantity come draft weekend. That didn’t happen last April, as just a single player at the position was chosen in the late first round and a total of eight ended up as top-100 selections. By contrast, the 2025 NFL draft featured five defensive tackles in the first frame and a dozen that ended up in the top 100.

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The 2026 defensive tackle class will likely resemble what we saw less than five months ago, as presently there’s only one defensive tackle who grades as a surefire first-rounder and just nine who look like top-100 selections.

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Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander 1 pursues Washington Huskies Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. 2 during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_556 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

A’Mauri Washington of Oregon is the top defensive tackle on the EssentiallySports Big Board, as he’s an explosive, athletic playmaker who penetrates the line of scrimmage to disrupt the action. There are some scouts who prefer his teammate, Bear Alexander, who is slightly quicker and more of a playmaker.

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Will Echoles of Mississippi can rush the passer, make plays in pursuit, and comes with incredible upside.

Imago December 27, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Louisiana State Tigers defensive tackle Dominick McKinley 96 during the Kinders Texas Bowl between the University of Houston Cougars and the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on December 27, 2025. Houston USA – ZUMAp213 20251227_znp_p213_101 Copyright: xLynnxPenningtonx

Dominick McKinley from LSU is a smaller one-gap defensive tackle, while Oklahoma’s David Stone is a powerful gap occupier who finds ways to make plays on the ball.

The talent at the position really falls off a cliff after the top nine or so prospects and lacks depth.

Defensive End/Edge Rusher

When looking at defenders who rush the passer, either off the edge, out of a three-point stance, or both, four seems to be the operative number, as that’s usually the total that ends up in the initial frame. And that seems to be the total that we’ll see next April.

Dylan Stewart, who has been a dominant edge rusher from South Carolina, the same school that gave us Jadeveon Clowney, is far and away the top pass-rushing prospect at present time. I say present time because David Bailey, the second selection of April’s draft, was considered a late Day 2 prospect at this point last year. Stewart is explosive as well as athletic and comes with scheme versatility.

Imago October 11, 2025: Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons 1 awaits the snap of the ball during the Allstate Red River Rivalry game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. / CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_611 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

Colin Simmons of SEC foe Texas is like Stewart in size and style, but he is not as impactful. Damon Wilson II, who transferred to Miami from Missouri, and Alabama’s Yhonzae Pierre are also smaller edge rushers who may be best standing over tackle on Sundays.

Conversely, Quincy Rhodes Jr. of Arkansas and Minnesota’s Anthony Smith are bigger, sturdier pass-rushing defensive ends who could play in a 3-4 or may get kicked inside on Sundays.

Imago August 30, 2025: Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt 13 celebrates after sacking LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 18 during the first half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_141 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Will Heldt of Clemson is an interesting prospect to watch, as he’s a tall (6-foot-7), athletic pass rusher with a variety of skills.

Four of the above names should end up in the first round, while the rest project as second-round picks at worst.

Linebacker

Imago August 30, 2025: Clemson Tigers linebacker Sammy Brown 47 celebrates after a stop during the first half against the LSU Tigers on the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_134 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Traditional off-ball linebackers are not greatly valued in the NFL draft these days. The Ohio State duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles being the fifth and seventh selections, respectively, last April was the exception to the norm. Except for a few occasions, it’s rare for more than a single off-ball linebacker to end up in the first round.

Sammy Brown of Clemson is the only traditional linebacker who presently grades as a first-round prospect. He’s a great combination of instincts, intelligence, and intensity who dominates defending the run while showing skill against the pass. Brown barely measures 6-foot-2, which may be a red flag for teams.

Imago December 27, 2025: BYU Cougars linebacker Isaiah Glasker 16 during the second half Pop Tarts Bowl BYU Cougars vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets BYU defeated Georgia Tech 25-21 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251227_faf_cg2_063 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Isaiah Glasker of BYU is a terrific three-down linebacker who will be miscast as a pass rusher. And while Glasker disrupts the action behind the line of scrimmage, he’s also exceptional at making plays in space and stacking against the run. Georgia’s Chris Cole is like Glasker and possesses more upside, yet he is not as complete of a player to this point.

Cole’s teammate Raylen Wilson and Suntarine Perkins from Mississippi are both terrific linebackers built more like large safeties.

The value at this position can be found on Day 2 of the draft, whereas many as 10 linebackers grade as second or third-round picks.

Secondary

Imago April 18, 2026: Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore 15 catches the ball during the Notre Dame Football Spring practice at Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM. South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260418_zma_c04_054 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Cornerback is a priority position in the NFL Draft, and multiple players at the position always end up in the first round. For the longest time, safety was an area teams rarely used a top-32 selection on, though that’s changed in recent years. Both areas look like they will be strong in the 2027 event.

Three, possibly four cornerbacks are likely to carry first-round grades next April, starting with Leonard Moore of Notre Dame. Moore is tall, athletic, and possesses terrific ball skills. He does a great job making plays with his back to the ball, and he plays to his size. Don’t be surprised if Moore ends up as a top-10 pick.

Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi wide receiver De Zhaun Stribling 1 goes up for the ball as Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV 1 defends during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_417 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Georgia’s Ellis Robinson IV is not as polished as Moore, but he possesses next-level ball skills as well as size and speed. Alabama’s Zabien Brown is underrated and more complete than Robinson, though he’s not as athletic. Zeke Berry from Michigan carries first-round grades from scouts, though he measures under 5-foot-11.

All four of the players mentioned could end up in the first round.

The top safety in the draft will be KJ Bolden, a teammate of Robinson at Georgia. Bolden is a complete player at the position who shows terrific range and ball skills as well as great tenacity defending the run. He is presently the 12th overall rated player on the EssentiallySports Big Board.

Though just a redshirt sophomore, Tae Johnson of Notre Dame displays big-time playmaking skills and upside potential.

As many as five additional safeties carry second-round grades, which could make 2027 one of the best classes at the position in a long time.