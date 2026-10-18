2027 NFL Draft: 8 College Football Prospects Rising After Week 7 Performances

The 2027 NFL Draft class is beginning to take shape, and several prospects are making their case for higher draft positions as the college football season rolls on. From LSU edge rusher Jordan Ross and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas, these eight prospects delivered standout performances that could reshape their draft stock.

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With the second half of the season approaching, consistency will be key for players looking to turn a strong Saturday into a major rise up draft boards.

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Jordan Ross, Edge, LSU

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound transfer for LSU made plays all day long for the Tigers. Whether it was forcing fumbles through a facemask penalty or clutch fourth-down stops, Ross made his impact felt. Pro Football Focus credited him with six pressures, three sacks, and three run-stop tackles.

Ross is currently my Edge13, but two straight weeks of solid performances could move him up the rankings. The intriguing part of his game is his size and athleticism for the edge position. Ross can shoot upfield in a flash, using his long arms to collapse the pocket and create pressure. The biggest issues are consistency and a full pass-rush plan, which Ross seems to be finding.

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Tyrique Tucker, DL, Indiana

The biggest game in the early window was no doubt Ohio State and Indiana. Multiple NFL prospects stole the show, but one who may not get much talk is Indiana’s Tucker.

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Tucker is smaller than most defensive tackles, standing just 6 feet tall. It didn’t seem to matter, as Tucker had a quarterback hit and three run-stop tackles for the Hoosiers.

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It’s a crowded defensive tackle class with players like Xavier Gilliam, Tavion Gadson and A’Mauri Washington. Even so, Tucker can slot right into the conversion in the later rounds with his high motor and strong hands that control the line of scrimmage.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Imago September 6, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 heads off the field after his win over Louisville at Nissan Stadium. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20260906_zsp_h237_058 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

It was a battle of the two former quarterbacks for Lane Kiffin. Trinidad Chambliss and Austin Simmons squared off for the first time after Chambliss took over Simmons’ job last season. While Simmons had every right to come out motivated and show the world the type of quarterback he is, Chambliss stole the show, as he has been since last season.

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Chambliss went 20-of-36 for 241 yards and three touchdown passes. He was comfortable throwing the ball down the sideline or rifling it between two players down the seam. It was a vintage Chambliss performance that we’re used to seeing at this point in his career. He helped his draft stock again after a quiet couple of weeks.

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Tony Rojas, LB, Penn State

Imago September 6, 2025, University Park, Pennsylvania, USA: University Park, PA: Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas 13 waits for the snap during the NCAA, College League, USA football game against the Florida International University Panthers on Friday, September 6th, 2025 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions won 34-0 over the Panthers. University Park USA – ZUMAp258 20250906_znp_p258_021 Copyright: xStevexPrakopex

Over the past couple of weeks, Rojas has been on a tear, and he played well again against Michigan. Rojas had 12 tackles, and one sack. He’s been wreaking havoc, having at least four run-stop tackles in every game this season but one.

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Rojas has been skyrocketing draft boards with consistent play and the same explosiveness he showed before tearing his ACL last season. He packs everything NFL teams want to see out of their linebacker: range to make plays all over the field, coverage instincts and is a reliable tackler.

Que’Sean Brown, WR, Virginia Tech

Do you like small receivers who seem to make plays every single game? Then Brown is a draft prospect you’ll love.

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He’s 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, and has made plays for Virginia Tech all year. Against Georgia Tech, Brown had six receptions for 182 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight play from his game today was a seam catch, then making the safety miss with a juke move and using his speed to finish. It’ll be interesting to see the draft range Brown gets, but for now he should be a Round 3 pick. He’ll likely test well at the combine and offers returning upside, which will intrigue NFL teams. If not, he’ll be a hot commodity on Day 3 of the draft.

Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Imago January 1, 2026, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Ole Miss Rebel DT 52 WILL ECHOLES reacts to an almost inception that could of happened against Georgia. New Orleans USA – ZUMAl187 20260101_zsp_l187_091 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

Many consider Echoles the best defensive tackle in this next draft class, and they wouldn’t be wrong, but you want to see more consistency from him.

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After dominating LSU just a couple of weeks prior, Echoles went quiet in the stat sheet. Against Missouri, he made a statement. Five tackles, two pressures, one sack and two pass breakups.

We finally saw that pure power Echoles has as a defensive tackle in his pass-rush game. The major question with him throughout the scouting process is which type of Echoles you will get on game days. The dominant and disruptive one? Or the one who struggles to make a single tackle in a game. He’ll have the back half of the season to show he can be consistent from week to week.

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Amare Thomas, WR, Houston

One of the most elusive players after the catch is no doubt Amare Thomas from Houston, and he showed that ability off once again. Thomas hadn’t had over 100 receiving yards since Week 1, but against Oklahoma State he finally crossed that mark again with 126 yards.

If Thomas can keep this up, expect him to be another smaller receiver type to get excitement on Day 2 of the draft. He has a little bit more size than Brown up above at 6 feet and 205 pounds, but still doesn’t have the body type to be an outside receiver in the NFL.

Tyree Weathersby, Edge, Tennessee

Weathersby’s body type will generate excitement in the draft process, at 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds. Weathersby had two sacks, with one coming from a long-arm move using his pure length to attack the chest of the tackle for Alabama.

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The biggest issue with Weathersby’s game is his overall athleticism and consistency as a pass rusher at his size, but after two sacks against the Crimson Tide and two run-stop tackles, he put his name back on the NFL radar.