2027 NFL Draft: Indiana Stars Nick Marsh and Carter Smith Lead Week 6 Risers

Week 6 of the college football season delivered another wave of standout performances from some of the top prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class. From Indiana’s thrilling comeback win over Nebraska to Missouri’s dominant rushing attack against Texas A&M, several prospects strengthened their draft stock with big performances.

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Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s Boubacar Traore continued his impressive season, and Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker made another statement as he pushes to establish himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the class. With the NFL Draft still months away, let’s break down the biggest risers and the prospects who made a statement this weekend in college football.

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No. 7 Indiana vs. Nebraska

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: Head Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers walks the sidelines during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260119012

Both teams entered this matchup undefeated, and for both, it was their first major test. It’s taken longer than expected for Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule to transform this Cornhuskers program, but with Anthony Colandrea at the helm, it looked like this was the season. For Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, it was his chance to see how his own quarterback, TCU transfer Josh Hoover, would handle a tough road environment.

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Early in the fourth quarter, Nebraska ran up a 17-6 lead. But just like Indiana did all last season, it didn’t give up. The Hoosiers battled back and won the game 20-17, scoring 14 unanswered points. Here are the biggest performances from the game.

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Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

It’s been a slow start to the season for Marsh with Indiana. Before the game, the Michigan State transfer had 341 yards and four touchdowns. Marsh again had a slow start, but he exploded for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Marsh is an explosive and powerful athlete who thrives after the catch. Not only that, but he’s a smart route runner. Coming into the year, he was my WR5, but he’s dropped one spot due to a lack of production. But after taking an RPO 75 yards to the house, then scoring another 44-yard touchdown, he’s right back into that top-five conversation.

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After all the scoring, Marsh had six receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. It’s been two straight weeks with Marsh totaling over 100 yards, and with a big game against Ohio State next weekend. Marsh can turn heads with another strong performance.

Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

There was debate over this summer if Carter Smith could play tackle in the NFL or if he’d have to shift out into guard. He became a unanimous All-American last season and, at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, I felt like he could. Coming into the year, he was my OT4 and proved why against Nebraska.

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Smith pitched a shutout in pass protection against the Cornhuskers with zero allowed pressures. Not only that, but he showed how elite he is in the zone running game.

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Elijah Pritchett, OT, Nebraska

Pritchett wasn’t the only Nebraska player who had a good game, but he stood out. He allowed just two total pressures on the day and was a force in the running game like Smith. Pritchett is 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, and there are questions about whether he can play tackle at the next level. Watching him today against Indiana, it sure looked like he can. Expect Pritchett to be a riser after this week’s action.

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Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Missouri

Imago September 13, 2025: Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250913_zma_c04_879 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

It just hasn’t been the season Texas A&M fans have expected. The team isn’t performing up to the standard head coach Mike Elko expects and didn’t again, losing 27-6 to Missouri. The Aggies couldn’t stop the Tigers’ rushing attack, giving up over 252 rushing yards on the ground.

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Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons had his first turnover of the season and showed growing pains in his young career. He’s been a big riser for me over the past couple of weeks, but due to a quieter performance, he won’t be highlighted for this game. Here are the two Missouri players who stood out in this game.

Jamal Roberts, RB, Missouri

Roberts got the chance to be the No.1 back for the Tigers offense due to a gunshot wound Ahmad Hardy sustained this offseason. With the change, Roberts has made the most out of it.

Against the Aggies, Roberts ran for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He forced three missed tackles and had seven runs of 10-plus yards. It’s his second straight game with over 200 rushing yards, and if he keeps this type of production up, he can find himself as a Day 2 pick in the NFL draft.

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Cayden Lee, WR, Missouri

Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi wide receiver Cayden Lee 19 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_434 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

When Simmons transferred to Missouri, Cayden Lee followed. Lee is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, meaning he’ll likely be a slot receiver in the NFL. But don’t get it twisted, he’s one of the most dangerous route runners in this class and just knows how to get open.

It sounds easier said than done, but understanding coverage and finding spots to do damage takes work. Lee makes it look easy, and his chemistry with Simmons is unmatched. He’ll be a prospect who gets a lot of love on Day 2 of the draft, and for good reason. Lee finished the day with seven receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.

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No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 6 Alabama

Imago January 1, 2026, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Georgia Bulldog Head Football Coach KIRBY SMART arriving at the Caesars Superdome to prepare to play the Ole Miss Rebels in the CFP Quarterfinal All State Sugar Bowl. New Orleans USA – ZUMAl187 20260101_zsp_l187_007 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

The biggest game of the day was no doubt Georgia vs. Alabama. Every time these two meet, something exciting tends to happen, and the same thing happened in Tuscaloosa tonight. A controversial noncall on a potential pass interference could’ve changed the outcome, but we don’t dwell on “what-ifs.”

Georgia escaped with a close 20-17 win over Alabama to stay undefeated this season and likely moved into the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll after today’s Texas loss. The defenses were the headlines of this game, and no doubt the players on that side of the ball deserve shoutouts. It’d be no surprise if we saw these two teams meet later in the season, but without wasting any more time, here are the players who stood out.

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Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama

Imago January 01, 2026 Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby 1 carries the ball as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard 18 defends during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_232 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Despite the loss, Bray Hubbard stood out against Georgia. He’s a limited player in the back half due to his size at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, but he offers value in the box. Hubbard will be viewed as a more traditional box safety, but a defensive coordinator can move him anywhere they want.

Hubbard had a savvy interception against Georgia, playing right into the passing window of an RPO and tipping the ball to himself. He also came up with a clutch late-game pass breakup that forced Georgia into a late field goal attempt. He’ll be a fun safety prospect for teams to evaluate for late Day 2 or early Day 3.

Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Both linebacking cores put on an absolute show in this showdown, but Chris Cole has etched himself as LB1 in the 2027 class with another strong performance. Cole is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker who is a rare athlete for his size. He can truly operate sideline-to-sideline, and his acceleration is scary to watch when he tracks a play.

Cole finished the game with eight total tackles and a sack.

Caleb Woodson, LB, Alabama

The last player to shout out is the linebacker on the other side of this game, Caleb Woodson. Woodson led the Virginia Tech defense for the past two seasons and decided to transfer to Alabama this offseason to lead the Kane Wommack defense.

So far, it’s looked like the right decision for Woodson, who again had seven tackles, four of them being run-stop tackles against Georgia. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Woodson moves cleanly for his size and should garner Day 3 excitement within the 2027 NFL Draft, potentially Day 2.

Other players to take note of

Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

The biggest riser for me this season has been Boubacar Traore. The 6-foot-5, 251-pound edge rusher for Notre Dame has great length for an edge rusher. In 2025, you saw flashes of his length; you just wanted to see more flexibility. So far in 2026, he’s shown he’s a more complete edge rusher and can get to the quarterback more effectively.

Against Stanford today, Traore added an interception to his stat sheet by dropping into coverage and getting himself an interception. He’s up to 21 total pressures, four sacks, and 10 run-stop tackles on the season.

Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

You want an explosive defensive tackle who can rush the passer? Look no further than Xavier Gilliam, who has been on fire for Tennessee. He’s had at least four pressures in the last three games and was again dominant against Arkansas. Gilliam got home for a sack and had three run-stop tackles to help Tennessee overcome the Razorbacks.

With disappointing starts to the season from defensive tackles such as David Stone and Justin Scott, Gilliam is playing himself into first-round conversation with how dominant he’s been.

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Imago September 05, 2026:.Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker 17 throws a pass during pregame warm up of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK. /CSM Tulsa USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260905_zma_c04_856 Copyright: xRonxLanex

After a surprise loss to Tulsa in Week 1, a lot of people were out on Oklahoma State. A big reason people were in on Oklahoma State this offseason was Drew Mestemaker. He didn’t even play quarterback in high school, but now he’s taking the nation by storm.

Mestemaker went 19-of-28 for 304 yards and two touchdown passes against UCF. It’s the fourth straight win for the Cowboys, and once again, Mestemaker had multiple highlight throws on the day. He’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, racking up 10 big-time throws this season, showing off his unique arm talent. It doesn’t always look clean from Mestemaker, but the raw ability is there. He’s soared up to my No. 1 quarterback for this draft season and, with a strong end to the year, could stay there.

Jalen Mayo, CB, Houston

After transferring from Stephen F. Austin this offseason, Mayo had a ton of excitement coming into the season. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Mayo has the size and length NFL teams look for in No. 1 corners. Against Kansas State, he had one pass breakup and allowed 12 total yards on four targets.

Over six games this season, Mayo has started to find his stride in this Houston defense, posting a 66.7 passer rating when targeted. He’s a big reason the Cougars are 5-1 this season.