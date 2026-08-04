2027 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings: Clemson’s Sammy Brown Headlines Top 5 LB Prospects

Every year is different in the NFL Draft, and so are the strongest position groups. The 2027 class has plenty of linebacker prospects worthy of being selected in the top 100, and those same players will make contributions to their teams this season. While 2027 is a hyped-up class, there isn’t a Sonny Styles or Arvell Reese who will likely be taken in the top 10. Instead, we have plenty of depth at the position with a ton of fun prospects within the 50-60 pick range.

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The discussion of the value of off-ball linebackers is ever-changing in the NFL, and we’ve started to see more versatile linebackers selected higher. It’s a fun group to cover, but here are the top five linebackers in the 2027 NFL Draft before the college season kicks off.

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1. Sammy Brown – Clemson

Imago August 30, 2025: Clemson Tigers linebacker Sammy Brown 47 celebrates after a stop during the first half against the LSU Tigers on the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_134 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Sammy Brown kicks off this list, and his burst is the first thing that stands out in his game. When he sees something, he doesn’t hesitate, showing good instincts when coming downhill. Clemson sometimes used him as a spy, showing the type of athlete he can be, and he has good core strength to maintain his leverage in gaps and make tackles. Along with that, he can blitz the quaterback and drop back in coverage. The type of versatility the NFL values nowadays.

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Brown is listed at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds and was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He has a background in wrestling and track and field, helping him earn a spot on the 2023 MaxPreps All-America list.

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Room for Improvement: Brown does a great job in reading the field, but his instincts can improve in pass coverage. He does a great job getting depth on reps and will contest passing lanes, but doesn’t have the anticipation you’d like to see from a Day 1 linebacker prospect. He’d also show the tendency to bite on play-action attempts too hard, and could get better with his hands in the run game to get off blocks.

2. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa – Notre Dame

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Navy Vs Notre Dame NOV 08 November 08, 2025: Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 27 and Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson 9 during NCAA football game action between the Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_617.jpg JohnxMersitsxcsmphotothree440704

You want versatility? That’s exactly what Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is, as he can rush the passer off the edge or play stand-up linebacker. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, and moves like it. He didn’t have a full-time role at Notre Dame last season, but when on the field, he showed the type of athlete he is. When Viliamu-Asa gets the green light to go, the closing speed is dangerous. Whether it’s off the edge or from the second level. He can contest running lanes naturally and has the pursuit to track ball carriers from across the field. Along with it all, he shows great motor skills and the ability to change direction laterally quickly in pass coverage.

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Viliamu-Asa was a four-star recruit out of California and was the 2023 LA Times Player of the Year. He played 14 games as a freshman and 11 in 2025, missing the final four games due to a left knee injury.

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Room for Improvement: Getting stronger and putting on some extra weight could benefit Viliamu-Asa. It’s a fine line, ’cause you don’t want the player to put on too much muscle and lose that explosiveness. At times, he’d struggle to be a full-time edge player because he was smaller and couldn’t set the tone on reps.

3. Xavier Atkins – Auburn

Imago September 27, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Auburn linebacker XAVIER ATKINS 17 after a college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers on September 27, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 16-10. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20250927_zap_c201_011 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Athleticism is the one word needed to describe Xavier Atkins. Just watch the Arkansas game from last year, and you’ll understand. He can travel across the field in a matter of seconds and get in on plays you’d never think he could. He’s the fastest linebacker in this class, and he has the versatility to line up off-ball or on the line. When used as a quarterback spy, he engulfs mobile quarterbacks with his closing speed, which NFL defensive coordinators will value. He isn’t scared to get his nose dirty and will scrape along decently well in runs.

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Atkins was a three-star recruit out of high school and originally committed to LSU. He had a track background, having 200-meter times of 23.21 and 24.32. Atkins played seven games as a freshman, then transferred to Auburn, where he got First-Team All-SEC in 2025.

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Room for Improvement: Atkins is smaller, being 6 feet and 210 pounds. It’s no surprise why he stands out as an athlete. Has to get stronger to help navigate through crowded boxes against certain gap schemes. Along with that, he can improve in coverage. He’s a great athlete to get to spots, but lacks anticipation and instincts.

4. Ben Roberts – Texas Tech

Texas Tech just saw Jacob Rodriguez get drafted, and will see Ben Roberts get drafted a year later. Just like Rodriguez, Roberts has a special ability to anticipate plays and pounce on them. He has the burst and closing speed to convert on gambles he takes and can evade blocks by ripping through the shoulder of linemen. The range is there to be all over the field, and he has strong hands to engage linemen first to hold his ground. He can also be used as a blitzer and stunt on certain looks.

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Roberts was a three-star recruit out of Texas and has been with Texas Tech his entire career. He competed in track and field in high school and also played safety. In 2023, he earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, and in 2025 earned All-Big 12 third-team honors.

Room for Improvement: The passing game is where Roberts can improve the most. Rodriguez had a knack for jumping passing lanes, but you just don’t see that from Roberts as much. Along with that, he can get lost in misdirection-type plays and freezes to confirm where the ball is; want that instinct to improve.

5. Chris Cole – Georgia

Like Roberts, Chris Cole just saw his teammate get drafted at the exact same position in CJ Allen. Cole is 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, and like a lot of players on this list, has a natural ability to chase down ball carriers from across the field. There’s no surprise he was a five-star recruit when you watch him. What stands out is he shows those same athletic traits in pass coverage and has the ability to stay with tight ends and slot receivers. He won’t take blocks head-on much, but will evade them. When he does take blocks head-on, he will keep his feet driving, trying to get by them.

Cole was a five-star recruit out of Virginia and has been with Georgia his entire career. He played wide receiver, linebacker, and defensive back in high school and ran track. He made it all the way to the Nike Indoor Nationals for 55-meter hurdles. Was a part of the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2024.

Room for Improvement: Experience. Cole is a raw player who you can tell is still learning how to be a dominant linebacker at the college level. Technique, instincts, and violence can all improve in 2026, but the flashes are there.

HM. Ray Coney – Texas A&M

He didn’t make the top five, but this is the player that I’m most excited to write about on this list. Ray Coney is listed at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, and has a strong frame with it. Coney may not have the same burst as others on this list, but he has the speed to keep up with most plays and match ball carriers in the hole. His pursuit and range are just off the charts, and he flies around the field to make plays happen. He’s strong enough to withstand blocks in gaps and works well in pass coverage when asked to. Along with it all, he has great patience to not overshoot on some reps.

Coney was a two-star recruit and started his career at East Tennessee State. He spent two seasons at ETSU before transferring to Tulsa. He led the team in tackles, served as team captain, and earned First-Team All-Conference in 2025. Coney transferred to Texas A&M this offseason to make the jump into the Power 4.

Room for Improvement: The same impact. Can Coney still be the player who got 129 tackles at Tulsa? That’s the biggest question that has to be answered with him, and Mike Elko surely can get him there.