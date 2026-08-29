Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNews

2027 NFL Draft: Miami Leads Loaded ACC Big Board ft. CJ Bailey, Isaac Brown

google_perference

Add us on Google

Tony Pauline

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 28, 2026 | 9:19 PM EDT

HomeNews

2027 NFL Draft: Miami Leads Loaded ACC Big Board ft. CJ Bailey, Isaac Brown

google_perference

Add us on Google

Tony Pauline

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 28, 2026 | 9:19 PM EDT

feature-image
feature-image

The potential NFL talent in the ACC pales in comparison to the SEC and Big 10, yet there is depth on Day 2 of the draft. Here’s the ACC big board for 115 players from the conference, two-thirds of whom hold a draftable grade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Duke

Despite Duke’s top two players transferring to Miami, the Blue Devils have several NFL prospects to keep on the radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scouts I’ve spoken with grade linebacker Nick Morris Jr. as a late Day 3 prospect, yet I completely disagree. Morris is a three-down defender who combines instincts, intensity and a decent amount of athleticism. He stacks well against the run while also making plays in pursuit. His coverage skills need polishing, yet Morris is by no means a liability when the ball is in the air.

Guess the Team

NameDrop500 / 500 pts
Clue 1 of 5Record book

Barry Sanders holds franchise rushing record with 15,269 career yards.

Your answer

Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep.

500points if you solve it now
Guesses ·No timer

Kimari Robinson is a talented defensive back who lacks next-level size, but he shows solid ball skills. He offers potential as a nickel back on Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several scouts I’ve spoken with believe Jeremiah Hasley is a Day 2 tight end, but I am not that high on the senior. He’s solid in all aspects of the position, yet he’s not a dominant blocker or a downfield threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Louisville

The Cardinals have a pair of Day 2 prospects from both sides of the line of scrimmage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Brown is an explosive running back with home run-hitting speed. He continually picks up big chunks of yardage when handed the ball and also makes defenders miss. Brown runs hard, yet at barely 190 pounds, he won’t pick up much yardage off contact or pound it on the inside.

Clev Lubin is a terrific pass rusher with the size and style of former Cardinal Ashton Gillotte, who is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Lubin is explosive with great first-step quickness and incredibly fierce. He shows a lot of natural pass-rush skill, but he lacks growth potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Carolina State

CJ Bailey is another ACC signal-caller who does not get the next-level credit he’s due, just like Darian Mensah. He’s much bigger than Mensah with growth potential and a terrific arm. Bailey is also incredibly mobile and possesses the ability to make plays running the ball or throwing it.

His patience, decision-making and command of the offense are impressive, and if Bailey takes the next step, he will be talked about as another potential first-round quarterback in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh

Tackle Ryan Baer was slightly disappointing last season after a terrific 2024 campaign, then made the right decision to return for another season of college football. Baer possesses right tackle size at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, yet he’s mobile and plays athletic football, showing footwork in pass protection as well as the ability to block in motion. His upside is incredible, and if he gets back to the form he displayed two seasons ago, Baer will be the second-round prospect I predicted entering the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia Tech

During my writeup on the prospects from Penn State, I mentioned that head coach Matt Campbell brought a boatload of players with him from his former school, Iowa State, including three tight ends. Yet the best NFL prospect at the position left Penn State and followed James Franklin to Virginia Tech.

Luke Reynolds is a complete player at the position, a dominant blocker who also catches the ball incredibly well. Reynolds consistently washes defenders from the point of attack with blocking assignments and shows a lot of ability as an intermediate pass-catching target. Expect Reynolds to get a lot of passes tossed his way as his former PSU quarterback, Ethan Grunkemeyer, will again be throwing him the ball this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons consistently find a way to place players in the mid-to-late rounds who pan out on Sundays, and they have two such prospects to keep an eye on this year.

Davaughn Patterson is a king-sized safety with terrific speed and athleticism. He’s a fierce run defender who displays range on the field and solid ball skills. He needs to polish his ability in man coverage. But I like how Patterson works to get his head around to track the ball and defend passes.

Edge rusher Langston Hardy received PFA grades from many scouts, yet I disagree. He’s a natural pass rusher who bends the edge with speed, agility and balance. Hardy gives terrific effort and is a hard-charging defender who works to defend the run. Predraft testing will be important, as Hardy possesses the size of a large linebacker and is not a 40-fast athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACC Prospects
RndGradeFull NameSchoolPosYr
1st4.27Darian MensahMiami-FlQB4Jr
2nd3.94Sammy BrownClemsonILB3Jr
2nd3.93Mark Fletcher Jr.Miami-FlRB4Sr
2nd3.92Damon Wilson IIMiami-FlDE4Sr
2nd3.90Will HeldtClemsonDE4Sr
2nd3.89CJ BaileyNorth Carolina StateQB3Jr
2nd3.88T.J. MooreClemsonWR3Jr
2nd3.87Isaac BrownLouisvilleRB3Jr
2nd3.85Ahmad Moten Sr.Miami-FlDT5Sr
2nd3.84Bryant Wesco Jr.ClemsonWR3Jr
2nd3.83Justice HaynesGeorgia TechRB4Sr
2nd3.82Luke ReynoldsVirginia TechTE3Jr
3rd3.77Clev LubinLouisvilleDE5Sr
3rd3.75Ian StrongCaliforniaWR4Sr
3rd3.74Duce RobinsonFlorida StateWR4Sr
3rd3.72Omar ThorntonMiami-FlS3Jr
3rd3.71Justin ScottMiami-FlDT4Jr
3rd3.68Que’Sean BrownVirginia TechWR4Jr
3rd3.65Zechariah PoyserMiami-FlS4Jr
3rd3.65Ashton HamptonClemsonCB3Jr
3rd3.64Davaughn PattersonWake ForestS4Jr
3rd3.63Nick Morris Jr.DukeILB6Sr
3rd3.62Xavier ChaplinFlorida StateT5Sr
3rd3.61Kimari RobinsonDukeCB4Jr
4th3.59Ja’Bril RawlsFlorida StateCB4Jr
4th3.58Xavier LucasMiami-FlCB4Jr
4th3.56Cooper BarkateMiami-FlWR6Sr
4th3.55Quintrevion WisnerFlorida StateRB4Sr
4th3.54Carter DavisBoston CollegeS4Jr
4th3.53Ryan BaerPittsburghT5Sr
4th3.52Kevin JenningsSMUQB5Sr
4th3.51Mason MiniCaliforniaTE4Jr
4-53.50Elija LoftonMiami-FlTE3Jr
5th3.49Ashlynd BarkerFlorida StateS5Sr
5th3.48Tre RichardsonLouisvilleWR4Sr
5th3.47Kam RobinsonVirginiaILB4Sr
5th3.46PJ WilliamsSMUG5Sr
5th3.45Theo Melin OhrstromSMUTE5Sr
5th3.44Chris PealSyracuseCB4Jr
5th3.43Jeremiah HasleyDukeTE5Sr
5th3.42Antonio WattsLouisvilleILB5Sr
5th3.42KP PriceBoston CollegeS4Sr
5th3.42Niki ProngosStanfordT5Sr
5th3.41Samson OkunlolaMiami-FlG4Jr
5th3.41Brandyn HillmanVirginiaS4Sr
5th3.40Marcellous HawkinsVirginia TechRB5Sr
5-63.39DaShawn StoneDukeS4Jr
6th3.38George LightseyGeorgia TechILB5Sr
6th3.38Mohamed ToureMiami-FlILB7Sr
6th3.38Brody FoleyLouisvilleTE5Sr
6th3.37CharMar BrownMiami-FlRB4Jr
6th3.37Amari OdomSyracuseQB4Jr
6th3.37Collin SadlerClemsonG5Sr
6th3.36Chase HendricksCaliforniaWR4Sr
6th3.35Jahiem LawsonClemsonOLB5Sr
6th3.35Malachi HosleyGeorgia TechRB4Sr
6th3.35Jay GreenStanfordS5Sr
6th3.35Stanquan ClarkLouisvilleILB4Jr
6th3.35Langston HardyWake ForestDE5Sr
6th3.34Teague AndersenNorth Carolina StateT5Sr
6th3.34Kemari CopelandVirginia TechDT5Sr
6th3.34Tayon HollowayLouisvilleCB5Sr
6th3.33Christian BentancurClemsonTE3So
6th3.32Anwar O’nealLouisvilleT4Jr
6th3.32Elliot Washington IIClemsonCB4Sr
6th3.32Armondo BlountMiami-FlDE3Jr
6th3.32McKale BoleyVirginiaT6Sr
6th3.32Jaquez WhiteVirginia TechCB4Sr
6th3.32Malachi CarneyGeorgia TechG5Sr
6th3.31Max TuckerBoston CollegeCB4Sr
6-73.30Harvey Dyson IIINorth Carolina StateOLB5Sr
7th3.29Daniel LyonsFlorida StateDT5Sr
7th3.29Braylan LovelacePittsburghILB4Sr
7th3.28Walker EgetDukeQB6Sr
FA3.26Koen EntringerLouisvilleS5Sr
FA3.26Ronan HanafinClemsonS4Sr
FA3.25Daiquan WhiteGeorgia TechCB4Sr
FA3.25Makilan ThomasVirginiaG6Sr
FA3.24Matthew McCoyMiami-FlG5Sr
FA3.23King MackNorth Carolina StateS4Sr
FA3.22Jacobie HendersonVirginiaCB6Sr
FA3.21Benji BlackburnStanfordTE3Jr
FA3.20Gabe KirschkeWake ForestDE5Sr
FA3.19Monroe MillsVirginiaT6Sr
FA3.18Joe CruzSyracuseG5Sr
FA3.17Isaiah Brown-MurrayVirginia TechCB5Sr
FA3.17Matt RoseStanfordILB5Sr
FA3.16Deante McCrayFlorida StateDT5Sr
FA3.15Nick Del GrandeDukeT6Sr
FA3.14Olsen Patt-HenryClemsonTE4Sr
FA3.14Samuel OkunlolaVirginia TechOLB5Sr
FA3.13Kaleb SpencerVirginia TechILB4Sr
FA3.12Victor SnowNorth Carolina StateWR5Sr
FA3.11Cameron SydneyCaliforniaS5Sr
FA3.10Mikai GbayorFlorida StateILB5Sr
FA3.09Kyle EffordGeorgia TechILB5Sr
FA3.08Beau PribulaVirginiaQB6Sr
FA3.07Melkart Abou JaoudeNorth CarolinaDE5Sr
FA3.06Matt CraycraftDukeC5Sr
FA3.05Nate PabstFlorida StateG5Sr
FA3.05CJ Campbell Jr.DukeRB6Sr
FA3.05Billy Edwards Jr.North CarolinaQB6Sr
FA3.04Steven AngeliSyracuseQB5Sr
FA3.02Daniel HarrisCaliforniaCB4Sr
FA3.02Jahmal EdrineVirginiaWR5Sr
FA3.02Kaleb CostNorth CarolinaCB4Sr
FA3.02Netinho OlivieriPittsburghG 
FA3.02Jimmy ScottPittsburghDE5Sr
FA3.02Keyshawn JohnsonSyracuseDE4Sr
FA3.02Carlos HernandezWake ForestWR4Sr
FA3.01Onye NwosisiBoston CollegeDE5Sr
FA3.01Tevarua TafitiStanfordDE 
FA3.01Jared RichardsonDukeWR6S
FA3.01Ayden GreeneVirginia TechWR4Sr
FA3.00Benji GosnellVirginia TechTE4Jr

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT