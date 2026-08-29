2027 NFL Draft: Miami Leads Loaded ACC Big Board ft. CJ Bailey, Isaac Brown

The potential NFL talent in the ACC pales in comparison to the SEC and Big 10, yet there is depth on Day 2 of the draft. Here’s the ACC big board for 115 players from the conference, two-thirds of whom hold a draftable grade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Duke

Despite Duke’s top two players transferring to Miami, the Blue Devils have several NFL prospects to keep on the radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scouts I’ve spoken with grade linebacker Nick Morris Jr. as a late Day 3 prospect, yet I completely disagree. Morris is a three-down defender who combines instincts, intensity and a decent amount of athleticism. He stacks well against the run while also making plays in pursuit. His coverage skills need polishing, yet Morris is by no means a liability when the ball is in the air.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Barry Sanders holds franchise rushing record with 15,269 career yards. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Kimari Robinson is a talented defensive back who lacks next-level size, but he shows solid ball skills. He offers potential as a nickel back on Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several scouts I’ve spoken with believe Jeremiah Hasley is a Day 2 tight end, but I am not that high on the senior. He’s solid in all aspects of the position, yet he’s not a dominant blocker or a downfield threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Louisville

The Cardinals have a pair of Day 2 prospects from both sides of the line of scrimmage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Brown is an explosive running back with home run-hitting speed. He continually picks up big chunks of yardage when handed the ball and also makes defenders miss. Brown runs hard, yet at barely 190 pounds, he won’t pick up much yardage off contact or pound it on the inside.

Clev Lubin is a terrific pass rusher with the size and style of former Cardinal Ashton Gillotte, who is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Lubin is explosive with great first-step quickness and incredibly fierce. He shows a lot of natural pass-rush skill, but he lacks growth potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Carolina State

CJ Bailey is another ACC signal-caller who does not get the next-level credit he’s due, just like Darian Mensah. He’s much bigger than Mensah with growth potential and a terrific arm. Bailey is also incredibly mobile and possesses the ability to make plays running the ball or throwing it.

His patience, decision-making and command of the offense are impressive, and if Bailey takes the next step, he will be talked about as another potential first-round quarterback in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh

Tackle Ryan Baer was slightly disappointing last season after a terrific 2024 campaign, then made the right decision to return for another season of college football. Baer possesses right tackle size at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, yet he’s mobile and plays athletic football, showing footwork in pass protection as well as the ability to block in motion. His upside is incredible, and if he gets back to the form he displayed two seasons ago, Baer will be the second-round prospect I predicted entering the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia Tech

During my writeup on the prospects from Penn State, I mentioned that head coach Matt Campbell brought a boatload of players with him from his former school, Iowa State, including three tight ends. Yet the best NFL prospect at the position left Penn State and followed James Franklin to Virginia Tech.

Luke Reynolds is a complete player at the position, a dominant blocker who also catches the ball incredibly well. Reynolds consistently washes defenders from the point of attack with blocking assignments and shows a lot of ability as an intermediate pass-catching target. Expect Reynolds to get a lot of passes tossed his way as his former PSU quarterback, Ethan Grunkemeyer, will again be throwing him the ball this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons consistently find a way to place players in the mid-to-late rounds who pan out on Sundays, and they have two such prospects to keep an eye on this year.

Davaughn Patterson is a king-sized safety with terrific speed and athleticism. He’s a fierce run defender who displays range on the field and solid ball skills. He needs to polish his ability in man coverage. But I like how Patterson works to get his head around to track the ball and defend passes.

Edge rusher Langston Hardy received PFA grades from many scouts, yet I disagree. He’s a natural pass rusher who bends the edge with speed, agility and balance. Hardy gives terrific effort and is a hard-charging defender who works to defend the run. Predraft testing will be important, as Hardy possesses the size of a large linebacker and is not a 40-fast athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT