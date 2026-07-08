2027 NFL Draft: Michigan’s Top Prospects Ranked as Wolverines Look to Rebuild Under Kyle Whittingham

Michigan finished the 2025 season in turbulent fashion, as former head coach Sherrone Moore faced a public dismissal and legal battle. The situation surrounding Moore made former Wolverines edge rusher Derrick Moore, the second-round pick of the Detroit Lions last April, sick to his stomach, as he told me at the Senior Bowl. The program hopes it has righted the ship after hiring Kyle Whittingham to lead the team following his brief retirement from Utah. Michigan has a history of placing top-rated offensive linemen and defensive backs into the NFL, a tradition it will carry into the 2027 draft.

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The Wolverines line up three interchangeable blockers on the offensive line, and all grade as Day 2 selections on my board.

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Blake Frazier

Imago Michigan offensive lineman Blake Frazier (77) celebrates 21-16 win over Purdue at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Blake Frazier is an athletic and mobile left tackle who shows ability as a run blocker as well as pulling across the line of scrimmage to block in motion. He’s nasty, explosive, and comes with terrific upside. Frazier anchors at the point, turns defenders off the line, and works to bury opponents into the ground.

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Andrew Sprague

Imago Sep 13, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Andrew Sprague (54) enters the field before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Conversely, Andrew Sprague is a right tackle prospect with excellent size and growth potential. Sprague is a dominant run blocker who drives opponents off the line and opens running lanes, but he’s also athletic. He can slide off the edge in pass protection and take edge rushers from the action.

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Evan Link

USA Today via Reuters Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Evan Link (71) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Link, someone I’ve graded as a Day 2 pick since 2024, returns from injury and will move from left tackle inside to guard this season. He combines the athleticism Frazier displays and the strength Sprague shows on the field. His ability to return to his prior form after his injury last season, then transition to a new position, will determine his future NFL value.

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Zeke Berry

Imago Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) works out on the field prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Michigan has long put quality cornerbacks into the NFL, and Zeke Berry is next in line. Berry has terrific instincts and ball skills. He battles receivers, stays on their hips throughout the route, and does a terrific job tracking the pass in the air. Berry is not the biggest of corners and will be physically outmuscled occasionally, but he has starting potential on Sundays.

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Jyaire Hill

Imago December 31, 2024: Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill 20 looks to make a play during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. /CSM Tampa United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241231_faf_c04_198 Copyright: xMikexJanesx

Jyaire Hill has the size Berry lacks and uses that as a physical defensive back, best suited to face the action. He does a terrific job tracking the ball and making his move to the pass. Hill struggles making plays with his back to the ball and does a bit of face guarding, a concern in man coverage.

Rod Moore

Imago December 02, 2023: Michigan defensive back Rod Moore 9 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. USA – ZUMAc04_ 20231202_zma_c04_645 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The defensive back to keep an eye on is safety Rod Moore. Two years ago, he looked like an up-and-coming prospect destined to be another great defensive back from the Michigan program, and he was graded as a top-75 pick on my board. Yet assorted knee injuries limited Moore to just three games the past two seasons. At the top of his game, he’s a dominant center fielder with terrific ball skills, yet Moore must prove durability and show no ill effects from his past injuries to restore his draft stock, which could be a big ask.

John Henry Daley

Imago Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) and safety Jackson Bennee (23) move in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

John Henry Daley, who followed Whittingham over from Utah, could fly up draft boards if he takes the next step. He’s a dominant pass rusher who consistently terrorizes opposing quarterbacks and blows up plays. He comes out of a three-point stance for most snaps but possesses linebacker size. The move to the Big Ten will be challenging and important for Daley, who has top-45 potential if he continues to develop.