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2027 NFL Draft: Michigan’s Top Prospects Ranked as Wolverines Look to Rebuild Under Kyle Whittingham

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Tony Pauline

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Jul 8, 2026 | 4:36 PM EDT

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2027 NFL Draft: Michigan’s Top Prospects Ranked as Wolverines Look to Rebuild Under Kyle Whittingham

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Tony Pauline

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Jul 8, 2026 | 4:36 PM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

Michigan finished the 2025 season in turbulent fashion, as former head coach Sherrone Moore faced a public dismissal and legal battle. The situation surrounding Moore made former Wolverines edge rusher Derrick Moore, the second-round pick of the Detroit Lions last April, sick to his stomach, as he told me at the Senior Bowl. The program hopes it has righted the ship after hiring Kyle Whittingham to lead the team following his brief retirement from Utah. Michigan has a history of placing top-rated offensive linemen and defensive backs into the NFL, a tradition it will carry into the 2027 draft.

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The Wolverines line up three interchangeable blockers on the offensive line, and all grade as Day 2 selections on my board.

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Blake Frazier

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Imago

Blake Frazier is an athletic and mobile left tackle who shows ability as a run blocker as well as pulling across the line of scrimmage to block in motion. He’s nasty, explosive, and comes with terrific upside. Frazier anchors at the point, turns defenders off the line, and works to bury opponents into the ground.

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Andrew Sprague

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Imago

Conversely, Andrew Sprague is a right tackle prospect with excellent size and growth potential. Sprague is a dominant run blocker who drives opponents off the line and opens running lanes, but he’s also athletic. He can slide off the edge in pass protection and take edge rushers from the action.

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Evan Link

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USA Today via Reuters

Evan Link, someone I’ve graded as a Day 2 pick since 2024, returns from injury and will move from left tackle inside to guard this season. He combines the athleticism Frazier displays and the strength Sprague shows on the field. His ability to return to his prior form after his injury last season, then transition to a new position, will determine his future NFL value.

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Zeke Berry

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Imago

Michigan has long put quality cornerbacks into the NFL, and Zeke Berry is next in line. Berry has terrific instincts and ball skills. He battles receivers, stays on their hips throughout the route, and does a terrific job tracking the pass in the air. Berry is not the biggest of corners and will be physically outmuscled occasionally, but he has starting potential on Sundays.

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Jyaire Hill

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Imago

Jyaire Hill has the size Berry lacks and uses that as a physical defensive back, best suited to face the action. He does a terrific job tracking the ball and making his move to the pass. Hill struggles making plays with his back to the ball and does a bit of face guarding, a concern in man coverage.

Rod Moore

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Imago

The defensive back to keep an eye on is safety Rod Moore. Two years ago, he looked like an up-and-coming prospect destined to be another great defensive back from the Michigan program, and he was graded as a top-75 pick on my board. Yet assorted knee injuries limited Moore to just three games the past two seasons. At the top of his game, he’s a dominant center fielder with terrific ball skills, yet Moore must prove durability and show no ill effects from his past injuries to restore his draft stock, which could be a big ask.

John Henry Daley

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Imago

John Henry Daley, who followed Whittingham over from Utah, could fly up draft boards if he takes the next step. He’s a dominant pass rusher who consistently terrorizes opposing quarterbacks and blows up plays. He comes out of a three-point stance for most snaps but possesses linebacker size. The move to the Big Ten will be challenging and important for Daley, who has top-45 potential if he continues to develop.

3.922ndZeke BerryCB5Sr10
3.882ndAndrew SpragueT3So54
3.852ndBlake FrazierT3So77
3.822ndJyaire HillCB4Jr0
3.773rdEvan LinkT4Jr71
3.733rdJohn Henry DaleyDE4Jr90
3.415thJake GuarneraC3So51
3.386thSmith SnowdenCB4Sr3
3.366thCameron BrandtDE4Sr9
3.346thRod MooreS6Sr1
3.326thTroy PierceDT4Sr95
3.297thEnow EttaDT4Jr17
3.297thZack MarshallTE4Jr83

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Tony Pauline

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Tony Pauline is a Senior NFL Analyst at EssentiallySports, bringing over two decades of trusted expertise in draft evaluation and league scouting. Recognized as one of the most reliable voices in NFL Draft analysis, Tony has contributed to major outlets including Sports Illustrated, USA Today, PhiladelphiaEagles.com, and NewYorkGiants.com, while also serving as a longtime draft analyst for SNY TV since 2006. Tony is known for his precise scouting reports, accurate projections, and deep network of league contacts, making his annual draft coverage a staple for fans and insiders. His insight is also featured on the Giants Huddle podcast on Giants.com, where he breaks down draft classes and league trends with authoritative clarity. A graduate of St. John’s University with a degree in Athletic Administration, Tony pairs his academic grounding with decades of field experience to deliver comprehensive, respected evaluations of NFL prospects and team-building strategy.

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Antra Koul

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