2027 NFL Draft OT Rankings: Jordan Seaton Leads the Top 5 Offensive Tackles

It’s time to rank the top offensive tackle in the 2027 class. This is undoubtedly the most important group in the entire draft, as we all know that the trenches win football games. The 2027 draft talk won’t pick up for another couple of months, but given how hyped up this class is, we should be prepared.

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This group has a ton of fun prospects, but for how hyped up some of these players were, I came out a little disappointed. Still, there are some first-rounders on this list that I can’t wait to fully talk about in next year’s draft process already.

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Here are the top five offensive tackles of the 2027 NFL draft.

1. Jordan Seaton – LSU

Imago September 7, 2024 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton 77 tries to block Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Princewill Umanmielen 18 in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Colorado Buffalos and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Nebraska won 28-10.Attendance: 86,906.398th consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240907_zma_c04_1412 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Starting this list is Jordan Seaton, who transferred to LSU this offseason after leaving Colorado. Seaton was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was the No. 1 OT in the 2024 class. He spent two years at Colorado, starting 22 games, missing the final three last season due to injury. Seanted earned second-team All Big 12 due to his performance last season, allowing seven pressures all season long.

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Seaton is a massive 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, but he doesn’t move like it. The biggest thing standing out in his tape is how fluid and fast he moves when allowed to get out in space. He can work on pulls, screens and get up to the second level with ease using his massive frame to punish second-level defenders. With his size, you can imagine how strong he is in his upper body, and he has it. When he gets locked in, it’s hard for him to lose, and he has the lateral agility to match mirror defenses.

Technique is the biggest thing for Seaton to improve on in 2026. Hand placement, power stepping down to match inside moves and settling down while tracking targets are the main areas of improvement Seaton can work on. He’ll fit in nicely to the LSU offense with Lane Kiffin at the helm, and should be in consideration for a top 10 pick in 2027 if all goes right.

2. Trevor Goosby – Texas

Imago November 28, 2025: Texas Longhorns Trevor Goosby 74 celebrates winning the NCAA, College League, USA Football game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin, Texas. /CSM Austin United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251128_faf_c04_054 Copyright: xMarioxCantux

Next up is Trevor Goosby, the 6-foot-7 and 312-pound tackle out of Texas. Texas’ offense line play was poor last season, but Goosby was the lone bright spot. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and participated in the 2022 US Army Bowl. Goosby was the No. 34 tackle in the 2023 class and has spent all three seasons of college football at Texas. He redshirted his first season, played in 15 games his second and started all 13 at left tackle in 2025.

Watching Goosby’s tape, you see how strong he can be using his frame when he’s engaged. His lower half moves well through contact and can drive defenders out of the way. The pass set is clean, and his base will stay wide throughout reps. Something minor that’s good to see is that he’ll stay hip-to-hip on gap-scheme runs between the tackles. Agility is the main focus for Goosby in 2026. Struggles to open up his hips and be more fluid in his pass sets, and leans too much into defenders when driving in the run game.

Still, Goosby has the upside and technique to be a first-round pick in 2027. With Arch Manning getting a lot of attention throughout this next season for Texas, there will be a lot of eyes on the team as a whole. Goosby has the chance to propel his draft stock with good tape this next season.

3. Cayden Green – Missouri

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Murray State vs Missouri AUG 29 August 29, 2024: Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green 70 during a game against the Murray State Racers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Columbia Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240829_zma_c04_451.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree287257

Cayden Green, out of Missouri, brings versatility to an offensive line, having played guard in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he moved to left tackle and started 11 games. Green is 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds, being a four-star recruit out of high school. He committed to Oklahoma as the No. 2 player in Missouri as a part of the 2023 class. He spent one season at Oklahoma before transferring to Missouri, where he spent his last two seasons.

Green’s range is what stands out when watching his tape. His ability to get out and work on three and one-techniques in the zone running game is special to watch. He has the bend to handle power and the upper body strength to control reps with his hands. His head is always up in pass pro, scanning for potential stunts, and the best part is he’s only allowed three sacks in three seasons of college football. Pad height is the main improvement I’d have for Green in 2026, along with technique in the run game. He can get to his spots, but he needs better hand placement, more hip-to-hip with teammates, and better tracking of defenders in space.

At the moment, Green for me is a high second-round pick, but he could get into the first round with more consistent play in 2026. He has the upside and no doubt the strength to make that happen.

4. Carter Smith – Indiana

Imago December 6, 2025: Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith 65 during the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_583 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

This one may be a surprise, given Carter Smith’s resume, because the number of awards he’s won is eye-catching. Smith is 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds and was a three-star out of high school in the 2022 class. He’s spent all four years at Indiana, with 2026 being his last season. In those four years, he’s started 41 consecutive games for the Hoosiers and has been dominant throughout it. In 2025, he was a consensus All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

The main reason Smith is lower on this list for me is that I think he’d be better sliding in at guard. Smith is tremendous in the run game, has a solid pass set, and does a fantastic job of staying flexible throughout his reps. One thing that kept popping up was his lack of length or agility to fully get out and match defenders who’d attack him upfield. Now he understands how to win on those reps, with great hand-punch timing on defenders, to help him control them. But it just doesn’t look all that natural for him out at tackle. I could be crazy, but it’s just my gut feeling and belief, so we’ll have to see how it plays out. Smith has only given up eight sacks in four years, but moving inside feels like the perfect move for him. Moves nicely in gap schemes and has the patience with tracking to work up to second-level defenders.

5. PJ Williams – SMU

Imago Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs offensive lineman PJ Williams (59) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (12) during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

To round out this top 5 list, my fifth tackle is PJ Williams out of SMU. Williams was a four-star recruit out of high school and committed to Texas A&M. He was a part of the 247Sports 2022 Freaks list and played basketball in high school, averaging 12.8 points and seven rebounds a game. Williams spent one season at Texas A&M before transferring to SMU, where he’s been for the last three seasons. In 2025, Williams started all 12 games as a team captain and earned All-ACC Second Team honors with AP All-ACC Second Team honors.

Williams is 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, and you can feel that frame when watching him. His hand punch timing is outstanding, and he knows how to disrupt edges during reps. A strong upper body allows him to take on contact to the chest, and he has the range to move out in space. Agility is what needs to improve next season, and he leans into defenders too much in the run game, which throws him off.

Flexibility is another area of improvement for Williams, but he’s no doubt in play to be a Day 2 tackle for 2027 and potentially sneaking into the first round.

HM. Blake Frazier – Michigan

Imago November 22, 2025, College Park, Maryland, USA: Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman BLAKE FRAZIER 77 celebrates with running back JASPER PARKER 27 after he scores a touchdown. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium in College Park, MD on November 22, 2025. College Park USA – ZUMAp190 20251122_zsp_p190_024 Copyright: xNickxPiacentex

Frankly, I don’t think Blake Frazier would make my top seven tackles in 2027, but I had to have him as an honorable mention on this list, ’cause I liked what I saw. There’s a lot of improvement that needs to happen for Frzier, but his great pass set mixed with bend intrigues me. He was a four-star out of high school and committed to Michigan as the No. 19 offensive tackle in the 2024 class. He didn’t see any action in 2024, but appeared in 13 games with eight starts last season.

Strength is the biggest area of improvement for Frazier, and he needs to work on keeping his chest up. Leans too much into defenders, causing him to lose control of his reps. Still, there’s upside in his game, and with his fluidity, I think Frazier is poised to have a big year in 2026.