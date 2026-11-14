2027 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top 10 Linebacker Prospects, Featuring Georgia’s Chris Cole

The 2027 NFL Draft linebacker class is starting to take shape, and there’s no shortage of athletic talent at the position. Some players have already established themselves as potential early-round selections, while others still have plenty to prove as the college football season winds down. With that in mind, here are my top 10 linebacker prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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1. Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Imago ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 26: Linebacker Chris Cole 9 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after picking up a football during the college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Georgia Bulldogs on September 26, 2026 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 26 Oklahoma at Georgia EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26092635571

We have another linebacker who’s an athletic freak. In 2026, we were spoiled with Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, and this season we get Cole. He’s all over the field for Georgia, being a true sideline-to-sideline type of player.

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Not only is he a stand-up backer, but he can rush the passer from off the edge. That part of his game adds alignment versatility, which is key in today’s NFL game. Cole has the size to match up with tight ends and speed to track running backs out of the backfield at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds. Looking at the numbers, he’s up to 58 total tackles, five sacks, and 26 total pressures. The pass-rushing numbers are better than some pass rushers in this draft class, which shows the dominance he has off the edge.

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2. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Imago November 22, 2025: Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 27 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_342 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Running backs beware. You better not hope you have the responsibility of blocking Viliamu-Asa because he’s a unit. He tore his ACL in 2025, which is why he wasn’t on the field in the early portions of the Notre Dame season. Viliamu-Asa offers the versatility to fit the run or play the pass in the deeper portions of the field, giving him the upside to be a three-down backer at the next level.

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Finishing plays is what Viliamu-Asa does for the Fighting Irish. he can get in for big hits or make timely interceptions throughout games. His ability to process routes downfield can be better, and sometimes he fires downhill too early, letting him get driven out with ease. It’ll be key to see how he finishes this season and whether he stays healthy.

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3. Sammy Omosigho, LB, UCLA

Power. That’s the word that comes to mind when watching Omosigho’s film. He can engage linemen working up to him with his long arms and hold his ground in gaps. Omosigho has good patience in the run game and can settle down to make the right reads. Not only does he have the power to demolish blocks, but he has good twitch to avoid blocks when moving in space.

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In the pass game, Omosigho lacks natural coverage instincts. One aspect of his game that can improve: he doesn’t seem to have elite change-of-direction skills to punish routes over the middle. He does tend to miss tackles in the backfield, so can do a better job of driving ball carriers with his chest.

4. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

Imago COLUMBIA, MO – NOVEMBER 07: Rasheem Biles 3 of the Texas Longhorns flexes to celebrate a pass breakup in the second quarter of an SEC football game between the Texas Longhorns and Missouri Tigers on Nov 7, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 07 Texas vs Missouri EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261171102

One of the more athletic linebackers in this class. Biles transferred to Texas from Pitt this offseason, where he was a second-team All-ACC member in 2025. Biles covers ground quickly and knows how to drop back into pass coverage fluidly. He can climb up to the seam and transition to tight ends on their back hip. Not only that, but he can fill outside zone runs with the movement skills as well.

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Being lighter helps him be all over, but it also limits him to a degree. Biles gets driven out when attacking downhill runs and can do a better job of engaging with run blockers working up to him. His eyes also do get the best of him at times with play-actions, but he has the athleticism to recover if needed.

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5. Owen Chambliss, LB, Nebraska

Another transfer on this list who is thriving in his new home. Chambliss was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2025, and is following that up with a 37 solo-tackle season at Nebraska. Chambliss is another gifted athlete on this list who can track and move with play naturally. The top-end speed pops, and he has the quickness to avoid blockers in space.

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Chambliss is a strong tackle who rarely lets anyone get out of his grasp. He’s good in coverage and can read gaps, pry them open, and fill them quickly. One of his better plays this season came when making contact with the No. 2 receiver, then filling the flat zone and jumping a receiver to make an interception against Michigan State. Block destruction is one area where Chambliss can improve significantly.

6. Tony Rojas, LB, Penn State

Rojas is coming off a torn ACL in 2025 like Viliamu-Asa above. You couldn’t even tell from his tape because he causes absolute chaos on the field. He’s a decisive backer who won’t hesitate at any decision he makes on the field. His instincts shine in pass coverage, but he can improve on reading play-action passes a bit better.

Against the run, he triggers effortlessly and can move horizontally to outside runs. He’s a ballhawk in pass coverage as well, having two interceptions this season. Like a couple of players on this list, he can do a better job of destroying blocks and engaging linemen at the second level. He overtracks plays at times, but as a result forces plays inside to his teammates.

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7. Arion Carter, LB, Tennessee

Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 12: Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter 7 gets set during the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 12th, 2026 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Tennessee at Georgia Tech EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260912083

He’s just a unit on this Tennessee defense. Carter fires downhill when left unblocked and has made plays in the backfield with ease. He offers good athleticism and adequate strength to go up against blockers working up to him. His IQ pops when you watch his tape. He blew up a screen on the outside against Kentucky firing on it before the ball left the quarterback’s hands.

Carter can improve on his coverage ability when asked to. He’s more comfortable when everythign is presented in front of him and just doesn’t have that natural instinct to get into passing windows. Still, as an early down backer, Carter can make a living in the NFL.

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8. Fred “JayR” Johnson, LB, South Carolina

Another athlete on this list. Johnson is just around the ball at all times for South Carolina, which is important. It feels silly to say, but it’s very important to see how often defenders are around the ball. Watching Johnson’s tape, it’s rare that he isn’t around the ball to make a play. He can chase plays across the field and has good movement skills in coverage.

The issue within his game is instincts and strength between the tackles. He’s a true junior, so he can go back to school with ease. At times, he leads with his head or shoulder when filling gaps, causing him to get driven out of plays in a heartbeat.

9. TJ Dottery, LB, LSU

Surprise, surprise. Dottery is another good athlete on this list. If you couldn’t tell, I value traits and athletic skills for the linebacker position. Dottery fills into that mold with his top-end speed on tape. He isn’t just an athlete who runs around making plays by luck. Dottery is a smart player, being the green dot for this LSU defense with Whit Weeks out with an injury.

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Dottery tracks plays across the field with ease and can burst to match backs who bounce runs to the outside. The biggest fault is his ability to match runs between the tackles. He gets washed out against duo and gap scheme runs, especially against pullers. He can’t match the physicality head-up, which will have to improve at the next level.

10. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Imago August 30, 2025: Clemson Tigers linebacker Sammy Brown 47 celebrates after a stop during the first half against the LSU Tigers on the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_134 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

This one hurts to write. Brown was my No. 1 linebacker coming into the season, and he’s dropped this far. It just hasn’t been the season I anticipated for Brown at all. He has the background of a first-round pick. A former five-star recruit, he was a first-team All-ACC player last season, and he burst onto the scene as the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also had an athletic background, being a wrestler with an 85-5 record in high school and clocking a 10.7 in the 100-meter dash.

It just hasn’t come to fruition for Brown this year. He’s missed 16 tackles, which is a big red flag, and he just hasn’t looked as fluid when matching the run. Overall, just feels like Brown is guessing. He doesn’t feel confident at all when watching him play this season. Brown has the ability to be a top 50 pick and a three-down backer in the league, considering his previous tape in college. So, while he’s No. 10 on this list, I’m still a believer that Brown will be a better pro than college player because of his sheer athleticism.