2027 NFL Draft RB Rankings: Florida Star Jadan Baugh Leads Loaded Class

Essentials Inside The Story Only one running back was taken as high as Day 2 in the 2026 draft

Unlike 2026, the 2027 class has multiple players with Round 1 potential

Several 2027-eligible players to challenge Jeremiyah Love's reputation in the coming season

The conversation surrounding the 2027 draft centers on the quarterbacks, but the running back position deserves attention as well. We just finished the 2026 NFL draft, and 257 players found new homes in the NFL. One interesting stat from the draft was that only 14 running backs were selected, and back (Kaelon Black) was taken on Day 2 of the draft, which is the lowest total in the last 32 years.

That’ll change in 2027.

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Running backs are a hot topic when it comes to the NFL draft, and it seems every year the term “positional value” gets brought up. Just ask the Detroit Lions or Atlanta Falcons how they feel about that, with both teams having some of the best players at the position. No doubt, in a year, we’ll be having those same conversations we just had about Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. No prospect, respectfully, looks as good as Love did in college, but the 2026 college football season could change that.

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There’s upside in the five players about to be mentioned, each bringing a different style and physicality to the plate. Here’s my top five running backs for the 2027 NFL draft.

1. Jadan Baugh, Florida

Jadan Baugh has spent his entire college career with the Florida Gators and has earned accolades such as Freshman All-SEC, AP All-SEC Second Team, and All-SEC Second Team. He’s coming off a 1,168-yard and eight touchdowns season for the Gators. He’s got a big frame, being 6-foot-1 and 231 pounds, but you couldn’t tell with the agility he has.

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Baugh has the contact balance, agility, and footwork to make guys miss at any time. He’s shown patience in letting his blocks develop and has the speed to beat defenders to the edge, turning runs up the field. He’s used to a heavy workload, having 221 carries last season, and had zero fumbles with it. While watching him, it was hard to come up with negatives, but there were times his vision would get questionable, especially between the tackles.

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He’ll return to Florida in 2o26 and there’s no reason he shouldn’t get Round 1 hype throughout the 2026 season.

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2. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

You want a back who can run someone over, then break a run for a 50-yard touchdown? Look no further than Kewan Lacy, who’s listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds for Ole Miss. Lacy started his career at Missouri in 2024, then transferred to Ole Miss for the 2025 season, where he had 1,564 yards and 24 touchdowns. The breakaway speed, combined with vision, led him to get the majority of his runs off, and he forced 89 missed tackles, showcasing his agility.

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Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi running back Kewan Lacy 5 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_170 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

It’s a miracle if teams can get him down on first contact, and he had a staggering 307 carries in 2025. Lacy doesn’t offer much as a pass catcher, but was targeted 36 times for Ole Miss, having five drops. His decision-making can improve, as there were times when his feet felt clunky in the backfield when he was unsure where to go on runs.

Still, Lacy has the talent to be a difference maker in the NFL, especially with his workhorse mentality. He’ll be a name to watch in Round 1 as well.

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3. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Ahmad Hardy reportedly sustained a gunshot wound in his left leg, but has undergone successful surgery. There isn’t a timetable for his return, but early indications are that he’ll be okay.

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Hardy brings speed to any backfield. Mix that in with his elusiveness, and you have a first-round back. Hardy ran for 1,648 yards and 16 touchdowns with Missouri in 2025. His jump cut stands out above the rest, and his ability to keep his weight under him when changing directions is special. Speed is clearly when he hits the open field, having the ability to beat guys to the point of attack. He’ll fare better in a zone scheme, but Hardy has the upside that any NFL team looks for in a back.

The vision was spotty between the tackles, and could’ve used more patience on some runs.

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Hardy started his college career at Louisiana-Monroe in 2024 and earned the conference’s Freshman of the Year award. He then transferred to Missouri before 2025 and is now in the mix to be one of the first backs taken in 2027.

4. Isaac Brown, Louisville

You want a back with elite burst, look no further than Isaac Brown. His acceleration is special, and he has the agility to make guys miss in tight spaces. Vision in a zone scheme is special and knows how to make guys miss at all levels of the field. He’s smart in pass pro, just doesn’t have the size to back it up. Has the lateral quickness to bounce runs whenever he wants. He can be used as a dual-threat back, but he feels his route-running has gotten better.

Imago Credit – via x @RotoStJournal

Brown is coming off an injury-riddled season, having a lower leg injury keeping him out multiple games, but he still had 878 yards and seven touchdowns with Louisville. He’s a smaller back at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, making his workload not as intense. He hasn’t had a season with over 170 carries in college yet, but that could change in 2026.

5. Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech

Justice Haynes transferred to Georgia Tech after one season at Michigan and two at Alabama. He rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games with Michigan, missing games due to a right foot injury he sustained.d Haynes is a patient, but explosive back who knows how to let his blocks develop and make defenses pay for giving him a sliver of space. Reads defenders well, and can use his agile feet to make lateral jump cuts or accelerate into holes when they’re there. Haynes had 7.1 yards per attempt in 2025.

Imago September 20, 2025 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes 22 runs for a touchdown as Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones 37 gives chase in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between 21 Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Michigan won 30-27.Attendance: 87278.406th consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1326 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Haynes doesn’t carry top-end speed or acceleration, but he flashes it enough to be a threat at any time for defenders. He was a five-star recruit out of high school, having over 1,500 yards every year. Entering Georgia State, a run-heavy team, Haynes has the chance to get his name into early Day 2 and late Day 1 conversations.