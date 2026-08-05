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2027 NFL Draft SEC Big Board: 17 Potential First-Round Picks Ranked as Arch Manning and Dylan Stewart Lead the Way

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Tony Pauline

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2027 NFL Draft SEC Big Board: 17 Potential First-Round Picks Ranked as Arch Manning and Dylan Stewart Lead the Way

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Tony Pauline

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Once again, the SEC will have a major impact in the next NFL draft. Including all players eligible in April of 2027, there are 155 with draftable grades, including 17 that are potential first-rounders. Individual stories on half the teams have been posted on Essentially Sports, so here are thoughts on many of the other prospects.

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Arkansas

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Scouts who I’ve spoken with give defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. of Arkansas a Day 2 grade, but I disagree. Rhodes is a large athlete with growth potential who shows ability to rush the passer off the edge as well as to defend the run. He moves extremely well, and I love his upside, which I believe will push him into the first round.

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Florida

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Florida running back Jadan Baugh could end up as a top-32 pick, as he’s a terrific ball carrier with a versatile game. He’s big enough to grind it out on the inside and pick up the tough yardage while also showing surprising agility for a ball carrier who is just under 230 pounds. Baugh creates yardage by making defenders miss, sifting through traffic, and catching the ball well. He will carry the mantra of “feature back” and could sneak into the first round.

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Receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who transferred from Auburn, could move up draft boards with a big year. He’s small (5-foot-9, 187 pounds) but fast (under 4.4 seconds in the 40) and very explosive. Singleton plays tough football and makes a lot of difficult catches, yet he needs to prove to be more of a big-play threat at his size.

Missouri

Missouri has prospects who are graded higher in the draft community than the scouting community, and I tend to favor the latter.

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Ahmad Hardy is a really good running back with a solid build, yet he plays to one speed and doesn’t have a great burst in his game. Hardy is tough and has great vision. Cayden Green is a hard-working right tackle who gets the most from his ability, yet he doesn’t display great athleticism and may be forced into guard. While each has received some first-round grades outside the scouting community, they will be Day 2 selections next April.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma hopes to improve on last year’s early exit from the College Football Playoff, and they have a solid roster with several Day 2 prospects.

Despite losing a ton of talent on the defensive line, David Stone returns to anchor the unit. Stone is a tough, slug-it-out interior defender who is impossible to move off the point and projects as a second-round pick.

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Isaiah Sategna III is rounding into a really good receiver prospect. He’s very dependable catching the football and constantly separates from defenders to come clear on the field. He’s estimated to run 4.4 seconds in the 40, and I’d like to see more big plays from him.

John Mateer receives some first-round conversation, but I disagree and grade him as a Day 2 pick. Mateer is mobile and makes some terrific throws on occasion, but there’s too much inconsistency and passes often get away from him. The fact that 2027 is expected to be a signal-caller-rich draft will make it even more difficult for Mateer to hop into the top 32.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M is another program that does not want to repeat its early exit from the College Football Playoff, and they have the roster to do so.

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Despite losing receiver KC Concepcion to the first round of last April’s draft, the team has terrific talent at the position. Junior Mario Craver is an explosive playmaker who runs great routes, separates from defenders, and catches the ball incredibly well. He’s also a dynamic vertical threat with return potential.

Isaiah Horton transferred from Alabama off a somewhat disappointing season, but his upside is terrific. Horton plays like a good athlete and comes with outstanding size and solid speed. He’s fluid, smooth, and catches the ball extremely well. If he catches fire this year, Horton will be a top-75 pick.

Keep an eye on guard Coen Echols, who transferred from LSU. Echols is large and powerful and dominates opponents at the point. Considering the losses on the TAMU offensive line to the NFL, a lot will be expected from him, and Echols has great next-level potential.

DJ Hicks is a smaller but explosive three-technique/one-gap defensive lineman who consistently penetrates the line of scrimmage to disrupt the action. Hicks plays like a good athlete and makes plays all over the field, but he’s a scheme-specific defender who measures under 290 pounds.

Northwestern transfer Anto Saka could end up as a top-75 pick, or he could go undrafted. An explosive pass rusher who flashes dominance, Saka looked like a great future prospect in 2024, but he showed little improvement last season. He’s a game-wrecker, and I would expect him to have the opportunities to prove as much this season.

4.421stDylan StewartSouth CarolinaDE3Jr6
4.351stCam ColemanTexasWR3Jr8
4.321stArch ManningTexasQB4Jr16
4.171stQuincy Rhodes Jr.ArkansasDE4Sr97
4.151stJordan SeatonLSUT3Jr77
4.141stKewan LacyMississippiRB3Jr5
4.111stTrevor GoosbyTexasT4Jr74
4.101stKJ BoldenGeorgiaS3Jr4
4.091stTrey’Dez GreenLSUTE3Jr14
4.081stEllis Robinson IVGeorgiaCB3So1
4.041stZabien BrownAlabamaCB3Jr2
4.031-2LaNorris SellersSouth CarolinaQB4Jr16
4.021stWill EcholesMississippiDT3Jr52
4.011-2Yhonzae PierreAlabamaOLB4Jr0
4.001-2Ryan Coleman-WilliamsAlabamaWR3Jr1
3.991-2Dominick McKinleyLSUDT3Jr96
3.981-2Trinidad ChamblissMississippiQB5Sr6
3.972ndColin SimmonsTexasOLB3Jr1
3.962ndMario CraverTexas A&MWR4Jr1
3.952ndJadan BaughFloridaRB1313
3.942ndDavid StoneOklahomaDT3Jr0
3.932ndJelani McDonaldTexasS4Sr4
3.912ndAhmad HardyMissouriRB3Jr29
3.902ndSam LeavittLSUQB4Jr10
3.892ndKelley JonesMississippi StateCB4Jr1
3.882ndSuntarine PerkinsMississippiOLB4Sr4
3.872ndTamarcus CooleyLSUS4Jr0
3.862ndDJ HicksTexas A&MDT4Sr5
3.852ndLance HeardKentuckyT4Sr53
3.832ndMyles GrahamFloridaILB3Jr5
3.802-3Raylen WilsonGeorgiaILB4Sr5
3.792-3Vicari SwainSouth CarolinaCB4Jr4
3.783rdCayden GreenMissouriT4Sr70
3.783rdChris ColeGeorgiaILB3Jr9
3.773rdJacarrius PeakSouth CarolinaT5Sr65
3.763rdIsaiah Sategna IIIOklahomaWR5Sr5
3.753rdIsaiah HortonTexas A&MWR5Sr7
3.743rdJoenel AgueroMississippiS4Sr6
3.733rdXavier AtkinsAuburnILB3Jr17
3.733rdJohn MateerOklahomaQB5Sr10
3.733rdBrandon BakerTexasT3Jr73
3.723rdPeyton BowenOklahomaS4Sr22
3.713rdBraylon StaleyTennesseeWR4Jr14
3.703rdTJ MetcalfTennesseeS4Sr28
3.693rdKip LewisOklahomaILB5Sr10
3.683rdCoen EcholsTexas A&MG3So78
3.673rdKayin LeeTennesseeCB4Sr20
3.663rdPJ WoodlandLSUCB4Jr11
3.653rdHollywood SmothersTexasRB4Jr2
3.643rdCJ HeardVanderbiltS3Jr8
3.633rdTavion GadsonKentuckyDT4Jr94
3.633rdIsaiah CannonGeorgiaWR3Jr6
3.623rdCaleb WoodsonAlabamaILB4Sr7
3.613rdTy BenefieldLSUS4Sr2
3.603rdWhit WeeksLSUILB4Sr40
3.584thEarnest Greene IIIGeorgiaG5Sr71
3.564thCJ BaxterKentuckyRB4Jr4
3.554thJudge CollierSouth CarolinaCB4Sr8
3.544thRyan WingoTexasWR3Jr1
3.534thSam PendletonTennesseeC4Jr56
3.524thJaden PlattArkansasTE4Jr83
3.514thGabe Harris Jr.GeorgiaDE4Sr0
3.495thWeston DavisLSUT3So75
3.485thArion CarterTennesseeILB4Sr7
3.485thBrett NorfleetMissouriTE4Sr87
3.475thRaleek BrownTexasRB5Sr0
3.465thEugene Wilson IIILSUWR4Jr3
3.465thMarcus RatcliffeTexas A&MS5Sr3
3.455thDevan ThompkinsAlabamaDT5Sr1
3.455thEdwin JosephMississippiS4Jr14
3.455thNyck HarborSouth CarolinaWR4Sr8
3.455thMike MatthewsTennesseeWR3Jr4
3.445thEmmett Mosley VTexasWR3Jr3
3.435thAnto SakaTexas A&MOLB5Sr14
3.435thColeton PriceKentuckyC5Sr72
3.435thRicardo JonesVanderbiltS3Jr9
3.435thLucas CarneiroMississippiPK4Sr13
3.425thMartel HightVanderbiltCB4Sr4
3.425thRasheem BilesTexasILB4Sr3
3.425thBraylen RussellArkansasRB3Jr0
3.415thWillie RodriguezKentuckyTE3Jr81
3.415thTawfiq ByardTexas A&MS4Jr4
3.415thLawson LuckieGeorgiaTE4Sr7
3.395-6Keaton ThomasMississippiILB5Sr11
3.395-6Mi’Quise Humphrey-GraceKentuckyDE5Sr90
3.395-6Adepoju AdebaworeOklahomaDE4Sr34
3.395-6Nate FrazierGeorgiaRB4Jr3
3.386thKeon SabbAlabamaS5Sr3
3.386thBrendan BrettFloridaDT4Jr90
3.386thKhalil BarnesGeorgiaS4Sr7
3.386thTJ DotteryLSUILB5Sr6
3.386thOwen HeineckeOklahomaILB5Sr38
3.386thJunior SherrillVanderbiltWR4Sr0
3.386thEdwin SpillmanTennesseeILB3So13
3.386thT.J. SearcyTexas A&MDE4Sr18
3.386thJamal RobertsMissouriRB4Jr20
3.386thE’Marion HarrisOklahomaT5Sr76
3.386thLJ McCrayFloridaDE3So11
3.386thJonathan MaldonadoMississippiDE5Sr17
3.376thEmmanuel OyebadejoFloridaDE4Sr99
3.376thBo MascoeTexasS4Jr3
3.376thJaden RobinsonFloridaILB4Sr29
3.376thJayce BrownLSUWR4Sr1
3.376thDaymion SanfordTexas A&MILB4Sr27
3.376thReggie Powers IIIOklahomaOLB3Jr3
3.376thKam FranklinMississippiDE3Jr5
3.376thDeSean BishopTennesseeRB4Jr18
3.376thShawn MurphySouth CarolinaILB5Sr7
3.366thAnthony Evans IIIMississippi StateWR4Sr3
3.366thDezz RicksTexas A&MCB4Jr2
3.366thEric Singleton Jr.FloridaWR4Sr2
3.366thHayden HansenOklahomaTE5Sr89
3.366thChristian HarrisonArkansasS5Sr1
3.366thBryan LongwellVanderbiltILB4Sr11
3.356thJordon HarrisMissouriTE4Sr86
3.356thBraelin MooreLSUC5Sr61
3.356thJaray BledsoeMississippi StateDT5Sr9
3.356thAshton Bethel-RomanTexas A&MWR3So8
3.356thNick RinaldiVanderbiltILB6Sr24
3.356thMichael MasunasTexasTE5Sr15
3.356thJamarious BrownMississippiDT4Jr96
3.346thKeshaun SingletonAuburnWR5Sr11
3.346thAndre Jordan Jr.AuburnCB4Sr22
3.346thMichai BoireauMississippiDT4Jr88
3.346thMiles CapersVanderbiltDE6Sr28
3.346thDalton BrooksTexas A&MS4Sr7
3.346thJordan NormanTennesseeDE4Jr93
3.336thJeremiah TelanderTennesseeILB4Sr22
3.336thPrincewill UmanmielenLSUDE4Sr1
3.336thDavid OkeArkansasDT5Sr92
3.336thLyndon CooperVanderbiltC5Sr56
3.336thBray HubbardAlabamaS4Sr18
3.336thWilkin FormbyTexas A&MT4Jr75
3.326thTy BryantKentuckyS4Sr14
3.326thTaylor WeinOklahomaDE4Jr44
3.326thSedrick AlexanderVanderbiltRB4Sr28
3.326thRayshawn PleasantAuburnCB5Sr14
3.326thBrycen SandersMississippiC4Jr62
3.326thDJ BlackSouth CarolinaWR5Sr83
3.316thBryant WilliamsArkansasT5Sr64
3.316thKamran JamesFloridaDE4Sr24
3.316thFred JohnsonSouth CarolinaILB3Jr0
3.316thSharif DensonMississippiCB4Sr7
3.316thMarcel ReedTexas A&MQB4Jr10
3.316thGunner StocktonGeorgiaQB5Sr14
3.306-7Tomiwa DurojaiyeSouth CarolinaDE5Sr13
3.297thHero KanuTexasDT5Sr93
3.297thDarrell Gill Jr.MississippiWR4Sr15
3.297thByrum BrownAuburnQB5Sr17
3.297thCarter StoutmireArkansasS4Sr13
3.297thDa’Shawn WomackAuburnDE5Sr15
3.297thDarris SmithMissouriOLB5Sr19
3.287thJames SmithAlabamaDT3Jr23
3.287thAntonio KiteMississippiCB5Sr8
3.287thLondon HumphreysGeorgiaWR4Sr16
3.277-FAStanton RamilAuburnT4Jr 
3.277-FAIsaac SmithMississippi StateS4Sr2
3.26FAChris MarshallArkansasWR5Sr6
3.25FARocky BeersOklahomaTE5Sr81
3.25FATrell HarrisOklahomaWR5Sr11
3.25FAQua MossTennesseeS4Sr19
3.25FALuke HaszMississippiTE4Sr9
3.25FANic AndersonKentuckyWR5Sr4
3.24FAMichael BoganowskiOklahomaS3Jr25
3.24FAGabriel Brownlow-DindySouth CarolinaDT5Sr99
3.24FAEli BowenOklahomaCB4Jr23
3.23FAJordan CastellKentuckyS4Sr5
3.23FAJo SimmonsAuburnT5Sr79
3.22FACody SiglerAuburnDT5Sr94
3.22FASutton SmithArkansasRB5Sr5
3.22FADJ ChesterMississippi StateC4Jr79
3.22FADrew BoboGeorgiaC5Sr74
3.22FADom GiudiceMissouriC5Sr56
3.22FADesmond UmeozuluAlabamaDE4Sr9
3.22FATyree WeathersbyTennesseeDE4Jr18
3.21FAMarquis GracialMissouriDT5Sr3
3.19FAJustin OkoronkwoSouth CarolinaOLB3Jr17
3.19FAKendel DolbyMississippi StateS6Sr3
3.19FAJeremiah CobbAuburnRB5Sr23
3.18FARueben Owens IITexas A&MRB4Jr4
3.18FABryce ThorntonFloridaS4Sr1
3.18FADaniel CalhounGeorgiaG3So70
3.18FAWill WhitsonMississippi StateDT6Sr43
3.18FACaleb HerringSouth CarolinaOLB5Sr39
3.18FAJake MaikkulaOklahomaC5Sr69
3.17FAJah-Marein LathamAlabamaDE6Sr20
3.17FACurtis PeaglerMissouriG5Sr77
3.16FAPatrick KutasMississippiG5Sr75
3.14FAJardin GilbertMississippi StateS6Sr5
3.11FAJayden JacksonOklahomaDT4Jr27
3.10FAZakari TillmanMississippi StateILB4Sr7
3.10FACade McConnellVanderbiltG5Sr70
3.10FABryce AndersonTexas A&MS4Sr1
3.09FACaleb GoodieMissouriWR4Sr2
3.08FACanon BooneMississippi StateC6Sr72
3.06FACole BestAuburnC5Sr72
3.05FARobert Woodyard Jr.MissouriILB5Sr0
3.05FAHoratio FieldsMississippiWR5Sr11
3.05FARickey Gibson IIITexas A&MCB4Sr1
3.04FACayden LeeMissouriWR4Sr19
3.03FAJovantae BarnesKentuckyRB5Sr2
3.03FADante DowdellGeorgiaRB4Sr22
3.03FAKnijeah HarrisFloridaG4Sr77
3.03FACharles NimrodAuburnWR5Sr5
3.02FABryce LovettFloridaT4Jr53
3.02FALangden KitchenMissouriDE4Sr11
3.02FAYilanan OuattaraVanderbiltDT6Sr5
3.02FAWendell Moe Jr.TennesseeG5Sr75
3.02FAAmare CampbellTennesseeILB4Sr55
3.02FABrady HuntSouth CarolinaTE6Sr87
3.02FAEmmanuel PokuSouth CarolinaT5Sr69
3.02FAJacobe JohnsonOklahomaCB4Sr24
3.02FAKedrick Bingley-JonesAlabamaDT5Sr22
3.02FAMarquis JohnsonMississippi StateWR4Sr2
3.02FAJohntay Cook IIMississippiWR4Sr0
3.02FAAliou BahLSUG5Sr55
3.02FATegra TshabolaKentuckyG5Sr77
3.01FAJehiem OatisMississippiDT5Sr9
3.01FAJahlil FlorenceMissouriCB5Sr6
3.01FAMiguel MitchellArkansasS5Sr24
3.01FAKalvin DinkinsMississippi StateDT5Sr35

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Tony Pauline

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Tony Pauline is a Senior NFL Analyst at EssentiallySports, bringing over two decades of trusted expertise in draft evaluation and league scouting. Recognized as one of the most reliable voices in NFL Draft analysis, Tony has contributed to major outlets including Sports Illustrated, USA Today, PhiladelphiaEagles.com, and NewYorkGiants.com, while also serving as a longtime draft analyst for SNY TV since 2006. Tony is known for his precise scouting reports, accurate projections, and deep network of league contacts, making his annual draft coverage a staple for fans and insiders. His insight is also featured on the Giants Huddle podcast on Giants.com, where he breaks down draft classes and league trends with authoritative clarity. A graduate of St. John’s University with a degree in Athletic Administration, Tony pairs his academic grounding with decades of field experience to deliver comprehensive, respected evaluations of NFL prospects and team-building strategy.

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