2027 NFL Draft SEC Big Board: 17 Potential First-Round Picks Ranked as Arch Manning and Dylan Stewart Lead the Way

Once again, the SEC will have a major impact in the next NFL draft. Including all players eligible in April of 2027, there are 155 with draftable grades, including 17 that are potential first-rounders. Individual stories on half the teams have been posted on Essentially Sports, so here are thoughts on many of the other prospects.

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Arkansas

Imago November 29, 2025: Arkansas defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. 97 comes around the edge of the line. .Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251129_faf_cm9_064 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Scouts who I’ve spoken with give defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. of Arkansas a Day 2 grade, but I disagree. Rhodes is a large athlete with growth potential who shows ability to rush the passer off the edge as well as to defend the run. He moves extremely well, and I love his upside, which I believe will push him into the first round.

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Florida

Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Florida running back Jadan Baugh 13 carries the ball during the second half of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida on October 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_027 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Florida running back Jadan Baugh could end up as a top-32 pick, as he’s a terrific ball carrier with a versatile game. He’s big enough to grind it out on the inside and pick up the tough yardage while also showing surprising agility for a ball carrier who is just under 230 pounds. Baugh creates yardage by making defenders miss, sifting through traffic, and catching the ball well. He will carry the mantra of “feature back” and could sneak into the first round.

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Receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who transferred from Auburn, could move up draft boards with a big year. He’s small (5-foot-9, 187 pounds) but fast (under 4.4 seconds in the 40) and very explosive. Singleton plays tough football and makes a lot of difficult catches, yet he needs to prove to be more of a big-play threat at his size.

Missouri

Missouri has prospects who are graded higher in the draft community than the scouting community, and I tend to favor the latter.

Imago November 29, 2025: Ahmad Hardy 29 Missouri running back comes up the side of the field with the ball. Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251129_faf_cm9_091 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Ahmad Hardy is a really good running back with a solid build, yet he plays to one speed and doesn’t have a great burst in his game. Hardy is tough and has great vision. Cayden Green is a hard-working right tackle who gets the most from his ability, yet he doesn’t display great athleticism and may be forced into guard. While each has received some first-round grades outside the scouting community, they will be Day 2 selections next April.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma hopes to improve on last year’s early exit from the College Football Playoff, and they have a solid roster with several Day 2 prospects.

Despite losing a ton of talent on the defensive line, David Stone returns to anchor the unit. Stone is a tough, slug-it-out interior defender who is impossible to move off the point and projects as a second-round pick.

Imago November 1, 2025: John Mateer 10 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs the ball during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251101_zma_c04_620 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

Isaiah Sategna III is rounding into a really good receiver prospect. He’s very dependable catching the football and constantly separates from defenders to come clear on the field. He’s estimated to run 4.4 seconds in the 40, and I’d like to see more big plays from him.

John Mateer receives some first-round conversation, but I disagree and grade him as a Day 2 pick. Mateer is mobile and makes some terrific throws on occasion, but there’s too much inconsistency and passes often get away from him. The fact that 2027 is expected to be a signal-caller-rich draft will make it even more difficult for Mateer to hop into the top 32.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M is another program that does not want to repeat its early exit from the College Football Playoff, and they have the roster to do so.

Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M wide receiver MARIO CRAVER 1 carries the ball after a catch during the first half of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida in College Station. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_072 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Despite losing receiver KC Concepcion to the first round of last April’s draft, the team has terrific talent at the position. Junior Mario Craver is an explosive playmaker who runs great routes, separates from defenders, and catches the ball incredibly well. He’s also a dynamic vertical threat with return potential.

Isaiah Horton transferred from Alabama off a somewhat disappointing season, but his upside is terrific. Horton plays like a good athlete and comes with outstanding size and solid speed. He’s fluid, smooth, and catches the ball extremely well. If he catches fire this year, Horton will be a top-75 pick.

Keep an eye on guard Coen Echols, who transferred from LSU. Echols is large and powerful and dominates opponents at the point. Considering the losses on the TAMU offensive line to the NFL, a lot will be expected from him, and Echols has great next-level potential.

DJ Hicks is a smaller but explosive three-technique/one-gap defensive lineman who consistently penetrates the line of scrimmage to disrupt the action. Hicks plays like a good athlete and makes plays all over the field, but he’s a scheme-specific defender who measures under 290 pounds.

Northwestern transfer Anto Saka could end up as a top-75 pick, or he could go undrafted. An explosive pass rusher who flashes dominance, Saka looked like a great future prospect in 2024, but he showed little improvement last season. He’s a game-wrecker, and I would expect him to have the opportunities to prove as much this season.