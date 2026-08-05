2027 NFL Draft SEC Big Board: 17 Potential First-Round Picks Ranked as Arch Manning and Dylan Stewart Lead the Way

Once again, the SEC will have a major impact in the next NFL draft. Including all players eligible in April of 2027, there are 155 with draftable grades, including 17 that are potential first-rounders. Individual stories on half the teams have been posted on Essentially Sports, so here are thoughts on many of the other prospects.
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Arkansas
Scouts who I’ve spoken with give defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. of Arkansas a Day 2 grade, but I disagree. Rhodes is a large athlete with growth potential who shows ability to rush the passer off the edge as well as to defend the run. He moves extremely well, and I love his upside, which I believe will push him into the first round.
Florida
Florida running back Jadan Baugh could end up as a top-32 pick, as he’s a terrific ball carrier with a versatile game. He’s big enough to grind it out on the inside and pick up the tough yardage while also showing surprising agility for a ball carrier who is just under 230 pounds. Baugh creates yardage by making defenders miss, sifting through traffic, and catching the ball well. He will carry the mantra of “feature back” and could sneak into the first round.
Receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who transferred from Auburn, could move up draft boards with a big year. He’s small (5-foot-9, 187 pounds) but fast (under 4.4 seconds in the 40) and very explosive. Singleton plays tough football and makes a lot of difficult catches, yet he needs to prove to be more of a big-play threat at his size.
Missouri
Missouri has prospects who are graded higher in the draft community than the scouting community, and I tend to favor the latter.
Ahmad Hardy is a really good running back with a solid build, yet he plays to one speed and doesn’t have a great burst in his game. Hardy is tough and has great vision. Cayden Green is a hard-working right tackle who gets the most from his ability, yet he doesn’t display great athleticism and may be forced into guard. While each has received some first-round grades outside the scouting community, they will be Day 2 selections next April.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma hopes to improve on last year’s early exit from the College Football Playoff, and they have a solid roster with several Day 2 prospects.
Despite losing a ton of talent on the defensive line, David Stone returns to anchor the unit. Stone is a tough, slug-it-out interior defender who is impossible to move off the point and projects as a second-round pick.
Isaiah Sategna III is rounding into a really good receiver prospect. He’s very dependable catching the football and constantly separates from defenders to come clear on the field. He’s estimated to run 4.4 seconds in the 40, and I’d like to see more big plays from him.
John Mateer receives some first-round conversation, but I disagree and grade him as a Day 2 pick. Mateer is mobile and makes some terrific throws on occasion, but there’s too much inconsistency and passes often get away from him. The fact that 2027 is expected to be a signal-caller-rich draft will make it even more difficult for Mateer to hop into the top 32.
Texas A&M
Texas A&M is another program that does not want to repeat its early exit from the College Football Playoff, and they have the roster to do so.
Despite losing receiver KC Concepcion to the first round of last April’s draft, the team has terrific talent at the position. Junior Mario Craver is an explosive playmaker who runs great routes, separates from defenders, and catches the ball incredibly well. He’s also a dynamic vertical threat with return potential.
Isaiah Horton transferred from Alabama off a somewhat disappointing season, but his upside is terrific. Horton plays like a good athlete and comes with outstanding size and solid speed. He’s fluid, smooth, and catches the ball extremely well. If he catches fire this year, Horton will be a top-75 pick.
Keep an eye on guard Coen Echols, who transferred from LSU. Echols is large and powerful and dominates opponents at the point. Considering the losses on the TAMU offensive line to the NFL, a lot will be expected from him, and Echols has great next-level potential.
DJ Hicks is a smaller but explosive three-technique/one-gap defensive lineman who consistently penetrates the line of scrimmage to disrupt the action. Hicks plays like a good athlete and makes plays all over the field, but he’s a scheme-specific defender who measures under 290 pounds.
Northwestern transfer Anto Saka could end up as a top-75 pick, or he could go undrafted. An explosive pass rusher who flashes dominance, Saka looked like a great future prospect in 2024, but he showed little improvement last season. He’s a game-wrecker, and I would expect him to have the opportunities to prove as much this season.
|4.42
|1st
|Dylan Stewart
|South Carolina
|DE
|3Jr
|6
|4.35
|1st
|Cam Coleman
|Texas
|WR
|3Jr
|8
|4.32
|1st
|Arch Manning
|Texas
|QB
|4Jr
|16
|4.17
|1st
|Quincy Rhodes Jr.
|Arkansas
|DE
|4Sr
|97
|4.15
|1st
|Jordan Seaton
|LSU
|T
|3Jr
|77
|4.14
|1st
|Kewan Lacy
|Mississippi
|RB
|3Jr
|5
|4.11
|1st
|Trevor Goosby
|Texas
|T
|4Jr
|74
|4.10
|1st
|KJ Bolden
|Georgia
|S
|3Jr
|4
|4.09
|1st
|Trey’Dez Green
|LSU
|TE
|3Jr
|14
|4.08
|1st
|Ellis Robinson IV
|Georgia
|CB
|3So
|1
|4.04
|1st
|Zabien Brown
|Alabama
|CB
|3Jr
|2
|4.03
|1-2
|LaNorris Sellers
|South Carolina
|QB
|4Jr
|16
|4.02
|1st
|Will Echoles
|Mississippi
|DT
|3Jr
|52
|4.01
|1-2
|Yhonzae Pierre
|Alabama
|OLB
|4Jr
|0
|4.00
|1-2
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|Alabama
|WR
|3Jr
|1
|3.99
|1-2
|Dominick McKinley
|LSU
|DT
|3Jr
|96
|3.98
|1-2
|Trinidad Chambliss
|Mississippi
|QB
|5Sr
|6
|3.97
|2nd
|Colin Simmons
|Texas
|OLB
|3Jr
|1
|3.96
|2nd
|Mario Craver
|Texas A&M
|WR
|4Jr
|1
|3.95
|2nd
|Jadan Baugh
|Florida
|RB
|13
|13
|3.94
|2nd
|David Stone
|Oklahoma
|DT
|3Jr
|0
|3.93
|2nd
|Jelani McDonald
|Texas
|S
|4Sr
|4
|3.91
|2nd
|Ahmad Hardy
|Missouri
|RB
|3Jr
|29
|3.90
|2nd
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|4Jr
|10
|3.89
|2nd
|Kelley Jones
|Mississippi State
|CB
|4Jr
|1
|3.88
|2nd
|Suntarine Perkins
|Mississippi
|OLB
|4Sr
|4
|3.87
|2nd
|Tamarcus Cooley
|LSU
|S
|4Jr
|0
|3.86
|2nd
|DJ Hicks
|Texas A&M
|DT
|4Sr
|5
|3.85
|2nd
|Lance Heard
|Kentucky
|T
|4Sr
|53
|3.83
|2nd
|Myles Graham
|Florida
|ILB
|3Jr
|5
|3.80
|2-3
|Raylen Wilson
|Georgia
|ILB
|4Sr
|5
|3.79
|2-3
|Vicari Swain
|South Carolina
|CB
|4Jr
|4
|3.78
|3rd
|Cayden Green
|Missouri
|T
|4Sr
|70
|3.78
|3rd
|Chris Cole
|Georgia
|ILB
|3Jr
|9
|3.77
|3rd
|Jacarrius Peak
|South Carolina
|T
|5Sr
|65
|3.76
|3rd
|Isaiah Sategna III
|Oklahoma
|WR
|5Sr
|5
|3.75
|3rd
|Isaiah Horton
|Texas A&M
|WR
|5Sr
|7
|3.74
|3rd
|Joenel Aguero
|Mississippi
|S
|4Sr
|6
|3.73
|3rd
|Xavier Atkins
|Auburn
|ILB
|3Jr
|17
|3.73
|3rd
|John Mateer
|Oklahoma
|QB
|5Sr
|10
|3.73
|3rd
|Brandon Baker
|Texas
|T
|3Jr
|73
|3.72
|3rd
|Peyton Bowen
|Oklahoma
|S
|4Sr
|22
|3.71
|3rd
|Braylon Staley
|Tennessee
|WR
|4Jr
|14
|3.70
|3rd
|TJ Metcalf
|Tennessee
|S
|4Sr
|28
|3.69
|3rd
|Kip Lewis
|Oklahoma
|ILB
|5Sr
|10
|3.68
|3rd
|Coen Echols
|Texas A&M
|G
|3So
|78
|3.67
|3rd
|Kayin Lee
|Tennessee
|CB
|4Sr
|20
|3.66
|3rd
|PJ Woodland
|LSU
|CB
|4Jr
|11
|3.65
|3rd
|Hollywood Smothers
|Texas
|RB
|4Jr
|2
|3.64
|3rd
|CJ Heard
|Vanderbilt
|S
|3Jr
|8
|3.63
|3rd
|Tavion Gadson
|Kentucky
|DT
|4Jr
|94
|3.63
|3rd
|Isaiah Cannon
|Georgia
|WR
|3Jr
|6
|3.62
|3rd
|Caleb Woodson
|Alabama
|ILB
|4Sr
|7
|3.61
|3rd
|Ty Benefield
|LSU
|S
|4Sr
|2
|3.60
|3rd
|Whit Weeks
|LSU
|ILB
|4Sr
|40
|3.58
|4th
|Earnest Greene III
|Georgia
|G
|5Sr
|71
|3.56
|4th
|CJ Baxter
|Kentucky
|RB
|4Jr
|4
|3.55
|4th
|Judge Collier
|South Carolina
|CB
|4Sr
|8
|3.54
|4th
|Ryan Wingo
|Texas
|WR
|3Jr
|1
|3.53
|4th
|Sam Pendleton
|Tennessee
|C
|4Jr
|56
|3.52
|4th
|Jaden Platt
|Arkansas
|TE
|4Jr
|83
|3.51
|4th
|Gabe Harris Jr.
|Georgia
|DE
|4Sr
|0
|3.49
|5th
|Weston Davis
|LSU
|T
|3So
|75
|3.48
|5th
|Arion Carter
|Tennessee
|ILB
|4Sr
|7
|3.48
|5th
|Brett Norfleet
|Missouri
|TE
|4Sr
|87
|3.47
|5th
|Raleek Brown
|Texas
|RB
|5Sr
|0
|3.46
|5th
|Eugene Wilson III
|LSU
|WR
|4Jr
|3
|3.46
|5th
|Marcus Ratcliffe
|Texas A&M
|S
|5Sr
|3
|3.45
|5th
|Devan Thompkins
|Alabama
|DT
|5Sr
|1
|3.45
|5th
|Edwin Joseph
|Mississippi
|S
|4Jr
|14
|3.45
|5th
|Nyck Harbor
|South Carolina
|WR
|4Sr
|8
|3.45
|5th
|Mike Matthews
|Tennessee
|WR
|3Jr
|4
|3.44
|5th
|Emmett Mosley V
|Texas
|WR
|3Jr
|3
|3.43
|5th
|Anto Saka
|Texas A&M
|OLB
|5Sr
|14
|3.43
|5th
|Coleton Price
|Kentucky
|C
|5Sr
|72
|3.43
|5th
|Ricardo Jones
|Vanderbilt
|S
|3Jr
|9
|3.43
|5th
|Lucas Carneiro
|Mississippi
|PK
|4Sr
|13
|3.42
|5th
|Martel Hight
|Vanderbilt
|CB
|4Sr
|4
|3.42
|5th
|Rasheem Biles
|Texas
|ILB
|4Sr
|3
|3.42
|5th
|Braylen Russell
|Arkansas
|RB
|3Jr
|0
|3.41
|5th
|Willie Rodriguez
|Kentucky
|TE
|3Jr
|81
|3.41
|5th
|Tawfiq Byard
|Texas A&M
|S
|4Jr
|4
|3.41
|5th
|Lawson Luckie
|Georgia
|TE
|4Sr
|7
|3.39
|5-6
|Keaton Thomas
|Mississippi
|ILB
|5Sr
|11
|3.39
|5-6
|Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace
|Kentucky
|DE
|5Sr
|90
|3.39
|5-6
|Adepoju Adebawore
|Oklahoma
|DE
|4Sr
|34
|3.39
|5-6
|Nate Frazier
|Georgia
|RB
|4Jr
|3
|3.38
|6th
|Keon Sabb
|Alabama
|S
|5Sr
|3
|3.38
|6th
|Brendan Brett
|Florida
|DT
|4Jr
|90
|3.38
|6th
|Khalil Barnes
|Georgia
|S
|4Sr
|7
|3.38
|6th
|TJ Dottery
|LSU
|ILB
|5Sr
|6
|3.38
|6th
|Owen Heinecke
|Oklahoma
|ILB
|5Sr
|38
|3.38
|6th
|Junior Sherrill
|Vanderbilt
|WR
|4Sr
|0
|3.38
|6th
|Edwin Spillman
|Tennessee
|ILB
|3So
|13
|3.38
|6th
|T.J. Searcy
|Texas A&M
|DE
|4Sr
|18
|3.38
|6th
|Jamal Roberts
|Missouri
|RB
|4Jr
|20
|3.38
|6th
|E’Marion Harris
|Oklahoma
|T
|5Sr
|76
|3.38
|6th
|LJ McCray
|Florida
|DE
|3So
|11
|3.38
|6th
|Jonathan Maldonado
|Mississippi
|DE
|5Sr
|17
|3.37
|6th
|Emmanuel Oyebadejo
|Florida
|DE
|4Sr
|99
|3.37
|6th
|Bo Mascoe
|Texas
|S
|4Jr
|3
|3.37
|6th
|Jaden Robinson
|Florida
|ILB
|4Sr
|29
|3.37
|6th
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|4Sr
|1
|3.37
|6th
|Daymion Sanford
|Texas A&M
|ILB
|4Sr
|27
|3.37
|6th
|Reggie Powers III
|Oklahoma
|OLB
|3Jr
|3
|3.37
|6th
|Kam Franklin
|Mississippi
|DE
|3Jr
|5
|3.37
|6th
|DeSean Bishop
|Tennessee
|RB
|4Jr
|18
|3.37
|6th
|Shawn Murphy
|South Carolina
|ILB
|5Sr
|7
|3.36
|6th
|Anthony Evans III
|Mississippi State
|WR
|4Sr
|3
|3.36
|6th
|Dezz Ricks
|Texas A&M
|CB
|4Jr
|2
|3.36
|6th
|Eric Singleton Jr.
|Florida
|WR
|4Sr
|2
|3.36
|6th
|Hayden Hansen
|Oklahoma
|TE
|5Sr
|89
|3.36
|6th
|Christian Harrison
|Arkansas
|S
|5Sr
|1
|3.36
|6th
|Bryan Longwell
|Vanderbilt
|ILB
|4Sr
|11
|3.35
|6th
|Jordon Harris
|Missouri
|TE
|4Sr
|86
|3.35
|6th
|Braelin Moore
|LSU
|C
|5Sr
|61
|3.35
|6th
|Jaray Bledsoe
|Mississippi State
|DT
|5Sr
|9
|3.35
|6th
|Ashton Bethel-Roman
|Texas A&M
|WR
|3So
|8
|3.35
|6th
|Nick Rinaldi
|Vanderbilt
|ILB
|6Sr
|24
|3.35
|6th
|Michael Masunas
|Texas
|TE
|5Sr
|15
|3.35
|6th
|Jamarious Brown
|Mississippi
|DT
|4Jr
|96
|3.34
|6th
|Keshaun Singleton
|Auburn
|WR
|5Sr
|11
|3.34
|6th
|Andre Jordan Jr.
|Auburn
|CB
|4Sr
|22
|3.34
|6th
|Michai Boireau
|Mississippi
|DT
|4Jr
|88
|3.34
|6th
|Miles Capers
|Vanderbilt
|DE
|6Sr
|28
|3.34
|6th
|Dalton Brooks
|Texas A&M
|S
|4Sr
|7
|3.34
|6th
|Jordan Norman
|Tennessee
|DE
|4Jr
|93
|3.33
|6th
|Jeremiah Telander
|Tennessee
|ILB
|4Sr
|22
|3.33
|6th
|Princewill Umanmielen
|LSU
|DE
|4Sr
|1
|3.33
|6th
|David Oke
|Arkansas
|DT
|5Sr
|92
|3.33
|6th
|Lyndon Cooper
|Vanderbilt
|C
|5Sr
|56
|3.33
|6th
|Bray Hubbard
|Alabama
|S
|4Sr
|18
|3.33
|6th
|Wilkin Formby
|Texas A&M
|T
|4Jr
|75
|3.32
|6th
|Ty Bryant
|Kentucky
|S
|4Sr
|14
|3.32
|6th
|Taylor Wein
|Oklahoma
|DE
|4Jr
|44
|3.32
|6th
|Sedrick Alexander
|Vanderbilt
|RB
|4Sr
|28
|3.32
|6th
|Rayshawn Pleasant
|Auburn
|CB
|5Sr
|14
|3.32
|6th
|Brycen Sanders
|Mississippi
|C
|4Jr
|62
|3.32
|6th
|DJ Black
|South Carolina
|WR
|5Sr
|83
|3.31
|6th
|Bryant Williams
|Arkansas
|T
|5Sr
|64
|3.31
|6th
|Kamran James
|Florida
|DE
|4Sr
|24
|3.31
|6th
|Fred Johnson
|South Carolina
|ILB
|3Jr
|0
|3.31
|6th
|Sharif Denson
|Mississippi
|CB
|4Sr
|7
|3.31
|6th
|Marcel Reed
|Texas A&M
|QB
|4Jr
|10
|3.31
|6th
|Gunner Stockton
|Georgia
|QB
|5Sr
|14
|3.30
|6-7
|Tomiwa Durojaiye
|South Carolina
|DE
|5Sr
|13
|3.29
|7th
|Hero Kanu
|Texas
|DT
|5Sr
|93
|3.29
|7th
|Darrell Gill Jr.
|Mississippi
|WR
|4Sr
|15
|3.29
|7th
|Byrum Brown
|Auburn
|QB
|5Sr
|17
|3.29
|7th
|Carter Stoutmire
|Arkansas
|S
|4Sr
|13
|3.29
|7th
|Da’Shawn Womack
|Auburn
|DE
|5Sr
|15
|3.29
|7th
|Darris Smith
|Missouri
|OLB
|5Sr
|19
|3.28
|7th
|James Smith
|Alabama
|DT
|3Jr
|23
|3.28
|7th
|Antonio Kite
|Mississippi
|CB
|5Sr
|8
|3.28
|7th
|London Humphreys
|Georgia
|WR
|4Sr
|16
|3.27
|7-FA
|Stanton Ramil
|Auburn
|T
|4Jr
|3.27
|7-FA
|Isaac Smith
|Mississippi State
|S
|4Sr
|2
|3.26
|FA
|Chris Marshall
|Arkansas
|WR
|5Sr
|6
|3.25
|FA
|Rocky Beers
|Oklahoma
|TE
|5Sr
|81
|3.25
|FA
|Trell Harris
|Oklahoma
|WR
|5Sr
|11
|3.25
|FA
|Qua Moss
|Tennessee
|S
|4Sr
|19
|3.25
|FA
|Luke Hasz
|Mississippi
|TE
|4Sr
|9
|3.25
|FA
|Nic Anderson
|Kentucky
|WR
|5Sr
|4
|3.24
|FA
|Michael Boganowski
|Oklahoma
|S
|3Jr
|25
|3.24
|FA
|Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
|South Carolina
|DT
|5Sr
|99
|3.24
|FA
|Eli Bowen
|Oklahoma
|CB
|4Jr
|23
|3.23
|FA
|Jordan Castell
|Kentucky
|S
|4Sr
|5
|3.23
|FA
|Jo Simmons
|Auburn
|T
|5Sr
|79
|3.22
|FA
|Cody Sigler
|Auburn
|DT
|5Sr
|94
|3.22
|FA
|Sutton Smith
|Arkansas
|RB
|5Sr
|5
|3.22
|FA
|DJ Chester
|Mississippi State
|C
|4Jr
|79
|3.22
|FA
|Drew Bobo
|Georgia
|C
|5Sr
|74
|3.22
|FA
|Dom Giudice
|Missouri
|C
|5Sr
|56
|3.22
|FA
|Desmond Umeozulu
|Alabama
|DE
|4Sr
|9
|3.22
|FA
|Tyree Weathersby
|Tennessee
|DE
|4Jr
|18
|3.21
|FA
|Marquis Gracial
|Missouri
|DT
|5Sr
|3
|3.19
|FA
|Justin Okoronkwo
|South Carolina
|OLB
|3Jr
|17
|3.19
|FA
|Kendel Dolby
|Mississippi State
|S
|6Sr
|3
|3.19
|FA
|Jeremiah Cobb
|Auburn
|RB
|5Sr
|23
|3.18
|FA
|Rueben Owens II
|Texas A&M
|RB
|4Jr
|4
|3.18
|FA
|Bryce Thornton
|Florida
|S
|4Sr
|1
|3.18
|FA
|Daniel Calhoun
|Georgia
|G
|3So
|70
|3.18
|FA
|Will Whitson
|Mississippi State
|DT
|6Sr
|43
|3.18
|FA
|Caleb Herring
|South Carolina
|OLB
|5Sr
|39
|3.18
|FA
|Jake Maikkula
|Oklahoma
|C
|5Sr
|69
|3.17
|FA
|Jah-Marein Latham
|Alabama
|DE
|6Sr
|20
|3.17
|FA
|Curtis Peagler
|Missouri
|G
|5Sr
|77
|3.16
|FA
|Patrick Kutas
|Mississippi
|G
|5Sr
|75
|3.14
|FA
|Jardin Gilbert
|Mississippi State
|S
|6Sr
|5
|3.11
|FA
|Jayden Jackson
|Oklahoma
|DT
|4Jr
|27
|3.10
|FA
|Zakari Tillman
|Mississippi State
|ILB
|4Sr
|7
|3.10
|FA
|Cade McConnell
|Vanderbilt
|G
|5Sr
|70
|3.10
|FA
|Bryce Anderson
|Texas A&M
|S
|4Sr
|1
|3.09
|FA
|Caleb Goodie
|Missouri
|WR
|4Sr
|2
|3.08
|FA
|Canon Boone
|Mississippi State
|C
|6Sr
|72
|3.06
|FA
|Cole Best
|Auburn
|C
|5Sr
|72
|3.05
|FA
|Robert Woodyard Jr.
|Missouri
|ILB
|5Sr
|0
|3.05
|FA
|Horatio Fields
|Mississippi
|WR
|5Sr
|11
|3.05
|FA
|Rickey Gibson III
|Texas A&M
|CB
|4Sr
|1
|3.04
|FA
|Cayden Lee
|Missouri
|WR
|4Sr
|19
|3.03
|FA
|Jovantae Barnes
|Kentucky
|RB
|5Sr
|2
|3.03
|FA
|Dante Dowdell
|Georgia
|RB
|4Sr
|22
|3.03
|FA
|Knijeah Harris
|Florida
|G
|4Sr
|77
|3.03
|FA
|Charles Nimrod
|Auburn
|WR
|5Sr
|5
|3.02
|FA
|Bryce Lovett
|Florida
|T
|4Jr
|53
|3.02
|FA
|Langden Kitchen
|Missouri
|DE
|4Sr
|11
|3.02
|FA
|Yilanan Ouattara
|Vanderbilt
|DT
|6Sr
|5
|3.02
|FA
|Wendell Moe Jr.
|Tennessee
|G
|5Sr
|75
|3.02
|FA
|Amare Campbell
|Tennessee
|ILB
|4Sr
|55
|3.02
|FA
|Brady Hunt
|South Carolina
|TE
|6Sr
|87
|3.02
|FA
|Emmanuel Poku
|South Carolina
|T
|5Sr
|69
|3.02
|FA
|Jacobe Johnson
|Oklahoma
|CB
|4Sr
|24
|3.02
|FA
|Kedrick Bingley-Jones
|Alabama
|DT
|5Sr
|22
|3.02
|FA
|Marquis Johnson
|Mississippi State
|WR
|4Sr
|2
|3.02
|FA
|Johntay Cook II
|Mississippi
|WR
|4Sr
|0
|3.02
|FA
|Aliou Bah
|LSU
|G
|5Sr
|55
|3.02
|FA
|Tegra Tshabola
|Kentucky
|G
|5Sr
|77
|3.01
|FA
|Jehiem Oatis
|Mississippi
|DT
|5Sr
|9
|3.01
|FA
|Jahlil Florence
|Missouri
|CB
|5Sr
|6
|3.01
|FA
|Miguel Mitchell
|Arkansas
|S
|5Sr
|24
|3.01
|FA
|Kalvin Dinkins
|Mississippi State
|DT
|5Sr
|35
Written by
Edited by
Antra Koul