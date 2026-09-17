2027 NFL Draft: 6 College Football Prospects to Watch in Week 3

Another weekend of exciting college football matchups is upon us, which means it’s time to take a look at which prospects I have highlighted for Week 3. Draft stocks are taking shape, and opinions are forming on prospects. Every matchup counts, and these prospects all look to rise above the competition this weekend and prove they deserve to be in the NFL.

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Key Matchup to Watch: Houston WR Amare Thomas vs. Texas Tech DB Brice Pollock

Imago December 27, 2025: Houston s Amare Thomas 0 makes a run after a catch during the Kinders Texas Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. /CSM Houston USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251227_zma_c04_091 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

One of the best games this weekend will take place on Friday night between No. 22 Houston and No. 13 Texas Tech. Both teams believe they can win the Big 12, and whoever comes out on top will instantly become the favorite to win the conference.

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Amare Thomas is a 6-foot, 205-pound receiver who quickly got on people’s radars this season. In Week 1 against Oregon State, Thomas had eight receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. He highlighted catches over defenders, showed his ability as a runner after the catch, and got dirty in the run game. Thomas could be in play to be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft come April, and a strong performance on Friday could back up that notion.

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We don’t know how much Brice Pollock will follow Thomas in Friday’s matchup, but Pollock was my CB8 coming into the year. He’s already jumped up those rankings due to a strong start to this season. Looking at the stats, Pollock doesn’t have an interception just yet, but it will happen. In two weeks of action, Pollock has been targeted 12 times, allowing five receptions and breaking up four passes.

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Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

Imago October 18, 2025: Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. 97 comes off the edge. Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 45-42 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251018_faf_cm9_031 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Coming into this season, Quincy Rhodes Jr. was my sixth-ranked edge in the class. Over the summer, I fell in love with the quick burst, heavy hands, and the athleticism to perform spin moves at his size. Rhodes is 6-foot-6 and 273 pounds, packing great size for an NFL defensive end. He’d thrive in a 3-4 scheme lining up as a head-up 5-tech in that scheme.

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It’s been a slow start for Rhodes, with one pressure and two run-stop tackles so far in 2026. But he faces No. 2 Georgia this weekend, and while Arkansas likely won’t win, Rhodes has a chance to turn some heads with a strong performance.

Jelani Thurman, TE, North Carolina

Imago September 13, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman 15 catches a pass behind Ohio Bobcats safety Jalen Thomeson 22 during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250913_zaf_s304_043 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Jelani Thurman has everything you want out of a modern-day tight end. The size at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, route-running ability, and the athleticism to turn up the field. It’s been a strong start to the 2026 season for Thurman, with eight receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown. He matches up against Clemson this weekend, and another strong performance against the likes of Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown and, on some snaps, Clemson corner Ashton Hampton, and Thurman can skyrocket up the boards.

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Thurman transferred to North Carolina after three seasons at Ohio State and played in all 16 games during the 2024 National Championship run.

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Caleb Woodson, LB, Alabama

Sometimes all you need is the right scheme to thrive in. That’s exactly what Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson is thinking. Against Kentucky last weekend, Woodson had 12 total tackles and was flying across the field at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. He showed his violence as a blitzer, filled the run, and chased plays across the field to make tackles.

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Woodson transferred in from Virginia Tech, and under Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, he’s thrived. Wommack runs an aggressive scheme at times that allows Woodson to work downhill and attack blockers, which he thrives at. He’s one to have your eyes on when No. 10 Alabama takes on Florida State.

Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

Isaac Brown came into this season as my RB4, and while he hasn’t moved from that spot, he hasn’t had that dominant game you want to see from a back just yet. In two games, Brown has 29 attempts for 97 yards and no touchdowns. Running lanes have been hard to come by for Brown, but he’s still flashed the elusive type of athlete he can be while carrying the ball.

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Viewing Brown over the summer, he was likely a No. 2 back in an NFL offense, and that still feels right for Brown through two games in 2026. A good game against No. 16 SMU could change that opinion if Brown is able to find some running lanes and take over the matchup.

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Carolina at Missouri Sep 20, 2025 Columbia, Missouri, USA South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers 16 throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Columbia Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20250920_dam_sm8_218

Last but not least is the quarterback people can’t quit. South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers has garnered tons of attention over the past three seasons because of his rare athletic traits. Sellers is 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, with the arm and mobility NFL teams want in a quarterback. The issue is consistency and seeing the field.

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After a strong 2024 campaign, Sellers entered 2025 with tons of excitement, but didn’t live up to it. He threw for 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but the pass protection was one of the worst in the country. Sellers decided to return to South Carolina for 2026 and, in two games, has 366 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. South Carolina hosts Mississippi State this weekend and will face an exciting quarterback in Kamario Taylor, who has high stock for the 2028 NFL Draft. If Sellers can outplay him, his stock will no doubt go up.