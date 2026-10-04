2027 NFL Draft Stock Risers: 3 Prospects Who Stood Out on a Loaded Saturday

With most of the 3:30 games on the college football slate over, it’s time to share overall reactions and highlight the players who rose in draft stock in the early window. Some results were surprising, and others were expected. Still, it was an eventful Saturday as we’ve come to expect.

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Here are overall game reactions and three players whose draft stock rose.

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Game Reactions

(3) Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Imago April 25, 2026: Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr 13 during the Notre Dame Annual Blue-Gold Spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM. NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game APR 25 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc04_ 20260425_zma_c04_144 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Have a day, CJ Carr. The Notre Dame quarterback was on fire for the Fighting Irish, going 21-of-29 for 234 yards with four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He led Notre Dame to a 37-26 win over North Carolina. Carr has quietly started to emerge as a top quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft class. Other quarterbacks in the class, such as Oregon’s Dante Moore and Texas’ Arch Manning, are yet to catch up.

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Even with the strong day from Carr, it was clear Notre Dame wanted to rely on the running game. The Fighting Irish ran behind draft prospects such as Anthonie Knapp and Ashton Craig 45 times for 241 yards. North Carolina had no answer all day long, despite having a slight comeback in the second quarter.

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For the receivers of Notre Dame, Jordan Faison led the way, being Carr’s favorite target and leading the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. The first touchdown by the Fighting Irish was, in fact, Carr connecting with Faison. It was a great play from both, with Carr placing the ball right into Faison’s arms on a deep post route.

Defensively, Notre Dame’s secondary showed some cracks. North Carolina wide receiver Jordan Shipp and tight end Jelani Thurman had solid days against Notre Dame, boosting each of their draft stocks. If one Fighting Irish defender stood out, it was edge Boubacar Traore, who caused an interception with a pressure. Traore has stood out this year for his length and improved twitchiness as an edge rusher.

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(7) Alabama vs. (16) Mississippi State

Imago November 1, 2025: Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor 1 prepares to release the ball down the field. Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 38-35 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251101_faf_cm9_060 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Everyone was aboard the Kamario Taylor hype train, but how could you not be? Taylor took over the college football world with his elite arm and fun playmaking ability. When Mississippi State needed him most, he delivered a strike on a post for a touchdown late last week.

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Reality is, Alabama is a different beast than Missouri. Hats off to Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. He once again had his defensive unit ready to play, forcing two early turnovers from Taylor, with one being a pick-six by Crimson Tide defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. Major performances from Devan Thompkins, Caleb Woodson and Zabien Brown also played parts to Alabama’s success on the defensive side of the ball. It all led to a 56-23 win for the Crimson Tide.

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The one player Alabama couldn’t guard was Bulldogs receiver Anthony Evans III, who caught 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Evans boosted his draft stock today, in a wildly loaded 2027 receiver class.

Alabama’s young quarterback Keelon Russell had himself a day. You’d have to think, with all the talk about Taylor going into the game, Russell wanted to prove he can play as well. He finished the day 16-of-22 for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

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In terms of the receiver class, another prospect in Alabama, receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, had a strong day as well. Coleman Williams didn’t have the craziest game today, but showed he can make tough catches. A big criticism of him throughout 2025, and even early in this season, was his hands. He hasn’t had a drop since Week 1, and against Mississippi State today, he made a tough adjustment on a ball downfield to make the catch.

(5) Ohio State vs. (14) Iowa

Imago December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_800 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Jeremiah Smith. That’s all that realistically needs to be said about this game.

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No matter how scrappy or tough teams try to play Ohio State. It’s hard to completely negate Smith’s talent. He finished the game with 11 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith’s performance earned him yet another all-time Ohio State record, this time as the all-time receiving touchdown leader.

Outside of Smith, Ohio State’s rushing attack helped control the game, dominating time of possession. Defensively, the front seven manhandled the offensive line of Iowa. The Hawkeyes have multiple potential first-round prospects like Trevor Lauck and Kade Pieper, but it didn’t look like it. Iowa managed just 39 rushing yards on the day and couldn’t find a rhythm offensively at all.

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This was Ohio State’s second big Big 10 game, with Oregon, USC, and Indiana still on the schedule. If the Buckeyes can control the line of scrimmage like they did today, it’ll be tough for any team to beat them. One way to eliminate an elite receiver is pressuring the quarterback, and Iowa couldn’t do that.

(8) Florida vs. (25) Missouri

Imago GAINESVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 12: Jadan Baugh 13 of the Florida Gators warms up before the game between the Florida Gators and the Campbell Fighting Camels on September 12, 2026 at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Campbell at Florida EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260912260915

After a dominant win over Ole Miss a week ago, Florida had the chance to build momentum. After defeating one disciple of Lane Kiffin in Trinidad Chambliss, the Gators couldn’t overcome another one in Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons. Simmons went 23-of-30 for 340 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

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Simmons led Missouri to a blowout 45-17 win over Florida, and it wasn’t just Simmons who had a day. Missouri’s rushing attack was dominant, totaling 220 yards. No matter what the Gators did on the defensive end, Missouri had an answer. A big testament to Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz for getting his team right back on track.

The main star going into this game was Gators running back Jadan Baugh. He had nearly 600 rushing yards coming into the matchup, but could just post 12 carries for 13 yards. The Tigers’ front got after it, along with the secondary, and safety Kensley Louidor-Faustin was dominant, having three and a half tackles for loss.

It’s a concerning loss for Florida when you look at the rest of its SEC schedule. The Gators still have matchups against Texas and Georgia. It’s been a promising first season for head coach Jon Sumrall, but the schedule may prove to be too tough to handle in Year 1.

NFL Draft Stock Risers

Junior Sherrill, WR, Vanderbilt

Statline: 7 receptions, 107 Yards, 1 TD

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Wasn’t the best day for Vanderbilt, but every time they needed a play in the air, it was Sherrill making them. He’s listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, with real speed after the catch. His lone touchdown of the day came against a Cover 2 look, with him catching a go-route in between the corner and safety. Sherrill’s speed helped him outrun the safety for the score.

Sherrill is a natural route runner and separator with his burst. He’s shown improved body control this season on deep catches, which has helped boost his stock. Expect Sherrill to be a favorite receiver for many on Day 2 in the draft.

Francis Brewu, DT, Notre Dame

Statline: 3 Total Tackles, 1 Sack, TFL

It wasn’t a totally dominant day from Brewu, but he showed great execution on his only sack of the day. It was a simple TE stunt from Notre Dame, and Brewu did a great job attacking the tackle’s inside shoulder and continuing to drive his feet. The effort resulted in a sack, which is exactly what you want to see from a highly regarded prospect.

Brewu bounced onto the draft scene this year after a standout performance against Wisconsin to start the season. He transferred from Pittsburgh this offseason and is listed at 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds.

Kwazi Gilmer, WR, Nebraska

Statline: 11 receptions, 147 yards, 2 TDs

Gilmer has started to emerge as the No. 1 target for the Nebraska offense. He spent his first two seasons in college at UCLA but switched to Nebraska this past offseason. Gilmer is listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, having real size to play on the outside, but can play inside if needed.

It’s still early in the season, but Gilmer has great explosiveness out of his breaks and can sink his hips at the top of his routes. An all-around great receiver who even shows the ability to go up and make contested catches. He has it all; just wait for more people to get their eyes on Gilmer, cause they’ll fall in love.