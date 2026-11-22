Who doesn’t love watching big bodies run in open space? It’s time to talk about the most versatile position on any offense — the tight end. We’re starting to see the NFL value this position more and more, which makes this position even more valuable in the NFL Draft. We’ve got athletic tight ends, playmaking tight ends, and all-around tight ends on this list. So, buckle up and let’s talk about one of the more intriguing classes in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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Here are my top 10 tight ends.

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1. Jamari Johnson – Oregon

Zuma January 09, 2025: Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson 9 scores touchdown during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_242 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

We just saw a tight end from Oregon get taken in the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the same thing could happen in 2027. Johnson is 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, with the versatility to line up in-line or wide-out. He has a great understanding of the run game and has shown the ability to work up to second-level defenders.

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The selling point within Johnson’s game is how he operates as a receiver. He can work the seams efficiently and knows how to get into the weak spots of the defense. It’s a testament to how rare an athlete he is, combined with the elite IQ to get open when he isn’t initially. The route-running won’t wow with explosiveness or nuance, but his body control stands out.

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2. Trey’Dez Green – LSU

Zuma October 09, 2025: LSU receiver TreyDez Green 14 points to the side judge during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_396 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Green will be the No. 1 tight end for a lot of people, and potentially me by the end of the year. People throw out the phrase “freak athlete” too often when talking about prospects, but there’s no other way to describe Green. He’s truly a one-of-a-kind player who moves too fluidly for a 6-foot-7 player. Green can run routes like a wide receiver, but at the same time go outmuscle a defender to go up and make a contested catch.

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Throughout the 2026 season, he’s dealt with injuries that have sidelined him, but when he’s on the field, it isn’t hard to miss him. Green has a basketball background in high school, so it’s no surprise he’s comfortable using his body to go up and make catches. The limiting factor to his draft profile is the ability to line up in-line and make an impact in the run game.

3. Luke Reynolds – Virginia Tech

Reynolds is the most complete Y-TE in the 2027 class. He can line up in-line to block in the run game, but he’s the type of athlete to be fed the ball. Reynolds has natural hands with good body control as a receiver. The burst in his routes when he’s turning upfield shows the rare blend of size/athleticism/versatility he has.

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Watch his sideline catch against Maryland, because it’s just special stuff. The body control to get his feet in bounds during that play takes a special type of player.

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4. Willie Rodriguez – Kentucky

My favorite tight-end prospect of this class. Rodriguez will be everyone’s favorite Day 2 tight end in this class, because his game is complete. He does a great job in the passing game and is a reliable route runner. But he can also line up in-line and move a defensive lineman out of the way. Kentucky trusts him on down blocks and as the lead blocker on toss plays. His understanding of zone coverage and hands downfield make him a quality downfield threat.

Rodriguez has a high school wrestling background, qualifying for state three times in three different weight classes. He placed fifth at the 2023 KHSAA state wrestling championship.

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5. DJ Vonnahme – Iowa

Watching Vonnahme this season, he clearly has the best acceleration/burst in this class. The overall balance in his route running, keeping his feet within his frame and speed isolation in his routes, stands out. Mix all that with strong hands to go up and locate balls in the air, then bring them down, and Vonnahme is a playmaker.

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Vonnahme is a young player who’s a redshirt sophomore, so he could return to school next season. His frame could be filled out a tad more to make him more of an in-line player at the next level. Still, the type of athlete he is and the understanding he has in zone coverage make him a Day 2 prospect.

6. Patrick Overmyer – Houston

Overmyer has been getting recognition since his freshman season. He was selected to the 2024 Athletic Freshman All-American team. Overmyer possesses great effort and lower-body strength in the run game. He does a great job getting a hat on a hat, driving his feet to get defenders out of the way.

It’s not hard to spot Overmyer on tape, being 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. He uses that frame to go upstairs and make catches in the seams and over defenders. Overmyer’s overall speed is lacking, but his long strides stand out, which lets him gain ground in the open field. Like Green, I don’t know how much you can trust him with routes that are five yards and under. Doesn’t seem like the type of player to work in tight areas like that.

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7. Benjamin Brahmer – Penn State

You’ll see a trend in my rankings, because all the tall and good athletes are clustered together. Brahmer is 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, being another tight end who can threaten the seams. He’s got the best body control in this class and, like Overmyer, creates space with his longer strides. He had two touchdowns against Minnesota recently, with each one showing off one of his best traits. The first one, he rose to make a catch over a defender down the seam. The second, he settled in between two zone defenders.

That’s the type of player Brahmer is. A physical freak who has a good IQ to help out his quarterback. He’s started to line up more in-line this season compared to 2025, which helps his draft stock. Still, I think he needs more work as a route runner overall, yet you can’t deny the zone and effort he brings.

8. Jelani Thurman – North Carolina

Thurman didn’t get much production at Ohio State, but that’s changed at North Carolina this season. Thurman has good movement skills for a 6-foot-6 player, plus body control. He shows effort in the run game but is rarely used at an in-line tight end for the Tar Heels. He’s best split out wide using his athleticism to attack defenders. His touchdown against Miami shows the type of athlete he is. Thurman climbed the ladder to make a tough contested catch over a crowd of defenders.

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9. Peter Clarke – Temple

Zuma October 4, 2025, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States: Temple football player, PETER CLARKE 88 runs down the field during the game against UTSA. Temple won 27-21 at Lincoln Financial field in Philadelphia PA Philadelphia United States – ZUMArf1_ 20251004_zaf_rf1_019 Copyright: xRickyxFitchettx

Clarke will be a better pro than a college prospect. He’s significantly limited at Temple, given how flat that offense looks. His background is interesting: he’s from overseas and played at the NFL Academy in London before crossing the pond to play for Temple. Watching his tape, he’s got solid run-blocking tape mixed with size to battle through defenders when running routes.

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Clarke is an effective route runner and knows how to get his spots, but he won’t wow with explosiveness. His agility can improve, but his size is hard to deny.

10. Terrance Carter Jr. – Texas Tech

Zuma December 6, 2025, Arlington, Texas, USA: Texas Tech tight end TERRANCE CARTER JR. 7 carries the ball during the first half of the Big 12 Championship Game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the BYU Cougars on December 6, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. Texas Tech won, 34-7. Arlington USA – ZUMAc201 20251206_zap_c201_050 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The last player on this list, or the one to stand out, is Carter Jr. He’s more fit to be an F-TE at the next level, but that shouldn’t diminish the type of player he can be. Carter was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2025, due to his raw playmaking ability. He won’t pack the size of a traditional tight end, but he can line up out wide, cook your defensive back, and do it again.

Carter Jr. is being limited by the up-and-down play of the Texas Tech quarterback situation, but the Red Raiders have still found ways to get him the ball. Whether it’s in short-yardage situations or screen passes, Carter Jr. is best with the ball in his hands.