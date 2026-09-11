2027 NFL Draft: 10 College Football Players to Watch in Week 2

We have another week of college football ahead of us, and it’s a much better slate than Week 1. No matter the slate or who is playing who, there is always an opportunity to pay attention to NFL Draft talent. Even with the weaker Week 1 schedule, plenty of prospect matchups and players still stood out above the rest. That doesn’t change in Week 2 despite the better matchups.

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There are so many players to keep track of in a draft cycle and college football season. Here are a couple of names to keep in the back of your mind while watching football on Saturday who could hear their name called in April of next year.

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Cayden Green, OT, Missouri

Imago November 29, 2025: Cayden Green 70 Missouri left tackle comes up along the line as the ball is put in play. Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251029_faf_cm9_128 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Cayden Green missed the opening week for Missouri due to an undisclosed injury, but he’s on track to play for No. 23 Missouri on Friday night. The Tigers travel to face rival Kansas in what should be an effort-filled matchup.

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Green is 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds and, in 737 snaps at left tackle in 2025, gave up two sacks and seven total pressures. He offers the flexibility to kick inside, which some view as better suited to him in the NFL, but I think he can survive at tackle. Green’s range stands out most, and he can work in the zone schemes Missouri runs on the offensive side of the ball.

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Kansas isn’t ranked, but it’ll be a good first test for Green, who has first-round aspirations in the NFL draft next year.

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Imago September 05, 2026:.Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker 17 throws a pass during pregame warm up of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK. /CSM Tulsa USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260905_zma_c04_856 Copyright: xRonxLanex

One of the more fun watches over the summer, Drew Mestemaker didn’t quite have the debut with Oklahoma State he was hoping for. Mestemaker completed 29 of 49 passes for 241 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. There were some fun throws on tape, but the consistency has to improve. He had three turnover-worthy plays and just one big-time throw on the day.

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I viewed Mestemaker as a quarterback for the 2028 draft class, but ranked him third in my quarterback rankings for this season. He has an early test this season to prove he can handle the Power 4 competition in Oregon this week. It’ll be a big challenge for Oklahoma State, coming off a loss to Tulsa in Week 1.

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Mestemaker has the size for the NFL at 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds, so you can imagine this game will draw NFL attention.

Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State

Imago November 29th 2025: Boston College wide reviver Reed Harris 4 attempts a catch in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange. The Syracuse University Orange hosted the Boston College Eagles in a NCAA, College League, USA Football game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_073 Copyright: xJonathanxTencax

It was an efficient Week 1 for Reed Harris, who had six receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Harris transferred from Boston College to Arizona State to team up with Omarion Miller and get coached by Hines Ward. He’s 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds and showed improvements in his route running in Week 1.

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Harris’ Week 1 opponent was Morgan State, and Week 2 is a major step up: No. 10 Texas A&M. It’s a great opportunity in the national spotlight to make a name for himself. While many draft analysts know who Harris is, he can become a known name for most college football fans. It’ll be a big challenge for Arizona State to play at College Station, but it has the playmakers on offense to keep up.

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Ray Coney, LB, Texas A&M

One of my favorites entering the season and one of “my guys.” Ray Coney transferred in from Tulsa this offseason and is now heading Mike Elko’s defense. He played just 21 total snaps in Week 1 against Missouri State, but now faces Arizona State in Week 2. The Sun Devils put up 70 points in Week 1, and regardless of the opponent, they’ve shown they can score.

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At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Coney played 823 snaps for Tulsa last season, had 129 tackles, and was a team captain. His pursuit and range stand out the most, with him flying around the field to make plays. Coney can blitz as well and drop back into pass coverage, showing the fluid hips he has. It’s all about showing he’s the same type of player at the Power 4 level, and Saturday is the first big test.

Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

Prospect matchups are big throughout the college football season, and there’s one in Lexington this weekend. Lance Heard transferred to Kentucky from Tennessee this offseason and packs NFL size at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. He’ll be facing Alabama edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre, who is getting first-round excitement.

It wasn’t the prettiest past two seasons for Heard, who gave up 42 total pressures in two seasons with Tennessee, but he had a strong debut with Kentucky. Heard is a later-round tackle for me at the moment, but has a chance to fly up the rankings if he can contain Pierre and the Alabama front.

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Willie Rodriguez, TE, Kentucky

As the NFL shifts toward a heavier personnel identity on offense, blocking matters. Willie Rodriguez stood out in Week 1 with his blocking against Youngstown State, but showed he’s a capable receiver as well. In 35 snaps, Rodriguez had six targets, catching four for 48 yards and a touchdown.

It was a strong Week 1 for Rodriguez, but like his teammate Heard above, having a game against Alabama could put him in the national spotlight.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Imago November 22, 2025: Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 27 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_342 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa suffered an ACL tear late in the 2025 season, which sidelined him for Week 1 of this college football season. He’s reportedly on track to make his debut against Rice on Saturday, which is a big boost for an already talented Fighting Irish defense.

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Viliamu-Asa is a versatile player who can play off- or on-ball linebacker. In 2025, he had 48 total tackles, three sacks, and one interception. He’s a heavy-handed player and a gifted athlete. Viliamu-Asa is a player to watch who can get into round 1 conversations with a strong, healthy 2026.

Jacob Manu, LB, Washington

Another player who stood out in Week 1 was Jacob Manu. Manu had 11 total tackles, seven solo and one sack in the Washington win over Washington State. He’s 5-foot-10 and 225 pounds, so a little bit smaller for the NFL, but absolutely packs a punch when he’s coming downhill. His burst and tracking ability are what made him stand out.

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Manu has dealt with injuries in 2024 and 2025, but he finally looks healthy and ready to make big contributions in 2026. He was first-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

Owen Chambliss, LB, Nebraska

Owen Chambliss is another player who made the transfer to the Power 4 this offseason, moving from San Diego State to Nebraska. Chambliss missed Week 1 due to injury, but is on track to play again against Bowling Green.

Chambliss is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, but certainly doesn’t move like it. HE was all over the field for the Aztecs last season, having 57 run-stop tackles. The performance earned him first-team All-Mountain West in 2025. Chambliss is a candidate to rise up boards this season if he can stay healthy and on the field. The instincts should transfer over to the Power 4.

Melvin Siani, OT, Texas

If Melvin Siani has a big game against No. 1 Ohio State this weekend and contains Kenyatta Jackson Jr., he’ll be a big talking point for the rest of the season. He’s 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds. In that frame, he’s an athletic tackle with NFL length that can anchor against power, but also has the range in the run game to operate in a zone scheme.

There will be plenty of eyes on him and, honestly, the entire field at Texas this weekend, but Sani is one I’ll be paying close attention to.

Zach Lutmer, DB, Iowa

Zach Lutmer played just 28 snaps in the win over Northern Illinois in Week 1, but they were an interesting 28 snaps. In 2025, he logged 11 total snaps at the free safety position, playing more in the slot or in the box. In Week 1, 23 of his snaps came at the free safety position.

Lutmer is the type of athlete who can handle this switch with his track and basketball background, but it was interesting to see Iowa make the switch. He’s a name I’ll be watching to see how he performs in the new position against Iowa State on Saturday.