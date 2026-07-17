2027 NFL Draft: Top 5 Edge Rushers Before the College Football Season

The hype around the 2027 draft class isn’t just about quarterbacks or Jeremiah Smith. There are some serious edge rushers in this class that have a chance to become superstars at the NFL level. The 2026 draft lacked true “blue-chip” talent at the edge rusher positions, and that could be the case in April of next year, depending on who comes out officially. The way it’s looking in July, NFL teams will be lining up to select some of these players in a year.

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1. Dylan Stewart – South Carolina

Imago Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) attempt to knock down a pass by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Starting off this list is no doubt one of the most hyped up prospects in this class, Dylan Stewart. The main takeaway when watching his tape is the sheer athleticism and burst he has off the line of scrimmage. When he gets a clear lane to a running back or quarterback in a couple of frames, he’s there; the speed is that real.

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Stewart’s speed is the headliner of his game, but he does pack some strength in his body as well. When he gets both hands on the tackle’s chest, he has real lower-body power, which allows him to win by collapsing the pocket. That speed allows him to beat linemen to blocking angles in the run game, giving him just ridiculous highlight plays that look silly when watching them over again.

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Stewart finished 2025 with just five sacks and 37 quaterback pressures, but the 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge defender looks to improve those numbers heavily in 2026.

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Room for Improvement: Stewart’s athleticism and speed allow him to dominate plays here and there, but his next step is being able to win due to strength. The talent will only get better in the NFL, and the player will get faster. Stewart can’t rely on speed to be the only driving factor in his game. The next part of his development is refining where his hands engage on run-game reps and how he can shed blocks more clearly to make a more consistent impact on the game.

2. Colin Simmons – Texas

Imago Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It was hard to put Colin Simmons at No. 2; that’s how close it is between these two prospects. Simmons bursts off the line, and his twitchiness to beat tackles is a reason NFL teams can’t wait to draft him in 2027. The agility to stunt inside or rush up the field gives Simmons options when rushing the passer, which is important. The more options tackles have to worry about, the more of an advantage pass rushers have.

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The overall speed in Simmons’ game is another standout. Stewart is the better athlete, but Simmosn isn’t far behind. Simmons’ ability to be patient in the RPO and play-action game is another mature trait that’s a positive for a player this young. Simmons had 10 sacks with 59 pressures last season and looks to improve on those numbers in 2026.

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Room for improvement: Something that kept coming up while watching him is the ability to be an edge setter in the run game. Simmons has to work on extending those arms out into the chest of tackles, controlling reps with his hands, and keeping his head up throughout reps. Next is the overall plan when rushing the passer. Simmons looks raw on the outside and needs to refine some of his moves to be a consistent threat on the edge.

3. Will Heldt – Clemson

Imago Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025.

This is the first major surprise on this list. When watching players like TJ Parker and Peter Woods for Clemson in the 2025 draft, Will Heldt kept showing up on tape and making plays. The versatility he has out on the edge to win with pure hand usage, spin moves, or by bending around the edge is what stood out to Heldt. He has a plan and knows how to read tackles and make a move based on what they’re showing him.

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Not only can Heldt rush the passer, but his arm length stood out in the run game to try and control reps. He may not be as atheltic as the other two above him, but the closing speed on quarterbacks and ability to work on stunts are there and real.

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Room for improvement: There’s a lot to like with Heldt, but I felt he could get even more flexibility on reps to be able to cause more havoc on the edge. Along with that, just not as dominant in the rushing game and struggled to control the edge. It seemed that when his first or second move didn’t work, he struggled to adapt, which is natural for younger rushers.

4. Quincy Rhodes Jr. – Arkansas

Imago November 29, 2025: Arkansas defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. 97 comes around the edge of the line. .Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251129_faf_cm9_064 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Quincy Rhodes Jr.’s spin move is a beauty to watch. It surprised me the first time watching him, cause I didn’t know he had the athleticism to pull it off. There’s something about watching a 6-foot-6, 276-pound edge perform an agile move like that; it’s the reason he had to be in the top five of this list.

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Rhodes isn’t here just because he can do a spin move; it’s the athleticism that pops when you watch him. The closing speed, quick hands and long arms all combine to make a very raw edge rusher who didn’t fully put it together in 2025, but the hope is for him to be more consistent in 2026. His long arms get into the chest of tackles and will control reps from there; it’s a good baseline to have as an edge rusher, which is what makes Rhodes so intriguing as a prospect.

Room for improvement: Follow-up moves are the biggest thing for Rhodes. When his bull-rush or quickness doesn’t win on a rep, it’s not that he gives up, but you can see he doesn’t have a plan after that. Agility is another area; he has great bursts of athleticism, but in tight spaces, he could struggle to make much of an impact. Getting more explosive, the ability to bend around the edge, and handling double teams are other things I noted down.

5. Yhonzae Pierre – Alabama

Imago December 31, 2024: Michigan running back Jordan Marshall 23 tackled by Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard 18 and linebacker Yhonzae Pierre 42 during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. /CSM Tampa United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241231_faf_c04_227 Copyright: xMikexJanesx

Is this a surprise? To me, it’s not cause Yhonzae Pierre was a treat to watch. He should jump into a more full-time role on the edge for Alabama this season. The get-off is what caught my eye, because when he’s allowed to just go, he goes. One thing that stands out along with the get-off is his feet. His feet keep moving throughout reps, and his motor allows for that to happen; he won’t quit until that whistle is blown, which is important for young players.

Pierre has the agility to cover backs out of the backfield and play as a spy, which NFL teams will value in today’s game. Along with it all, he has a spin move in his arsenal that is quite lethal as well.

Room for improvement: Pierre just lacks real bend to get around the edge or move inside on set stunts requiring him to go on the inside. Strength was lacking in tighter spaces and would get washed out of plays. One thing that’s minor is just hand timing; felt he punched or engaged at the wrong times throughout games. If he can punch with better timing, he can catch tackles off guards and win reps more cleanly.

Hm. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. – Ohio State

Imago October 12, 2024: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. 97 aims to get Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel 8 during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon. The Buckeyes got pressure on Gabriel but did not sack him the entire afternoon. Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31. /CSM Eugene United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241012_zma_c04_892 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

To round out this list is Kenyatta Jackson Jr., who will return to Ohio State for his senior season. In 2025, he had eight sacks and 45 pressures on a very talented Buckeyes defense. This season, most of that talent is gone, giving Jackson the opportunity to fully break out as a leader of the defense.

Jackson’s 6-foot-6, 270-pound frame stands out, with his long arms helping him control reps in the run game and pass. He has a good baseline for collapsing the pocket with his bull rush, but I want to see him convert speed-to-power opportunities more consistently next season.

Room for improvement: Consistency. The flaehs are all there. Jackson has athleticism and understands the game to a fantastic level. He can win with spins, rips, swims, and pure strength. It just doesn’t show up all the time. Along with that, setting a better edge in the run game, he has the body for it and has to control reps with his size.