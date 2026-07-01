2027 NFL Draft: Top 5 Interior Offensive Lineman heading into the 2026 College Football Season

While offensive tackles dominate the spotlight, games are won and lost in the interior of the offensive line. Elite guards and centers help create running lanes, keep quarterbacks clean against interior pressure, and provide that physical foundation every offense depends on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the 2026 college football season approaching, a new group of interior linemen is emerging as NFL prospects. From experienced veterans in the Big Ten and SEC to underrated standouts in the Big 12, here are the five best interior offensive linemen entering the 2026 season for the 2027 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Greg Johnson – Minnesota

Greg Johnson starts off this list at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds. He was a three-star recruit out of high school and has been with Minnesota for his entire college career. He started all 13 games in 2025 and showed positional versatility, playing guard and both tackle spots. Johnson earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention after giving up three sacks and ten pressures in 2025.

Johnson just looks in control throughout all his reps. Has the size and no doubt to move people out of the way, and his hand placement is great when he’s in pass pro. The range stands out in the run game, being able to climb to the second level, and he drives his feet to create running lanes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s a taller prospect, so naturally his pads will come up and can get more flexible throughout his reps. Johnson was a fun watch and, no doubt, should be on everyone’s radar going into 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Austin Sierevald – Ohio State

Imago September 27, 2025, Seattle, Washington, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Austin Siereveld 67 waves to the crowd after an Ohio State Buckeyes touchdown during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington. Seattle U.S – ZUMAs304 20250927_zaf_s304_028 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

While he played left tackle for Ohio State in 2025, Austin Sierevald is expected to move inside for the 2026 season. He gave up zero sacks and earned second-team All-Big Ten for his performance. Sierevald is listed at 6-foot-5 and 327 pounds, and could certainly survive out at tackle, but when watching him, he could use the switch to the inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sierevald was a four-star out of high school and committed to Ohio State. He was named to the first-team All-Ohio for Division 1 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association in high school, so staying in Ohio was clearly something that was important to him.

Watching his film, you can see his natural ability to mirror defenses with his lateral agility. That agility shows in zone schemes as well, as he can get up to the second level with ease and get to his spots. His flexibility flashes with the bend he has in his pass sets, and he will be on the lookout for potential stunts.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Evan Tengesdahl – Cincinnati

One thing you’ll notice about the top three on this list is their size. Evan Tengesdahl is 6-foot-3 and 323 pounds with great length to his body. He allowed zero sacks and 11 pressures in 2025 while playing left guard for Cincinnati. Tengesdahl was a three-star out of high school and has been with Cincinnati his entire college career.

ADVERTISEMENT

He redshirted in 2023 and, since then, has appeared in 24 games over the past two seasons. The performance he had in 2025 earned him AP Third-Team All-American, 2025 Phil Steel Honorable Mention All-American, PFF All-Big 12 Team and All-Big 12 Second Team.

His run blocking is what has him there in the top three. Someone his size shouldn’t have the reach to climb to the second level so easily. He can operate in zone schemes and work hip-to-hip in gap schemes as well. Pass Pro is solid, with elite hand placement and a strong lower body that doesn’t get driven back easily. His overall pad height and speed can improve, but Tengesdahl is a name to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Kade Pieper – Iowa

Imago October 11, 2025, Madison, Wi, USA: Wisconsin Badgers linebacker MASON REIGER hand outstretched leaps in a vain effort to deflect a pass by Iowa quarterback MARK GRONOWSKI right during Iowa s 37-0 win at Madison, Wisconsin. Also pictured, from left: Wisconsin Badgers safety AUSTIN BROWN, Iowa offensive lineman KADE PIEPER, Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman PARKER PETERSEN. Madison USA – ZUMA-Wis 20251011_znp_b262_026 Copyright: xJeffxM.xBrownx

Kade Pieper is smaller than most on this list, but he makes up for it with his sheer speed for an offensive lineman. Pieper is 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds and played right guard for Iowa this past season. He gave up one sack with 10 pressures throughout the season. He earned PFF first-team All-American and was third-team All-Big Ten from the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pieper was a three-star out of high school. He was a team captain as a senior and lettered in basketball and track. His strength was on display as he won the Class C state title in shot put while competing in track.

The ability to move and get to spots in zone schemes is hard to accomplish for offensive linemen, but Pieper makes it look easy. The agility flashes in pass pro as well, as he can cover a lot of ground in his pass set. His hands will reset in the middle of reps to help him garner against strength, which is a positive. He’s obviously smaller, which shows in his tape when he goes against bigger tackles, but he’s a fun watch who can improve to be even higher on this list by the time 2027 comes around.

5. Braelin Moore – LSU

Braelin Moore is the only true center on this list, at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds. He was a three-star recruit out of high school and started his college career at Virginia Tech. He spent three seasons there, then transferred to LSU before the 2025 season. He played left guard in 2023, then made the switch to center in 2024 and started 24 games at the position over the past two seasons. Moore earned SEC Offfnesive lineman of the Week for his performance against Clemson in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

He’s special when it comes to handling stunts and is alert to helping each of his guards at all times. He does a fantastic job of getting his hands inside and will drive his feet throughout the reps. Works up to the second level well enough and has the lateral agility to reach the block consistently over the three techniques. Felt overall his strength can go up to consistently open up running lanes, and sometimes arm length would be an issue.

HM. Malachi Breland – Arkansas

What I typically like to do on these honorable mention spots is put a player I feel like could make major strides in 2026. Malachi Breland earns that spot on this list, and while he has a lot of work to do, I loved what I saw from the 6-foot-5, 340-pound guard.

Breland gave up one sack and 14 pressures for Memphis in 2025. He was a three-star recruit out of high school and spent his first three college seasons at Memphis, playing guard. He has tremendous size, and it shows in his tape. Breland is a hard guy to move, and he’s always hunting for someone to hit, which makes for great watching. He can get up to the second level in gap schemes and will open up running lanes well. The hand strength consistently stands out. Agility and range are the two areas he needs to work on the most, but his natural strength is there for him to be an intriguing NFL prospect.