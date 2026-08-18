2027 NFL Draft: Top Five Safety Prospects Ranked

The safety position never gets the respect it deserves in the NFL draft, and we saw that again in 2026. Former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was easily a top player in the 2026 draft class, but fell to the 11th overall pick. All-Pro Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton looked like a lock to be a top-10 pick, but fell to 14th overall in his draft.

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It’s not that the position isn’t valuable; it’s just not a premier position in the draft. Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman is another example: tremendous talent, just fell to 25th overall.

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The 2027 draft class may not have someone like Downs, but man, do they have players ready to trigger at any moment. It’s a fun group, and a lot of these players have plenty of college experience, so it’ll be interesting to see how they can grow in the 2026 college football season. Here are my top five safeties in the 2027 draft class.

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1. KJ Bolden – Georgia

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl Notre Dame vs Georgia JAN 02 January 02, 2025: Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden 4 makes the tackle on Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans 88 during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250102_zma_c04_114.jpg JohnxMersitsxcsmphotothree339990

Another stud Georgia defensive prospect. KJ Bolden is a joy to watch because of how smart he is in understanding what the offense is trying to accomplish. He’s got a stout, compact build, which helps him be efficient in the run game. Knows how to fill running lanes and stay over the top of runs, being that last line of defense. In coverage, he does a nice job keeping his eyes on the quaterback and will make plays on the ball when given the chance.

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Bolden was a five-star recruit out of Georgia in the 2024 class, being the No. 15 ranked player according to 247Sports. He competed in track and field, running a 10.76 100-meter dash and finishing third in the triple jump as a sophomore in the Georgia 6A State meet.

Room for Improvement: Coming in at 6 feet and 185 pounds, you want Bolden to be a little more aggressive at the catch point. Yes, he had five pass breakups last season, but I think he can be even better at it. Struggles a tad when asked to play man coverage; hips struggle to mirror receivers at the break. Then just getting better technique when facing blocks when he’s coming downhill.

2. Jelani McDonald – Texas

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Texas vs Arizona State JAN 01 January 1, 2025: Jelani McDonald 25 of Texas battles with Montana Warren 9 of Arizona State during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a CFP Quarterfinal – featuring the 5 seed Texas Longhorns vs 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Texas survives double-OT with a 39-31 win over Arizona State. Cecil Copeland/CSMCredit Image: Cecil Copeland/Cal Media Atlanta Georgia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250101_faf_c04_084.jpg CecilxCopelandx csmphotothree339745

It feels like every play you watch, Jelani McDonald will somehow find a way to the ball. He’s a little more lengthy at 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds, but can line up just about anywhere. There are reps where he’s in the box, over the top, and in the nickelback position. With that lengthier frame, he isn’t scared of contact and will match up against bigger blockers. Along with it, when he’s in the deep half, his hips are fluid when changing directions. He also showed the ability to squeeze down the line and make plays against the run in the backfield.

McDonald was a four-star recruit out of Texas and the No. 7 player in Texas in the 2023 class. Like Bolden, McDonald did track and field and won the Texas 4A triple jump title as a junior and long jumped 22-2.75 at regionals. He was also talented on the hardwood, being named the Waco Tribune-Herald Super Centex boys basketball player of the year as a junior, averaging 20.5 points during the playoffs.

Room for Improvement: He’s everywhere on the field, but needs to settle down when coming downhill to make a tackle. His true backpedal can be clean at times, and he can better attack blocks in space.

3. Brauntae Johnson – Notre Dame

There are two Notre Dame safeties on this list, but the one I’m more intrigued by is Brauntae Johnson. Johnson played the deep-half safety, box safety, and nickelback role for the Fighting Irish last season and thrived in doing it. He had good ball production last season, having four interceptions in 10 games. One thing I loved was his ability to read the quarterback’s eyes and his burst to beat routes across the field. He can also line up over tight ends and will get aggressive in spots to contend for space in routes.

Johnson was a four-star recruit and has been with Notre Dame for his entire career. He played basketball in high school and was a receiver as a freshman.

Room for Improvement: Johnson is listed at 200, but I can imagine he’s a little lighter than that. Want him to get a bit stronger in holding his ground in the box when it comes to filling the run. At times, he struggles to stay with routes longer in progressions while in man coverage; his feet get too stagnant.

4. Ty Benefield – LSU

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Boise St. vs UNLV OCT 25 October 25, 2024: UNLV Rebels wide receiver Jacob De Jesus 21 avoids Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield 0 during the college football game featuring the Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Christopher Trim/CSM. Credit Image: Christopher Trim/Cal Media Las Vegas Nevada United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241025_zma_c04_062.jpg ChristopherxTrimx csmphotothree310189

An absolute rocket. That’s what you see when watching LSU transfer Ty Benefield. Benefield has great size at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, but has a lean build. The size allows him to match up with bigger tight ends, and he isn’t scared to take on the challenge. He’ll fly across the field to come downhill and make plays against the run, and is strong enough to contest for space when taking on blocks in the box. He’s athletic enough to squeeze down the edge and make plays in the backfield. Just a fun watch all around.

Benefield was a three-star recruit out of California and originally committed to Boise State. He spent three seasons there and earned first-team All-Mountain West in 2025. Those honors led him to transfer to LSU this offseason.

Room for Improvement: Benefield isn’t scared to come downhill, but he takes way too many risks coming downhill. He struggles to stay over the top of running lanes and will take him out of plays, leaving open holes for backs to pick from. Also struggles in the deep half as a true coverage defender, though he can improve.

5. Matthew Bailey – Illinois

Matthew Bailey isn’t the most athletic, nor is his change of direction the best. But what he does have is his size, being 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, and it stands out on his tape. If he can become a more fluid athlete, Bailey has a shot to be one of the top safeties in the next draft class. He’s active in pass coverage with his hands and will get into the chest and hips of receivers trying to push downfield. His eyes stay on the quarterback while in pass coverage, and he loves to play the run. A lot to love in Bailey’s tape.

Bailey was a three-star recruit out of high school and has been with Illinois his entire college career. He’s played in at least 11 games every season since arriving on campus.

Room for Improvement: His ability to just be a coverage defensive back. Love him when he’s playing the run or when he’s in the box, but when asked to be in a deep half zone, it can be cleaner. Straight-line speed is a concern at times, and he can do a better job of fully wrapping up when making tackles. Hips are tight in some areas as well when he has to change direction.

HM. Adon Shuler – Notre Dame

There were a lot of players who could’ve been put in this spot, but I went with Johnson’s teammate, in Adon Shuler. The Notre Dame secondary is gonna be one of the nation’s best, and Shuler is a big reason why. Shuler has good size to match up with tight ends and play the run game. He’s more of a box-type safety and has good physicality to get low and make tackles in running lanes. His eyes are always on the quarterback while in coverage, which is a plus.

Shuler was a four-star recruit and has been with Notre Dame his entire career. He competed in track and field in high school.

Room for Improvement: Shuler has good downhill speed, but struggles with change of direction. His feet are a little stagnant off the line to mirror receivers’ breaks, and he could drive his feet through tackles more often.