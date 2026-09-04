2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith Lead First-Round Predictions

With the college season kicking off in days, here’s a mock draft before the real action begins. A lot of things can happen between now and next April, which makes this fun. Some of these picks can look smart or crazy in just a couple of months’ time, but that’s the beauty of scouting.

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For the draft order, it’s just how Pro Football Focus had it set up in their base mock draft simulator. Let’s not waste any more time; let’s get to mock drafting.

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1. Arizona Cardinals – Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas Nov 1, 2025 Austin, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning 16 warms up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxWachterx 20251101_jla_wa5_029

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It’s clear the Arizona Cardinals need their quarterback of the future, and they can’t resist taking Arch Manning No. 1 overall. There’s been plenty of discourse about how Manning has been performing in college, but his second half of the 2025 season is promising. With new weapons like Cam Coleman, Raleek Brown, and Hollywood Smothers, Manning could take a major leap in his game this season. Solidifying him as the No. 1 overall pick by consensus.

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2. Miami Dolphins – Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

The clear No. 1 player in this class, but the value of the quarterback position is why Jeremiah Smith falls to the second pick. The Miami Dolphins don’t know yet whether Malik Willis is the long-term starter, but we’re gonna assume he is. Smith is the perfect receiver to pair up with a young quarterback trying to grow in the NFL. He can win at all three levels, and his play strength is elite. Not to mention, he makes every catch look like practice.

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3. New York Jets – Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The top two quarterbacks in this class are Manning and Dante Moore. They are interchangeable; if the Cardinals felt Moore was worth the No. 1 overall selection, I wouldn’t mind. Here, the New York Jets get their quarterback of the future in Moore to pair up with the young offense they’ve built over the years.

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4. Las Vegas Raiders – Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The Las Vegas Raiders’ receiving room is barren. Passing up on talents like Colin Simmons, Leonard Moore, and Dylan Stewart hurt, but the Raiders need to build around Fernando Mendoza. Cam Coleman is everything you could ask for from a top-10 receiver talent, and would make Mendoza a legitimate No. 1 target on the outside.

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5. Cleveland Browns – CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Imago October 18, 2025: Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr 13 passes the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_690 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

This is the first surprise in this mock draft. Do the Cleveland Browns go quarterback for the third straight year in a row? I think they do; I don’t know if Shedeur Sanders can show enough for the Browns to pass up a quarterback in this class. CJ Carr has the size to survive in the NFL and showed promise in his first year as a starter. Expect him to get a lot more attention throughout the 2026 season.

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6. Tennessee Titans – Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The Tennessee Titans signed Alontae Taylor to a deal this offseason, but still need a true No. 1 corner in the secondary. Leonard Moore fits exactly that and is my second-ranked player in the class. An edge rusher is tempting here, but Moore’s tape is too good to pass up here for Tennessee.

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7. Carolina Panthers – Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Outside of Jaelan Phillips, the Carolina Panthers still need another edge rusher for depth purposes. Colin Simmons is a rare talent out of the edge and is the third Texas player taken in the top 10. A duo of Simmons and Phillips would terrorize the NFC South for years to come.

8. New York Giants – David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

The New York Giants traded Dexter Lawrence II this offseason and need a replacement at defensive tackle. David Stone is a former five-star talent who has the chance to take over the SEC this season. He’ll get starting snaps for the first time in his career and is the type of athlete to be a game-wrecker from the interior.

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9. Atlanta Falcons – Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Trevor Goosby avoided a long-term injury scare just weeks ago, and that’s a sigh of relief. He should be considered a top-10 pick if he can build off of his 2025 season. The Atlanta Falcons were hit with a surprise retirement from Kaleb McGary this offseason and need a replacement at right tackle.

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10. New Orleans Saints – Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Imago Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) attempt to knock down a pass by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

With how the board fell, the New Orleans Saints get one of the best players in the class without having to trade up. New Orleans needs pass rush help, with 2026 being Cam Jordan’s last year in the league. Dylan Stewart is an explosive and athletic edge rusher who can fill that void.

11. Washington Commanders – Omarion Miller, WR, ASU

The Washington Commanders were a hard team to pick for, but there’s no doubt they need more receivers to help Jayden Daniels. Terry McLaurin is a special talent, but can’t stay on the field. We’ll have to see what Antonio Williams can be in his rookie year in the slot, but Omarion Miller can be the No. 2 outside receiver opposite of McLaurin.

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12. New York Jets – A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

It’s a loaded defensive tackle class, and the Jets have to get in on the action. A’Mauri Washington could have a top 50 pick in the 2026 class, but decided to stay another year at Oregon. He gets taken with the 12th pick here to help give the Jets interior line youth and upside.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers – Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback, but in this universe let’s just say Drew Allar works out for fun. With Cameron Heyward getting up there in age, a replacement is needed. Derrick Harmon was supposed to be that, but hasn’t looked like he’s found his footing in the NFL so far. Will Echoles is exactly the player who fits into what the Steelers represent.

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14. Minnesota Vikings – Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

What is one thing that can make the Brian Flores defense even more scary? A speed rusher. That’s exactly what Yhonzae Pierre is, and he can add an element to this Minnesota Vikings defense we haven’t seen before. His edge-setting technique is elite and disruptive, and I’m sure Flores would have fun scheming up some stunts with him.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Imago January 09, 2025: Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson 9 scores touchdown during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_242 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking Jamari Johnson in my “way too early mock draft” back in April, and feel the same way here. Tampa Bay needs a dynamic weapon in the tight end room, and that’s exactly what Johnson can be.

16. New York Jets – Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

It’s the third first-round pick for the Jets, and they decide to bolster the defense again, but this time in the secondary. Ellis Robinson IV is a smaller but feisty corner who isn’t scared to get physical. He’s best when he can turn and run downfield and does a great job of locating the ball. His size limits him at times, but with another solid year in the SEC, he should go in the first round.

17. Chicago Bears – Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

One of my favorites throughout the summer scouting cycle. Will Heldt has legitimate NFL size, which is something the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants out of his edge rushers. Heldt needs to show more bend and athleticism to go this high next April, but for now the Bears take him to help their edge rusher room.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars – Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

The Jacksonville Jaguars let Devin Lloyd walk in free agency and hope Ventrell Miller and Foyesade Oluokun can anchor the defense from the middle. In this scenario, they struggle, which leads the Jaguars to look for a linebacker in the first round. Sammy Brown is physical and has the change of direction needed to be a three-down backer in the NFL.

19. Houston Texans – Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Surprised when I saw that Jordan Seaton was available in the simulator. I fully expect him to go earlier if he has the season I anticipate him to with LSU. Here he falls to the Houston Texans at the 19th pick and can slide into the right tackle spot for Braden Smith, or sit for a year behind him (the Texans signed him to a two-year deal).

20. Denver Broncos – Justin Scott, DT, Miami

Imago Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The rich get richer. This Denver Broncos defense is one of the best in the league, so what do they get? A former five-star defensive tackle who has the athleticism this Broncos defense can use in the interior. Zach Allen has been lights out for Denver, and pairing him up with Justin Scott would just be unfair.

21. Cincinnati Bengals – Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The Cincinnati Bengals have improved the defense mightily this offseason, but could use another corner. Kelley Jones is a lengthy outside corner at 6-foot-4 who can play man or zone, but is more comfortable in a zone scheme.

22. New England Patriots – KJ Bolden, SAF, Georgia

A true playmaker on the backend to pair up with Christian Gonzalez. The New England Patriots secondary can use a dynamic weapon on the defense, and that’s exactly what KJ Bolden is. He’s the exact type of player head coach Mike Vrabel would love.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Philadelphia Eagles’ edge room doesn’t have as much depth as we’re used to, which is weird to say from a Howie Roseman-led team. The top three are Nolan Smith, Jonathan Greenard, and Jalyx Hunt. Philadelphia takes Matayo Uiagalelei here to get more bodies in the room and potentially use one of the other three in the trade market, which we’ve seen Roseman do in the past.

24. Los Angeles Chargers – Greg Johnson, OL, Minnesota

Yes, the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense looks exciting, but injuries and the interior are still question marks. Greg Johnson is a utility player with experience at all offensive line positions. He’d fit right into the culture head coach Jim Harbaugh has built in Los Angeles.

25. Dallas Cowboys – Jacarrius Peak, OT, South Carolina

Imago August 28, 2025: North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak 65 warms up before the NCAA, College League, USA football match up against the East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. /CSM Raleigh United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250828_zma_c04_098 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

The Dallas Cowboys have to find a long-term right tackle. Terence Steele isn’t the guy, and Broderick Jones isn’t either (trust me). Jacarrius Peak has NFL size, but moves tremendously well for it. His ability to torque his body is special and should solidify the Dallas offensive line even further.

26. Kansas City Chiefs – Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

Eventually, the Kansas City Chiefs have to find a replacement for Travis Kelce, right? Well, 2027 is the year, and they get Trey’Dez Green, who is a special kind of athlete.

27. San Francisco 49ers – Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

Damon Wilson II transferred from Missouri this offseason and joins Ahmad Moten and Justin Scott along the Miami defensive line. Wilson is a power-profile type rusher who can line up opposite Nick Bosa for the San Francisco 49ers.

28. Detroit Lions – Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

We all know how physical the Detroit Lions are under Dan Campbell, and Ashton Hampton fits exactly that. With Terrion Arnold having legal issues and the Lions having to release him, Hampton can step right in. He’s a physical corner who isn’t scared to crowd receivers’ space to force incompletions.

29. Seattle Seahawks – Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

I’m high on Quincy Rhodes Jr. as an edge prospect. With DeMarcus Lawrence retiring after this year, the Seattle Seahawks will need answers at edge rusher. Rhodes has the size to be a dominant NFL edge rusher, which Mike Macdonald will love.

30. Buffalo Bills – Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Navy Vs Notre Dame NOV 08 November 08, 2025: Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 27 and Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson 9 during NCAA football game action between the Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_617.jpg JohnxMersitsxcsmphotothree440704

The Buffalo Bills just need answers in the front seven. Why not pick someone who can line up on or off the ball? Kynstonn Viliamu-Asa can and has the powerful hands to do so. Not only is he strong, but he has the bend and burst to be scary out on the edge.

31. Baltimore Ravens – Austin Siereveld, OL, Ohio State

Austin Siereveld has played left tackle for Ohio State, but will shift to the interior where he’s more comfortable in 2026. The Baltimore Ravens selected Vega Ioane in the 2026 draft and will take Siereveld here to solidify its interior offensive line for years to come.

32. Cleveland Browns – Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

A lot of people think Cayden Green needs to move into the interior at the next level, but I think he can survive as a tackle in the NFL. The Browns reshaped their entire offensive line this offseason, but could use some upside and youth. Green gives them that at the end of the first round.