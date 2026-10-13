2027 NFL Mock Draft: Titans Land Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 as Jets Trade up for QB

The 2027 NFL Draft is still months away, but the latest college football performances are already reshaping the first-round conversation. With the Tennessee Titans landing the No. 1 overall pick, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith headlines this mock draft, while the New York Jets trade up for their quarterback of the future. Here’s my first mock draft for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

1. Tennessee Titans – Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Imago December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_800 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Nothing has gone right for this Tennessee Titans team in 2026. Cam Ward hasn’t looked comfortable in the Brian Daboll offense quite yet, but there’s hope — Jeremiah Smith. If there’s a receiver who can unlock a quarterback, it’s Smith. He’s the clear No. 1 player in this class. Smith has it all. Size, speed and the hands that will have every NFL front office asking the same question. What can I do to get Jeremiah Smith? Well, being the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans don’t have to do much.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. New York Jets (trade with LAC) – Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

The Los Angeles Chargers have the No. 2 overall pick as of right now, making them a trade-down candidate. A quarterback-needy team could come calling, and in this mock, one does.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming into the season, Drew Mestemaker was my QB3, so it doesn’t shock me he’s the first quarterback off the board. Mestemaker has all the physical tools you want in a top-10 quarterback: a 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame paired with elite arm talent. The limited experience leads to some confusing decisions and inaccurate throws down the field, but the upside is all there. The New York Jets need a signal caller, and Mestemaker is the pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Miami Dolphins – Cam Coleman, WR, Auburn

With Mestemaker off the board, the Miami Dolphins lean into going wide receiver here in the top-five. Cam Coleman has a good frame at 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds, and he can control it at an elite level. Whether it’s jumping out of the gym to attack the ball in the air or the ability to sink his hips at the top of the route, he can do it. He’s a special type of athlete. The production may not be what we anticipated coming into the season, but he’ll give Malik Willis a new favorite target.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Houston Texans – Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

CJ Stroud has played at an elite level this season, and adding Marvin Harrison Jr. eliminates the Houston Texans’ receiver need . As much fun as it’d be to add one of the top defensive or running back prospects to this team, I just can’t. The offensive line has once again struggled to create enough running lanes or protect Stroud at a plausible level. Enter Jordan Seaton, who has established himself as the OT1 in this class, with rare movement skills for his size.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Quarterback could’ve been a real possibility for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they just gave Baker Mayfield a big extension. So, they boost the defense in a major way by getting my No. 2 overall player in the class, Leonard Moore.

Moore is 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds and has everything you’d want out of a No. 1 corner. Cornerbacks don’t get as much love during the season as offensive players or edge rushers, but wait until the spring. You’ll hear plenty about how absurdly good Moore is. The ability to have fluid transition off the line is special, and he has the ball skills to contest any pass thrown his way. Moore is a premier prospect in this loaded class.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. New Orleans Saints – Colin Simmons, Edge, Texas

Imago October 11, 2025: Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons 1 awaits the snap of the ball during the Allstate Red River Rivalry game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. / CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_611 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

The New Orleans Saints have more needs than you think, but looking at the board, this pick is clear. Taking the best player available, Colin Simmons. Simmons has the strength, bend, and hand usage you want from a top-10 edge rusher. He’s able to play the run-creating havoc and has the versatility to line up anywhere among a front seven. New Orleans needs pass-rush help badly, and Simmons can give them that.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Arizona Cardinals – CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Listen, I can’t put Arch Manning or Dante Moore in the top 10 of this mock in good faith. They haven’t shown enough to justify a top 10 selection. Things can obviously change from now to April, but with the Arizona Cardinals picking at No. 7, they go with CJ Carr. Carr has the touch to put the ball anywhere on the field, and in a place only his receiver can get it. His pocket movement is elite for his limited experience, which gives him a solid foundation. Carr’s ability to work through progression stalls at times, which is the one area he needs to clean up if he wants to go this high in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Washington Commanders – Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina

Imago Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) attempt to knock down a pass by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Hopefully the Washington Commanders don’t run out of time making this selection. In all seriousness, wide receiver is a need for the Commanders, but the defense still needs that difference-maker on the defensive side. Dylan Stewart hasn’t had his cleanest season, but he’s still a top-10 talent. Stewart’s twitch and flexibility for his size are rare. His ability to get up the field is special, but even with the slimmer frame, he still packs a punch. He still has room to grow in strength, but Stewart’s ceiling makes him a top-10 talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Los Angeles Chargers (trade with NYJ) – Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

With the trade, the Chargers gain extra capital and can still address their biggest need. A real WR1 for Justin Herbert. Herbert hasn’t played well this season, but it’d certainly help if he had a reliable target to throw to on the outside. Charlie Becker has been a highlight reel this entire season for Indiana at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds. Becker has a track background in high school, and you can see it when you watch him. The acceleration down the field mixed with the ability to go up and attack the ball in the air screams first-round receiver.

10. Philadelphia Eagles – Greg Johnson, OG, Minnesota

Landon Dickerson’s long-term availability is in the air, and with the Philadelphia Eagles trading away Cam Jurgens, they need interior offensive line talent. Greg Johnson has experience at all five offensive line positions, and it shows. He’s a proven talent with powerful hands and elite grip strength. When he latches onto you, he isn’t letting go.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. New York Jets – Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

With the defense lacking young talent (outside of David Bailey), New York opts for Ellis Robinson IV to boost the secondary. Azareyeh Thomas has shown promise this season; Robinson can line up opposite him. Robinson has the cleanest turn-and-run technique in this class and showed the ability to attack the ball at the catch point. He’s a bit smaller, but his tape shows the willingness to come downhill and make plays in the run game.

12. New York Jets (via IND) – Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

The Jets drafted a young pass-rusher in the 2026 draft, so why not address the interior defensive line in the next draft? Will Echoles has established himself at DT1 early this college football season with his clear power . He’s difficult to move off the line of scrimmage and knows how to be around the ball at all times. Echoles dominated against LSU, and New York hopes he can do the same for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Atlanta Falcons – Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Even with the Atlanta Falcons running over everybody this season, they could still use offensive tackle help. Trevor Goosby is 6-foot-7 and 325 lbs, packing all the physical tools in a first-round offensive lineman. He can move defenders when coming downhill, and his lower body is fluid in the run game. He can improve in pass protection, especially his overall balance, but the size is there, and a team can develop him.

14. Cleveland Browns (via LAR) – Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Couldn’t put Manning in the top 10, but he still is a first-round player for me. Manning hasn’t been consistent at all this season, which is a big reason he could go back to school. But in this mock, he’s available, and the Cleveland Browns select the quarterback of the future. Despite clear struggles this season, Manning has still shown good pocket movement and the arm strength to push the ball downfield. The accuracy and ability to process under pressure have to improve if Manning wants to get back into the top 10 conversation.

15. Cincinnati Bengals – Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals defense looks better this season, but the linebackers haven’t been playing at their best. Chris Cole gives the Bengals a new No. 1 linebacker who has elite range and length for the position. Cole can still improve his overall anticipation and react quicker. When he reacts, he has the athleticism to make up for it and make plays all over the field. His speed is off the charts, and he’ll be a fun prospect to watch at the NFL Combine.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers – Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri

Aaron Rodgers has already announced this will be his last season, meaning the Pittsburgh Steelers will need a quarterback. Whether the team feels comfortable moving on with Drew Allar or Will Howard is unclear, but they aren’t.

Pittsburgh takes Austin Simmons, who has thrived this season with Missouri. Simmons is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, with elite arm strength. He’s shown the ability to zip the ball into tight windows and has improved at reading the entire field. Mike McCarthy would have fun working with Simmons if the two paired up.

17. Cleveland Browns – Yhonzae Pierre, Edge, Alabama

Trading away Myles Garrett is never easy, but the Browns had to do it. With it, they get two first-round picks, and while you can’t replace Garrett, you can try to find the young talent to give you pass-rush. Cleveland has Jared Verse, who thrives with power, so here they take Yhonzae Pierre, who has the athleticism and explosiveness that flashes on tape. Pierre has the flexibility to line up anywhere along the front; he just needs a more consistent pass-rush plan in the NFL. He’s an intriguing athlete overall, which Cleveland can’t pass up.

18. Seattle Seahawks – Boubacar Traore, Edge, Notre Dame

We already know that this is DeMarcus Lawrence’s last season in the NFL, meaning the Seattle Seahawks need an edge rusher. Boubacar Traore has been lights out this season for Notre Dame, and Seattle will fall in love with his measurements. Traore is 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds with elite length for an edge rusher. He already shows willingness to play the run with his strong hands and base, but this season has added explosiveness to his pass rush. He’ll thrive in a Seahawks scheme that prioritizes collapsing the pocket, and Traore can do that with ease.

19. Carolina Panthers – Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

With players like Chris Cole off the board, the Carolina Panthers are a little bummed, but not much. Ashton Hampton answers an immediate need for Carolina in the secondary. He may not be the smoothest mover off the line, but his length and strength make him a concern. Hampton isn’t afraid to get in the receiver’s chest, making him uncomfortable to play against. He locked up Malachi Toney when Clemson played Miami, showing off the physical tools that’ll make him a first-round pick.

20. Las Vegas Raiders – Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest need is a receiver, and they get one here in Nick Marsh. Marsh will fit right into the Klint Kubiak scheme because of his elite route running and willingness to block in the run game. He has fluid hips when running routes and nuanced releases that make him hard to guard. One thing Marsh does well as well is run himself open, which many college receivers don’t do.

21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Seems like no matter what the Dallas Cowboys do, this defense can’t stop anybody. To help, the Cowboys get second-level help with Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Coming off an ACL injury, there were questions about whether he’d still have the same explosiveness in his game, and he does. Viliamu-Asa packs power as a linebacker, and mixed with the elite athlete he is, he should be a first-round pick. He’s routinely blown up running backs in pass protection this season, and will give the Cowboys a versatile chess piece to have on the defensive end.

22. Denver Broncos – Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame

The Denver Broncos have one of the better offensive lines in the league, but here they decide to get younger on the interior. Anthonie Knapp played tackle last season for Notre Dame, and didn’t look comfortable. He switched to guard and has been elite for Notre Dame. He has the size and strength to manhandle defenders and move them out of the way. Knapp has good grip strength and the hip mobility to move laterally efficiently. It’s honestly a surprise if his defender doesn’t end up in the dirt.

23. New England Patriots – KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl Notre Dame vs Georgia JAN 02 January 02, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price 24 runs with the ball as Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden 4 and Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson 5 attempt to make the tackle during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250102_zma_c04_217.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree340102

Easily the best safety in this class, the New England Patriots bolster up the secondary by taking KJ Bolden. He’s fast and versatile, which are two traits NFL teams want out of safeties in the modern game. He can line up in the box, slot, or the deep half and thrive in each role. Want him to play the run? Easy. Cover a receiver down the field? He makes it look effortless.

24. Chicago Bears – Will Heldt, Edge, Clemson

The NFL loves drafting players with size, and Will Heldt has it. He’s 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, which is a body type Dennis Allen would love for his defense. Heldt has the length and power to get into tackles’ chest, but doesn’t have the fluidity or bend that make him an elite pass-rushing prospect. There have been flashes, but not consistent enough; still, the Chicago Bears need pass-rushing help, so they opt for Heldt.

25. Detroit Lions – Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Is it a surprise the Detroit Lions are drafting defense? If you said yes, I’m concerned. Kelley Jones has NFL length at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. He’s confident as a zone defender, with elite eyes and the ability to react and break on passes downhill. He has room for improvement in man coverage, especially in his fluidity when changing directions, but his body type is too intriguing to pass up.

26. New York Giants – A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

The New York Giants traded away Dexter Lawrence last offseason, so they need a new defensive tackle to fill the void. A’Mauri Washington packs a quick first step at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, which NFL teams will fall in love with. Not only that, but his ability to destroy double teams with his power is fun to watch on tape. He dominated USC a couple of weeks ago, but there are concerns about his consistency as a pass rusher.

27. Buffalo Bills – Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss

Deuce Alexander has been a fun watch for Ole Miss this entire season. At 6 foot and 180 pounds, he’s a more slender build at receiver, but has the downfield speed and acceleration that pop on tape. He’s not the most fluid route runner, but it doesn’t matter when he’s running right by you. He’s a real field stretcher who could give Josh Allen a new type of weapon he hasn’t had as a Buffalo Bill yet.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars – Justin Scott, DT, Miami

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lacked interior pass rush this season, so they try to get some here with Justin Scott. Scott has the quickness and length of a first-round defensive tackle; he just hasn’t shown it consistently. He knows how to work blocking angles that help him get into the backfield quickly, but I want him to use that size and strength more consistently to split double teams at a higher rate.

29. Baltimore Ravens – Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State

Definitely one of the biggest risers this entire season. Reed Harris has played himself into a Round 1 conversation. He’s 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, but has shown nuance to his release and route running. Harris knows he has the body type to overpower defenders, and he uses that to his advantage. He’d be the perfect complement to Zay Flowers on the Ravens offense, and he’s shown the ability to get downfield and block.

30. Minnesota Vikings – Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Florida running back Jadan Baugh 13 carries the ball during the second half of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida on October 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_027 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The one thing lacking from this Kevin O’Connell offense is a game-changing back that can score at any time. Jadan Baugh is exactly that, and O’Connell would fall in love with him quickly. Baugh has a real combination of power, quickness, and size that makes him a workhorse. His quickness, for someone who is 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, doesn’t always look real, but he does it. He’s been the motor of Florida’s offense and will punish NFL defenses.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

So this is the year the Kansas City Chiefs draft the replacement for Travis Kelce, right? Jamari Johnson has a rounded skill set for a tight end. He’s a consistent blocker, but he has the athleticism to be a mismatch in the passing game. He’s not an elite route runner, but he gets to his spots and uses his size to overpower defenders.

32. San Francisco 49ers – Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

It’s hard to miss Devan Thompkins when you watch Alabama. Just look for the big 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman who seems to be making a play every down. Thompkins has the versatility to line up as a 3-tech or an edge rusher, which is rare for his size. The power, explosiveness, and hand usage are all elite, and he’s thrived in this Kane Wommack defense. The San Francisco 49ers need defensive line help, and Thompkins gives them just that.