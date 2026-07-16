2026 Fantasy Football: 5 Quarterback Sleepers Who Can Outperform Their ADP

The quaterback position is deeper than ever in fantasy football, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend an early-round pick to find quality production. While dual-threat stars are starting to take over leagues and draft boards, five players are being overlooked. Whether you’re waiting on a quarterback or looking for a high-upside backup, these late-round options have the potential to outperform their average draft position (ADP) and provide value throughout the 2026 fantasy football season.

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Jared Goff

Everyone wants the top quarterbacks with rushing upside, like Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and, of course, Josh Allen. But when those players are gone, you won’t find many rushing upside quarterbacks in the later rounds. That’s where Detroit Lions quaterback Jared Goff steps in. His ADP is 110, which gives you a great target in the later rounds, if you miss out on the top options at the quaterback position.

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Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_439 Copyright: xAMGx

Goff has quickly become one of the better quarterbacks in the league, throwing for over 4,500 yards in each of the last three seasons with Detroit. Having playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs who can make plays after the catch helps Goff’s yardage increase throughout games. Over the past four seasns goff has finished as at least QB10 and is currently going as QB16 in drafts.

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He doesn’t offer much rushing upside, which is why he won’t break into the top five among fantasy quarterbacks, but his passing production is there, and he has great volume as well. In 2025, he ranked seventh in the league in total passing attempts with 578.

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Matthew Stafford

It feels silly to say the reigning league MVP is a sleeper in fantasy, but Los Angeles Rams quaterback Matthew Stafford is going as QB14 in leagues right now, and that’s low for the type of production Stafford had last season.

Imago Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Conference Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SEA20260125802 GARYxCASKEY

I don’t need to convince you of the type of player Stafford is, but he threw for over 4,700 yards last season and 46 touchdowns. He clearly looked like the best quaterback in the league, and he has his entire offense back.

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Stafford led quarterbacks in big-time throws last season with 58, having 21 more than the next quaterback in line, which is Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. If you miss out on the top quarterbacks in the draft, Stafford should be the next target. Yeah, the age and injury concerns are there, but he just won an MVP. There’s no sign of him slowing down anytime soon.

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Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers quaterback Jordan Love seems to just be a better real-life quaterback than a fantasy quaterback. Watching Love play, it’s clear he’s one of the better quaterback in the league, given the throws he makes. But in fantasy, he’s finished as QB15 and QB17 over the past two seasons. Still, with an ADP of 113, it’s hard to pass on Love if you need a late quaterback option.

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Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

Love doesn’t offer much in the rushing game, having just over 500 yards in his career, but he can sling the rock and isn’t afraid to put it in dangerous areas. The Packers kept Matt LaFleur this offseason, meaning the same efficient offense that’s been running in Green Bay all these years will continue.

Tyler Shough

One of the biggest debates with New Orleans Saints quaterback Tyler Shough coming out of college was his age. Well, he looked mature for a rookie, so that’s the upside to taking an older rookie. Shough took over as the starter for the Saints’ offense in the back half of the season and had a 5-4 record as a starter. He was QB12 in fantasy points per game since becoming a starter and looked the part in the Kellen Moore offense.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 drops back to pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110

One thing that stands out with his game is his ferociousness in pushing the ball down the field. He had a deep pass percentage of 11 percent and 7.3 yards per attempt, showing the type of player he can be. The Saints upgraded their offense by signing Travis Etienne and drafting Jordyn Tyson, giving Shough more weapons to target.

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Shough is currently being taken as QB20, and while he shouldn’t start for your team off the bat, he’s not a bad stash option in case the Saints’ offense takes a leap and becomes one of the top units in the NFL. Another positive is that Shough averaged 4.1 rushing yards per attempt and had three rushing touchdowns in 11 games. The upside is that there is a rusher, which is important for fantasy.

Malik Willis

There are a ton of question marks surrounding Miami Dolphins quaterback Malik Willis, but in two starts, from what we’ve seen in his limited starting action, he’s ready to lead an offense. He’s being taken as QB21 in leagues right now, mostly due to how bad the Dolphins are expected to be this year, but the team will be playing from behind. That means more passing opportunities for Willis throughout the season.

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 27: Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis 2 runs for a touchdown during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 27 Ravens at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512272974

One of the biggest things for Willis is his rushing upside, and over two seasons in Green Bay, he’s averaged 6.2 rushing yards per attempt in limited action. Give that a full season, and you can expect the type of dual-threat ability Willis brings in fantasy. He’s another candidate to start on a roster just like Shough above, but Willis could be a league winner if the Dolphins’ offense comes together. They have a ton of rookies out wide and still have De’Von Achane, so the upside is there.