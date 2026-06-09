2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: The Best Picks for Every Spot in the First Three Rounds

Fantasy Football season is right around the corner. Some leagues have already started drafting, but for most of us, drafts won’t begin for another few weeks. But it’s never too early to start doing your homework.

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Today, I went through a ton of different fantasy football rankings and created a three-round fantasy football mock draft based on what I would do at every pick. If your league-mates are smart, this is what the first three rounds of your fantasy draft will look like.

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Note: these rankings are based on full-point PPR scoring.

Round 1

1.01: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214059

There’s a pretty clear 1.01 in my eyes, and that’s Jahmyr Gibbs. Over the last two seasons, Gibbs has averaged 364.5 fantasy points per season (21.4 per game) and has finished as the RB1 and RB3. He’s already in one of the most prolific offenses in the league, and now with David Montgomery gone, his snap count will only increase in 2026. If you have the first pick, I wouldn’t hesitate to grab Gibbs as soon as you come on the clock.

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1.02: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

There is only one other player I’d seriously consider at the 1.01, and that’s Bijan Robinson. The Atlanta Falcons star running back has finished as the RB3 and RB2 in the past two seasons and hasn’t missed a game in his entire career. The only reason I have Gibbs clearly above him is because of his offensive situation. We don’t know what Atlanta’s quarterback situation is going to look like, and they don’t have many other players to take the focus off of him. He’s still a fantastic player, and should be the easy pick at the 1.02.

1.03: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Imago Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The top wide receiver in fantasy football has to be Puka Nacua, right? Despite having Davante Adams next to him, Nacua finished as the WR1 in fantasy last year, and in both of his fully healthy seasons, he’s finished in the top-five. Nacua is the WR1 in the best offense in the league. My only concern is that LA might blow everyone out and might go into chew clock mode late in games. But to get to that point, they have to score a lot of points, and Nacua is going to be the focal point of that offense.

1.04: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase has been one of the most consistent fantasy performers throughout his career. He’s played 16+ games in four seasons and has only failed to finish as a top-five fantasy receiver in one of those years. When he’s healthy, he is one of the most explosive receivers in the league, especially if Joe Burrow is under center. But even if he’s not, Chase has proven to be QB-proof. He’s a very safe pick at the 1.04.

1.05: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey 23 runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt 53pursues during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_059 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Christian McCaffrey is the most hit or miss player in fantasy football. Outside of his rookie season, when he’s played 16+ games, McCaffrey has finished as the RB1 three times and the RB2 twice. He has never finished worse than the RB2 when he’s been healthy. But he’s had three seasons where he’s played seven or fewer games. I took the gamble on him with the eighth pick last year and won my league. It is incredibly risky to take him top-five, but if he was guaranteed to be healthy all year, he’d go first overall.

1.06: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

I love Jaxon Smith-Njigba as much as the next guy, but I do think his production will fall off slightly this year. With Kenneth Walker gone, who knows what Seattle’s run game is going to look like. And without a strong run game, I think will Sam Darnold will struggled to be as efficient as he was last year. JSN is likely going to finish as a top-five wide receiver, but I think he’s closer to WR5 than WR1 this year.

1.07: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 14 runs with a reception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Lions 41-34. Kevin Terrell/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KevinxTerrellx iosphotos389371

Ja’Marr Chase is one of the safest picks you can make in fantasy football, but Amon-Ra St. Brown might be the safest pick. Over the last three seasons, St. Brown has finished as the WR3 in every single one of them. He’s scored between 316 and 331 points in all three of those years and has missed just one game during that time. Jared Goff loves throwing St. Brown the football, so he’s easily a top-10 pick in fantasy for me.

1.08: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor is probably the riskiest pick in the top-10 for me. He was obviously incredible at the beginning of last year, but once Daniel Jones went out and defenses started loading the box, he started to struggle. Jones will be back this year, but he’s coming off an Achilles injury, and I’m concerned about how effective he will be. Teams are going to load the box and force Jones to beat them with his arm, so while Taylor could very well go off like he did at the beginning of last year, I think his floor is pretty low.

1.09: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb 88 jogs off the field between plays during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225026

CeeDee Lamb wasn’t the same elite receiver last year that we’ve seen him be in the past, but that was largely due to injuries and the emergence of George Pickens. But if Lamb is healthy, I fully believe he’s one of the best receivers in the league still. Dak Prescott loves throwing his way, and even though Pickens is still there, Lamb should see his production increase. This is a team that’s going to have to throw the ball a lot and will find themselves in some high-scoring, close games, so even though they have two elite wideouts, they should both eat.

1.10: James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

James Cook was the NFL’s leading rusher last year, but still finished as the RB6. His receiving production has dropped off a bit in the last two seasons, but he’s coming off his most efficient year as a runner, and the Buffalo Bills’ offense should only be better with the addition of D.J. Moore to their receiver core. I’d like to see Cook get involved more as a pass catcher, because if he does, he has top-three RB upside. Either way, he’s safe pick at the 1.10.

1.11: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 looks on during the second half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104275

Justin Jefferson is still a top-three receiver in the league, but who knows what his quarterback situation is going to look like in 2026? Will it be J.J. McCarthy or Kyler Murray throwing him the football? I hope it’s the latter, because Jefferson had his worst season as a pro with McCarthy throwing him the ball last year. If he has average quarterback play, he’s easily a first round pick in fantasy. But that’s a big if this year.

1.12: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

I believe in Ashton Jeanty! The Las Vegas Raiders got so much better this offseason, bringing in two talented quarterbacks in Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins. But their biggest additions (at least for Jeanty) was signing Tyler Linderbaum, arguably the best center in the league, to a long-term deal. The Raiders should be much better through the air, therefore opening up things on the ground for Jeanty. Everyone seems to forget just how good of a prospect Jeanty was coming out of college. If he has a decent offensive line and passing game around him, he’ll be great.

Round 2

2.01: Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111075

Saquon Barkley could end up being the steal of the draft. Two years ago, he was a 2,000-yard rusher, but he’s coming off one of his worst seasons in the NFL. I don’t necessarily believe in the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense, but they can’t be any worse than they were last year with Sean Mannion coming in to call plays. Even in a down year, Barkley was the RB14 in fantasy. I expect him to be much better in 2026 and finish as a top-10 running back.

2.02: Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Every year we disrespect Derrick Henry, and every year he proves us wrong, but it’s so hard to bet on a 32-year-old running back. Eventually, he’s going to hit the wall that every other running back hits at age 30. It may not be this year, but it’s coming sooner rather than later. Plus, Henry doesn’t provide much as a pass catcher, so even though he racks up yards, he’s always somewhere in the RB4-RB8 range.

2.03: Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Imago November 2, 2025 Foxborough, MA, USA Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London 5 reacts to fans after scoring a touchdown during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Foxborough United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_404 Copyright: `

Over the last two seasons, with subpar quarterback play, Drake London has averaged 16.5 fantasy points per game. That’s pretty dang good, but the thing is, his quarterback play probably won’t be much better this year. If London can stay healthy the whole year, he’ll likely finish as a top-10 fantasy receiver, but his ceiling is capped by Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa being his quarterbacks.

2.04: Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Another guy who is being brought down by his quarterback play is Nico Collins. When Collins is on the field, he’s an animal, averaging 16.6 fantasy points per game, but C.J. Stroud just isn’t that good, and Collins has missed nine games over the past three years. Both of those things make him a risky pick, but if he can stay on the field for 17 games, he’s easily a top-10 receiver in fantasy.

2.05: De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Imago 2YYW1N8 Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

For the past two seasons, I’ve picked De’Von Achane with my early second round pick, and I haven’t regretted it for a second. He is such a fantastic fantasy player, but man, the Miami Dolphins are going to be bad this year. Malik Willis is their quarterback, and they don’t really have a lot of great receiving options. This offense is going to run through him, which is great for his touches, but it also means defenses and focus in on him and try to neutralize him. He should still be a top-10 running back, but I don’t know if he’ll finish as the RB5 for the third year in a row.

2.06: Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

I’m not a big fan of taking tight ends super early, but if you can have a 10-point advantage over your opponent at one position for the entire year, it’s hard to turn that down. Brock Bowers dealt with some injuries last year and finished as the TE11, but with new quarterbacks and Klint Kubiak coming in, the sky is the limit for the third-year man.

2.07: George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 looks in a pass during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225042

George Pickens really emerged in year one with the Dallas Cowboys, and even though both sides haven’t agreed to terms on a long-term deal, he seems happy in his new home. The Cowboys’ pass-heavy offense allowed Pickens to put up career numbers on a contract year, and at some point in the next 12 months, he’s going to get paid (whether that be from Dallas, we’ll see). Lamb is WR1, but Pickens is not far behind him.

2.08: Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Another tight end in round two? Yep. Trey McBride is coming off one of the most efficient seasons we’ve ever seen from a tight end, and if Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals can settle their contract dispute, he should replicate those numbers in 2026. Once Brissett took over, McBride’s season really took off. The only reason he’s below Bowers is because he has more competition on his offense with guys like Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr.

2.09: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks on as players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117133

I’m not a big fan of taking a quarterback super early, but this feels like the right spot for Josh Allen. After Pickens, it feels like there’s a bit of a drop off, so why not take the best fantasy quarterback and get a leg up on the competition at one of the most important positions? Want to hear Allen’s finishes in fantasy since 2020? QB1, QB1, QB2, QB1, QB2, QB1. At worst, you’re getting the second-best QB in fantasy. I’d say that’s worth a mid second rounder.

2.10: Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave finished last year as the WR6 in fantasy, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. When Tyler Shough was under center, Olave averaged 18.2 PPG, which would’ve put him behind only Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ja’Marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown. I’m not saying he’ll average that again in 2026, but if he’s even close to that, he’s well worth a top-25 pick in fantasy. The addition of Jordyn Tyson does worry me a bit, but they should both eat.

2.11: Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown 30 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104118

Chase Brown has been one of the most underrated fantasy players over the past two years. Despite an extremely slow start to the season, Brown finished as the RB7 last year, averaging 20.6 points per game over his last eight contests. When the Bengals have their entire offense healthy, Brown is one of the best fantasy backs in the league. The only problem is they can’t always stay healthy. That’s the only reason he’s at the 2.11 and not the 2.02.

2.12: A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots

A.J. Brown is a bit of a Wild Card this year. He had a down year in 2025 with the Eagles, but now he’s a member of the New England Patriots, where he’ll get to team up with one of the best, young quarterbacks in the league in Drake Maye. I do think Brown has regressed a bit, but he should still be very efficient in what should be one of the best offenses in the league.

Round 3

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: RB Kenneth Walker III 9 of the Seattle Seahawks runs during a play that was eventualy called back during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208189

3.01: Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

3.02: Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

3.03: Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

3.04: Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

3.05: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

3.06: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3.07: Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

3.08: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

3.09: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

3.10: Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys

3.11: Travis Etienne, RB, New Orleans Saints

3.12: Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers