2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Top 40 First-Year Players to Target in Leagues

Every fantasy football season is defined by a handful of rookies who outperform expectations and become league winners. Whether it’s a workhorse running back, a breakout wide receiver, or a late-round sleeper, first-year players can provide the difference between an average roster and a championship contender. With training camp approaching and depth charts taking shape, here’s a look at the top 40 rookies for the 2026 fantasy league.

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1. Jeremiyah Love

Imago May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There’s no doubt that Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love is at the top of this list. Love was regarded by many analysts as the best player in the 2026 NFL Draft, and for good reason. The explosiveness he plays with and his ability to hit top speed in seconds are fun to watch.

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The Cardinals may not have the best season, but in terms of fantasy, Love should see success. Expect plenty of touches in Mike LaFleur’s offense.

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2. Carnell Tate

Imago April 23, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Ohio State wide receiver CARNELL TATE on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20060423_zsp_g257_117 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

It may have come as a surprise to many that Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was taken with the fourth overall pick, but now that doesn’t matter. When it comes to fantasy, he’ll be the Titans’ quarterback, Cam Ward’s No. 1 option, so expect him to get a ton of targets early. Tate has the size and speed to dominate on the outside in the NFL.

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3. Makai Lemon

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Northwestern Vs USC NOV 07 November 7, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 runs in for the 4 yard touchdown in action in the fourth quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: Louis Lopez/Cal Media Credit Image: Louis Lopez/Cal Sport Media Los Angeles Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251107_zma_c04_380.jpg LouisxLopezx csmphotothree440031

The Philadelphia Eagles made Makai Lemon the 20th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which was late by general consensus. Lemon is a smaller receiver who will work primarily in the slot but dominates the middle of the field. He’ll fit into the Eagles’ offense in the absence of A.J. Brown, but it’s up to Jalen Hurts to find him as Hurts struggles to target players over the middle.

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4. KC Concepcion

Imago October 18, 2025: Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal 23 works to break up a pass intended for Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion 7. Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 45-42 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251018_faf_cm9_058 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

The entire world knew the Cleveland Browns were gonna go receiver in the first round, and they opted for KC Concepcion. He’s 6 feet and 196 pounds and has the versatility to line up inside or out, as well as offers an ability to return kicks as well. Browns head coach Todd Monken will have an easy time getting Concepcion into plays, and he’ll get targets early in his career.

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5. Jordyn Tyson

Imago September 20, 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_711 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

This may come as a surprise to some, but I have New Orleans Saints receiver Jordyn Tyson rounding out my top five. It’s not that I’m not a believer in the talent (he was my No. 1 receiver in the draft); it’s just the concerns about him being healthy. He’ll be the No. 2 receiver in the Saints offense, and Saints quaterback Tyler Shough will have a fun time targeting Tyson, who has a knack for getting open against tight coverage.

6. Omar Cooper Jr.

Imago Apr 24, 2026; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets Draft pick, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jess Stiles-Imagn Images

The New York Jets made a splash trading back into the first round to take Omar Cooper Jr. with the 30th pick. His specialty is making guys miss after the catch, as he averaged 7.2 yards of YAC per reception at Indiana last season. That gives him a good baseline entering the league and a great option for PPR leagues. If the Jets give him targets on screens and such, Cooper can turn them into big gains.

7. Denzel Boston

Imago October 25, 2025: Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston 12 during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Illinois Illini and the Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA. Washington defeated Illinois 42-25. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251025_zma_c04_492 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

The Browns absolutely overhauled their receiving core by drafting Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Boston was on my sleepers list a couple of days ago for the receiver position, and now he comes in at No. 7 in my rookie rankings. He’s 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, with the versatility to line up inside or out. He’s a physical receiver with reliable hands and will be an option downfield for whoever takes the starting snaps for the Browns.

8. Jadarian Price

Imago November 22, 2025, South Bend, Indiana, USA: Notre Dame Running Back JADARIAN PRICE 24 breaks away from defenders during the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup between 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana on November 22nd, 2025. Notre Dame defeated Syracuse 70-7. South Bend USA – ZUMAs355 20251122_zsp_s355_011 Copyright: xJustinxSickingx

There was plenty of hype surrounding Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price shortly after the draft for fantasy purposes. As we sit here in the middle of July, it looks like Price won’t immediately take over the Seahawks’ running back room as the team looks to field a committee-type backfield in 2026. Price has the skill set to make an impact in his first year, but I don’t anticipate him getting the same level of volume as the players above. He’s still worth looking at in the middle to late rounds of drafts.

9. Jonah Coleman

Imago October 25, 2025, Seattle, Washington, USA: Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman 1 scores during the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Washington Huskies in the 2025 Big 10 Conference game at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington Seattle USA – ZUMAj111 20251025_zsp_j111_025 Copyright: xTomxJonesx

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman is the exact type of player that Broncos head coach Sean Payton loves. Denver’s running back room consists of J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, who are talented but lack in certain areas of the game. Coleman can do it all; he’s a big player at 6 feet and 200 pounds, can catch the ball out of the backfield, and pick up players in pass pro. Expect him to find the field early in his career, and he may even steal the starting role in the backfield before the season is over.

10. Germie Bernard

Imago December 31, 2024: Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard 5 tackled by Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill 20 during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. /CSM Tampa United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241231_faf_c04_276 Copyright: xMikexJanesx

When looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers receiving core, they have two big receivers on the outside in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., who can dominate the targets outside the hashes. When it comes to the middle of the field, that’s exactly where Germie Bernard thrives. He does a great job attacking between the hashes, as he’s a polished route runner who makes every dig route he runs look easy. It’s just up to Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get him consistent targets, which may be his toughest challenge all season.

11. Kenyon Sadiq

Imago December 7, 2024: Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 scores on a 2 yard touchdown reception during the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241207_zma_c04_613 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq was taken with the 16th overall pick, and he may be higher on some others’ lists, but I think he’ll have a slower start to his season than others anticipate. The Jets have Mason Taylor, who enters his second NFL season, and at receiver, the team has Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., and Adoni Mitchell. It’ll be hard to count on consistent targets, but one upside for Sadiq is that he can block in the run game, so he’ll get consistent snaps throughout his rookie season.

12. Chris Bell

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell 0 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00093

I absolutely love what Miami Dolphins receiver Chris Bell brings to an offense; the only issue is he’s recovering from a torn ACL. His timetable to return isn’t clear yet, and we don’t know exactly when he’ll take the field again, but when he does, he has the skill set to make an impact. He’s 6-foot-2, 222 pounds, and can make plays after the catch with his acceleration. He’s also physical at the catch point, and will surely be a favorite target of Dolphins quaterback Malik Willis when he gets on the field.

13. Fernandon Mendoza

Imago Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) throw the ball as assistant head coach Mike McCoy (left) watches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza was taken with the first overall pick, but he’s not expected to start immediately. As he learns how to play in the NFL, he’ll be on the bench behind Kirk Cousins. It’s hard to find a consistent quarterback in fantasy, so don’t expect Mendzoa to be your guy until late in the season.

14. Antonio Williams

Imago December 3, 2022: Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik 2 runs a run-pass option play with running back Phil Mafah 26 and wide receiver Antonio Williams 0 during the NCAA, College League, USA Football Subway ACC Championship Game between the Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. /CSM Charlotte USA – ZUMAc04_ 20221204_zaf_c04_013 Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx

The Washington Commanders desperately needed receiver help, and they got it with Antonio Williams in this draft. He’s a weapon in the slot and can make plays downfield with his strong hands and savvy route-running. Anticipate him carving out a role in Washington’s offense early, and he has the skill set to be a fantasy monster thanks to his acceleration and on-screen passes after the catch.

15. Nicholas Singleton

Imago November 29, 2025, Port Chester, New York, USA: Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton 10 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium Port Chester USA – ZUMAc268 20251129_zsp_c268_032 Copyright: xJamesxPatrickxCooperx

The last player we’ll have an eye on is Tennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton, who has the skill set to find a role early on with the Titans. The team was in the mix to take Love with the fourth pick, but wasn’t given the option after the Cardinals took him a pick earlier. Singleton has the versatility to catch passes out of the backfield and be used on stretch plays thanks to his acceleration.

Rest of Rankings

16. Eli Stowers

17. De’Zhaun Stribling

18. Elijah Sarratt

19. Ted Hurst III

20. Kaytron Allen

21. Malachi Fields

22. Zachariah Branch

23. Chris Brazzell II

24. Ja’Kobi Lane

25. Mike Washington Jr.

26. Emmett Johnson

27. Bryce Lance

28. Eli Raridon

29. Demond Claiborne

30. Max Klare

31. Kaelon Black

32. Skyler Bell

33. Carson Beck

34. Justin Joly

35. Brenen Thompson

36. Sam Roush

37. Caleb Douglas

38. Adam Randall

39. Oscar Delp

40. Kevin Coleman Jr.