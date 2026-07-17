2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Sleepers: Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange Lead Best Late-Round TE Targets

The elite fantasy football tight ends come off the board quickly, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend an early-round pick to find production. Every season, late-round tight ends outperform their draft position thanks to increased roles, improved offenses, or more volume. Whether you’re waiting until the final rounds to fill the position or looking for a breakout candidate with league-winning upside, these six tight end sleepers have the talent and opportunity to deliver value in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Dalton Kincaid

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Dalton Kincaid 86 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542643

The Buffalo Bills, despite having Josh Allen, aren’t among the premier passing teams in the NFL in terms of yardage. But they ranked sixth in EPA/Pass. Under Joe Brady, the team has become more efficient on offense in the league with an emphasis on an elite rushing attack. James Cook has become the centerpiece of the offense, but this past offseason, the team traded for DJ Moore to boost the passing game.

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With more playmakers down the field, it should open up Dalton Kincaid, whose current ADP is 127. Kincaid finished 2025 with 571 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and he has the lowest target total in his career. It’s why people are lower on him going into 2026, but two stats jump out. He had an ADOT of 9.49 and a yards per route run total of 2.77, which led all tight ends.

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Kincaid is a downfield threat; it’s what the Bills drafted him to be. His target share is the concern, but there’s optimism with a fully healthy season and real impact from receivers on the inside; Allen could turn to Kincaid more often in 2026. When he does, good things typically happen.

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Jake Ferguson

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 19: Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson 87 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers on November 19, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 19 Cowboys at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231119010

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson finished as TE5 last season in PPR leagues despite having a target share of 16.80 percent, which ranked 17th for tight ends. The Cowboys have a ton of volume in the passing game, as they ranked third in the NFL, running 655 passing plays in total in 2025. How could they not with players like Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb, and George Pickens?

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The downside to taking a player like Ferguson is that he won’t get consistent targets. He’s not the primary weapon or focal point of the offense; he’s the safety blanket and will primarily be used on underneath routes. It is reflected in his ADOT, which was 4.66 last season. Still, he ran over 500 routes last season, so he’s bound to get yardage in some games just due to the sheer volume of the Cowboys’ passing.

Ferguson’s ADP is 129, and while he shouldn’t be taken in the early or mid rounds, he’s a late-round sleeper that has the upside due to his offense’s volume to be a solid starter for your tight end position.

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Oronde Gadsden II

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Nov 16, 2025 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II 86 runs for yards after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville EverBank Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMorganxTenczax MT1_4236

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II is the definition of high upside in fantasy. He averaged 4.6 targets a game last season for the Chargers, but averaged 13.6 per reception, which was third among qualified tight ends.

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Entering 2025, Gadsden wasn’t expected to be a contributor to the Chargers’ offense, but a breakout game in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts drew attention to him. He had 164 yards and one touchdown and ended 2025 with 664 yards and three touchdowns.

There isn’t enough to pound the table for Gadsden to be your lone tight end on the roster, but in the late rounds, he’s worthy of a stash on any roster. With the hiring of Mike McDaniel, there’s plenty of optimism about how the Chargers’ offense will operate. With Gadsden’s ability to run routes, he could see an expanded role this upcoming season.

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Kenyon Sadiq

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oregon State at Oregon Sep 20, 2025 Eugene, Oregon, USA Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 makes a reception Oregon State Beavers defensive back Tyrice Ivy Jr. 12 of the game at Autzen Stadium. Sadiq scored a touchdown on the play. Eugene Autzen Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxWayrynenx 20450506_hlf_wb2_031

There are no stats to prove Kenyon Sadiq is a sleeper candidate, as he’s a rookie. But from watching his college film, man, does he have the skill set to thrive in today’s NFL. Sadiq will find the field even in 12 personnel sets due to his ability to block in the running game. The New York Jets took him with the 16th overall pick, and in Frank Reich’s offense, expect to see a ton of quick, easy completions.

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With Geno Smith leading the offense, he’ll know how to get the ball to his playmakers, and there’s no doubt Sadiq is one of them. Sadiq is currently being taken at 161 and as TE21. I’d rather have Sadiq over players like Chig Okonkwo and Hunter Henry, who are currently going before him. The upside of receiving makes him more valuable.

Dalton Schultz

Imago November 9, 2025: Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz 86 makes a catch during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251109_zma_c04_201 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz is coming off a career-high 106-target season in the Texans offense. He was top 10 in target share among tight ends, finishing 2025 with 777 yards and three touchdowns. Schultz is currently TE23, and his ADP is 168, which is way too low for how the Texans use him.

While he’s not an elite downfield target, he still has an ADOT of 6.22. The Texans expect to have a better passing attack in Year 2 with Jayden Higgins and the potential of Tank Dell returning this season. That could take targets away from Schultz, but there’s no other threat at the tight end position to take snaps away from Schultz in 2026.

The inability to create big plays is a concern, and the addition of Max Klare makes people wary. But Schultz is still TE1 for the Texans. He’ll be on the field for the passing plays, and last season proved CJ Stroud trusts him, which is more important than anything.

Brenton Strange

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Strange averaged 4.1 yards of separation last season, which ranked fourth among tight ends and had an EPA/Target of 0.51. Good things happen when the Jaguars target him; they only have to do it more often. Strange had a target percentage of 19.3 percent, which can certainly go up in Year 2 of the Liam Coen offense. If there were one tight end to get off this list, it’d be Strange. The Jaguars’ offense is set to explode in 2026.