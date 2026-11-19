We’re just past the midway point of the NFL season, meaning the 2026 rookies have had some time to acclimate to their teams. Some have played up to their draft position, while others have come in and done exactly what was expected of them.

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It’s always great to see how new talent performs at the NFL level, so today we’ll be naming which players have played at an elite level. Here are my picks for the All-Rookie teams midway through the season.

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Quarterback

Icon Sportswire EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 14: Jalon Daniels 10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field before the game against the New York Jets on August 14, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 14 Buccaneers at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26081430533

First Team: Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daniels went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but has started three games for Tampa Bay. He won the backup job over Jake Browning in training camp and has remained the backup ever since. In three starts, he’s up to 501 passing yards for three touchdowns and five interceptions.

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Second Team: Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Since we’re making these decisions based on the stats right now, Mendoza isn’t the first-team quarterback on this list. By the end of this season, he’ll likely be the first-team quarterback after taking over the starting job for Las Vegas due to Kirk Cousins being traded to Minnesota.

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Mendoza didn’t have a perfect game against Seattle, but he showed off the traits that made him the No. 1 overall pick. That’s all Raider fans can ask for.

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Running Back

First Team: Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Johnson hasn’t been the bell-cow back for Kansas City, but when he’s had opportunities, he’s made the most of it. He has over 500 total scrimmage yards this season, and his 307 receiving yards are the third most on the team. He’s a big play waiting to happen.

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Second Team: Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

None of the running backs in the 2026 class have become the true No. 1 backs in their respective backfields. Like Johnson, Coleman has made the most of the opportunities he’s been given. He’s had the most juice in the Denver backfield and has shown he can be a three-down back in the offense.

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Wide Receiver

First Team: KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns; Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns; Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Both Concepcion and Boston don’t feel like rookies when you watch the Browns offense. They specialize in different areas of the offense, with Concepcion as more of a slot receiver and Boston as a true X. Tate has dealt with injuries during his rookie season. Still, when he’s on the field, he has been the No. 1 receiver the Titans hoped he’d be. With the Titans offense picking up steam, expect Tate to have a stronger second half of the season.

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Second Team: Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets; Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins; Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Zuma December 31, 2024: Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard 5 tackled by Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill 20 during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. /CSM Tampa United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241231_faf_c04_276 Copyright: xMikexJanesx

Douglas and Cooper Jr. have both dealt with injuries this season, but when both are on the field, they dominate. Both players have shown their big-play ability, and Douglas has easily become the No. 1 target in the Dolphins’ offense. Bernard has slowly built trust with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, resulting in more targets. He won’t have highlight plays or light up the box score, but he’s just a good football player who knows how to get open.

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Tight Ends

First Team: Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

It hasn’t been a majorly impressive season for Sadiq, but he’s shown why he was the first tight end off the board. He’s done a great job showing off his athletic ability, being used as a downfield option and even taking a jet sweep in for a score.

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Second Team: Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

Raridon has been a pleasant surprise for New England. He’s been an efficient blocker for the team and has shown he can be a reliable Y-TE within the offense. He won’t make highlight catches, but is a reliable option.

Offensive Tackle

Zuma April 24, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers 1st round pick offensive tackle MAX IHEANACHOR on stage inside the Draft Theater during the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260424_zsp_g257_061 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

First Team: Max Iheanachor, Pittsburgh Steelers; Blake Miller, Detroit Lions

The Steelers offense completely changed when Iheanachor came in at right tackle. Running the ball became more fluid, opening up lanes for Jaylen Warren. He’s struggled in pass protection at times, but the athletic ability is all there. Miller has been starting since Day 1 and has been solid for the Lions. He’s let up 18 pressures and one sack, impressive numbers for a rookie.

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Second Team: Monroe Freeling, Carolina Panthers; Markel Bell, Philadelphia Eagles

Freeling was a raw prospect coming out of Georgia and has shown growing pains. He’s shown flashes of being a dominant tackle, but will need more development to be worthy of his first-round status. Bell was thrust into the starting role after Lane Johnson’s retirement. He’s shown struggles in the running game, but his sheer size has been hard to get around in pass protection.

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Offensive Guard

First Team: Vega Ioane, Baltimore Ravens; Francis Mauigoa, New York Giants

Two standout rookie linemen get the first-team nod here. Both these players have just been lights out for their respective teams and have bright futures in this league. The difference in Baltimore’s offensive line when Ioane is out is evident, and Mauigoa has been inconsistent but has shown good flashes.

Second Team: Trey Zuhn III, Las Vegas Raiders; Emmanuel Pregnon, Jacksonville Jaguars

Pregnon has been sturdy in pass protection, which is exactly what he did at Oregon in 2025. While he’s struggled in the run game, those are just the early struggles you’ll have to expect. Zuhn hasn’t started for Las Vegas until recently, but on the field he’s shown why he was a hot commodity in the middle rounds of the draft. He’s coming off his worst game against Seattle, but he allowed just two pressures in his first two starts.

Center

Icon Sportswire INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602280328

First Team: Jake Slaughter, Los Angeles Chargers

Slaughter has the most playing time out of the centers in the 2026 draft class, so naturally he has to be the first-team center. He was thrust into the starting role when Tyler Biadasz went down with an injury in training camp, and has struggled, but slowly settled into his role with Los Angeles.

Second Team: Keylan Rutledge, Houston Texans

The original plan was for Rutledge to start at center for Houston, but that didn’t pan out. So, with no other center really getting playing time, we’ll default to Rutledge here. He hasn’t been playing well for Houston, and it’s one reason this rushing attack has been lackluster. Still, there are flashes of his pure strength on tape.

Edge Rusher

Imago Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey holds his new jersey after being picked by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at the Draft Theater, outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT20260423901 ARCHIExCARPENTER

First Team: David Bailey, New York Jets; Gabe Jacas, New England Patriots

Not only has Bailey been the best rookie edge, but he’s been one of the better edges in the entire league. He knows how to get to the quarterback, having eight sacks this season, and it’s clear when you watch the Jets. The best part of his game is the ability to take the ball away, forcing five fumbles already this season. Jacas felt like a Mike Vrabel pick in the draft, and he’s been exactly that. He’s been a heavy-handed edge who’s up to 28 pressures for the Patriots this season — just a hard-nosed player.

Second Team: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Green Bay Packers; R Mason Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs

With the Jonathan Gannon defense wanting to attack, Sutton has fit right into that mindset. He came out of Penn State as more of a speed rusher and is doing much of the same with Green Bay. He’s up to five sacks and 23 pressures this season. While Thomas hasn’t gotten quarterbacks on the ground, he’s pressured them. He’s fit right into his rotational role for Kansas City and brings juice off the edge, which the Chiefs need.

Defensive Tackle

First Team: Skyler Gill-Howard, Detroit Lions; Lee Hunter, Carolina Panthers

After being selected in the sixth round, Gill-Howard has been a steal for Detroit. He’s second for defensive tackle on Detroit in pressure rate and sacks. With injuries on the Detroit defense building up, it’ll need a big second half of the season from Gill-Howard. Hunter has been in more of a rotational role for Carolina, but he’s flashed when he’s on the field. He had a dominant debut against Chicago in Week 1 and currently leads Carolina’s defensive tackles in pressure rate.

Second Team: Chris McClellan, Green Bay Packers; Darrell Jackson Jr., New York Jets

McClellan has been in more of a rotational role for Green Bay this year like Sutton, but has made the most of his opportunities. He’s struggled in the run game a tad, but has shown juice in the passing game. Jackson is a big man, so naturally he struggles in short-area quickness, but when he puts it all together, it looks dominant. He’s up to 19 run-stop tackles this season.

Linebacker

Icon Sportswire PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 08: New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese 52 looks on during the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 8, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 08 Giants vs Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261108109

First Team: Arvell Reese, New York Giants; Sonny Styles, Washington Commanders

The DROY for me is Reese, and he’s been everything the Giants could’ve hoped for with the No. 5 overall pick. Reese is disruptive and versatile, two traits that followed him out of Ohio State. With Reese is his former teammate, Styles. The best part of watching Styles is his sheer instinct to be in the right place at the right time. He’ll be a star in this league for years to come.

Second Team: Jacob Rodriguez, Miami Dolphins; Josiah Trotter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Dolphins needed to hit on some of their picks in the 2026 draft, and they did with Rodriguez. He’s 11th among all linebackers in solo tackles and has been everywhere for this Dolphins defense. Trotter was a thumper coming out of Missouri, and has shown that same downhill strength, but also the ability to drop back into coverage. He’s had a big part in this Tampa Bay defense, which is top-four in the league.

Cornerback

First Team: Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs; Malik Muhammad, Chicago Bears; Chris Johnson, Miami Dolphins

Delane and Muhammad have dealt with injuries this season, but when they’re on the field, it’s evident. They’ve both helped their respective teams, and both should get first-team nods despite missing time. Johnson has had his ups and downs in coverage, but has started to settle into the defense Miami wants to run. All three of these players have been difference-makers for their teams.

Second Team: Brandon Cisse, Green Bay Packers; Davison Igbinosun, Buffalo Bills; Will Lee III, Carolina Panthers

All three of these corners have had their ups and downs this season, but that’s the nature of the position. You’ll give up some big plays; it’s just about how you respond and every time these three do. They all have been starters throughout the year, and all should remain there for the rest of the season.

Safety

First Team: Treydan Stukes, Las Vegas Raiders; Dillon Thieneman, Chicago Bears

While Stukes has struggled in man coverage at times this season, his instincts in zone and ball skills have stood out. He had a quality interception against San Francisco and has been one of the lone bright spots on the Raiders’ defense. Thieneman hasn’t had a perfect rookie season, but has shown Chicago why they took him in the first round. He’s a stout run defender and has the versatility to do anything for Chicago.

Second Team: Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys; Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Cleveland Browns

Icon Sportswire EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 13: Caleb Downs 13 of the Dallas Cowboys prior to the game against the New York Giants on September 13, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 13 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26091331877

Downs has struggled in this Dallas defense throughout this season, but there are glimpses of how talented he can be. He’s been thrust into the nickel role for the unit, which isn’t where he should be, but that’s a conversation for another day. Downs’ versatility and IQ have stood out on tape. McNeil-Warren has started from Day 1 and been stout for Cleveland. He can rotate down in the box, but has the range to make plays in the back end — just another good rookie in this class.