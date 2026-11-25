After 11 weeks of NFL action, we have a good sample size to determine which players are playing at an elite level this season. With all the information in, it’s easier to make predictions on who will win the major awards once the season is over. So, as we’re a little bit past the midway point of the NFL season, it’s time to pick who should get the awards at the end of the year.

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This isn’t based on the current stats, but a prediction of how the rest of the season will play out. Some players on this list may not lead their categories in stats, but I’m planting the flag that they’ll finish the season strong.

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Here are my predictions for the NFL awards for the 2026 season.

MVP: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Zuma December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

This may be a little bit of recency bias due to the Week 11 results. But the clinic Purdy put on against the Vikings’ defense was breathtaking to watch. He’s been the engine of the 49ers’ offense and the reason they’re top-five in most offensive categories.

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San Francisco is 9-1 and in the lead to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Looking at the statistics, Purdy leads all quarterbacks in EPA per dropback and dropback success rate. Joe Burrow of Cincinnati leads in passing yards and touchdowns. The fact that San Francisco will probably get the No. 1 seed is why I currently lean toward and predict that Purdy will get the award.

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OPOY: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Icon Sportswire SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208134

The race for this award has come down to Smith-Njigba and Jahmyr Gibbs of Detroit. The reason I lean toward Smith-Njigba is that he’s the entire Seattle offense. He leads the league in target share with 37.1 percent and has the most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns of any receiver in the league.

Not only that, but he’s a chain mover for the Seahawks offense, having 57 catches going for first downs. If Seattle stays in contention for the playoffs, Smith-Njigba will be the third player in NFL history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

DPOY: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Zuma September 27, 2026, Santa Clara, Calif, USA: NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2026. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner 54 plays in Santa Clara, Calif. 260927 Santa Clara USA – ZUMAk13_ 20260927_zap_k13_038 Copyright: xPaulxKurodax

Will Anderson Jr. is the favorite to win this award, but there isn’t a defensive player in the league who has more of an impact than Fred Warner. The 49ers defense ranks third in EPA per rush allowed and is top 10 in turnovers forced. Warner is responsible for five forced fumbles, thanks to how lethal his punch is at getting the ball loose from ball carriers.

Not only that, but Warner can do it in all phases of the game. He impacts the passing game (four pass breakups) and the running game (26 run stops). It’s hard to win the award as a linebacker, but the fact he’s doing this all off a fractured ankle from last season is remarkable.

OROY: Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Icon Sportswire HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 20: Quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 of the Las Vegas Raiders on the field during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders on August 20, 2026, at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 20 Raiders at Texans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260820114

Mendoza has started two games for the Raiders, so he isn’t statistically supposed to win this award right now. But the signs he’s shown against Seattle and Denver’s defense in the past two weeks are encouraging. Even though the Raiders are 0-2 in those starts, Mendoza has shown growth and an ability to make throws that don’t make him look like a rookie. He’s operated the under-center game to a T and has the Raiders’ fan base believing he can be the quarterback of the future.

DROY: Arvell Reese, New York Giants

Icon Sportswire PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 08: New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese 52 looks on during the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 8, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 08 Giants vs Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261108109

The season Reese is having is just special. He is such a force in the middle, and it doesn’t even feel like he’s a rookie. Reese leads all linebackers in solo tackles this season and has four pass breakups. We all remember how freaky the NFL Combine was, showing how fluid he can be as an athlete, and that athlete has shown up on the field for New York and helped them stay in contention for a playoff berth this season.

COTY: Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Icon Sportswire INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 22: San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan jogs down the sideline during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts on December 22, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 22 49ers at Colts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116251222071

You know what’s crazy? Shanahan has never won a Coach of the Year award. It’s crazy to even think about, considering how dominant his teams have been in the past. Once again, he’s reformatted his offense into a more straight dropback, vertical passing attack, which is something he hasn’t really done in San Francisco.

When you think about the 49ers’ offense, you think about play-action, rollouts, and horizontal passing concepts. This season, Purdy is taking more straight dropbacks and firing over the middle of the field more confidently. Just think how limited this 49ers team has been due to the lack of receivers. You couldn’t tell looking at the stats, with them leading the league in overall success percentage.

CPOTY: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Imago SPORTS-FBN-GREGORIAN-COLUMN-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 ahead of the Chiefs’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xThexKansasxCityxStarx 182273220W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive966063

This one could go to a couple of players, but it’s hard to imagine it going to someone other than Mahomes. The Chiefs are back in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and it’s thanks to Mahomes going back to his old self. Mahomes is top 10 in EPA per dropback, dropback success rate, passing yards, and passing touchdowns.

Mahomes is coming off back-to-back performances with 300+ passing yards and 3+ passing touchdowns. He hasn’t done that since 2022. The fact that he’s doing all of this off a torn ACL makes the numbers even more impressive.

POTY: Amarius Mims, Cincinnati Bengals

Icon Sportswire CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 22: Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims 71 walks off the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 22, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 22 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241222093

Mims’ year is generational. The Bengals rarely give him chip help, and he’s locked down pass rushers who have tried to match up with him one-on-one. He locked down Anderson Jr. and TJ Watt in both matchups against Pittsburgh. Mims has allowed a pressure rate of 3.3 percent, the lowest among all tackles. Throughout it all, he hasn’t had a single holding penalty this year, just tremendous stuff from the young Bengals tackle.