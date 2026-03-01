2026 NFL Combine Day 3 Winners: Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq Among Biggest Risers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602275562

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602275562

Essentials Inside The Story Running backs and tight ends impressed with speed and athletic testing.

Jeremiyah Love posted one of the fastest 40-yard dash times among RBs.

Kenyon Sadiq set a record with a 4.39s 40-yard dash for tight ends.

A fast group of tight ends was followed by an even faster group of running backs. Players at both positions showed a lot of athleticism and caught the ball well. In fact, the running backs did more pass-catching drills than they did ball-carrying exercises. Here’s a look at who stood out from the tight end and running back workouts at the combine.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremiyah Love/RB/Notre Dame

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Syracuse at Notre Dame Nov 22, 2025 South Bend, Indiana, USA Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love 4 celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend Notre Dame Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxCaterinax 20251122_szo_xo0_0093

The top-rated running back in the draft deserves credit for completing the running back workout, then hanging around Lucas Oil Stadium to do receiver drills. Love’s testing numbers were terrific, as he timed 4.36 seconds in the 40, which was second-best at the position. Then he stood out during drills, especially catching the football.

He was smooth and fluid, displaying great footwork in ball-carrying drills and reliable hands catching the football. Love He showed off that speed in drills and was always in balance. It was a terrific performance for Love, who projects as one of the top three players in the draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyon Sadiq/TE/Oregon

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oregon State at Oregon Sep 20, 2025 Eugene, Oregon, USA Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 makes a reception Oregon State Beavers defensive back Tyrice Ivy Jr. 12 of the game at Autzen Stadium. Sadiq scored a touchdown on the play. Eugene Autzen Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxWayrynenx 20450506_hlf_wb2_031

Everyone knew Sadiq was athletic, but his workout on Friday was of Olympian proportions. He blazed through the 40, timing 4.39 seconds, which was a record for tight ends at the combine. He touched 43.5 inches in the vertical jump and 11-foot-1 in the broad jump and completed 26 reps on the bench.

Sadiq was branded as a good athlete who had to translate his physical skills onto the field, and during the 2025 season, he improved weekly. After this performance in Indianapolis, he’s jumped into the top 20, either by a team with a pick or a franchise that trades up to select him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eli Stowers/TE/Vanderbilt

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Vanderbilt Nov 8, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers 9 against the Auburn Tigers during pre-game warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Nashville FirstBank Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20251108_kdn_ra1_028

Stowers has been on the scouting radar since he was a junior at New Mexico State. Scouts wondered about the athleticism of the 239-pound move tight end and how fast he really was. He exceeded their expectations on Friday, timing 4.51 seconds in the 40, more than one-tenth faster than people thought he would run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even before that, Stowers touched an eye-popping 45.5 inches in the vertical jump and reached 11-foot-3 in the broad jump. He’s always been a terrific pass catcher, yet these testing numbers now put Stowers in the conversation to be TE2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Washington Jr./RB/Arkansas

Imago Mike Washington Jr. (credit X)

Washington’s draft stock has been climbing since September, and he put an exclamation point on his grade Friday. He was the fastest running back on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, timing 4.33 seconds in the 40. That’s approximately two-tenths faster than scouts expected from Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was overcome with emotion on the sidelines after his performance and did not participate in position drills. He hit 39 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-8 in the broad jump before his 40-yard sprint. Washington was graded as a marginal free-agent prospect by scouts before the season began, and he’s now knocking on the door of being a top-100 pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demond Claiborne/RB/Wake Forest

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Wake Forest at Oregon State Oct 11, 2025 Corvallis, Oregon, USA Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne 1 runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Corvallis Reser Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCraigxStrobeckx 20251011_nts_qi6_0008

Claiborne was expected to be fast as well as athletic, and that’s exactly what he displayed at the combine. He timed 4.37 seconds in the 40, then practiced to that speed during drills. He was one of the better route runners from the running back position and caught the ball extremely well, extending his hands to snatch the pass away from his frame. Claiborne is one of the most underrated backs in this year’s draft and is very likely to end up in the late part of Day 2.

Roman Hemby/RB/Indiana

Imago December 06, 2025: Indiana running back Roman Hemby 1 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_327 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Like most of the national champion Hoosiers on hand at the combine, Hemby chose to bypass the testing until pro day but took part in position drills, where he looked exceptional. His footwork in ball-carrying drills was exceptional, as Hemby quickly made it through and around the bags, running with balance. He also caught the ball extremely well and was the favorite of the fans on hand in Indianapolis. Hemby will vie to be a late-round pick in the draft after receiving free-agent grades before the season.