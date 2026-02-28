2026 NFL Combine Day 2 Winners: Malik Muhammad, Colton Hood Among Biggest Risers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602261684

Essentials Inside The Story The cornerback and safety groups were described as fantastic at Combine Day 2

Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq made history by running a 4.39s 40-yard dash

The safety group averaged a 4.42s 40-yard dash

At the NFL Combine, tenths of a second can mean millions of dollars, and for the defensive backs on Friday, that reality was on full display as the players took to the field for the second day of combine workouts. While 40 times out of the combine are often overhyped, that’s not the case with players in the secondary.

A bad 40 time will hurt a prospect more than a good 40 time will help a player. Running faster than expected is key, and that’s what we saw on Friday from several prospects.

Malik Muhammad/CB/Texas

Side judge Brian McGready throws a penalty flag as Texas defensive back MALIK MUHAMMAD 5 is flagged for pass interference against Ohio State wide receiver EMEKA EGBUKA 2

There was talk during Senior Bowl practices that Muhammad would struggle to run faster than 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He shot down that criticism Friday, clocking a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split of 1.51 seconds, the latter mark tying for tops at the cornerback position. His other marks included a 39-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-10 in the broad jump.

Muhammad was solid but not great in position drills, as he showed a bit of stiffness backpedaling and changing direction. This is likely because Muhammad was used in the zone or backed off the line of scrimmage at Texas more often than not. Regardless, he’s a skilled cornerback who proved to be a good athlete at the combine, which will ease the scouts’ concerns.

Latrell McCutchin Sr./CB/Houston

Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. 1 during a game between the UNLV Rebels and the Houston Cougars in Houston, TX.

McCutchin is another cornerback who ran much faster than expected, timing 4.43 seconds in the 40. That’s more than one-tenth faster than expected from the 6-foot-2, 191-pound cornerback, whose estimated speed from scouts was closer to 4.55 seconds. His 20-yard shuttle time of 4.18 seconds and three-cone time of seven seconds flat were the best at his position.

McCutchin did not take part in position drills, yet he really didn’t need to, as he’s proven to be a terrific cover corner throughout his college career. The fact that he displayed speed that NFL teams were unaware he possessed will dramatically improve McCutchin’s draft stock.

Dillon Thieneman/S/Oregon

Oregon Ducks Defensive Back Dillon Thieneman 31 tackles Washington Huskies Wide Receiver Dezmen Roebuck 81 during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14.

Speed, both laterally and in a straight line, was a question mark for Thieneman, but he erased those concerns Friday. He blistered to a time of 4.35 seconds in the 40, fourth fastest at the position. During drills, he looked incredibly athletic, moving in every direction on the field.

Thieneman was quick, flipping his hips, showing an explosive break to the ball, then got vertical and extended to grab the pass from the air. Scouts knew Thieneman was a terrific run-defending safety, yet the potential he showed in pass-coverage drills Friday will further improve his draft stock.

Colton Hood/CB/Tennessee

Colton Hood 8 of the Tennessee Volunteers returns a fumble for a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Syracuse University Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Projected as a possible first-round pick after the season, Hood’s testing marks were solid. He timed 4.44 seconds in the 40, touched 40.5 inches in the vertical jump, and reached 10-foot-5 in the broad jump. Yet his performance in the position drills was outstanding and arguably the best at the cornerback position. His footwork in reverse was super quick, and Hood was always in balance.

Hood displayed an explosive burst to the ball and great hands for the interception. After struggling at times during Senior Bowl practices, Hood righted the ship and gave scouts another reason to believe he’s top-32 material.

Bud Clark/S/TCU

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: TCU defensive back Bud Clark answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.

Clark followed up a terrific 2025 season with a strong performance during the Senior Bowl, and he kept the momentum going here at the combine. He timed 4.41 seconds in the 40, more than one-tenth faster than scouts expected, and looked terrific in position drills. He was fluid and fast in reverse, tracked the ball in the lights well, and, most importantly for a safety, easily and quickly changed direction. All things considered, Clark is making the case to be a Day 2 selection in the draft.

Chris Johnson/CB/San Diego State

Imago Credits: via X @scoutdnfl

The Aztecs’ cornerback has been building a buzz around himself in the scouting community since September, and it’s only getting louder. Measuring slightly over six feet tall, Johnson timed 4.40 seconds in the 40 and hit 38 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-6 in the broad. He was terrific in drills, displaying speed as well as quickness in transition, showing fluid change-of-direction skills, and tracking the ball effectively downfield.

The only disappointing part of his workout was that Johnson kept dropping passes. Regardless, his play on the field in 2025, combined with his performance here in Indianapolis, has cemented Johnson as a top-60 selection in the draft.

Robert Spears-Jennings/S/Oklahoma

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.

An instinctive football player who made as many plays with his head as he did with physical ability in college, Spears-Jennings showed he’s also a good athlete during his combine workout. He clocked 4.32 seconds in the 40, second among the safeties, then looked like a cornerback in position drills. In drills, Spears-Jennings was quick-footed in his backpedal and smooth when flipping his hips, displaying great hands to go up and secure the ball. Measuring 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds, he has the size and speed to start on Sundays.

VJ Payne/S/Kansas State

Imago Credits: Via X @thecgriffy

Measuring 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds (with arms just under 34 inches long), Payne timed 4.40 seconds in the 40, faster than scouts imagined. He easily moved around the field during position drills, quickly pedaling in reverse and showing good hands for the interception. Payne was painted as a downhill, straight-line safety, but he proved otherwise on Friday.