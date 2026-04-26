2026 NFL Draft Best and Worst Pick for Every Team: Caleb Downs, Denzel Boston & More

The 2026 NFL Draft is over, and now it’s time for reflection. Pretty much every team made some great picks, but it’s almost impossible to have a flawless draft. You’re always going to have a few misses, even if they’re not evident right away.

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Today, I’ve set out to identify every team’s best and worst pick. Obviously, their first rounder would be their best player, but I tried to take value into account as well. So while Jeremiyah Love is the best player the Arizona Cardinals drafted, I don’t think he was their best pick.

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Here’s my take on every team’s draft.

Arizona Cardinals

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck 11 looks for a passing option against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00154

Best: OG Chase Bisontis

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Chase Bisontis was a guy I thought would end up going in the first round. He’s a great offensive lineman that can do a lot of work in the run and pass game, and he fills a big position of need for Arizona. He was my top option on the board for them at No. 34, and they nailed this pick.

Worst: QB Carson Beck

But Arizona definitely let me down in round three. This roster has so many more needs than a quarterback who will probably never be a long-term starter in this league, and there were a lot of good players still on the board. I don’t see Carson Beck ever starting more than a handful of game for the Cards.

Atlanta Falcons

Imago November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell 8 walks off after warm ups for the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup against the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251108_zma_c04_265 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Best: CB Avieon Terrell

I’m a big Avieon Terrell fan. If he tested better, he probably would’ve been a first round pick. Even though Clemson’s entire defense regressed in 2025, he didn’t play that bad in his final season. I certainly would’ve liked to see more from him, but he was not helped out by the others around him. Plus, it’s fun to have another brother duo in the NFL.

Worst: DT Anterio Thompson

The Falcons didn’t make many picks in this draft, but I liked the ones the made early. The only one I didn’t love was Anterio Thompson, who just doesn’t provide a lot of upside. He wasn’t super productive and he isn’t a great athlete. He’s big at 306 pounds, but that’s about it.

Baltimore Ravens

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602280244

Best: OG Olaivavega Ioane

Any time you can land the best offensive lineman in the draft at No. 14, he’s probably going to be your best pick. I can’t think of another player in this draft class that I’m more confident in being a 10+ year starter, 5+ time Pro Bowler than Olaivavega Ioane. He’s a stud.

Worst: TE Matthew Hibner

The Ravens had a big need at tight end entering the draft, but the certainly reached a bit on Matthew Hibner. He’s not an elite receiver, and he’s also not a great blocker. He can be a solid rotational piece, but they probably could’ve got him in the fifth or sixth round instead of the fourth.

Buffalo Bills

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Duke at Connecticut Nov 8, 2025 East Hartford, Connecticut, USA UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell 1 is congratulated after his touchdown catch against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. East Hartford Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Connecticut USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20251108_db2_sv3_073

Best: WR Skyler Bell

Even after the Buffalo Bills added D.J. Moore, they still needed wide receiver help, and they got it in round four with Skyler Bell. I know he played at UConn, but you don’t catch 100+ passes for 1,200+ yards by accident. I think he’s going to be the perfect compliment to Moore and could end up being an elite weapon for Josh Allen.

Worst: CB Davison Igbinosun

I don’t hate Davison Igbinosun as a player, but I didn’t like where Buffalo took him. There were plenty of other corners still available I would’ve taken over him, because he’s a walking penalty. That can obviously be cleaned up, but I still would’ve taken probably five other corners before him at this pick.

Carolina Panthers

Imago November 08, 2025: Texas Tech Red Raider defensive lineman Lee Hunter 2 during the game played between the BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech won by a score of 29-7. . – ZUMAc04_ 20251108_zma_c04_838 Copyright: xTomxSooter/CalxSportxMediax

Best: C Sam Hecht

The Carolina Panthers had such an average draft, in my opinion. And that’s not a bad thing. I didn’t love any of their picks, and I didn’t hate any of them, but I thought they got a steal with Sam Hecht in round five. He’s one of the best centers in this draft class, so to get him that late is great value.

Worst: DT Lee Hunter

Like I said, I didn’t hate any of Carolina’s picks, so take this with a grain of salt. I just don’t think Lee Hunter has the same upside as their other picks, plus they have Derrick Brown at defensive tackle already. He’s going to be a great run stuffer for them, but he’s not as exciting as the others, in my opinion.

Chicago Bears

Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Dillon Thieneman in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_163 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Best: SAF Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman was easily a top-15 talent in this draft class, and he fell all the way to No. 25. The Chicago Bears have bigger needs up front, but man, you couldn’t turn down a talent like Thieneman at No. 25. He’s such a rangy safety that’s going to be able to make a lot of plays for Chicago on the backend.

Worst: C Logan Jones

This is another pick that I don’t hate, especially because Chicago really needed to get a center in this draft and they made sure they got their guy, but Logan Jones was my fourth-ranked center behind Sam Hecht, Connor Lew and Jake Slaughter. I understand the pick, but I would’ve taken any of those three guys before Jones.

Cincinnati Bengals

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Texas A&M Sep 27, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell 9 defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20250927_FB_NCAA_AUBURN_TAMU_MLC_4088

Best: ED Cashius Howell

If Cashius Howell had 33-inch arms, or even 32-inch arms, he would’ve been a bona fide first rounder. He’s a terrific pass rusher, but teams were a bit concerns about his arm length, which was below 31 inches. Still, he’s a powerful, explosive pass rusher that’s going to help Cincy out big time.

Worst: CB Tacario Davis

This isn’t a knock on Tacario Davis, but I would’ve taken quite a few cornerbacks before him in the third round. Daylen Everrett, Julian Neal, Keith Abney II, Devin Moore and Keionte Scott were still on the board, and I would’ve taken all of them over Davis. I would’ve liked him more in the fourth or fifth round, not the top of the third.

Cleveland Browns

Imago December 13, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 12 Denzel Boston, WR of the Washington Huskies scores a touchdown during the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk against Boise State Broncos on Saturday December 13, 2025 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20251213_zaa_p124_011 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Best: WR Denzel Boston

You could make a case for this being any of Cleveland’s first four picks (I can’t believe I’m saying that). They legitimately nailed all of their picks in the first two rounds, but I went with Denzel Boston. He was supposed to be a first rounder and will be the perfect compliment to their first round receiver, KC Concepcion.

Worst: C Parker Brailsford

I don’t think I can say a bad thing about any of Cleveland’s draft picks (once again, I can’t believe I’m saying that). They legitimately didn’t make a bad pick. I think they might’ve reached a bit on Parker Brailsford, but they need offensive line depth, and if they like him, I can’t judge.

Dallas Cowboys

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Best: SAF Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs was my No. 1 player in this draft class, so of course he’s going to be the Dallas Cowboys’ best pick. The Cowboys needed a superstar defender in this draft, and that’s exactly what Downs is. He can drop deep, come down and defend the run and play in the slot. He’s the answer to a lot of Dallas’s defensive problems.

Worst: ED LT Overton

LT Overton is the one pick I have a gripe with for Dallas. They already grabbed two very good edge rushers in Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham, so they didn’t really need another, especially one as unathletic as Overton. I just don’t see a lot of upside with this pick.

Denver Broncos

Imago December 13, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 1 Jonah Coleman, RB of the Washington Huskies scores a touchdown during the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk against Boise State Broncos on Saturday December 13, 2025 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. Washington defeats Boise, 38-10. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20251213_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Best: RB Jonah Coleman

I like RJ Harvey, but the Denver Broncos needed to add another running back in this draft, and Jonah Coleman is a really good one. He’s short and stocky and isn’t afraid of contact. Plus, he has over 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns of production in college. There aren’t a lot of good running backs in this draft, but Coleman is one of the better ones.

Worst: DT Tyler Onyedim

The Broncos reached on Tyler Onyedim. I thought he was a fourth round prospect, and they took him at the top of round three. To be fair, they needed a pass rushing defensive tackle, and there weren’t many of them in this draft, and Onyedim is probably one of the better ones. But still, they probably could’ve gotten him with their first fourth rounder.

Detroit Lions

Imago December 31, 2024: Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore 8 on defense during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. /CSM Tampa United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241231_faf_c04_175 Copyright: xMikexJanesx

Best: ED Derrick Moore

Derrick Moore is one of the best pure pass rushers in this draft class. He’s not a great run defender and he tends to take some plays off, but he can really get after the quarterback, and Detroit desperately needed someone opposite of Aidan Hutchinson to take some pressure off his shoulders. Moore can do exactly that.

Worst: OT Blake Miller

I don’t hate the Blake Miller pick, but I would’ve taken Max Iheanachor and Monroe Freeling over him. I think Iheanachor could end up being the best or second-best tackle in this draft class, and Freeling has higher upside than Miller, in my opinion. Plus, now they have to decide whether to move Penei Sewell, an All-Pro right tackle, or Miller to left tackle. At least with Freeling, you wouldn’t have had to make that choice.

Green Bay Packers

Imago November 15, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher 87 is tackled by South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse 15 after a catch during the first half of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 15, 2025 in College Station, Texas. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251115_zap_c201_024 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Best: ED Dani Dennis-Sutton

I feel like every year, I never like the Green Bay Packers’ draft class, and this year is no different. Dani Dennis-Sutton has a lot of upside and is a fantastic athlete, but there’s a reason he slipped to round four. His pass rush upside isn’t very high, but he can be a solid rotational player for the Packers.

Worst: CB Brandon Cisse

I’m not a big Brandon Cisse guy. I know he’s a great athlete, but he ran much slower than many anticipated in the 40 and he just isn’t a very polished cornerback. There’s a lot to work on, and there were a lot of corners I would’ve taken about him in round two.

Houston Texans

Imago November 8, 2025, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA: Ohio State defensive tackle KAYDEN MCDONALD 98 reflects during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Ross Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Ohio State won 34-10 West Lafayette USA – ZUMAw145 20251108_zsp_w145_008 Copyright: xDavidxWegielx

Best: DT Kayden McDonald

I was really close to putting Keylan Rutledge here, but I had to go with Kayden McDonald. I thought they could’ve taken him in the first round, so to get him in round two is great value. Houston did have an embarrassment of riches on defense, but they did have a hole at defensive tackle. Not anymore…

Worst: LB Wade Woodaz

Wade Woodaz is a solid depth piece, but I don’t think he has a super high ceiling. He’s an average athlete and isn’t super strong, which limits what he can do in the run game. He is pretty good in coverage, but round four felt high for him, in my opinion.

Indianapolis Colts

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602262879

Best: SAF A.J. Haulcy

A.J. Haulcy was one of my favorite players in this draft class. He’s not a freak athlete, but he has natural instincts that you can’t teach, which helped him pick off eight passes in the last two seasons. Plus, he’s an excellent run defender. He was worthy of a first round pick in my eyes, but he fell to round three. Pretty easy pick here.

Worst: ED George Gumbs Jr.

I didn’t have any gripes with the Colts’ picks. I really liked what they did in the early rounds, so I had to pick from one of their late-round selections, and I ended up on George Gumbs Jr. He’s a great athlete, but doesn’t have a lot of college production to back it up, but I’m just nitpicking here.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Emmanuel Pregnon in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_101 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Best: OG Emmanuel Pregnon

The Jags didn’t make many great picks in this draft, but the one guy they got that I really like is Emmanuel Pregnon. I thought he was a first round talent, and he slipped all the way to round three. Getting him at pick 88 was a massive steal. He can be an instant starter on the offensive line.

Worst: TE Nate Boerkircher

The Jacksonville Jaguars used their first pick of the draft on a tight end that can’t catch and is going to be used primarily as a blocker. Oh, and Brenton Strange can do a lot of the same things Nate Boerkircher can as a blocker, and has higher receiving upside. I just don’t see the vision here.

Kansas City Chiefs

Imago August 30, 2025: LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_541 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Best: CB Mansoor Delane

I’ve seen a lot of people hating on this pick, but I don’t get it. It seems like Kansas City Chiefs fans wanted Rueben Bain Jr., but there’s a reason he slid to No. 15 and the Chiefs had to move up to secure Mansoor Delane. He is a top-seven player in this class, and I have no problem saying he will be a top-10 cornerback in the league one day. This was a great pick.

Worst: DT Peter Woods

A lot of people like Peter Woods, but I am not one of them. I just don’t see it. He hardly produced in college, he regressed in 2025 and didn’t test all that well in the pre-draft process. Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t see the high upside so many other teams see in him.

Las Vegas Raiders

Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_372 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Best: QB Fernando Mendoza

This is the boring pick, but it’s the only pick. Fernando Mendoza proved in the back half of the season that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. I liked a few other picks Vegas made – especially Jermod McCoy in the fourth round – but they may have found the quarterback that can lead them out of the dumps, so he has to be their best pick of the draft. Especially because this draft is so thin on quarterback talent.

Worst: S Dalton Johnson

The Raiders are another team that I thought drafted very well. I have no problems with any of their picks, but Dalton Johnson was probably my least favorite. He’s undersized and isn’t a great athlete, but he’s a very strong tackler. I just liked all their other picks more.

Los Angeles Chargers

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602271859

Best: WR Brenen Thompson

Brenen Thompson broke onto the scene with a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but he’s not just a speedster. When you watch him play, he’s actually a really good receiver that can run a multitude of different routes. The Chargers already have a lot of speed out wide, and now they add the fastest guy of them all to the group.

Worst: OT Travis Burke

I didn’t hate any of LA’s picks, but the reason I’m picking Travis Burke is because they refuse to address guard. They drafted a center and tackle, two positions they already have very good players at. I’m assuming they think one (or both?) of them will transition to guard, but why not just take a true guard? I don’t get how they keep neglecting that position after last year’s disaster.

Los Angeles Rams

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 scrambles with the ball during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_294 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Best: TE Max Klare

The Rams have way too many tight ends now, but Max Klare might be the best pass catcher of the group. Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson are all good players, but Klare can be a true weapon for Matthew Stafford. I would’ve liked to have seen a receiver in round two, but Klare can be a big red zone target.

Worst: QB Ty Simpson

The Ty Simpson pick made no sense. He’s not a great prospect, but it’s also the situation. The Los Angeles Rams were a game away from making the Super Bowl, and they took a quarterback that won’t help them for 2+ years? There were so many other great players still on the board, so this was just a dumb pick. And Sean McVay seems to agree.

Miami Dolphins

Imago December 14, 2025: Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez 10 finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. – ZUMAm67_ 20251214_zaf_m67_007 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

Best: LB Jacob Rodriguez

I think everyone loves them some Jacob Rodriguez. If he was a couple inches taller and a few pounds heavier, he probably would’ve been a first rounder. He was the best defender in college football last season and can do a lot of different things from that middle linebacker spot, so I absolutely love this pick for the Miami Dolphins. They took the best player available and didn’t care about positional value.

Worst: TE Will Kacmarek

The Dolphins said “let’s take the best player available at every pick and see what happens.” Apparently, that results in you having a pretty good draft class, because I didn’t hate any of their picks. I didn’t really see the vision with Will Kacmarek in round three, but outside of that, every pick was good. They needed bodies, and they got them.

Minnesota Vikings

Imago Syndication: Ocala StarBanner Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks 88 hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendleton/GainesvillexSunx USATSI_21596620

Best: CB Charles Demmings

Charles Demmings was one of my favorite late-round cornerbacks in this draft class. The Stephen F. Austin product is a freak athlete, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump. On top of that, he dominated the competition just like you’d expect him to at SFA. This was a great value pick. He can develop into a really good player.

Worst: DT Caleb Banks

I like Caleb Banks, but this was an extreme overpay. He’s 327 pounds with multiple foot injuries, and he’s currently rehabbing a broken foot from the combine. He is an extremely risky pick, but when he’s on the field he can be so disruptive. I don’t hate it, but I would’ve liked it a lot more in round two.

New England Patriots

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Illinois vs Rutgers NOV 23 November 23, 2024: Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas 17 during a NCAA football game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. Mike Langish/CSM Credit Image: Ã Mike Langish/Cal Media Credit Image: Mike Langish/Cal Sport Media Piscataway New Jersey United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241123_zma_c04_369.jpg MikexLangishx csmphotothree324179

Best: ED Gabe Jacas

Gabe Jacas was kind of a forgotten edge rusher in this draft. Not many people were talking about him entering the draft, but he had 11 sacks last season and is one of the most athletic edges in this draft. New England had a need at pass rusher, and they made a move to go up and get their guy.

Worst: OT Caleb Lomu

Caleb Lomu is a very raw prospect. He’s a good athlete, but he needs some refinement, and I would like to see him sit for a year. I understand they have a need at tackle, especially with Morgan Moses only getting older, but this is a team that was in the Super Bowl last year. Why not add a piece that can help you get over the hump?

New Orleans Saints

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl Notre Dame vs Georgia JAN 02 January 02, 2025: Georgia tight end Oscar Delp 4 runs with the ball after the cafch during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250102_zma_c04_116.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree340004

Best: TE Oscar Delp

Oscar Delp has been one of the hottest names in draft circles recently. He didn’t have a lot of production at Georgia, but he’s a freak athlete that has a boatload of upside. The New Orleans Saints already have Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant, but adding a guy like Delp to the mix makes their offense even more dynamic.

Worst: OG Jeremiah Wright

I don’t hate any of the picks the Saints made in this draft. I wish they got a cornerback, but they improved their offense ten fold. My least favorite pick was definitely Jeremiah Wright, because he’s not a great pass blocker, but he can certainly be an improvement over Cesar Ruiz, so I’m not mad at it.

New York Giants

Imago August 30, 2025: Colton Hood 8 of the Tennessee Volunteers returns a fumble for.a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Syracuse University Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA /CSM Atlanta United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_019 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

Best: CB Colton Hood

I’m higher on Colton Hood than most people. I thought he was a first round talent, but he slid into round two, and even though the New York Giants wanted Kayden McDonald, they should be very happy with Hood. He took over as Tennessee’s CB1 this season and was fantastic, and he’s a really good athlete. I love this pick for the Giants.

Worst: DT Bobby Jamison-Travis

I won’t lie, I don’t know a whole lot about Bobby Jamison-Travis, but I know he’s not a great athlete and had one total sack in his college career. He’s more of a run defender than a pass rusher, but the upside doesn’t seem to be there.

New York Jets

Imago Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey holds his new jersey after being picked by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at the Draft Theater, outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT20260423901 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Best: CB D’Angelo Ponds

I love D’Angelo Ponds. If he were 6-foot and not 5-foot-9, he would’ve been a top-15 pick in this draft. But even though he’s undersized, he doesn’t play small. He’s a terrific athlete, and uses his 43.5-inch vertical to help him make plays against bigger receivers. He’s one of the best pure corners in this draft.

Worst: ED David Bailey

This is going be very controversial, but I didn’t love David Bailey at No. 2. I thought Arvell Reese would’ve been the much better pick, but it felt like Aaron Glenn knew he needed an edge rusher with the best chance to help them right away to help save his job. Reese would’ve been better (and safer) long-term, but Bailey can help them now.

Philadelphia Eagles

Imago November 29, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_632 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

Best: WR Makai Lemon

Makai Lemon was my WR2 in this draft ahead of Carnell Tate. There were some character concerns after he didn’t interview well, but you can’t deny the talent on the field. Plus, this opens the door for the Philadelphia Eagles to finally get rid of A.J. Brown, who has not been good for their locker room.

Worst: OT Markel Bell

I don’t hate the Markel Bell pick at all. He’s absolutely massive and played really well for Miami last season, but I thought it was a bit of a reach. The Eagles missed out on all the top offensive tackles in round one, and it felt like they panicked a bit and made sure they didn’t miss out. I still don’t hate the pick, though.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl Notre Dame vs Penn State JAN 09 January 09, 2025: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar 15 during pregame of NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. John Mersits/CSM/Sipa USA. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media/Sipa USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

Best: OT Max Iheanachor

Max Iheanachor might have the most upside of any tackle in this draft class. He’s only played football for a few years, but he’s already one of the best pass blockers in this draft class, plus he’s a great athlete. His potential his through the roof, but he’s also not a raw prospect. He’s ready to play now.

Worst: QB Drew Allar

Drew Allar was another third-round quarterback reach. If you could build the perfect physique of an NFL quarterback, it would probably be Drew Allar, but he regressed every year in college and didn’t put anything on tape in 2025 to show he’s worthy of a top-100 pick. This felt like a desperation pick from Pittsburgh, who still doesn’t know who their starting QB will be next year.

San Francisco 49ers

Imago September 7, 2024, Norman, Oklahoma, United States of America: Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton 56 forces a with 1:46 left in the ball game to help put the Cougars away on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at the Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Norman United States of America – ZUMAr223 20240907_zsp_r223_011 Copyright: xNicholasxRutledgex

Best: DT Gracen Halton

This was a very thin defensive tackle class, but I really liked Gracen Halton. He’s one of the best pass rushing interior defensive linemen in this draft class and fills an area of need for the San Francisco 49ers. He’s a fourth rounder that can make an early impact, which won’t be very common in this draft class.

Worst: RB Kaelon Black

Kaelon Black was a 1,000-yard rusher for the national champions, which typically means you’re a pretty good running back, but I think he was largely a product of his offensive line. He doesn’t create a lot of yards by himself, he’s going to get what his offensive line gives him. They need running back depth, but third round was a bit rich for Black, in my opinion.

Seattle Seahawks

Imago October 11, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price 24 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_126 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Best: OG Beau Stephens

Betting on an Iowa offensive lineman is never a bad bet, especially when you need guard help like Seattle does. I thought Beau Stephens was one of the most underrated guards in this draft class, so Seattle got a guy that could develop into a starter in round five. That’s a pretty good pick in my book.

Worst: RB Jadarian Price

I don’t dislike Jadarian Price, but I felt like they could’ve gone so many other directions. Their defense won them the Super Bowl last year, and they had gaping holes at edge rusher and cornerback, and there were so many good players at those positions left at No. 32. I thought they also could’ve moved back into the early second round, picked up some more capital, and taken Price. I just didn’t love where they got Price.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago November 29, 2025: Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. 4 rushes the quarterback during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_093 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Best: ED Rueben Bain Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers planned to come out of this draft with a Miami edge rusher, but they certainly didn’t think it would be Rueben Bain Jr. The Miami standout dropped due to some arm length concerns and potential legal issues, but when you turn on his tape, you can see why he was once considered a top-five lock.

Worst: TE Bauer Sharp

As much as I hate to say it as a Saints fan, I legitimately have no issues with any of Tampa Bay’s picks. They got great value with pretty much every single one of their pick, so I’ll say their worst pick is their last pick, even though I like Bauer Sharp.

Tennessee Titans

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Kentucky at Texas Nov 23, 2024 Austin, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. 0 celebrates after a stop against the Kentucky Wildcats on fourth down in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRicardoxB.xBrazziellx 20241123_gma_usa_0626

Best: LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Anthony Hill Jr. was one of my favorite linebackers in the draft. He was a three-year starter at Texas, racked up 250 tackles and 17 sacks in his career, and is still only 21 years old. He’s not the best athlete, but he’s certainly athletic enough. His potential is through the roof.

Worst: WR Carnell Tate

Here’s another controversial one, but I did not like the Carnell Tate pick. He was my WR3 in this draft class, and there were so many defenders that would’ve helped them more than Tate. And if they really were set on wide receiver, I would’ve taken Jordyn Tyson over Tate in a heartbeat.

Washington Commanders

Imago September 13, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles 0 reacts after a defensive stop during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250913_zaf_s304_038 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Best: LB Sonny Styles

I didn’t think there was any chance Sonny Styles would still be there at No. 7. The Washington Commanders were not shy about wanting the freakiest athlete in this draft class, and they somehow got him. He can do so many things for Dan Quinn’s defense. I don’t care about positional value, this kid’s a stud.

Worst: QB Athan Kaliakmanis

The Commanders didn’t take many picks in this draft, and I loved pretty much all of them. I think they did a great job filling needs and finding value, so the only pick that was really a question mark for me was Athan Kaliakmanis. There were other much better quarterbacks left, but I guess they saw something in him that they like.