2026 NFL Draft: Best Overall Draft Classes: Chiefs, Buccaneers & Saints Stand Out After Day 3

The 2026 NFL draft is over, which means team grades are sure to start flying in from every single media outlet on the planet. I typically don’t assign grades immediately after the draft, but today we’ll go over my favorite draft classes. I’m not going off of best player available, or scheme fits; I’m just going off of how teams handled their needs and how excited I am for certain prospects.

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This was a weird draft going into the event, and teams made sure to keep that trend going. I won’t call any pick a “reach” since teams have different boards than consensus, but there were definitely some surprises throughout the past three days. I’m lower on a couple of classes, but these were the handful that stood out to me the most.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round/Pick Player Position School 1 (15) Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami 2 (14) Josiah Trotter LB Missouri 3 (20) Ted Hurst WR Georgia State 4 (16) Keionte Scott CB Miami 5 (15) DeMonte Capehart DT Clemson 5 (20) Billy Schrauth OG Notre Dame 6 (4) Bauer Sharp TE LSU

Favorite pick: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

I hate to have the first-round pick as my favorite pick in a draft class, but man, how can I not? Bain was my fifth-ranked prospect on my big board, and he fell all the way to pick No. 15. General manager Jason Licht attacked needs all throughout the draft. Entering the team, needs linebacker, edge, corner and tight end depth. All those positions were addressed, and Licht brought in quality players to fill those needs. Trotter was one of my favorites in this class, and Capehart was another favorite in that mid-round group of defensive tackles. Scott and Bain were a force for the Miami Hurricanes’ defense, so pairing them up isn’t a bad decision.

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Best Day 3 Pick: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Head coach Todd Bowles is an aggressive blitz caller on defense. Scott blitzed a ton for Miami this past season and can fit right into that mindset. Jacob Parrish can move to the outside going into 2026, as Scott primarily played in the slot for Miami this season. He’s a downhill player and a force in the run game. He’s smaller, but not scared to get his physical on the line and make players feel him.

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Buffalo Bills

Round/Pick Player Position School 2 (3) T.J. Parker Edge Clemson 3 (30) Davison Igbinosun CB Ohio State 4 (2) Jude Bowry OT Boston College 4 (25) Skyler Bell WR UConn 4 (26) Kaleb Elarms-Orr LB TCU 5 (27) Jalon Kilgore S South Carolina 5 (41) Zane Durant DT Penn State 7 (4) Toriano Pride Jr. CB Missouri 7 (23) Tommy Doman P Florida 7 (25) Ar’maj Reed-Adams OG Texas A&M

Favorite Pick: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

The one part I’m worried about with Bell going to the Bills is that they already have a player like him in Khalil Shakir. Regardless, he’s seen a ton of production at UConn in 2025, having over 140 targets and 100 receptions. Can operate in the slot and out wide for the new head coach, Joe Brady. The team traded out of round one and still got Parker, who was likely their highest graded player. Love that overall process of gaining extra capital. A lot of depth with potential starign upside in Elarms-Orr, Kilgore, Duraant and Bowry. Loved a lot of these players and can’t wait to see how they’ll fit into this Bills team.

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Best Day 3 Pick: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

The Bills’ rushing defense wasn’t good last season, and we all know that. Elarms-Orr can be a sideline-to-sideline backer who can traverse through the field with ease at his size. The problem is he doesn’t have the elite linebacker instincts yet, which is why he didn’t go higher. With some proper development, I can see Elarms-Orr being a solid starter for the Bills in the coming years.

Indianapolis Colts

Round/Pick Player Position School 2 (21) CJ Allen LB Georgia 3 (14) A.J. Haulcy S LSU 4 (13) Jalen Farmer OG Kentucky 4 (35) Bryce Boettcher LB Oregon 5 (16) George Gumbs Jr. Edge Florida 6 (33) Caden Curry Edge Ohio State 7 (21) Seth McGowan RB Kentucky 7 (38) Deion Burks WR Oklahoma

Favorite Pick: A.J. Haulcy, SAF, LSU

General manager Chris Ballard understood his team’s needs and addressed them effectively. Linebacker was a major need for this Colts team, and getting Allen in the second round and Boettcher on day three are two players who raise the floor for that position group. Farmer is a tremendous scheme fit in the Shane Steichen offense, as he moves very well for his size. Edge rusher depth was needed, and Gumbs is a more run-setting edge, and Curry is a high-motor type player who gives his all every single play. A trait Ballard certainly likes.

Best Day 3 Pick: Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

There’s a reason Curry fell to day three because of his shorter arms at 30 1/8 at the combine. He was productive in his one year as a starter for Ohio State, having 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. He may struggle in the NFL due to the length, but the overall effort he showed in the run game and his never-give-up attitude were two traits I kept coming back to. He’s super fun, and on top of it all, he’s a smart player, one player I hope works out at the NFL level.

Kansas City Chiefs

Round/Pick Name Position School 1 (6) Mansoor Delane CB LSU 1 (29) Peter Woods DT Clemson 2 (8) R Mason Thomas Edge Oklahoma 4 (9) Jadon Canady CB Oregon 5 (21) Emmett Johnson RB Nebraska 5 (36) Cyrus Allen WR Cincinnati 7 (33) Garrett Nussmeier QB LSU

Favorite Pick: Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

When everyone wants to count the Kansas City Chiefs out, they come back with a great draft to reload. General manager Brett Veach knew what he had to do to bring in the talent needed to remain competitive in the second half of Patrick Mahomes’ career. He got younger and more explosive on the defensive end in Woods, Delane and Thomas (all scheme fits). Day three was about adding more weapons to the offense in Allen, who can be the starting slot, and Johnson, who can back up Kenneth Walker III.

Best Day 3 Pick: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

The chiefs need to get back to being physical on defense, and Canady helps with that. He’s a versatile defensive back who can play anywhere in the back end, even given his size. He’s 5-foot-10 and 181 pounds, but in the Chiefs’ defensive scheme, he’ll thrive. Knows how to keep everything in front of him and thrives in covering routes in the short areas, especially in man-to-man situations. Quick feet allow him to match routes laterally. Man, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo has to be fired up about this pick.

New Orleans Saints

Round/Pick Name Position School 1 (8) Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State 2 (10) Christen Miller DT Georgia 3 (9) Oscar Delp TE Georgia 4 (32) Jeremiah Wright OG Auburn 4 (36) Bryce Lance WR North Dakota State 5 (32) Lorenzo Styles Jr. S Ohio State 6 (9) Barion Brown WR LSU 7 (3) TJ Hall CB Iowa

Favorite Pick: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

The Saints did a tremendous job adding depth around their roster, but depth with upside. Lance is a bigger receiver who is a field stretcher with his long strides, quarterback Tyler Shough loves to go deep, and Lance helps with that. Delp adds needed tight end depth and has the movement skills to bring more production than he did at Georgia. Miller is one of my favorites in this draft. He was the second-best run defender in the defensive tackle group, but man, he has upside as a rusher. He’s just a good player out of the gate, which is what the Saints’ defensive line needs. The one surprising aspect was that the team didn’t add a corner until the seventh round, but still, this class can be a ton of fun.

Best Day 3 Pick: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Touched on Lance up above, but he’s 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds and ran a 4.34 40 at the NFL combine. He ran 3.58 yards per route run in the North Dakota State offense, which is just a nuts stat. The Saints needed a real field stretcher on the outside, and Lance does that. Chris Olave and Jordysn Tyson aren’t guys who take the top off of a defense, but Lance does. Shough loves to throw the ball down the field, and head coach Kellen Moore lost a field stretcher in Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline last season.

Washington Commanders

Round/Pick Name Position School 1 (7) Sonny Styles LB Ohio State 3 (7) Antonio Williams WR Clemson 5 (7) Joshua Josephs Edge Tennessee 6 (6) Kaytron Allen RB Penn State 6 (28) Matt Gulbin C Michigan State 7 (7) Athan Kaliakmanis QB Rutgers

Favorite Pick: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

The Commanders entered the draft with clear needs at receiver, linebacker and running back depth. The players they brought in to address those needs are all just fun. Styles is one of the few blue-chip prospects in this draft class, and I love the fit with head coach Dan Quinn. Williams was a favorite of mine, and he’ll fit right into the offense of offensive coordinator David Blough. Allen is a great addition in the later rounds, and Gulbin is a strong center who’s started over 30 games in college.

Best Day 3 Pick: Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

In free agency, the Commanders signed Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu to bring some needed edge depth to this roster. Jospehs adds to that with his good size. He’s a raw edge rusher who needs refinement, but he has an explosive first step off the line and has good enough hands that let him win around the edge. He just struggles to put it all together and needs consistency to be a three-down edge defender in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders

Round/Pick Name Position School 1 (1) Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana 2 (6) Treydan Stukes S Arizona 3 (3) Keyron Crawford Edge Auburn 3 (27) Trey Zuhn III C Texas A&M 4 (1) Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee 4 (22) Mike Washington Jr. RB Arkansas 5 (10) Dalton Johnson S Arizona 5 (35) Hezekiah Masses CB California 6 (14) Malik Benson WR Oregon 7 (13) Brandon Cleveland DT NC State

Favorite Pick: Treydan Stukes, SAF, Arizona

We all knew the Raiders were going Mendoza with the first overall pick, but what they did after was great. Offensively, got more security up front in Zuhn, who fits the scheme of Klint Kubiak, and added speed in Washington and Benson. Defensively, the team had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL last season, and general manager John Spytek made sure it was different going into 2026. The duo of Stukes and Johnson is exciting, and there’s upside with Masses and Crawford. The story surrounding McCoy centers on his knee, but if he’s healthy and plays, it could be one of the biggest steals in draft history.

Best Day 3 Pick: Dalton Johnson, SAF, Arizona

Wanted to put McCoy, but figured people are more familiar with him than Johnson. Johnson is a smaller safety at 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, but ran a 4.41 40 at the NFL combine. His ball skills in 2025 were on a different level, having four interceptions and 11 passes defended. He has a nose for finding the football, and the best part is he reunites with his teammate in Stukes. He was named First Team All-Big 12 and led Arizona in interceptions and tackles in 2025.