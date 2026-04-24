2026 NFL Draft: Jermod McCoy, CJ Allen Lead the Best Players Still on the Board Entering Day 2

Day one of the NFL Draft is officially over, and man was it a roller coaster. After David Bailey went No. 2 overall to the New York Jets, it was pure chaos. Some guys went way higher than expected, while others slide much further than expected. If you want to see my draft grades for all 32 picks, you can see those here.

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While a ton of good players came off the board in the first round, there are still a lot of great players on the board. Here are my top-25 players still available entering day two of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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1. CB Jermod McCoy

Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy 3 reacts after intercepting the ball during his game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_050 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

The only reason Jermod McCoy has fallen out of the first round is because of medical concerns. Some teams believe he could need to have a second surgery on his knee, and some are reporting that his situation is worse than Will Johnson’s last year. When McCoy is healthy, he’s arguably a top-10 talent in this class, but his medicals are very concerning.

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2. LB CJ Allen

I am shocked that CJ Allen fell out of the first round. I think he’s one of the best run defenders in the entire class regardless of position, and I thought he put some of his athleticism concerns to rest with his 4.47-second 40-yard dash. He’s a great linebacker, and I have no doubt someone will scoop him up early in day two.

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3. CB Colton Hood

Ironically, McCoy’s former teammate, Colton Hood, who took over as Tennessee’s CB1 when McCoy was out all of last year, is my third-rated player still available. Hood played really well last season, but boosted his draft stock even more by running a 4.44-second 40-yard dash with a 40.5-inch vertical at the combine. McCoy is the better talent, but Hood is the safer pick, because he has no medical concerns.

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4. WR Denzel Boston

Denzel Boston is another guy I’m really surprised fell out of round one. Some people were mocking him in the teens not long ago, and it’s easy to see why. He’s 6-foot-4 and is a great contested catch receiver who did a lot of different things for Washington, but with teams like San Fran, Buffalo and Las Vegas picking early in round two, he’ll come off the board quickly.

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5. LB Jacob Rodriguez

Imago December 14, 2025: Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez 10 finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. – ZUMAm67_ 20251214_zaf_m67_007 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

Jacob Rodriguez was probably the best defensive player in college football last season, racking up over 120 tackles, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions in his final year at Texas Tech. The only reason he wasn’t a first rounder was because of his size, coming in at 6-foot-1, 238 pounds. But what he lacks in size, he makes up for with effort and talent. Someone’s getting a day two steal.

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6. Emmanuel Pregnon

I was shocked Emmanuel Pregnon wasn’t taken in round one. Outside of Olaivavega Ioane, he was my top-ranked guard in this draft class, and there were plenty of teams in the 20s that needed guard help. The Oregon product hasn’t given up a sack since his freshman season in 2022, and is coming off his best year as a run blocker, earning an 88.3 run blocking grade. He’s a great option for guard-needy teams in round two.

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7. OG Chase Bisontis

Chase Bisontis deserved to be a first rounder, but since guard isn’t a premium position, he slides to day two. The Texas A&M product is one of the best guards in this draft class, right up their with Emmanuel Pregnon, and there are a lot of teams that need guard help. Don’t be surprised if he flies off the board in the first 10 picks of the second round.

8. S A.J. Haulcy

I’m higher on A.J. Haulcy than most people. Maybe it’s because I went to LSU and covered the team for two years, so I watched every snap he played in 2025 live, but he’s my No. 3 safety in this draft class. He’s not the best athlete or the fastest guy in the world, but he has incredible ball skills (eight picks in the last two seasons), but is also one of the best run defending safeties in the class. He has great instincts and isn’t afraid to act on them, and he’s right 90 percent of the time.

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9. WR Chris Bell

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell 0 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00093

If Chris Bell didn’t tear his ACL, he’d probably be a first round pick. He’s 6-foot-2, 222 pounds and was on pace for 1,000 yards before his injury. He’s big and physical enough to play outside and make contested catches downfield, but he’s also very good at working the middle of the field. Easily a top-10 talent on day two.

10. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

A lot of people probably have Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as one of their top-three guys still on the board, and while I think he’s a great player, I don’t think he should be that high. He has some pretty big speed concerns and didn’t play the toughest talent at Toledo. Again, he’s a great player, but I don’t understand why everyone has him ranked higher than Haulcy. In my eyes, Haulcy is the more complete prospect.

11. CB D’Angelo Ponds

I’m a big fan of D’Angelo Ponds’ game. He’s a fantastic cornerback with elite athletic traits (4.31-second 40-yard dash, 43.5-inch vertical), but he’s only 5-foot-9, and that’s pretty much the only thing keeping him from being a first rounder. Ideally, you want your cornerbacks to be above 6-feet tall, so to measure in three inches shorter is pretty significant. Still, he’ll be a great second round pick.

12. CB Avieon Terrell

Avieon Terrell is another day two cornerback that has a lot of upside. He played well in 2024, but regressed a bit in 2025 (but so did everyone on Clemson’s defense), but he still wasn’t that bad this past year. The thing holding him back is he’s not a great athlete. He earned a sub-5 Relative Athletic Score, and only nine players in the last decade with a sub-5 RAS have gone in the first round, and the hit rate on them isn’t very good.

13. LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Kentucky at Texas Nov 23, 2024 Austin, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. 0 celebrates after a stop against the Kentucky Wildcats on fourth down in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRicardoxB.xBrazziellx 20241123_gma_usa_0626

Anthony Hill Jr. has been one of my favorite linebackers in this draft class since I started evaluating this year’s talent. He’s 21 years old and already has three full seasons of starting experience in the SEC, where he totaled 250 tackles and 17 sacks. He’s not a phenomenal athlete like Sonny Styles, but he certainly isn’t a bad athlete either. If his floor is what he showed at Texas, he can be an every down start in the NFL, especially if he reaches his full potential.

14. DT Kayden McDonald

Kayden McDonald is a guy I believe could start in the league for 10+ years, but he doesn’t bring a ton of upside. He’s a great run defender, but he doesn’t offer a whole lot as a pass rusher, which is what a lot of teams are looking for in DTs nowadays. He’s one of the safer bets in round two, but there are others I have ranked higher.

15. ED T.J. Parker

I’ve come around to T.J. Parker, so I was surprised he was this low on my ranking, but I took positional value out of the equation when making this list, and there are just some players I like better. Parker regressed from 2024 to 2025, but not as badly as Woods and Terrell, and his 2024 tape is very good. If someone can tap into his full potential, they’re getting a star edge rusher in round two. But you have to believe you can get the most out of him.

16. ED R Mason Thomas

R Mason Thomas is an interesting prospect. He’s undersized at 6-foot-2, 241 pounds, but he ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash with a strong vertical and broad jump. He’s extremely quick off the line, which helps him win a lot, but if he doesn’t win right away, he can get swallowed up by blocks. Still, his quickness and athleticism give him a super high ceiling, and he had 15.5 sacks in the SEC over the past two years.

17. ED Zion Young

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 17, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250717_jhp_th5_0212

Zion Young has the prototypical build for an edge rusher in the NFL, standing at 6-foot-5, 267 pounds with 33-inch arms. All of that is great, but he’s not a great athlete and he never had more than 6.5 sacks in a season. He’s basically a less athletic Keldric Faulk, except his production came in 2025 instead of 2024. I know a lot of people are high on him and thought he should’ve been a first rounder, but I don’t see it.

18. DT Christen Miller

I’ve said a hundred times that I don’t love this defensive tackle class, but I think there are a lot of guys that could be solid starters one day, and Christen Miller is one of them. He’s not an elite pass rusher, but he’s a really solid run defender, totaling 26 run stops in the last two seasons. Someone like Houston would love to pick him up in the second round and stick him in the middle of their defensive line.

19. ED Cashius Howell

Cashius Howell had a much better 2025 season than Parker, but I’m just too concerned about his arm length. If you thought Rueben Bain Jr.’s were short, Howell’s were even shorter. I believe he had the second-shortest arms of any edge rusher at the NFL Combine since at least 1999. I know some people say arm length doesn’t matter, but you’re banking on him being a complete outlier, even more so than Bain. Still, there’s potential there. He just scares me.

20. DT Lee Hunter

Lee Hunter is the opposite of Woods. He’s not athletic at all, but he was great as a run stuffer during his time at Texas Tech. He’s not going to give you a ton as a pass rusher, but he can swallow up holes in the run game, and a lot of teams need run defense help. Depending on the team, I could see some having him higher on their board than Woods.

21. WR Ted Hurst

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Georgia State vs UCONN NOV 01 November 1, 2024: Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst 16 holds onto a reception while being tackled by Connecticut Huskies defensive back D Mon Brinson 3 during an NCAA football game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT. Rusty Jones/Cal Media Credit Image: Rusty Jones/Cal Sport Media East Hartford Ct USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241101_zma_c04_083.jpg RustyxJonesx csmphotothree313115

Ted Hurst is one of my favorite prospects in this draft class. He’s 6-foot-4, 206 pounds and runs a 4.42-second 40-yard dash with a 36-inch vertical and 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump. He’s a fantastic athlete and was very productive in college. He did play at Georgia State, which is a concern, but he has a ton of upside.

22. CB Keionte Scott

Keionte Scott is one of the most underrated players in this draft class. He hasn’t played a whole lot of football, but he’s coming off a 2025 season where he was very good in coverage, and he’s been one of the best run defending corners throughout his career. He’s arguably the most versatile corner in the second round.

23. CB Treydan Stukes

I really like Treydan Stukes. He’s 6-foot, 190 pounds and runs a 4.33-second 40-yard dash with a 38-inch vertical and is coming off a season where he didn’t allow a single touchdown with four picks and six pass breakups. He has all the tools you want in an NFL corner, but he’s coming up on 25 years old, which was a turnoff for some teams. I still really like him as a second rounder, though.

24. TE Eli Stowers

Eli Stowers is one of the best athletes we’ve seen at the tight end position since Vernon Davis. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash with a 45.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump. That’s impressive for any position, but to do it at 239 pounds is wild. He has to clean some things up, but he’s a really big receiving threat in round two.

25. WR Skyler Bell

I love Skyler Bell. I don’t care that he played at UConn, you don’t accidentally go for 101 catches, 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns and run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical. He’s got the speed and production you want in a top-100 receiver, so I think he’s going to make a team very happy in round two.