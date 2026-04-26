2026 NFL Draft: Best Undrafted Free Agents Who Could Still Make an NFL Roster

257 players heard their name called this weekend in Pittsburgh during the 2026 NFL draft. There are still hundreds of players who didn’t, and they, along with NFL teams, are starting the undrafted free-agent process. Calls and texts between agents start around the sixth round during the draft, meaning a ton of players have already agreed to contracts with NFL teams. They’ll have opportunities to compete during rookie minicamp and training camp to earn a spot on the practice squad or the 53-man roster.

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Here are some of the players you should know, and which ones could potentially make an NFL roster in the fall.

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Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss (Baltimore Ravens)

I’m surprised Pounds didn’t hear his name called this past weekend. Regardless, he finds himself with the Baltimore Ravens and a good shot to make the roster. He was a two-year starter at Ole Miss and has good size for a tackle at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds with 33 3/4 inch arms. Pounds does a good job in pass pro with his good size, but he just struggles in the run game. Needs to work on driving his feet and using the power he has in his upper body.

Didn’t think it was a big enough reason to go undrafted, but looking at the Ravens roster, they need tackle depth. They didn’t draft one, and there are concerns about the long-term availability of current starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, so if Pounds performs in training camp, he could see himself making the 53-man roster of the Ravens.

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Eric Gentry, LB, USC (Cincinnati Bengals)

Gentry was one of the more intriguing prospects throughout this draft cycle. He has a slender build and doesn’t have the pure strength to be a linebacker in the NFL. Still, just looking at the measurables, you can see why teams would be intrigued. He’s 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds with 35-inch arms and a wingspan of 86 1/4. He started for the USC defense in 2025 and recorded 75 tackles with 4 forced fumbles, using that arm length.

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Imago October 7, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California linebacker ERIC GENTRY 18 reacts after a missed field goal attempt from Arizona during a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and Arizona at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231007_zsp_t158_018 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

The problem is just finding a spot for him on the defense. He doesn’t have the strength to be a linebacker, so a move to a box safety or a nickel defender could be an option. The Bengals didn’t draft a linebacker or a safety in the 2026 NFL draft, so there’s a chance Gentry can find himself on the practice squad for the Bengals this season while they figure out his role.

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Tyreak Sapp, DE, Florida (Cleveland Browns)

Sapp started the past three seasons at defensive end for the Florida Gators and recorded 21 tackles for loss with 10 sacks. He’s a bigger, stronger end at 6-foot-2 and 273 pounds. Sapp has great strength and heavy hands to control tackles in the run game. He just doesn’t have the speed or pass-rush upside that teams want in edges in today’s game. Still, he can contribute as a rotational edge.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas at Florida Oct 4, 2025 Gainesville, Florida, USA Florida Gators defensive end Tyreak Sapp 94 and linebacker Myles Graham 5 sack Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning 16 during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Gainesville Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20251004_cec_ee7_244

In terms of fitting in with the Browns, the team only has four edge rushers under contract at the moment. He could easily find himself a spot and compete to make the 53-man roster. He has the SEC experience and the strength to survive in the NFL; he just needs to work on a pass-rush game to get consistent playing time on Sundays.

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Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor (Dallas Cowboys)

Some may be surprised by Trigg going undrafted, as he’s another tight end who’s a mismatch for defenses. He’s a receiving tight end at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. In his film, he shows the ability to go up and get the ball and be a real threat as a receiver. The issue is that he didn’t work out during the process to prove he’s that athletic mismatch of a tight end. Eli Stowres did and proved he’s that type at the NFL combine, which is why he went in the second round.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Central Florida at Baylor Nov 1, 2025 Waco, Texas, USA Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg 1 catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall 4 defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Waco McLane Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20251101_rtc_cb2_2297

Trigg’s blocking ability is very limited, and he never really did it at Baylor this past season. It’s a reason why NFL teams are wary of taking players like this, and we saw how the NFL values tight ends in this draft. They want players who can play in-line and contribute to the run game. Trigg didn’t, so now he has to make the Cowboys’ 53-man roster. The Cowboys have good tight end depth, but if Trigg can show up to training camp healthy and show he’s that mismatch, it may make head coach Brian Schottenheimer intrigued to keep Trigg around.

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Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois (Detroit Lions)

I’m not surprised Altmyer went undrafted, but I can see him making this Lions roster. He saw time as a starter for the past three seasons at Illinois. In 2025, he had over 3,000 yards and 22 passing touchdowns. He’s a little undersized at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, but has good processing speed to understand where to go with the ball. Altmyer just lacks true power as a thrower and sometimes gets baited into bad throws by the defense.

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Imago October 25, 2025, Seattle, Washington, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer 9 and Washington Huskies linebacker Xe ree Alexander 10 during the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Washington Huskies in the 2025 Big 10 Conference game at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington Seattle USA – ZUMAj111 20251025_zsp_j111_006 Copyright: xTomxJonesx

The intelligence is why I viewed him as a backup quarterback in the NFL, and it’s the same reason I believe he can make the Lions roster. The current room is Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater, so if the Lions want a younger quarterback to develop, Altmyer can be that guy. If not the 53-man, definitely the practice squad.

J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia (Jacksonville Jaguars)

I anticipated the Jaguars targeting a running back in the draft, but they didn’t, and they ended up getting an undrafted one in Taylor. He played at the FCS level at North Carolina Central and transferred to the FBS, playing at Virginia in his last year. He ran for over 1,000 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He has a smaller and denser frame and runs hard with it. Taylor has good footwork and can make guys miss, but the best part of his game is when he lowers his shoulder and takes on contact.

Taylor doesn’t have a true burst in his game, and didn’t have the best pass pro. Looking at the Jaguras roster, they took Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. in the 2025 draft and signed Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency. It’ll be hard for Taylor to see playing time this year, but he did play on special teams in his career, giving him potential to find a role on this Jaguars roster.

John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming (Kansas City Chiefs)

This is the one undrafted player I was intrigued to see where they ended up. Gyllenborg likely would’ve been drafted last year if he had come out, but he decided to stay another year at Wyoming. He injured his hamstring, which limited him throughout the season, but he has great size at 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds. He started for Wyoming the past two seasons, but only put up 217 yards and one touchdown in 2025. He ran a 4.6 40 at the combine and can truly stretch the field vertically, and he knows how to block in space.

Imago September 21, 2024:.Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg 84 with yards after the catch during the first half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Wyoming University and the University of North Texas at DATCU Stadium in Denton, TX. /CSM Denton USA – ZUMAc04_ 20240921_zma_c04_394 Copyright: xRonxLanex

Struggled to block in-line and struggled with drops the past two seasons. The size, speed, and intelligence of Gyllenborg are all redeeming qualities. It’s a crowded tight end room in Kansas City with Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley and Jake Briningstool, but Gyllenborg has the upside to compete for a roster spot.

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati (Kansas City Chiefs)

Caldwell was a combine standout, earning himself a 10 RAS score throughout the process. He ran a 4.31 40 with a 42-inch vertical jump and an 11’2″ broad jump, all at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds. He was at Linderwood for four seasons before transferring to Cincinnati in 2025. He had 478 yards and six touchdowns this past season. The thing with Caldwell is that he has the athletic upside, but when you watch him, it doesn’t always show. He struggled to truly run efficient routes and, quite frankly, just get open.

Imago October 11, 2025, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA: Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell 9 looking towards the endzone for a touchdown after making an uncontested catch during a college football game at Nippert Stadium Cincinnati USA – ZUMAt168 20251011_zsp_t168_008 Copyright: xTrentxPattersonx

The upside is all there, which is why I anticipated him to get drafted at some point, but he ended up signing with the Chiefs after the draft. He’ll join his teammate Cyrus Allen in Kansas City and compete to make the 53-man roster. The Chiefs need more weapons to surround Patrick Mahomes with, and if Caldwell can show off his speed and athleticism, he may earn himself a roster spot.

Kansei “The Tokyo Toe” Matsuzawa, K, Hawaii (Las Vegas Raiders)

Matsuzawa is one of my favorites throughout this draft process. He has an intriguing story. He taught himself how to kick field goals by watching YouTube videos, and he ended up getting a chance to kick for Hocking College in Ohio. He then transferred to Hawaii and drilled 39 of 45 field-goal attempts, making 12 of 13 from 40 yards or longer. He was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2025.

All the work paid off as he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders to compete for a spot on the roster as a kicker. The team currently has Matt Gay as its starting kicker, giving Matsuzawa a shot at the starting job. He’s one of the more fun stories throughout this draft process, and has a real shot to make the 53-man roster.

Nadame Tukcer, DE, Western Michigan (Los Angeles Chargers)

Tucker is a smaller edge at 6-foot-1 and 247 pounds. The upside with him is his fast get-off and effort as a rusher. He ran a 4.73 40 at the combine and has fast hands to really win with speed on passing downs. He has 14.5 sacks in 2025 and was an intriguing option for teams late throughout the draft, but he ended up going undrafted.

The Chargers lost their speed rusher in Odafe Oweh to the Washington Commanders in free agency, and Tucker has the potential to find himself in that role this upcoming season. Will he? Probably not, but I can see the Chargers keeping him around and getting stronger and more built for the NFL game. The production and speed are all there for Tucker to make this roster, and potentially have a role in sub-packages.

Cody Hardy, TE, NC State (New Orleans Saints)

I covered NC State football for a couple of months last fall, and Hardy was one of my favorite players to watch. He doesn’t offer much, or anything in the passing game, but man, can this guy block. He’s 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds and ran a 4.88 40 at his pro day. He had a 23.5 vertical jump and an 8’11” broad jump, showing he doesn’t have the elite athleticism to offer much as a receiver. He finished 2025 with 83 receiving yards at NC State.

The upside is all in the blocking; this guy can play in-line immediately and move linebacer/edges out of the way. It’s a long shot he’ll make the Saints’ tight end room with it being very crowded, but with the way the NFL game is heading with bigger personnel sets and everyone wanting to run the ball, there are a couple sub-packagers Hardey can fit into.

Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll (Tennessee Titans)

Montgomery was a Senior Bowl standout in January, but didn’t get a combine update. He’s a smaller receiver at 5-foot-11 and 204 pounds. He ran a 4.59 40 at his pro day, showing he has good enough speed to get vertical. He has good routes with his quick feet and knows how to be a threat at all three levels. Just didn’t face strong enough competition and is an older prospect at 25. He had over 1,500 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns for John Carroll this past season.

The Titans have a crowded receiver room, with a ton of depth options like Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Xavier Restrepo, and K.J. Osborn. It’ll be hard for Montgomery to make this roster, especially given not contributing on special teams in college. Some liked Montgomery in this process, so if he stands out at training camp, he could make this roster, but he’s likely a practice-squad guy.