2026 NFL Draft CB Rankings: Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy Head the Class

It’s time to rank the cornerbacks in this class, and there are a ton of intriguing prospects. Here’s my top 10 cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL draft

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1. Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane transferred to LSU after spending three years at Virginia Tech and quickly made his presence felt in Baton Rouge. He was a lockdown corner for the Tigers in 2025, only being targeted 35 times and allowing 14 receptions on the entire year. He generated two interceptions and seven pass breakups in those 35 targets. Delane is 6 feet tall and 187 pounds, making him slightly undersized for the NFL.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Florida at Louisiana State Sep 13, 2025 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 reacts to Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway not pictured making an incomplete pass during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Baton Rouge Tiger Stadium Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250913_lbm_la1_191

He’s aggressive for his body type and isn’t scared to come downhill and contest a route. Good in press-man and can play either man or zone coverage. Understands routes at the high level, allowing him to peel off his coverage to make plays across the field. There were concerns about his top-end speed, but he put those to rest running a 4.38 40 at LSU’s pro day. Overall, Delane has true No. 1 corner upside in the NFL with his aggression and versatility to play any scheme.

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2. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Delane and McCoy were close in my rankings, being at 13 and 14, respectively, on my big board. The story surrounding McCoy is the torn ACL he suffered in Jan. of 2025, which sidelined him for the entire college football season. He opted not to participate in the combine but did at his pro day, running a 4.37 in the 40. Still, concerns remain, with reports that he could fall out of the first round on Thursday night.

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Imago October 19, 2024: Jermod McCoy 3 of the Tennessee Volunteers intercepts a pass intended for Ryan Williams 2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241019_zma_c04_373 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

Looking away from the injury, McCoy has great size at 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds and is very aggressive off the line of scrimmage. He’s at his best when he can get physical with receivers and match their movements easily. He had 9 passes defended and 4 interceptions for Tennessee in 2024, thanks to his elite ability to play physical at the catch point. The reason I have him lower than Delane is his lack of ability to play zone coverage – he didn’t look as comfortable. Overall, McCoy can be a shutdown corner in the NFL if healthy and allowed to play in a man-heavy scheme.

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3. Chris Johnson, San Diego State

It’s hard to account for lesser competition when scouting a player. Johnson played at San Diego State and didn’t play the highest of competition throughout 2025. In situations like this, you hope the prospect is dominant in his tape, and Johnson was. He allowed a passer rating of 16.1 when targeted, having five pass breakups and four interceptions. His ball skills are proficient, and he attacks it while it’s in the air.

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Johnson works better in a zone scheme where he can use his eyes and agility to play coverage. He wasn’t comfortable playing tight coverage and getting physical at the line of scrimmage; it showed on his tape from time to time. He’s a lot better using his eyes and digesting what’s going on throughout the field to put himself in the best position to make a play. The patience he plays with is special as well. Overall, Johnson has the upside to be a No. 1 corner on an NFL team, but needs to get more comfortable mirroring receivers in man to be a true lockdown corner.

4. Colton Hood, Tennessee

Hood transferred into Tennessee from Colorado and became the No. 1 corner due to McCoy’s injury. 2025 was Hood’s first full year of starting, and he showed the versatility he has as a corner. He forced nine incompletions and one interception. When plays are in front of him, he does a great job of reading and coming downhill to make a play. The burst he has is spectacular. He’s inticfnul and knows where to put himself to succeed on the field.

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Imago August 30, 2025: Colton Hood 8 of the Tennessee Volunteers returns a fumble for.a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Syracuse University Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA /CSM Atlanta United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_019 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

Was proficient in man coverage as well and is comfortable playing in man coverage, but his hips were a little tight in those reps, allowing him to get beaten off the line of scrimmage from time to time. Hood does a great job recovering, getting his hand on the back of the hip, and making a play on the ball. Overall, Hood has the size, speed and instincts to be a solid starting corner for any team in the NFL.

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5. D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Ponds doesn’t have the ideal size of an outside NFL corner, being 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, but man, it doesn’t matter. The edge and confidence he plays with just stand out on tape, and it’s hard not to fall in love with. He has the aggression to come down and make plays in the run games, and he lowers his shoulder to make sure defenders feel him when he’s tackling. Doesn’t back down from a challenge and will compete until the end of the game (Ohio State game, for example).

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Imago January 9, 2026, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Indiana Universitys DAngelo Ponds runs past two Oregon defenders during the CFP Semi-Final Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA. 1 Indiana went on to defeat Oregon, 56-22, to stay undefeated and advance to the CFP National Championship final against 10 Miami on Jan. 19. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAr44_ 20260109_zsp_r44_017 Copyright: xThomasxJ.xRussox

He’s aggressive at the catch point and will contest passes, having 12 passes defended this past year for Indiana. Ponds played a ton of off coverage for the Hoosiers in 2025, so I’m worried about him entering a scheme that forces him to play tighter to receivers, but with how low he is to the ground, it’s easy for him to transition his hops to mirror receivers. Overall, despite the size of Ponds, he has the edge and coverage skills to carve out a role on an NFL field.

6. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Cisse transferred to South Carolina after spending two seasons at NC State. He started two years in college and totaled 11 pass breakups and one interception in that time. Cisse has decent size at 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds, but is raw as a prospect. He ran a 4.41 40 at his pro day and vertical jumped 41 inches at the NFL combine. The team that takes him is betting on the athletic upside, as he needs some refinement to be a true corner in the NFL.

Imago August 31, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, United States: Third quarter Ã No Huddle-Shotgun: VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES quarterback KYRON DRONES 1 throws an incomplete deep pass to wide receiver AYDEN GREENE 0 intended for the USC 28, broken up by SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS defensive back BRANDON CISSE 15 during the 2025 AFLAC KICKOFF GAME at MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM in ATLANTA on AUGUST 31, 2025. Atlanta United States – ZUMA Vir 20250831_znp_s323_023 Copyright: xStanleyxLearyx

Has the athleticism to trail receivers, but he is just a step behind in a lot of aspects of his game. Needs more development in playing the catch point and just to trust his instincts more. Has flashes and has a clean pass breakup against Missouri, getting his hand on the back hip and using the other to swat at the ball. He plays the run decently as well. Overall, Cisse has the traits NFL teams love in corners; he’s just a raw prospect. More comfortable in man off the bat, but can play in a zone scheme with more coaching.

7. Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Yes, Terrell is the brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. He played three seasons at Clemson and started the last two. Like the majority of the Clemso roster, he had a better 2024 than 2025. Still, in the two years, he had 23 pass breakups and two interceptions. Terrell can play inside-out with his short frame at 5-foot-10 and 186 pounds, but his 31-inch arm length gives him the ability to play outside.

Imago Clemson Tigers

He ran a 4.64 40 at his pro day, which is concerning, but it’s reported that he’s dealing with a hamstring injury affecting his time. Terrell can play in either man or zone, but has a better feel in a zone scheme where he can keep things in front of him. He’s aggressive when it comes to filling the run and doesn’t back down against blocks. Felt like his change of direction could’ve been better while he was in press, and didn’t seem as comfortable when he was in zone. Overall, Terrell has the makings of a versatile corner in the NFL; he just has to land in the right scheme where he doesn’t have to play man coverage at a high rate.

8. Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Abney is another smaller corner in this class, but once again, he doesn’t play like it. He may not be as aggressive a tackler as Ponds, but he gets aggressive with receivers at the catch point. He had nine pass breakups this season and allowed a quarterback rating of 46.1 in 2025. The burst he has in off coverage to break on a route is special, and the tape he has against slant routes is lethal. He ran a 4.45 40 at his pro day, showcasing the speed he has overall to carry routes down the field.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ASU vs West Virginia Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II 1 celebrates after an interception in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Tempe, Arizona, Saturday, November 15, 2025. Arizona State defeated West Virginia 25-23 Thomas Fernandez/Image of . Tempe Arizona United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xThomasxFernandezxPhotographyx ThomasxFernandezx iosphotos385863

When asked to match up in man-to-man, he was aggressive, but at times, too aggressive. Would get too handsy and bite on double moves, getting himself out of position. Still, the overall agility and ability to mirror stood out while watching him. Overall, Abney is smaller, but has the mindset, aggression and versatility to operate within any NFL scheme.

9. Malik Muhammad, Texas

Muhammad has a more slender frame at 6 feet and 182 pounds, but his smaller size allows him to move freely in the backend. He is comfortable in zone coverage and understands routes at a high level. Multiple times in his film, he’d pick up a crosser before it came close to entering his side of the field. He started the past two seasons for Texas and had 14 pass breakups and two interceptions in that time.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602262047

The smaller size doesn’t allow him to be aggressive off the line, and he doesn’t look like he wants to be. He’s a little slow to open up while in the press, and his top-end speed is another concern. His change of direction is fluid off his backpedal, furthering the notion he’s more comfortable in a zone scheme. Struggled against top-end speed as well. Overall, Muhammad has the instincts and speed to thrive in a zone system, but his frame limits his ability to be more physical off the line.

10. Will Lee III, Texas A&M

There are a ton of corners in this class who are spotty in zone coverage, but Lee is the exact opposite. He seeks out man-to-man reps and plays them with aggression. The physicality and aggression are what cost Lee. He started the past two seasons for Texas A&M and recorded 20 pass breakups, showing his aggression. But in 2025, he had six pass interference/holding penalties, showing he can get too handsy at times.

Imago October 18, 2025: Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III 4 comes up the line in man coverage. Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 45-42 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251018_faf_cm9_083 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Doesn’t have the true long speed to cover routes that push vertically, and he wasn’t that physical as a run defender. Overall, Lee has the mentality of a lockdown corner, just has to refine his hand usage to be more consistent at the NFL level.

Players outside looking in

11. Devin Moore, Florida

Moore is a prospect I like, but he suffered injuries in college. He had groin surgery in December of 2025, missed six games as a junior with a shoulder injury that needed labrum surgery, and five games as a sophomore due to back issues and a concussion. When he’s on the field, he looks comfortable in zone; he just needs to work on putting himself in the right position more often.

Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher 87 carries the ball against Florida cornerback Devin Moore 28 after a catch during the first half of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida on October 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_060 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

He’s 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds and has the length to be naturally aggressive at the catch point with his flahes. Isn’t the strongest tackler, though, at his size. There is upside in Moore’s game; just the lack of being on the field hurt him. Overall, I can see Moore finding a spot on an NFL roster, but being a full-time starter will be hard. He has the length and zone ability to do so; he will just need coaching to get there.