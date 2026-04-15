2026 NFL Draft: Daniel Rios’ Dream Board – Every Pick, His Way

The fun of mock drafts throughout draft season is predicting what NFL teams will do when the clock officially starts on night one of the NFL draft. With this mock, I wanted to toss out that mindset and do ‘What I would do’ throughout the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

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Will the first-round playout close to how I have it? I can confidently say there’s no chance, but I have some different opinions and takes that haven’t really been discussed leading into this draft. Here is how I envision the first round will play out next week.

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1. Las Vegas Raiders – Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Not much has to be said here. The Raiders need a quarterback, and this pick has been set in stone for months. The addition of Kirk Cousins allows Las Vegas to avoid feeling pressured to put Mendoza on the field immediately.

Imago Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 is interviewed after the Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 in the NCAA, College League, USA College Football Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Monday, January 19, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA MIA20260119884 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

2. New York Jets – Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

It’s either been Arvell Reese or David Bailey with this pick, but I would go with Bain. Reports have obviously surfaced about a 2024 crash he was involved in, but it seems NFL teams already knew about it, and it won’t heavily affect his draft stock.

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Bain is my No. 1 edge, and while having the smaller arms, it doesn’t matter to me; he has the versatility to move along the defensive line, which head coach Aaron Glenn has said he wants to be more versatile in his fronts.

3. Arizona Cardinals – Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Reese and Bailey are again two names that first come to mind here. When looking at the Arizona roster, they have plenty of bodies at edge with Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, Baron Browning and Jordan Burch. They could upgrade easily, but right tackle is a bigger need for them in my mind.

Imago December 31, 2025, Arlington, Texas, U.S: Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa 61 hits Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry 92 on the facemark on a block during the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. Arlington U.S – ZUMAs304 20251231_zaf_s304_007 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

There aren’t any trades in this mock, so trading down should be the priority, but Mauigoa is my No. 1-ranked tackle, and he fills the need the Cardinals have.

4. Tennessee Titans – Arvell Reese, Edge/LB, Ohio State

I’ve been on the train to give Cam Ward some help, but man, if Reese is here, it’s hard to pass if I’m the Titans. Head coach Robert Saleh would love to have a versatile weapon like Reese on his defense. The Titans have their young offensive leader in Ward and get their defensive one in Reese.

5. New York Giants – Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Giants added Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, but still, picking Styles here wasn’t much of a debate for me. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs has been linked to this team, but they have good players there with Tyler Nubin, Jevon Holland and Jason Pinnock.

Imago December 31, 2025 Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles 0 tackles Miami FL Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. 4 during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Miami FL Hurricanes the and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_252 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

6. Cleveland Browns – Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson is my No. 1 receiver in this draft, and the Browns answer their receiver need here. There are obvious injury concerns with Tyson, but the talent is just clear. Elite body control and can play inside and out. Whoever plays quarterback for Cleveland next season will be a happy camper.

7. Washington Commanders – Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Love will end up as my No. 1 overall play in this draft class and for good reason. Commanders need receiver help and defensive help, but with Love here, it’s hard to pass. General manager Adam Peters gets Jayden Daniels some much-needed help with Love.

8. New Orleans Saints – Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate usually isn’t available in mock drafts, but here he is. Quarterback Tyler Shough loves to push the ball down the field, and Tate thrives in that area of the field. I like the Saints looking at Mansoor Delane here, but Tate would be the better fit for this team, and like previously mentioned, Tate typically doesn’t make it to the eighth pick.

Imago September 13, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 catches a pass in front of Ohio Bobcats cornerback Tank Pearson 7 for a touchdown during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250913_zaf_s304_010 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

9. Kansas City Chiefs – David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

The Chiefs need pass-rush help, and Bailey is my second-ranked edge in this class. Can rush up the field with his athleticism and finally gives the Chiefs the type of edge rusher they’ve been seeking for the past couple of years.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

This is where I view Downs’ floor in the draft. I don’t see a world where Downs goes past the Bengals, and he’s my second-ranked player in this draft class overall. Cincinnati finally gets some defensive help and a player who can affect all three levels.

11. Miami Dolphins – Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Fano can play any position on the offensive line, which gives him crazy versatility. Luckily for the Dolphins, they have holes on the offensive line, and Fano can fill in at either guard spot or start his career at right tackle.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Utah vs Baylor SEP 9 September 9 2023: Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano 55 walks on the field before the NCAA Football game between the Utah Utes and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Matthew Lynch/CSM Waco TX US EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20230909_zma_c04_853.jpg MatthewxLynchx csmphotothree153899

12. Dallas Cowboys – Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Cowboys need a true No. 1 corner, and with Delane falling here, it’s a no-brainer. Delane can play man or zone and is very physical off the line. The Cowboys fill a major need.

13. Los Angeles Rams – Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Rams love to run 13 personnel, and Sadiq can come in and thrive in that role. The team took Terrance Ferguson in the second round last year, but that shouldn’t scare the Rams away. The great thing about Sadiq is his versatility. McVay could run some more spread-out 12 personnel sets with Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Sadiq all out on the field. Good luck to any defense.

14. Baltimore Ravens – Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Another player and team that makes sense to me. Ravens have a big need within the interior of their offensive line, and Ioane is a plug-and-play type player who can step in from Day 1, making his presence felt.

Imago Image Credits: Instagram@OlaivavegaIoane

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Tampa Bay needs some pass rush help, and a lot of people have linked Akheem Mesidor to them here at 15th overall. I have them going edge rusher, just a different direction with Young. Love his power profile and ability to affect the run, which is something I feel head coach Todd Bowles will value.

16. New York Jets – Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Makai Lemon is usually the pick here if he’s available, but I have Cooper ranked over Lemon in my receiver rankings. Feel like Lemon goes later than people have anticipated in this draft, and it starts here with the Jets going in a different direction.

Love Cooper’s floor in the NFL based on his YAC ability. He’s just so special with the ball in his hands and has the versatility to play in the slot as well. He raises the floor of the Jets’ offense.

17. Detroit Lions – Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has been linked here, but based on my board, I’d go Iheanachor, who I have over Proctor. It’s not finalized yet, but Iheanachor could very well sneak into the top 20 of my overall board. Love the athletics and clean tape he showed for a player who’s only been playing football for a couple of years.

18. Minnesota Vikings – Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

Behind Mendoza going to Las Vegas at No. 1 overall, Theineman going to Minnesota at 18 is probably the second most mocked pick throughout this draft cycle. The Vikings don’t need to be pressured into taking Thieneman here, but I feel like they do, and I can’t get that pairing out of my head.

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Defensive Back Dillon Thieneman 31 tackles Washington Huskies Wide Receiver Dezmen Roebuck 81 during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_553 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

19. Carolina Panthers – Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Panthers continue to add to their receiver room with Lemon. The fit is hard to project, with Lemon and Jalen Coker both being slot players, but I have faith in head coach Dave Canales to figure it out.

20. Dallas Cowboys – Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Behind the corner, edge rusher is the next biggest need for the Cowboys, and with Mesidor on the board, it’s hard to pass on him here. Cowbosy exited the first round with Delane and Mesidor and didn’t have to give up any capital to happen. Dallas fans should be throwing parties after a first round like this.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

Warren isn’t my third-ranked safety, but I love this fit with the Steelers. It’s not one I see often, but looking at the Steelers’ safety room, they can use some much-needed youth. Versatility is the name of the game for defenses in the NFL nowadays, and Warren certainly gives Pittsburgh that.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

The closer we get to the draft, I feel like the Chargers either go guard or defensive tackle here in Round 1. Pregnon hasn’t gotten true first-round buzz, but when watching his film, he’s just another clean guard prospect. Not as strong or dominant as Ioane, but still another guy who I can see being a starter in this league for years to come.

Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Emmanuel Pregnon in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_101 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

23. Philadelphia Eagles – Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Looking at the roster of the Eagles, they don’t need a corner after signing Riq Woolen, but it’s only a one-year contract. General manager Howie Roseman has always stayed ahead of his future needs, and he did so last year in the first round by taking Jihaad Campbell. The Eagles had Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean a year ago, but he knew Dean would hit free agency this year. Campbell took a back seat last season and is ready to step in this season. The same type of process could happen to McCoy as he works back from an ACL injury.

24. Cleveland Browns – Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

After combining the talks of Freeling going top-10 heated up, and I couldn’t get behind it. But at 24? Oh ya, this is a perfect spot for Freeling to go, and I’d be comfortable selecting him here. I see the upside, I see the athleticism, and in a couple of years, there is a real chance he’s the best tackle out of this class. He needs to be developed properly because he has all the tools to be dominant.

25. Chicago Bears – T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Bears need pass rush help, and Parker put himself back into the Round 1 conversation after the Senior Bowl. I typically love edge rushers who have size and power. Parker has that profile, and while he’s not the biggest, he certainly has power. There is a part of me that can’t get his 2024 tape out of my head, and if defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can get that Parker back on the field, this pick will be a home run for Chicago.

26. Buffalo Bills – CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen thrives in stopping the run with his sideline-to-sideline ability, and that’s exactly what Buffalo needs. Allen can step in and become a leader of the Bills’ defense, as he wore the “green dot” for the Kirby Smart defense, which isn’t easy.

Imago October 4, 2025: Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley 8 is tackled by Georgia linebacker CJ Allen 3 at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Georgia. – ZUMAm67_ 20251004_zaf_m67_014 Copyright: xRyanxC.xHermensx

27. San Francisco 49ers – KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

49ers don’t need a receiver here in round 1, but Concepcion is the exact type of receiver that head coach Kyle Shanahan would love. He’s an elite separator and can play inside or out. San Francisco has Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, and Christian Kirk, so it’d be hard for Concepcion to see the field initially, but all three of those names will likely miss time at some point in 2026.

28. Houston Texans – Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

I’ve loved Rutledge throughout this process, but I never had the guts to put him in the first round. He’s gotten some buzz this past week, so screw it, I’m giving him to the Texans. They’ve addressed the offensive line well in free agency, but Wyatt Teller is not a long-term solution; Rutledge can be.

29. Kansas City Chiefs – Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Cheifs need a true outside weapon, and Boston fills that need. He gives them great size on the outside and is versatile enough to be used creatively in the Andy Reid offense. Gives Mahomes a target who can win down the field in jump ball situations. He’s a different type of arthctype than Mahomes has had in recent years, which is a reason I love this fit for Boston.

Imago December 13, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 12 Denzel Boston, WR of the Washington Huskies completes the pass and runs to the end zone during the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk against Boise State Broncos on Saturday December 13, 2025 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20251213_zaa_p124_012 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

30. Miami Dolphins – Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

I’m a lot higher on Johnson than most, and feel like he’s a first-round talent. Johnson has elite eyes in zone coverage and a great ability to burst on routes. He would thrive in Jeff Hafley’s defense that uses a ton of cover-3-type coverages.

31. New England Patriots – Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

Lawrence gives the Patriots a different body type when rushing the passer. He’s my fifth-ranked edge and has tremendous upside to be a dominant edge rusher in the league. Athleticism, length, and power are all aspects of his game that flash on tape.

32. Seattle Seahawks – Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

I’ve loved this fit for months with Hood and Seattle. He’d thrive in a Mike McDonald-led defense and would perfectly replace the loss of Riq Woolen. I know the team just re-signed Josh Jobe in free agency, but that’s not enough to keep me from drafting Hood if I’m the Seahawks.