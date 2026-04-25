2026 NFL Draft Day 3: Jermod McCoy, Skyler Bell and the Best Players Still on the Board

Day two of the NFL draft is done. Day one was chaos, and day two brought more interesting and fun decisions from NFL teams. Some players went much higher than consensus, while others went much later. While fans on X have made sure to voice their opinions on whether or not their team has done a good job, there is still one more day in this draft.

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Day three is where quality depth and hidden starts can be found. Especially in a draft class with a ton of quality players rather than blue-chip prospects. Here are my top-25 players heading into Day 3 of the NFL draft.

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1. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

There’s no question as to why McCoy is still here on Day three. EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline reported before day two started that there was a possibility that McCoy would fall out of Rounds 2 or 3 and would be picked on Day 3. McCoy may need another procedure on the knee he injured, which could keep him out of the entire 2026 NFL season.

Imago October 19, 2024: Jermod McCoy 3 of the Tennessee Volunteers intercepts a pass intended for Ryan Williams 2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241019_zma_c04_373 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

McCoy is a top 10 talent in this class when healthy. Health is the name of the game for the NFL draft, and that point has been made clear with the type of slide McCoy is on.

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2. A.J. Haulcy, SAF, LSU

Safties typically fall in the NFL draft, and there’s no surprise Haulcy has fallen to Day 3. He’s a versatile safety who can come downhill and fill the run. Stout build, being around 20o pounds, but ran a 4.52 40 at the combine, which was a good time for him. A team on Day 3 will be getting an absolute stud to lead their back-end.

3. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Bell has killed the pre-draft process, dominating at the combine, running a 4.44 40 and a 41-inch vertical. He can do everything. Has the speed to push vertically, as well as over the middle. Even being 6 feet and 192 pounds, he competes on jump balls and knows how to win on back-shoulder throws. He was targeted over 130 times at UConn this past season.

4. Keith Abney II, CB, ASU

This one was another head-scratcher for me. No hate to the players taken ahead, but Julian Neal and Daylen Everette going over Abney was surprising. He’s a smaller corner at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds, but he’s very aggressive while in zone coverage. Has the burst to jump on top of routes and force pass breakups.

5. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

This isn’t the biggest surprise, given that Louis is 220 pounds. He played linebacker for Pittsburgh and has great agility mixed with burst. Louis uses that change-of-direction ability to be a force in the pass game, but struggles in the run game with the weight. Can be used in multiple ways in the NFL, not just as a linebacker.

Imago September 27, 2025: Pitt Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis 9 during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Louisville Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_409 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

6. Joshua Joseph, Edge, Tennessee

Joseph is more of an upside player, as he’s not a finished prospect. He’s a big 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds with great speed. He’s very raw as a pass rusher. He struggles to put it all together at times and doesn’t have the elite strength to move guys. He’s worth a shot on Day 3.

7. Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Lew is another prospect who’s fallen due to an injury. He tore his ACL during the 2025 season. He would’ve been the No. 1 center in this class with his ability to work to the second level easily in gap schemes. Great hands, bend and feet. Health is the main conversation around Lew, but there are no questions about his game while healthy.

8. Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

I don’t anticipate Scott being able to go long on day three. He’s a smaller corner, but will likely play safety in the NFL. Great when everything is in front of him and fires downhill to fill the run game. Doesn’t anticipate routes when they’re behind him and doesn’t have the best tape when playing man, which is a reason why he’s still here on day three.

9. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Jackson is a huge man at 6-foot-5 with over 34-inch arms. He’s a pocket-collapser using that size; he just lacks the true athleticism to be a different maker consistently. There will be a ton of decisive tackles taken throughout day three, and Jackson will be one of them.

10. Kamari Ramsey, SAF, USC

Ramsey didn’t have the 2025, which is a reason he’s here. He wore the green dot for USC’s defense, but in 2025, players wore it more often as strong safeties. He was clearly uncomfortable and thrived as a free safety in 2024. Ramsey will offer versatility to any team that takes him on day three.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Vegas Kickoff Classic-Southern California at Louisiana State Sep 1, 2024 Paradise, Nevada, USA LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson 1 is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey 7 in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20240901_djc_al2_163

11. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Lance is 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds. Big receiver who ran a 4.34 40 at the combine. He’s a downfield threat and strides downfield with ease. Footwork is quick off the releases and explodes out of his breaks. There’s concern with his ability to dominate in the short areas of the field, but Lance stretches the field widely for any offense.

12. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

The smartest receiver in this class. He’s not the fastest or biggest, but watching him with Indiana in 2025, he and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza were consistently on the same page. The Raiders have the second pick on day three, and Sarratt could come off the board then.

13. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Muhammad is on the lighter side at 182 pounds, but has the agility and IQ to be a steal on day three. He’s more suited for a zone scheme and isn’t scared to come downhill and make a hit. Mirrors routes laterally well, but just isn’t as comfortable pressing receivers.

14. Dani-Dennis Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Sutton and Fospehs are the last two edges on the board who were worth day two picks. Neither went, but both can be steals on day three. Sutton is more of an athlete on the edge and knows how to win in multiple ways. He can provide solid edge depth to any team.

15. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

There are two types of defensive tackles left. The bigger run-stuffing type and tacklers who are one-gap penetrators who know how to get up the field fast. Halton is the one-gap type, weighing 293 pounds and running a 4.82 40. Knows how to use his size in the run game and flashes his quick hands. Great value for a day three defensive tackle.

16. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

We didn’t see a single running back come off the board on day two. IT’s not that surprising, and we’re sure to see a running back run happen here soon. Coleman was my No. 3 running back in this class, being a more bulky back in the backfield. He’s not the fastest, but he has the agility to make guys miss and make catches out of the backfield.

Imago December 13, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 1 Jonah Coleman, RB of the Washington Huskies scores a touchdown during the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk against Boise State Broncos on Saturday December 13, 2025 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. Washington defeats Boise, 38-10. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20251213_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

17. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

While I’m not surprised Lee fell to day three, I’m just surprised other players went ahead of him. He’s a physcail corner off the line and knows how to play man coverage off the bat. Great instincts, but it’s way too hasty throughout routes, which is a reason teams are wary.

18. Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Hecht is a smaller center, but he’s a fluid mover in space. Hips are mobile, allowing him to torque his body and seal off defenders. A big knock on him is his overall power and size. Can’t handle power either in pass pro, which is a big concern going against NFL talent. Still on day three, he’s worth a shot.

19. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The fact that Carson Beck and Drew Allar went over Nussmeier is just shocking. While those two have the more “ideal” measurable traits for NFL quarterbacks, Nussmeier’s tape is cleaner. 2025 was rough for Nussmeier, no doubt, but 2024 was a lot better. HE got injured in 2025, which is a reason he’s still here on day three, but he has the confidence and IQ to be a solid low-end starter.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Florida at Louisiana State Sep 13, 2025 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 18 against the Florida Gators during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Baton Rouge Tiger Stadium Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250913_lbm_la1_387

20. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, ASU

A true run-stopper backer still available on day three is a good sign for the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo needs a lienbacker in the middle of its defense, and Elliott has elite traits in the run game. Has confidence and shoots gaps to make run stops and mirrors backs with ease. Doesn’t have twitch or the pure strength to get off blocks, but on day three, he has starter upside.

21. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

A running back run has to start eventually on day three. There is a ton of solid backs left on the board, and Johnson is one. It isn’t a true burner, but he has a three-down back profile, with the ability to operate in a gap or zone scheme, pass-catching ability and pass pro.

22. Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

There’s no surprise Smith is here due to his lack of tackling ability. It’s a big reason why he may not see the field early in his NFL career, but man, does he have elite coverage skills. Can play the quarter-half or single-high coverage with ease. He understands route combinations to an elite level, but isn’t comfortable playing man coverage.

23. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Washington ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which has people excited about his potential in the NFL Draft. When watching the film, he wasn’t as agile as he needed to be to consistently showcase that speed. Way better in a gap scheme between the tackles over a zone scheme that attacks the outside. He can catch passes out of the backfield, which gives him upside on day three.

Imago November 1, 2025, Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA: Arkansas Razorbacks running back MIKE WASHINGTON JR. 4 rushes for a touchdown during Mississippi States win over Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fayetteville USA – ZUMAs199 20251101_znp_s199_060 Copyright: xBrentxSoulex

24. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

Again, no surprise as to why Corleoene is here. He’s a true nose tackle with limited upside as a pass rusher. I liked him because I felt he’s an elite run defender and just understands the rushing game at a great level. He only had eight pressure points in 2025, which is why he’s still available on day three.

25. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

We saw another semi-offensive line run on day two of the draft, and Bowry wasn’t one of them selected. I’m a bit surprised he’s still here, given his athleticism and ability to operate in a zone scheme. He’s a twitchy mover and has the bend to handle power. Hands are inconsistent, which can be a factor, but a team is gonna get a high upside tackle sometime on day three.